Saudi land forces, Pakistani army continue joint exercise

Saudi land forces, Pakistani army continue joint exercise
Saudi land forces, Pakistani army continue joint exercise
Saudi land forces, Pakistani army continue joint exercise
Saudi land forces, Pakistani army continue joint exercise
Saudi land forces, Pakistani army continue joint exercise
Saudi land forces, Pakistani army continue joint exercise
Saudi land forces, Pakistani army continue joint exercise
Saudi land forces, Pakistani army continue joint exercise
Updated 27 February 2022
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Land Forces continued the “Al Samsam 8” joint exercise with the Pakistani Army in Pakistan, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Saturday.
During the past few days, the participants carried out several maneuvers that included special exercises in a number of areas, including encircling cities and liberating hostages. They have also been trained ini irregular war operations, wh8ich will continue over the next few days.
The exercise aims to exchange information, expertise and concepts that will be positively reflected in raising combat efficiency in a variety of different environments, the ministry said.
The exercise comes within the framework of the ongoing military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Food stocks remain stable in Saudi Arabia, agriculture minister assures

Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli. (SPA)
Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli. (SPA)
Food stocks remain stable in Saudi Arabia, agriculture minister assures

  • Saudi Arabia has been ranked one of the world’s best in terms of food abundance
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli on Saturday affirmed that there are no concerns regarding the availability of food commodities in the Kingdom amid the current Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
The Kingdom has taken steps to maintain the stability of domestic supply in accordance with the food security strategy.
Al-Fadli, who is also the head of the food security committee, said that the supply chains of agricultural, livestock and food commodities are safe, reliable and ongoing, given the volume of domestic production and high sufficiency rates of many commodities.

The local stocks of basic food commodities (wheat, rice, sugar, food oils, poultry meat, red meat, fish, eggs, milk and its derivatives, vegetables and fruits, dates, barley, corn, soybeans and greenfeed), are all at safe levels and there is no fear of any shortage of supply.

This is also the result of the multiple global import sources of imported goods, which preclude any scarcity of supply because of the crisis.
He added that the local stocks of basic food commodities (wheat, rice, sugar, food oils, poultry meat, red meat, fish, eggs, milk and its derivatives, vegetables and fruits, dates, barley, corn, soybeans and greenfeed), are all at safe levels and there is no fear of any shortage of supply.
The way in which the Kingdom dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, the repercussions of which exceeded the current crisis, is an example to be followed, Al-Fadli said, as Saudi Arabia’s food commodity markets had not experienced any supply shortages. The country has been ranked one of the world’s best in terms of food abundance, he added.

Cyprus seeks to attract more Saudi tourists: Minister

Cyprus’ offer is a world-class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island. (Shutterstock)
Cyprus’ offer is a world-class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island. (Shutterstock)
Cyprus seeks to attract more Saudi tourists: Minister

  • Flights from Jeddah to Cyprus launching in few months
JEDDAH: Cyprus Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios has revealed recently that the Mediterranean country is prepared to welcome Saudi tourists as he confirmed the opening of direct flights to and from Jeddah.

The minister, who arrived last week to Saudi Arabia for a short visit to promote the country’s tourism industry, held separate meetings with senior officials from the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and the General Authority of Civil Aviation as well as air carriers and representatives of travel agencies.
“We are here campaigning to encourage airline companies to keep their connections with the island and to convince tour operators to set up packages for Cyprus by buying seats on scheduled flights,” the minister said.

We’ve improved our products, and we want to show the world that Cyprus is not only a sea destination.

Savvas Perdios, Cyprus minister for tourism

Speaking to Arab News, Perdios said that many changes had occurred in Cyprus, “especially with regard to tourism during the last two years.”
“We’ve improved our products, and we want to show the world that Cyprus is not only a sea destination,” he said.
Cyprus’ offer, Perdios says, is a world-class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island.
He stated that the country is planning for scheduled flights from Jeddah to Cyprus for the first time, starting shortly. “We will have two flights weekly on Cyprus Airways. This is going to be a big step for us to increase tourists from Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Although currently all Saudis wishing to visit Cyprus are required to travel to Riyadh, individuals wishing to visit Cyprus in the near future would be able to receive an entry visa from the city of Jeddah, Perdios explained.
In addition, he stated that Saudi citizens can enter Cyprus if they hold a Schengen or Cypriot visa.
He predicted that the number of Saudi tourists visiting Cyprus will grow in the coming months due to the new direct flights between the two countries and the measures taken to facilitate entry visas.
“Cyprus can be a tourist destination all year round, as it offers various options in addition to the beaches for which it is famous, including cultural tourism, conference and incentives tourism, hiking tourism and sports tourism,” Perdios said.
He emphasized that efforts were being made to change current impressions of Cyprus as a beach destination.
“In order to prepare for a new era of travel, Cyprus has implemented various initiatives in the tourist industry over the last few years, including the integration of rural tourism and infrastructural upgrades, making the tourism sector more competitive and improving tourism goods.”
The Mediterranean country has a population of 1.22 million. Its main industry is tourism, accounting for around 18 percent of all nation’s economy.

‘Adopt, don’t shop’ number one motto for Saudi pet shelters

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has worked with the GCC Animal Welfare Law, which is aimed at tackling animal cruelty. (Shutterstock)
The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has worked with the GCC Animal Welfare Law, which is aimed at tackling animal cruelty. (Shutterstock)
‘Adopt, don’t shop’ number one motto for Saudi pet shelters

  • The owner of DJ Kennels, Mahmoud Azzam, told Arab News: “The real purity and uniqueness, in my opinion, lies in educating people and making a difference in society by spending money on raising awareness”
JEDDAH: Crowded pet shops with barely enough room to walk. Kittens are separated from their mothers in bird cages. Litter boxes and food are crammed into small spaces. People can buy the animal they want and walk out, no questions asked.

In Saudi Arabia, pet shop owners do not need a special license to open and run such a business. The conditions in pet shops and the lack of accountability are two of the reasons that animal shelters in Jeddah are urging locals to adopt instead of buying the pets.

Nour Fitiany, 24, is a volunteer for the Jeddah dog shelter Open Paws. She told Arab News: “Pet shops and breeders don’t always treat animals kindly. Their main goal is financial so, for them, it is not an issue to over-breed an animal or to keep them caged for extended periods in poor health.”

Open Paws takes steps to ensure compatibility between the home environment and the pet. It checks that the house is appropriate for the particular dog breed and that each family member accepts having a pet in the house. Once the adoption process is concluded, the shelter follows up to ensure that the pet is being treated kindly and steps in whenever needed.

Michelle Lee is the owner of Gus’s Hope, a home for abandoned and stray cats.

She told Arab News: “While it's not costing you anything, you are also helping a homeless animal to find a place and have a home. I can never understand why people buy animals when there are animals that can already be found neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, and healthy. The adoption centers make sure that you will adopt the right animal.”

She said there were cases where some shops had sold animals that were not healthy and had diseases. “They do not care about anything other than profit,” she added.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has worked with the GCC Animal Welfare Law, which is aimed at tackling animal cruelty.

The outlawed practices involve declawing, tail docking, ear cropping, vocal cord removal, dehorning, chemical castration, and the use of any chemicals that may promote growth.

Another aspect of pet-buying that leads to several problems is how people with a lack of information could end up with the wrong breed.

Buyers who have not done proper research tend to choose their pets based on how they look, rather than the characteristics of the breed.

“It is not a good idea to be just interested in the looks: A Chow Chow, for example, looks like a real-life teddy bear but is not made for Saudi weather and the heat causes them a lot of breathing problems. Most people who give up their pets say they didn’t realize that they had to provide that much time and energy for them,” said Fitiany.

She explained that another reason people ended up spending unnecessary money was that they were trying to find a certain type of breed and believed that they could not find it locally, or that the ones available locally were not “pure.”

However, it is the opposite case and the dogs given to shelters are, more often than not, pure.

What people need to consider before adopting an animal are the energy levels of the animal, which would require a more physically active owner, adaptability to the environment, health issues, financial requirements, and whether the owner has enough time, energy, and money to provide for them.

The owner of DJ Kennels, Mahmoud Azzam, told Arab News: “The real purity and uniqueness, in my opinion, lies in educating people and making a difference in society by spending money on raising awareness.”

Researching and looking for the right information with the will to learn can avoid cases of pet abandonment.

Azzam said this lack of information could result in neglect and abuse.

“When you don’t know what to do, or how to handle a certain type of breed, your pet can harm you because you treated them in a way that that particular breed should not be treated. On the other hand, you can also harm the pet and endanger their lives.”

There is a wealth of knowledge at everyone’s fingertips and, with the right tools, people can research beforehand to work out what is the perfect pet for them.

Azzam said that his go-to tools were on Google and YouTube. “Here in the Kingdom we still need to work on providing information. I suggest that, when looking for information, read English sources as their research and information is more accurate and updated.”

Fitiany suggested talking to people who had the same kind of pet to find out more and seek advice from someone who had experience, which could help with any mental preparation.

Communities of pet owners can be found on social media run by DJ Kennels, Gus’s Hope, and Open Paws.

Abandonment, abuse, and neglect could be avoided if people banded together with authorities, Azzam said, and there were rules against the export of certain animals. It was the responsibility of people to report them to the authorities, he added.

Fitiany said that authorities needed to step in and stop the sale of animals in pet shops that were not providing them with proper and clean enclosures, sustenance, and exercise.

“For me ideally, I would like the authorities to close down the shops so pet acquisition can be done solely through shelters, where people can be properly vetted to determine if they will be responsible pet owners. There should be harsh penalties for people who abuse animals, whether inside or outside of their homes.”

Who’s Who: Nada Al-Mana, talent development head at KSA’s National Debt Management Center

Who’s Who: Nada Al-Mana, talent development head at KSA’s National Debt Management Center
Who’s Who: Nada Al-Mana, talent development head at KSA’s National Debt Management Center

Nada Al-Mana has been a senior talent acquisition specialist at the National Debt Management Center since February.
Al-Mana is tasked with leading talent acquisition and the talent development department. She also takes responsibility for hiring key positions at the center and building new capabilities and functions.
Al-Mana has also been a recruitment and talent acquisition specialist at the General Organization for Social Insurance since February 2021.
At GOSI, she took part in the integration plan as a project manager at Human Capital in all projects between GOSI and the Public Pension Agency to create a new culture and new organizational structure, conduct manpower planning and select new, impressive talent.
Al-Mana led all talent acquisition functions at GOSI such as sourcing, interviewing, selection, and on-boarding.
She also was in charge of managing partnerships with several educational institutes such as King Saud University, Princess Nourah bint Abdul Rahman University and King Abdulaziz University.
Al-Mana attained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from King Abdulaziz University in 2015.
Prior to her current position, she served as a talent acquisition officer at Aljazira Takaful between March 2018 and February 2021, where she started her career.
Al-Mana was a part of the integration plan as a member of the team at Human Capital in all projects between Aljazira Takaful and Solidarity Takaful.
At Aljazira Takaful, she also worked on the development and creativity in finding new employment solutions, built a talent pool of applicants, and established a TA Dashboard.

Saudi Arabia arrests 13,594 illegals in one week

KSA arrests thousands of illegals in one week. (SPA)
KSA arrests thousands of illegals in one week. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia arrests 13,594 illegals in one week

  • Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 13,594 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations.
From Feb. 17 to 23, a total of 7,465 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 4,299 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,830 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 249 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 52 percent were Yemeni, 43 percent Ethiopian, and 5 percent were of other nationalities. A further 111 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and seven were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
TheMinistry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property. Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions. 

