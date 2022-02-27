Jordan’s king and queen receive 2022 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II and his wife, Queen Rania, on Saturday received the 2022 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity at a ceremony at the Founders Memorial in the UAE capital, Emirati news agency WAM reported.
The award, presented during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi that was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi, was “granted in appreciation of their efforts to promote human fraternity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.”
Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmad Al-Tayeb congratulated the king and queen, and said the two were role models for fraternity and coexistence, in a recorded video message played during the ceremony.
In a separate recorded message, Pope Francis praised their “commitment to promoting the values of coexistence and dialogue between different religious traditions,” in fighting discrimination, and empowering women and the youth, the WAM statement said.
The award, which was also was also presented to Haitian humanitarian organization FOKAL. is organized by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, an independent international committee to promote human fraternity values in communities around the world, in line with the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi in 2019.
UN Security Council to vote on Houthi arms embargo
The measure would expand a targeted UN arms embargo on several Houthi leaders to the whole group
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council is due to vote Monday on a proposal by the United Arab Emirates to impose an arms embargo on Yemen’s Houthis after the group claimed several drone and missile assaults on the country this year.
The measure would expand a targeted UN arms embargo on several Houthi leaders to the whole group. The measure needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, the United States, Britain, France or China.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, which includes Saudi Arabia the UAE, intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from Sanaa. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.
The coalition, the United States and UN sanctions monitors have accused Iran of supplying the Houthis with arms, which both Tehran and the group deny.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people and caused a humanitarian crisis, pushing Yemen to the brink of famine.
A senior Security Council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the proposed arms embargo on the Houthi group does not include an asset freeze so there would be “no impact on humanitarian aid or commercial shipping, which was a concern” among some council members.
A year ago President Joe Biden’s administration revoked a US designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization over concerns that it would worsen Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. Former President Donald Trump’s administration had blacklisted the Houthis one day before Biden took office in January 2021.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia and some American lawmakers are pressing the White House to return the Houthi movement to the US list of foreign terrorist groups over the recent Houthi attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Progress toward Iran nuclear deal, but issues remain: US official
Iranian activist goes missing after criticizing proposed bill by hard-liners to implement highly restrictive internet policies
‘So we are in a better position than we have been. But at the same time it’s important to note that very serious issues remain’
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters AP
WASHINGTON: Negotiators have made significant progress in the last week or so on an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but very tough issues remain, a senior US State Department official has said.
“There’s been significant progress over the last week or two. We have significantly narrowed the areas that still need to be resolved. And so, in that sense, there has been progress that has been moving toward a potential deal,” he told reporters.
“So we are in a better position than we have been. But at the same time it’s important to note that very serious issues remain.”
The aim of the negotiations is to return to the original 2015 bargain of lifting sanctions against Iran, including ones that have slashed its oil sales, in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities that extend the time Tehran would need to make enough enriched uranium for an atomic bomb if it chose to.
Iran’s lead negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, has gone back to Tehran and the senior US official said he hoped the Iranian official would return to Vienna, where the talks are held, in a positive frame of mind. However, he said that there would still be some issues to settle even after Bagheri Kani’s return.
The US official also said that there has not been any deal reached in separate negotiations about the release of four US citizens whom the US believes have been wrongfully detained by Iran.
Meanwhile, an Iranian activist went missing after criticizing a proposed bill by hard-liners to implement highly restrictive internet policies, his family said on Saturday.
Hossein Ronaghi, a blogger and free-speech activist, disappeared Wednesday after he criticized a bill in parliament to limit internet access in the country, known as the “Users Protection Bill.” The proposal has been criticized by many Iranians on social media.
There was no information on Ronaghi’s location or condition.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, said in March last year that social media in Iran is “unbridled” and it should not be “surrendered to the enemy.”
In a recent tweet, Ronaghi said: “The Protection Plan was a decision made by the entire system based on the demand from the Islamic Republic’s leader who had stated: ‘Virtual space must be controlled.’“
Ronaghi’s brother, Hassan, who also is an activist, said in a tweet that Hossein was kidnapped. He said his brother had received several anonymous phone calls in the days leading up to his disappearance.
Hassan Ronaghi also said his brother needs medical care because he is suffering from diseases affecting several of his organs, including his kidneys.
“Anything that happens to Hossein is the responsibility of the Supreme Leaders’ office, the (Revolutionary Guard), and the judiciary.”
Reza Ronaghi, the father of the two brothers, said in an interview with Iranian foreign-base media on Wednesday that Khamenei was directly responsible for his son’s life.
A day after the first reports surfaced of his disappearance, human rights activists claimed that security forces came into Hossein Ronaghi’s home and took a laptop and notebooks.
The language in the proposed internet legislation has yet to be finalized. But if implemented in its current form, it could lead to the disruption of international internet services and websites — like Instagram — that have not yet been blocked.
Under pressure from hard-liners, the Iranian government has long blocked access to many websites and social media platforms, from YouTube and Facebook to Twitter and Telegram.
Many Iranians, especially youths, access social media through VPNs and proxies. Instagram and WhatsApp remain unblocked.
War sparks anxiety and dread for Ukrainians in the Arab world
Distance cannot assuage the anxieties of overseas Ukrainians while their families and friends remain in harm’s way
Text messages and phone calls are the main link to loved ones trapped in cities now in the line of fire
Updated 27 February 2022
Nadia Al Faour AND Rawan Radwan
DUBAI / JEDDAH: The world woke up on Thursday morning to the news of a full-scale Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine. It was the beginning of yet another conflict, with destruction, suffering, displacement and death sure to follow.
In a televised address on Feb. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the assault as a defense of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine. He said the leaders of the two separatist territories had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv after Putin recognized their independence that day.
For Ukrainians working in Arab countries, distance has offered safety from the perils of living in a war zone, but it has done little to assuage their anxieties while their families and friends remain in harm’s way, tens of thousands of miles away.
Mia, a 26-year-old Ukrainian who moved to Jounieh in Lebanon in 2018 from Kyiv, does not need to scroll through her smartphone to get updates from her home country. She has been receiving constant text messages and phone calls from her loved ones who are trapped in cities now in the line of fire.
“I find myself sending messages all hours of the night to my parents and friends just to make sure they are getting through. I get very anxious when a text takes time to be delivered because I immediately start to think of the worst, that my parents and my younger brother may have been killed,” Mia, who gave only her first name, told Arab News.
“My parents and my brother, who is 12, are staying in an underground bomb shelter. They have never hurt anybody in their lives. We do not deserve this,” she said
Nevertheless, Mia feels that the war has brought out the best in Ukrainians back home. “Today, I am proud to be Ukrainian. I am proud of my family, my people and my president,” she said. “May we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Similar to Mia, life of late is full of stress, fear and worry for Alissa Alchimali, a Kuwait-based Lebanese Ukrainian whose family and friends are now scattered across Kyiv. They have abandoned their homes and belongings as they seek shelter from falling shells and mortars, she told Arab News. Some of them have fled to rural areas in search of safety.
Alchimali, who has been living and working in the Gulf state for more than four years now, said her mother is safe in Beirut, but the rest of her extended family is now internally displaced in Ukraine. She said she and her mother worry all day about their loved ones as they hear of missiles striking populated areas of Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities.
“Everybody I know has fled their home, looking for a place to stay near the border or in bomb shelters in their town,” she told Arab News.
“My godmother’s family left their home when there was daylight, hoping to reach a town near the (Polish) border. But while they were halfway through the journey, bombs began falling, so they were forced to seek shelter in a town nearby and sleep on some stranger’s couch.”
Alchimali added: “This is stressful because you don’t know what’s going to happen or where they are going to hit next. It seems like wherever people are going, the enemy forces are targeting that place. Even rural areas that one would consider not worthy of targeting are unsafe.”
Bombarded by news of the war from social media feeds, Alchimali has been compelled to add a new task to her daily routine: Checking up on family members and friends in the morning, and again in the evening. She said she hears stories about roads clogged with traffic, food provisions running low, empty supermarkets shelves and mile-long queues for fuel.
“People are in a real panic mode,” she told Arab News, adding that it comes as a huge relief every time she sees the message: “We are okay. We are still alive.”
INNUMBERS
150,000 - Ukrainians who have fled the country since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.
87 Total border crossings between Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.
For Iryna, a 29-year-old resident of Dubai, the war back home has forced her to look constantly for news about her extended family. Originally from central Ukraine, her family is spread across towns in the east and west of the country.
She said her mother is in Kuzmintsi, a small village southwest of the capital near the Moldovan border, while her father is in Kyiv. An aunt and uncle are in Vasylkiv, a small province just outside of Kyiv that recently came under bombing.
“My family had to relocate to a bomb shelter in at Metro Sportu in Kyiv. Having one’s family in different towns across the country is quite uncommon for Ukrainians. I had hoped such a thing would never happen,” said Iryna, who also gave only her first name.
“I knew that the Russians moved their troops to our borders, but we all thought they were just trying to scare us as they had done before. I read reports of ambassadors being evacuated, but even then I was skeptical
“I did not think my hometown would be invaded without any notice at at 5 a.m. We were hoping the invaders would be deterred by the public outcry and sanctions. But now it seems they can bomb, attack and invade any country without any consequences."
Iryna said her uncle in Poland has heeded President Volodymyr Zelenksy’s appeal to Ukrainians abroad to return and take up arms in defense of the country.
“We always think war can never come to us, but look at Syria, Bosnia and now Ukraine,” she told Arab News. “It is just a matter of time before we know who is next. People’s political views, ignorance and indifference empower their governments. It is very comfortable to be silent.
“What is happening to Ukraine is such a shame. But, then again, nothing is forever.”
Weeks of diplomacy failed to deter Russia, which massed more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, in what the West said was Europe’s biggest military buildup since the Second World War.
Western allies had initially imposed some sanctions on Russia, then followed through on Thursday with vows to try and heavily punish Russia economically.
Israeli leaders on ‘thin ice’ as they try to maintain neutrality in Russia-Ukraine crisis: Expert
‘Israel has to balance its relations with world powers,’ Hussain Abdul-Hussain tells Arab News
Tel Aviv relies on Moscow for access to Syrian airspace, used to target Iranian militias
Updated 27 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: Although Israel has rejected a US request to back a UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it will likely vote in favor of the measure when it reaches the 193-member UN General Assembly, according to media reports quoting Foreign Ministry officials.
The US had issued an appeal when it sent out the draft: “Vote no, or abstain, if you do not support the (UN) charter and align yourselves with the aggressive and unprovoked actions of Russia. Just as Russia had a choice, so do you.”
Over 80 countries have accepted the US request to co-sponsor the resolution, which was tabled in tandem with temporary UNSC member Albania, and would have condemned Russia in “the strongest possible terms” and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its forces from Ukraine.
Russia on Friday vetoed the measure with China, India and the UAE abstaining from the vote. The 11 remaining UNSC members voted in favor.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, has asked the UNGA president to organize an emergency session under the so-called “Uniting for Peace” resolution, which gives the General Assembly the power to call emergency meetings to discuss matters of international peace and security when the UNSC is unable to act due to a lack of unanimity among its five veto-wielding permanent members: The US, Russia, China, Britain and France.
Although Israel generally follows the lead of the US at the UN, it has at times resisted doing so to avoid upsetting other allies.
Being the only Western democracy that maintains relatively warm relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Israel has so far avoided a stronger stance on Moscow.
Israel is tied to Ukraine on many levels, said Hussain Abdul-Hussain, a research fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based non-partisan organization focused on foreign policy and national security.
“First and foremost, 250,000 Jews are estimated to be living in Ukraine. The city of Uman in west Ukraine hosts the shrine of Reb Nachman of Bresolov, one of the founders of the Hassidic movement,” he told Arab News.
“Every year, tens of thousands of Hassidic Jewish pilgrims visit Ukraine’s Uman. President (Volodymyr) Zelensky himself is Jewish. All these ties mean relations between Ukraine and Israel are more than the average relations between two random countries.”
Abdul-Hussain said Israeli ties with Russia, on the other hand, grew after the US Democratic administrations began pivoting away from the Middle East, leaving their allies to “figure out how to manage their affairs.”
He added that with Moscow stepping in to fill the vacuum left by the absence of American leadership in the Syrian crisis, Israel was forced to coordinate with Russia “in order to guarantee that Iranian militias don’t strike root in southern Syria, from where they can threaten the Jewish state.
“Had America been calling the shots in Syria, like it did in Iraq in 1991 when Israel didn’t even respond to Saddam Hussein’s missiles, Israel wouldn’t have been coordinating with the Russians today in its strike on Iranian targets inside Syria.”
Abdul-Hussain added: “Israeli ties with Moscow are based on interests. When Russia felt that Israel issued a cautious statement on its invasion of Ukraine, Russian state media thrashed Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights. That’s how tenuous Israeli-Russian relations are.”
The Israeli government on Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid saying it is “a violation of the world order.”
But Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has refrained from publicly condemning Russia, calling for stronger diplomacy and extending humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.
Far from being incidental, any difference in statements between Lapid and Bennett “must have been totally planned and intentional,” said Abdul-Hussain.
“The popular Israeli sentiment is anti-Russian and its leaders understand this. However, Israel has to balance its relations with world powers, especially in the absence of America,” he added.
“They (Lapid and Bennett) are the leaders of a (governing) coalition that’s walking on thin ice, and they tend to coordinate big moves closely.”
If opposition to the Russian war keeps snowballing, Israel will go with the flow with the international community, Abdul-Hussain said.
But, he added, Israel will also make sure “to remain a step behind in order to maintain minimum required relations with Russia, especially over Syria.”
Iranian envoy to UK reportedly removed over ‘unconventional event’ at London embassy
Officially, the reason for Baharvand’s removal has not been disclosed
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Iran’s ambassador to the UK has been dismissed due to an “unconventional event” at Tehran’s London embassy, according to a newspaper close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Kayhan newspaper said on Saturday that the ambassador, Mohsen Baharvand, had been dismissed from his post over a “norm-breaking” ceremony two weeks ago to mark the anniversary of 1979 Islamic revolution.
According to the semi-official ILNA news agency, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Baharvand was “on the change list along with 37 other ambassadors.”
Officially, the reason for Baharvand’s removal has not been disclosed.
However, a video posted online allegedly from the ceremony showed women without hijabs, which are compulsory by law in public in Iran.
An unveiled woman was seen in the footage playing the piano next to a male violinist, according to reports in Iranian media.
Iranian officials often attend events outside the country where the hijab is not worn.