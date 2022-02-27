You are here

  • Home
  • Abolition newspaper revived for nation grappling with racism

Abolition newspaper revived for nation grappling with racism

Amber Payne, left, and Deborah Douglas co-editors-in-chief of the new online publication of
Amber Payne, left, and Deborah Douglas co-editors-in-chief of the new online publication of "The Emancipator" pose together, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4etzb

Updated 27 February 2022
AP

Abolition newspaper revived for nation grappling with racism

Amber Payne, left, and Deborah Douglas co-editors-in-chief of the new online publication of "The Emancipator" pose together, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP)
  • The original Emancipator was founded in 1820 in Jonesborough, Tennessee, by iron manufacturer Elihu Embree, with the stated purpose to “advocate the abolition of slavery and to be a repository of tracts on that interesting and important subject”
Updated 27 February 2022
AP

BOSTON: America’s first newspaper dedicated to ending slavery is being resurrected and reimagined more than two centuries later as the nation continues to grapple with its legacy of racism.
The revived version of The Emancipator is a joint effort by Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team that’s expected to launch in the coming months.
Deborah Douglas and Amber Payne, co-editors-in-chief of the new online publication, say it will feature written and video opinion pieces, multimedia series, virtual talks and other content by respected scholars and seasoned journalists. The goal, they say, is to “reframe” the national conversation around racial injustice.
“I like to say it’s anti-racism, every day, on purpose,” said Douglas, who joined the project after working as a journalism professor at DePauw University in Indiana. “We are targeting anyone who wants to be a part of the solution to creating an anti-racist society because we think that leads us to our true north, which is democracy.”




The new online publication of "The Emancipator" is pictured with a copy of the April 30, 1820, first edition of "The Emancipator", Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP)

The original Emancipator was founded in 1820 in Jonesborough, Tennessee, by iron manufacturer Elihu Embree, with the stated purpose to “advocate the abolition of slavery and to be a repository of tracts on that interesting and important subject,” according to a digital collection of the monthly newsletter at the University of Tennessee library.
Before Embree’s untimely death from a fever ended its brief run later that year, The Emancipator reached a circulation of more than 2,000, with copies distributed throughout the South and in northern cities like Boston and Philadelphia that were centers of the abolition movement.
Douglas and Payne say drawing on the paper’s legacy is appropriate now because it was likely difficult for Americans to envision a country without slavery back then, just as many people today likely can’t imagine a nation without racism. The new Emancipator was announced last March, nearly a year after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May 2020 sparked social justice movements worldwide.
“Those abolitionists were considered radical and extreme,” Douglas said. “But that’s part of our job as journalists — providing those tools, those perspectives that can help them imagine a different world.”
Other projects have also recently come online taking the mantle of abolitionist newspapers, including The North Star, a media site launched in 2019 by civil rights activist Shaun King and journalist Benjamin Dixon that’s billed as a revival of Frederick Douglass’ influential anti-slavery newspaper.
Douglas said The Emancipator, which is free to the public and primarily funded through philanthropic donations, will stand out because of its focus on incisive commentary and rigorous academic work. The publication’s staff, once it’s ramped up, will largely eschew the typical quick turnaround, breaking news coverage, she said.
“This is really deep reporting, deep research and deep analysis that’s scholarly driven but written at a level that everyone can understand,” Douglas said. “Everybody is invited to this conversation. We want it to be accessible, digestible and, hopefully, actionable.”
The publication also hopes to serve as a bulwark against racist misinformation, with truth-telling explanatory videos and articles, she added. It’ll take a critical look at popular culture, film, music and television and, as the pandemic eases, look to host live events around Boston.
“Every time someone twists words, issues, situations or experiences, we want to be there like whack-a-mole, whacking it down with the facts and the context,” Douglas said.
Another critical focus of the publication will be spotlighting solutions to some of the nation’s most intractable racial problems, added Payne, who joined the project after working as a managing editor at BET.com and an executive producer at Teen Vogue.
“There are community groups, advocates and legislators who are really taking matters into their own hands so how do we amplify those solutions and get those stories told?” she said. “At the academic level, there’s so much scholarly research that just doesn’t fit into a neat, 800-word Washington Post op-ed. It requires more excavation. It requires maybe a multimedia series. Maybe it needs a video. So we think that we are really uniquely positioned.”
The project has already posted a couple of representative pieces. To mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol building, The Emancipator published an interview with a Harvard social justice professor and commentary from a Boston College poetry professor.
It also posted on social media a video featuring Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of BU’s anti-racism center and author of “How to be an Antiracist,” reflecting on white supremacy. Kendi co-founded the project with Bina Venkataraman, editor-at-large at The Boston Globe.
And while the new Emancipator is primarily focused on the Black community, Douglas and Payne stress it will also tackle issues facing other communities of color, such as the rise in anti-Asian hate during the global coronavirus pandemic.
They argue The Emancipator’s mission is all the more critical now as the debate over how racism is taught has made schools the latest political battleground.
“Our country is so polarized that partisanship is trumping science and trumping historical records,” Payne said. “These ongoing crusades against affirmative action, against critical race theory are not going away. That drumbeat is continuing and so therefore our drumbeat needs to continue.”

Topics: The Emancipator

Related

The collapse of a terrorism trial involving a 16-year-old-girl could have widespread ramifications for Daesh recruits from the UK such as Shamima Begum, pictured. (Screenshot/ITV News)
World
Landmark modern slavery case could open route back to Britain for young Daesh recruits
UN expert: Contemporary forms of slavery exist in Sri Lanka
World
UN expert: Contemporary forms of slavery exist in Sri Lanka

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
  • YouTube also said RT and several other channels would no longer be accessible in Ukraine, as requested by Kyiv
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

YouTube on Saturday suspended multiple Russian channels, including state-funded media outlet RT, from generating revenue on the video service, following a similar move by Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Citing “extraordinary circumstances,” YouTube said in a statement that it was “pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions.”
Videos from the affected channels also will come up less often in recommendations, YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadloo said. He added that RT and several other channels would no longer be accessible in Ukraine due to “a government request.”
For years, lawmakers and some users have called on YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google, to block channels with ties to the Russian government from moneymaking tools out of concern that they spread misinformation and should not profit from that.
Meta on Friday barred Russian state media from running ads or generating revenue from ads on its services anywhere in the world.

 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’
Media
Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’
YouTube reaffirms its commitment to creators and the protection of users in MENA
Media
YouTube reaffirms its commitment to creators and the protection of users in MENA

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine
  • They were wounded despite wearing bullet-proof vests
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Two Danish journalists sustained gunshot wounds after unknown gunmen targeted their car in Ukraine Saturday, their employer said, on the third day of a Russian assault on the country.
Reporter Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen “were rapidly taken to hospital and are out of danger,” the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet said.
The two had been reporting near the northeastern city of Okhtyrka, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian border, it said.
They were wounded despite wearing bullet-proof vests.
The newspaper, which was employing them both as stringers, said it was in touch with Denmark’s foreign ministry and a private company to evacuate them.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Journalists gunshot Denmark

Related

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine. (DFA)
World
Manila’s top envoy arrives in Poland to help Filipinos fleeing Ukraine

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series
  • Multi-year deal will see the two companies develop and co-produce premium original series
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group and MGM International TV Productions have signed a multi-year deal to develop and co-produce premium original series.

Variety magazine reported that the shows will air exclusively on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid in the Middle East, while MGM handles distribution for other markets.

“MBC Group is uniquely positioned to tell stories that will combine regional focus with global interest,” Sheikh Waleed bin Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, chairman of MBC Group, told Variety.

This is not the first collaboration between the two companies. They recently partnered on MGM shows “Last Night” and “Billy the Kid,” which will air on MBC.

Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group, added: “We have 30 years of experience telling stories that touch the lives of hundreds of millions of people across the Middle East and North Africa. Now with a great and global partner like MGM, we’re extending our reach beyond this region.

“For centuries, audiences all over the world have been fascinated by the art and creativity of the Arabian culture — long before Scheherazade’s tales of ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ hit the screens globally,” added Rola Bauer, president of MGM International TV Productions.

MBC Group has been expanding its reach across industries and territories. Recently, it signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s NEOM to establish the first AAA games development studio in the region.

The group launched its streaming platform Shahid VIP in North America towards the end of 2020. It also plans to expand to a number of countries in Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, then chief content officer of Shahid, told Arab News last year.

Topics: MBC Group MGM

Related

TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Media
TikTok report analyzes expected cultural drivers in 2022
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
Media
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse

TikTok report analyzes expected cultural drivers in 2022

TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

TikTok report analyzes expected cultural drivers in 2022

TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • The platform’s What’s Next report for Saudi Arabia and the UAE highlights the trends to look out for this year
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok for Business, the marketing arm of the social media platform, has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the trends within each of them.

It explores the fashion, beauty and self-care, food and beverage, and technology categories, analyzing the content and cultural trends that emerged during 2021 and are forecast to make an impact in 2022.

“Our efforts over the past few years have been geared toward helping and educating brands on the possibilities TikTok has to offer and the best methods to engage with their communities to drive a real impact for their business,” Shant Oknayan, the general manager of global business solutions for TikTok in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

The consumption of technology-related content on the platform grew by 302 percent last year across the Gulf Cooperation Council area as users shared and learned more about new devices and virtual technologies. Popular trends on the platform include “Community Reviews” and “Creators Unplugged,” while emerging trends include “Repair Flex” and “TikTok Famous: Appliances.”

The consumption of beauty content increased by 169 percent last year across the region, with many users sharing makeup tutorials and skin-care regimens.

One notable trend that took off was the “fight against fake.” With glowing-skin filters becoming the norm across social media platforms, a growing number of creators are endorsing a more natural look and embracing their skin as it is. The most popular trends included “Tutorials Glow Up” and “Creator Glam Squads.” Rising trends included “Skin Positivity.”

Food and fashion are among the leading categories of content on TikTok with many trends rising and falling within them, said Oknayan. Recipe hacks such as three-ingredient cakes, #tortillafold and #fetapasta bakes are just some of the food trends to emerge from the platform.

Food and beverage content grew by 197 percent in the GCC area, with popular trends including “Edible Edutainment” and “A Feast for the Eyes — and Ears.” Emerging trends include “The Traveling Tastes of TikTok” and “Culinary Hacks.”

Consumption of fashion content on the platform grew by 287 percent in the GCC area last year, maintaining the momentum of the category’s popularity. The most popular content included modest fashion and hacks to turn everyday fashion into high fashion, along with impulse shopping thanks to hashtags such as #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt.

Upcoming trends include “Stitched & Sewn” and “Formal Wear’s #ForYou Comeback,” indicating a shift toward handmade, local fashion and the return of workwear as people begin to return to offices after working remotely during the pandemic.

“We hope that the insights shared in this report will help brands understand what can drive influence in 2022 so that they can plan better and, ultimately, create superior content,” said Oknayan.

Topics: media social media TikTok

Related

More than 50 percent of TikTok users agree that the platform has helped them decide what to buy and they spend 66 percent more on shopping than non-TikTok users during Ramadan. (Supplied)
Media
TikTok launches Ramadan-focused educational series for advertisers

Hussein Dajani leaves Nissan for Deloitte Digital

Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Hussein Dajani leaves Nissan for Deloitte Digital

Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
  • Executive will join as partner in advertising, marketing and commerce 
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Hussein Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East.

He will join the company in the Middle East region as a partner in advertising, marketing and commerce from April.

Dajani, who joined Nissan in 2017, is currently general manager for digital and customer experience transformation for Africa, Middle East, India, Turkey and Oceania.

Before joining Nissan, Dajani gained extensive experience over a two-decade-long career both on the agency and client side at companies such as Red Bull and Virgin Mobile, and agencies groups such as WPP and Publicis, where he oversaw local and multinational clients, including STC, Nestle and HSBC.

“Deloitte is an organization I have been eagerly looking forward to being part of for many years,” Dajani told Arab News.

“They define a new model that blends the strengths of agencies with traditional consultancies, by combining the creative and digital capabilities of their studios, and the broad reach of an advertising agency, with the technical experience, deep business strategy and relationships of the world’s largest consultancy to create something that is so much more than the sum of its parts,” he added.

Dajani also sits on the advisory board of the CMO Council Middle East, the CXPA Middle East Regional Leadership Council, and is an advisory director with the Customer Institute.

Topics: media Nissan Deloitte Digital Solutions Center

Related

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
Business & Economy
Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
Update Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26bn electric bet
Business & Economy
Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26bn electric bet

Latest updates

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m
SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m
Saudi mining giant won't pay dividends for 2021 even as it turned into profit
Saudi mining giant won't pay dividends for 2021 even as it turned into profit
Lower prices push Saudi Cement profit down in 2021
Lower prices push Saudi Cement profit down in 2021
Review: ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is the follow-up nobody needed
Review: ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is the follow-up nobody needed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.