LONDON: Arabian Gulf Business Insight is set to close after four years of operation, its publisher announced on Thursday.

Link Media Corp., the London-based subsidiary of Alnajma Holding, said the decision to shut the English-language business news publication followed the economic fallout from nine months of conflict in the Gulf.

“It is with great regret that Link Media Corporation Ltd announces the closure of Arabian Gulf Business Insight, a leading English-language business site covering the MENA region,” the company said in a statement.

The publisher said that, due to the difficult economic circumstances brought about by the war, it had decided to withdraw funding for 2027 and undergo a major restructuring.

No final publication date was given, leaving the timing of the closure unclear.

Founded in 2022, AGBI covers business, finance and economic developments across the Middle East and North Africa.

The publication is headquartered in London and operates a newsroom in Dubai, according to its LinkedIn company profile.

Its editorial output combines news, analysis and commentary for executives, entrepreneurs and investors, examining the relationship between regional economies and international markets.

According to the publisher’s statement, AGBI had built an audience of 500,000 monthly readers and 40,000 registered users over four years.

Its readership included audiences in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US and the UK.

“Link Media, together with its parent, would like to thank AGBI staff, freelancers and columnists for their dedication, loyalty and expertise,” the statement said.