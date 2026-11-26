TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested a journalist who reported on two imminent executions, sentenced another to a year in prison and indefinitely suspended five local news outlets, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Thursday.

Freelance journalist Mehdi Mahmoudian was arrested at his home in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after reporting on the planned executions of Milad Armoon and Navid Najaran, two defendants in the Ekbatan case linked to Iran’s 2022 nationwide protests.

Security forces searched Mahmoudian’s home and confiscated electronic devices, a source close to the journalist told CPJ on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

During a brief telephone call with his family on Thursday, Mahmoudian said that he had been transferred to Greater Tehran Prison and that security forces had severely beaten him during his arrest, leaving visible injuries, the source told CPJ.

Mahmoudian has been repeatedly imprisoned for his work. He was last arrested on Jan. 31 and released on Feb. 17, according to the press freedom organization.

In a separate case, Kermanshah’s Revolutionary Court sentenced freelance journalist Ali Pourdarab to one year in prison for “propaganda against the regime,” the Human Rights Activists News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a two-year travel ban and prohibited Pourdarab from practicing journalism for two years. His custody and appeal status remain unclear.

Meanwhile, five local news outlets in Ilam province — Ilamian, Donyaye Ilam, Akhbar-e Nab, Ilam Ban and Motale Begaran — were indefinitely suspended following their coverage of a bus accident on Nov. 14 that killed 13 people and injured 17 others.

Ilam Ban Managing Editor Sajjad Seydi said that cyber police had verbally conveyed the prosecutor’s suspension order and instructed the outlets to announce their own closures.

The provincial judiciary confirmed that criminal investigations had been opened against media personnel over alleged false and inflammatory reporting, as well as providing content to media outlets deemed hostile by the authorities.

“The arrest and alleged beating of Mehdi Mahmoudian, the sentencing of Ali Pourdarab, and the closure of five news outlets sends a chilling message to journalists across Iran; reporting on matters of public interest can cost them their freedom and livelihoods,” said Sara Qudah, CPJ’s regional director.

“Iranian authorities must end this assault on the press, immediately and unconditionally release Mahmoudian, overturn Pourdarab’s conviction and professional ban, and allow the suspended outlets to resume reporting without fear of reprisal,” she added.

The cases come amid what CPJ described as an escalating crackdown on Iran’s press, involving lengthy prison sentences, professional bans and judicial harassment.

In October, Iranian courts sentenced photojournalist Artin Ghazanfari and journalist Omid Faraghat to 26 years and 10 years and one day in prison, respectively, under Iran’s espionage law.

Earlier this week, CPJ and Getty Images called for the immediate release of photojournalist Majid Saeedi, who has been detained since Sept. 9 without official confirmation of his whereabouts or the charges against him.

CPJ said that it had emailed Iran’s mission to the UN in New York seeking comment but had received no response before publication.