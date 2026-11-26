RIYADH: We care about children’s online safety because it is the right thing to do. Many of us understand and have lived the unique blend of chaos and on-the-go learning that is modern parenting.

Raising kids right now feels like being trapped in a 50-person family WhatsApp group on the morning of Eid. You can mute notifications, toss your phone across the room and savor five minutes of peace, only to walk into the next room and realize the flood of memes, voice notes and viral clips just leaked onto your kid’s tablet through their cousin anyway. In that moment you realize that, rather than focusing on keeping screens away altogether, maybe the approach should look more like how we teach them to ride a bike.

Nobody hands a six-year-old a two-wheeler and pushes them off on their own. You start on a safe, empty street with a helmet, protective gear and training wheels screwed on tight. You jog alongside them, hands near their handlebars, ready to catch them if they wobble. As they get their balance, you pull the training wheels off but keep the helmet strapped on, set boundaries on how far down the street they can go, and remind them to look both ways each time.

Bumps and bruises, along with hard talks about going too fast, are going to happen — that’s part of learning. But we don’t lock the bicycle away in the garage when bad things happen; instead, we remind them of the rules, give them the helmet, walk beside them and teach them how to steer safely.

The same logic can apply to digital life. Around the world, communities and policymakers are taking a closer look at what it means to offer children the rich opportunities of the internet while protecting their childhood. It’s an unprecedented challenge; this is the first generation to grow up with video platforms and connected technology deeply woven into how they learn, socialize, play and prepare for the future.

Our job isn’t to isolate them from the digital world; it’s to walk beside them, guiding them to make better choices and remain safe. In other words, we must protect children in the digital world, not from it.

But this doesn’t mean the sole responsibility is on parents and communities. Safety online has to be a shared responsibility. Tech platforms need to carry the baseline load by making spaces safe-by-design, while giving parents controls that evolve and work in real life.

When you combine built-in safeguards with smart regulations and open conversations at home, you create an environment where kids don’t just stay safe, they are empowered to navigate safely on their own as they learn.

Sarah Al Husseini, Google’s head of government affairs and public policy for North Africa and Saudi Arabia, says this is the first generation to grow up with video platforms and connected technology woven into daily life, requiring a comprehensive approach to online safety. (Supplied)

This is why Google builds safety directly into every layer of a child’s journey. Through Google Family Link, parents can easily set screen limits on Android devices and on individual apps.

YouTube also offers in-built protections to ensure children’s privacy and well-being, like take-a-break reminders and turning autoplay off by default for under-18s’ accounts. For our youngest viewers, the stand-alone, ad-free YouTube Kids app offers no commenting at all, and parental controls such as turning off “search” and hand-selecting the channels your child can watch.

As they grow, YouTube’s Kid and Teen accounts offer tailored age-appropriate content settings aligned with developmental standards. This starts with a PG-style setting for those aged nine to 13 focused on learning and creativity, gradually expanding to include gaming and live streams for 13-15-year-olds, and eventually opening up to broader content for older teens. On these accounts, YouTube also offers a range of parental control features, including the industry-leading Shorts feed timer that allows families to limit or entirely block short-form content.

Another critical element is recognizing how kids and teens use different platforms.

Unlike platforms that people use to passively consume content, YouTube is an intentional video-sharing platform built for active learning.

In Saudi Arabia and the UAE, 95 percent of viewers agree that YouTube delivers top-tier educational content and according to Kantar, while 92 percent of GenZ viewers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE agree YouTube allows them to go deeper on topics they care about. Local edutainment content creators like Ahmed El Ghandour (Da7ee7) and Abdalla Anan (Share3 El 3loom/Science Street) engage teens in history and science, while culture and travel content creator Omar Farooq opens windows to world cultures.

There’s no question that we need higher standards for what children experience online. However, the approach we take needs to be backed by science and real-life experiences. When platforms build safety into the foundation, policymakers set sensible ground rules and empower parents with practical tools to guide the children’s journey.

Our kids don’t just stay protected — they gain the balance, resilience and judgment to ride forward on their own.

• Sarah Al Husseini is Google’s head of government affairs and public policy for North Africa and Saudi Arabia