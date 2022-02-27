You are here

Work on Saudi luxury tourism site AMAALA advances with new employee housing

Work on Saudi luxury tourism site AMAALA advances with new employee housing
A render for AMAALA staff village (supplied)
Work on Saudi luxury tourism site AMAALA advances with new employee housing

Work on Saudi luxury tourism site AMAALA advances with new employee housing
  • The village will include residential homes, recreational facilities and amenities
RIYADH: AMAALA, the ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coast, has signed a major contract for the infrastructure development of the first phase of its world-class accommodations at the Employee Village in Triple Bay.

The contract was awarded to the local contractor Haif Trading and Contracting Co. to build infrastructure for world-class accommodations to lodge over 20,000 AMAALA employees.

“We are proud to partner with Haif Trading and Contracting Company, who share our vision to shape a new standard of excellence in accommodation, that addresses both the diverse needs of our workforce and ensures that each member of this community lives and breathes our sustainability ethos,” said John Pagano, CEO of AMAALA. 

The village will include residential homes, recreational facilities and amenities to provide employees with a central hub to live, work and relax, according to the company’s statement.

The works have started with site mobilization activities, followed by bulk earthworks in February and deep levels services in April.

