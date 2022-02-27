You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US and NATO condemn Putin nuclear alert order

US and NATO condemn Putin nuclear alert order
Vladimir Putin visits the construction site of the National Space Agency on the premises of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, Moscow, Russia, Feb. 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6jdej

Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters

US and NATO condemn Putin nuclear alert order

US and NATO condemn Putin nuclear alert order
  • US Ambassador to the UN : “Nothing is off the table with this guy — he’s willing to use whatever tools he can to intimidate Ukrainians and the world”
  • Stoltenberg: “This is dangerous rhetoric (referring to Russia’s nuclear alert status) — this is a behavior which is irresponsible”
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States and NATO on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to put his nuclear forces on high alert as dangerous and unacceptable, while the White House said it was considering imposing new sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.
In issuing the order to prepare Russia’s nuclear weapons for increased readiness for launch, Putin cited “aggressive statements” from NATO allies and widespread sanctions imposed by Western nations that have already disrupted his country’s economy.
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” program that Putin’s actions had escalated the conflict and were “unacceptable.”
Thomas-Greenfield said the United States welcomed the news that Russian and Ukrainian officials would meet for talks on the border Belarus, but that it “remains to be seen” if Russia is acting in good faith.
Asked if there was a threat of chemical and biological weapons being used by Russia, Thomas-Greenfield said of Putin, “Certainly nothing is off the table with this guy. He’s willing to use whatever tools he can to intimidate Ukrainians and the world.”
“This is dangerous rhetoric. This is a behavior which is irresponsible,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, referring to Russia’s nuclear alert status.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Putin was responding to an imaginary threat.
“We’ve seen him do this time and time again. At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO, has Russia been under threat from Ukraine,” Psaki said on ABC’s “This Week” program.
“This is all a pattern from President Putin and we’re going to stand up to it. We have the ability to defend ourselves, but we also need to call out what we’re seeing here from President Putin,” Psaki added.
Ukraine said Putin’s order regarding Russian nuclear forces was calculated to put pressure at the start of talks but that Kyiv would not be cowed.
The United States also has not taken sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector off the table, Psaki said.
“We want to take every step to maximize the impact of consequences on President Putin while minimizing the impact on the American people and the global community. And so energy sanctions are certainly on the table. We have not taken those off. But we also want to do that and make sure we’re minimizing the impact on the global marketplace and do it in a united way,” Psaki said.
The United States is open to providing additional assistance to Ukraine, Psaki said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday announced $54 million in new humanitarian aid for Ukrainians affected by the invasion, which was in addition to the $350 million sent by the United States last week.
“This includes the provision of food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, winterization, and protection,” Blinken said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin NATO Jens Stoltenberg Linda Thomas-Greenfield

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital
  • The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

MARIUPOL, Ukraine: In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday, carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling.
She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns.
A medical team pumped her chest, fighting desperately to revive her. Her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.
“Take her out! Take her out! We can make it!” a hospital worker shouted, pushing a gurney to the ambulance.
The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection. Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator. A nurse wept. A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into her, looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press videojournalist who had been allowed inside.
“Show this to Putin,” he said angrily. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”
The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.
Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly colored polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict shelling

Two of Russia’s billionaires call for peace in Ukraine

Mikhail Fridman (L) and Oleg Deripaska. (AFP file photo)
Mikhail Fridman (L) and Oleg Deripaska. (AFP file photo)
Updated 59 sec ago
Reuters

Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine

Mikhail Fridman (L) and Oleg Deripaska. (AFP file photo)
  • Russia’s so-called oligarchs, who once exercised significant influence over President Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, are facing economic chaos after the West imposed severe sanctions on Russia over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 59 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Two Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, called for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine, with Fridman calling it a tragedy for both countries’ people.
Billionaire Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, told staff in a letter that the conflict was driving a wedge between the two eastern Slav peoples of Russia and Ukraine who have been brothers for centuries.
“I was born in Western Ukraine and lived there until I was 17. My parents are Ukrainian citizens and live in Lviv, my favorite city,” Fridman wrote in the letter, excerpts of which Reuters saw.
“But I have also spent much of my life as a citizen of Russia, building and growing businesses. I am deeply attached to the Ukrainian and Russian peoples and see the current conflict as a tragedy for them both.”
Russian billionaire, Oleg Deripaska, used a post on Telegram to called for peace talks to begin “as fast as possible.”
“Peace is very important,” said Deripaska, who is the founder of Russian aluminum giant Rusal , in which he still owns a stake via his shares in its parent company En+ Group.
On Feb. 21, Deripaska said there would not be a war.
Washington imposed sanctions on Deripaska and other influential Russians because of their ties to Putin after alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, which Moscow denies.
Russia’s so-called oligarchs, who once exercised significant influence over President Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, are facing economic chaos after the West imposed severe sanctions on Russia over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Putin, after consulting his security council of senior officials, said he ordered the special military operation to protect people, including Russian citizens, from “genocide” — an accusation the West calls baseless propaganda.
The Ukrainian president’s office said negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.
“This crisis will cost lives and damage two nations who have been brothers for hundreds of years,” Fridman said.
“While a solution seems frighteningly far off, I can only join those whose fervent desire is for the bloodshed to end. I’m sure my partners share my view.”
One of Fridman’s long-term partners, Pyotr Aven, attended a meeting at the Kremlin with Putin and 36 other major Russian businessmen last week, the Kremlin said.
Another Moscow billionaire told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the war was going to be a catastrophe.
“It is going to be catastrophic in all senses: for the economy, for relations with the rest of the world, for the political situation,” the billionaire said.
The billionaires who gathered for a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday were silent, he said.
“Businessmen understand very well the consequences. But who is asking the opinion of business about this?”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UN votes to hold emergency General Assembly session on Ukraine

UN votes to hold emergency General Assembly session on Ukraine
Updated 28 February 2022
AFP

UN votes to hold emergency General Assembly session on Ukraine

UN votes to hold emergency General Assembly session on Ukraine
  • The meeting will be convened on Monday, and is set to give members the opportunity to express their views on the invasion
  • Russia voted against the resolution, but under UN regulations it did not have veto power to derail the referral of the war to the General Assembly
Updated 28 February 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council voted Sunday to hold a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly to discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine.
The meeting will be convened on Monday, and is set to give all 193 members of the global body the opportunity to express their views on the invasion.
Russia voted against the resolution, but under UN regulations it did not have veto power to derail the referral of the war to the General Assembly.
The procedure is allowed under a 1950 resolution called "Uniting for Peace."
It allows for members of the Security Council to seize the General Assembly for a special session if the five permanent members - Russia, the United States, Britain, France and China - fail to agree among themselves to act together to maintain peace.
The move was sparked by Russia on Friday using its veto to block a Security Council resolution that condemned Moscow's invasion and called for the immediate withdrawal of its troops.
Only the support of nine of the council's 15 members is required to call an emergency special session of the General Assembly.
Eleven countries voted in favor. Russia opposed, while the United Arab Emirates, China and India abstained.
It will just be the 11th such session that the assembly has held, according to diplomats.
The discussion is expected to highlight the extent of Russia's isolation in the international community over the invasion of Ukraine.
"The council members who supported this resolution recognize that this is no ordinary moment," said US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
"These are issues that affect all member states and now in the General Assembly they can all make their voices heard on Russia's war of choice," she added.
Monday's session is scheduled to start at 10:00 am in New York (1500 GMT) and is expected to last at least all day.
On Monday, the Security Council is scheduled to hold at 5:00 pm an emergency meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
It was requested by French President Emmanuel Macron and will feature officials from the UN's humanitarian affairs and refugee agencies, according to diplomats.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United Nations Security Council (UNSC) United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

Kosovo asks US for permanent military base, speedier NATO membership

Kosovo asks US for permanent military base, speedier NATO membership
Updated 28 February 2022
Reuters

Kosovo asks US for permanent military base, speedier NATO membership

Kosovo asks US for permanent military base, speedier NATO membership
  • US already has 635 soldiers in Balkan country to maintain peace as part of NATO peacekeeping mission
  • Kosovo has joined other countries in introducing sanctions against Russia
Updated 28 February 2022
Reuters

PRISTINA: Kosovo has asked the United States to establish a permanent military base in the country and speed up its integration into NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kosovo’s Defense Minister Armend MeHajj said on Sunday.
The United States has already 635 soldiers in the Balkan country to maintain the fragile peace as part of a NATO peacekeeping mission.
“Accelerating Kosovo’s membership in NATO and having a permanent base of American forces is an immediate need to guarantee peace, security and stability in the Western Balkans,” MeHajj said on his Facebook page.


Kosovo has joined other countries in introducing sanctions against Russia. MeHajj has said that his government was ready to offer help for any military operation to Ukraine, should that be asked for by Washington.
Kosovo’s 2008 independence is recognized by more than 110 countries, mainly Western nations, but not by Serbia or its traditional ally Russia. Four NATO members also refuse to recognize Kosovo’s independence.
Kosovo is still not a United Nations member over objections from Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Kosovo

Thousands protest against Russia across European cities

Thousands protest against Russia across European cities
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters

Thousands protest against Russia across European cities

Thousands protest against Russia across European cities
  • Around 80,000 protesters thronged Prague’s central square, with the Czech PM saying the people still remembered the terror of Russian tanks rolling into their country
  • Train and underground service was interrupted in some parts of the German capital, Berlin, as thousands flooded toward the Brandenburg Gate, near the Russian embassy
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Tens of thousands of people across Europe marched in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.
More than 100,000 people gathered in central Berlin, carrying signs reading: “Stop the War,” “Putin’s last war” and “We stand with Ukraine” along with Ukrainian and European Union flags.
Train and underground service was interrupted in some parts of the German capital as thousands flooded toward the Brandenburg Gate, near the Russian embassy.
The protest came as missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and thousands of Ukrainian civilians, mainly women and children, were fleeing from the Russian assault into neighboring countries.
“Ukrainians: You’re welcome here!” shouted one of the speakers in Berlin as the crowd cheered.
More than 368,000 refugees, mainly women and children, have fled the fighting into neighboring countries, the UN refugee agency said on Sunday, citing data provided by national authorities.
Around 80,000 protesters thronged Prague’s central square, with the Czech prime minister telling the crowd the country still remembered its own terror of Russian tanks rolling into the capital more than five decades ago.
“Of course I had to come here today, because one must stand up to evil,” pensioner Jindrich Synek told Reuters. “I have experienced it in this square a couple of times already.”
Wenceslas Square was home to demonstrations during the 1989 Velvet Revolution that ended decades of Soviet-backed communist rule, as well as protests in 1968 when Soviet-led troops invaded communist Czechoslovakia to end reforms that upset Moscow.
In central Madrid, thousands of protesters waved Ukrainian flags. They held signs reading “Peace,” “Stop Putin,” and “Putin, you should be scared: my grandmother is really angry.”
“We want our country to be independent. We want to be in Europe. We want Putin to leave us alone, to leave our homes and not bomb our land, our parents and relatives in Ukraine,” said Vira Panas, 34, a Ukrainian woman living in Madrid.
In Denmark, roughly 400 demonstrators gathered in front of the Ukrainian embassy in central Copenhagen where many participants lit candles and laid flowers to show their support for the Ukrainian people.
“My own city is being bombed with cruise missiles in the 21st century. That makes no sense,” said Artem, a 40-year-old software developer from Kyiv who lives in Denmark with his family.
“We need to show that people care and this is why we need as many people as possible. We can’t stop the missiles with demonstrations but we can show that we are all supporting the truth,” he added.
Similar protests took place in Rome, Lisbon and London.
In Russia itself, people took to the streets to voice their opposition to war. Police detained more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests that occurred in 46 Russian cities on Sunday.
That raised the total detainees since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to around 5,500, independent protest monitoring group OVD-Info said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wenceslas Square Brandenburg Gate Prague berlin

