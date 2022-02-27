You are here

New Beirut art museum to 'resist ignorance and commit to change'

Beirut art museum. (Supplied)
Beirut art museum. (Supplied)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A stone’s throw from the famous National Museum of Beirut, a cornerstone has been laid for a new and unique museum to showcase modern and contemporary art.

The launch took place in a ceremony attended by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati as well as political and cultural figures.

The museum is set for completion by 2026.

Sandra Abu Nader, who founded the Beirut Museum of Art Association together with Rita Nammour, said that the idea of establishing the museum “was based on the fact that art is not a luxury but a means of peace and a necessity for the integrity of our culture, development, quality of life and role in the world.”

Abu Nader added that the museum, which will bear the name of the association, will be a space for science, work, culture and will aspire to show a positive and prosperous future, and a civilized legacy for future generations.

She said: “Only the cultural and artistic imprint remains to embody and document civilizations and nations, no matter how much they suffer from wars and turmoil.”

Nammour said that laying the foundation stone was “the culmination of a path that Sandra Abu Nader and I planned for more than seven years to be a platform for artistic, civic and cultural education in close cooperation with artists and cultural institutions.”

She added: “We are convinced today more than ever that the museum should be committed to a culture of change and be a platform that takes into account the world we live in, and the values and principles that made Lebanon the beacon of the Middle East.”

The prestigious Saint Joseph University in Lebanon, which is located in the cultural square that includes the National Museum, the French Cultural Center and the Museum of Minerals, allocated a piece of land to build the new museum.

President of the University Father Salim Daccache said it “is an act of partnership between the private sector and the public sector, in which a group of Lebanese personalities, at home and abroad, and their friends, participated in order to employ their passion, feelings, convictions, love for art, drawing and painting, and their financial capabilities to build the museum.”

He added: “It is an act of resistance in the face of extremism and ignorance.”

One problem facing the museum is neglect of Lebanon’s artistic relics, many of which are stored by the Ministry of Culture or in the vaults of the UNESCO Palace, and a considerable amount having been sold to private buyers.

But plans to fill the museum preceded the laying of the foundations.

The association signed an agreement on behalf of the museum with the Lebanese Ministry of Culture to preserve and restore about 3,000 paintings and sculptures by pioneers of fine art in Lebanon, including modern and contemporary works, from the ministry’s private collection, under the supervision of local and international experts.

The collection, which will be loaned to the museum, documents the history and development of the country.

Joe Saddi, chairman of the BeMA board of directors, said: “The BeMA Museum is a project that challenges violence, pessimism and frustration through culture, which in itself is a strategic asset and repertoire for building more open, creative and sustainable countries, cities and societies.”

The association is managed by a board of directors consisting of 17 members who work in the private sector and believe in the importance of preserving and developing Lebanese heritage.

According to an architectural design by Lebanese designer Amale Andraos, former dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Columbia University in the US, the museum will feature an open-door design to promote cultural exchange.

Topics: Lebnanon Beirut art museum

Yemen army destroys 2 Houthi explosive boats in Red Sea

Yemen army destroys 2 Houthi explosive boats in Red Sea
Updated 27 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s army destroyed two explosives-laden boats launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia at a target near the country’s northwestern region on the Red Sea.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said that coastguards from the army’s Fifth Region destroyed the two boats while sailing from the country’s territorial waters to international waters in the Red Sea near the coastline of the northern province of Hajjah.

The Arab coalition and Yemen’s army have repeatedly accused the Houthis of threatening international navigation and trade in the Red Sea, by launching explosive-laden boats and planting naval mines to target commercial ships.

The coalition have warned that the Houthis have refitted Yemeni ports on the Red Sea, including Hodeidah port, creating explosive boat and drone factories and smuggling imports of advanced weaponry from Iran.

The foiled Houthi attacks came on Sunday as the militia launched the deadly shelling of densely populated neighborhoods in the southern city of Taiz.

Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News on Sunday that the Houthis, stationed on the outskirts of Taiz, fired mortar rounds and Katyusha rockets at the Al-Arabeen and Ousefarh neighborhoods in the city’s downtown, wounding several civilians and destroying at least one house.

Yemen’s official news agency reported on Sunday that a woman and her two children were wounded when a shell fired by the Houthis ripped through their home in Taiz’s Maqbanah district.

On Saturday night, the Houthis launched a counterattack on government troop positions around a military base northwest of Taiz.

Al-Baher said that the militia attacked government forces near an air defense base outside Taiz with the aim of seizing control of strategic hilly locations that overlook the base.

The Houthis failed to achieve their goal and were forced to retreat after facing stiff resistance from government troops.

Separately, Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani strongly condemned the Houthi looting and seizure of properties owned by opponents in areas under their control, warning traders and the public against buying those properties.

“We warn businessmen and the general public in Sanaa, and areas under the control of the terrorist Houthi militia, not to become involved in the sale and purchase of looted assets, as they are null and void procedures,” the minister said on Twitter.

For the past seven years, the Houthis have confiscated assets belonging to Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, former and current ministers, military and security officials, human rights activists and journalists who opposed the movement in Sanaa and other areas.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Red Sea Taiz

Government spokesman: Energy price rises due to Russia-Ukraine crisis will benefit Egypt

Government spokesman: Energy price rises due to Russia-Ukraine crisis will benefit Egypt
Updated 27 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Ambassador Nader Saad, a spokesman for the Egyptian government, said that the rise in energy prices due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis may benefit Egypt, adding that “it is possible to export the largest amount of natural gas we have.”

He continued, during television statements to ON TV yesterday evening, that “it is possible to benefit from the price difference and the hard currency,” explaining that “this would be distinguished economic thinking to export the largest amount of natural gas that exists in Egypt after taking into account the needs of factories and the use of alternative energy.

“A meeting was held with the governor of the Central Bank to check on the availability of hard currency necessary to secure our needs of strategic goods, especially since the hard currency that was coming through Russian-Ukrainian tourism was affected,” Saad said.

He pointed out that the Central Bank and the government are working together in these difficult circumstances to secure Egyptian needs, adding: “We hope that the crisis will not extend for a long time so that we do not put too much pressure on the budget.”

Egypt is looking to consolidate its position as a gas producer for Europe, as it is working on a joint agreement with Cyprus and Greece to export gas, linking Greek and Cypriot fields with Egyptian liquefaction stations, to be a gateway for Egyptian gas to Europe.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Cabinet in mid-February, liquefied natural gas exports witnessed significant growth, reaching 6.5 million tons in 2021, compared to 1.5 million tons in 2020.

Egypt and Israel are also studying the construction of an offshore gas pipeline to the Damietta facility, and the Idku liquefaction facility in Egypt, to help export to Europe. Cairo is also working with Lebanon and Jordan on the Arab Gas Pipeline project to solve the Lebanese energy crisis, as it is expected to pump about 1.5 million cubic meters to Lebanon, according to statements by Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla.

Saad confirmed the formation of a crisis room to follow up on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its impact on Egyptian interests, explaining that it is primarily following “the situation of Egyptians in Ukraine, led by students, then wheat and how to secure our wheat needs in light of these circumstances.

“The third aspect is international oil prices and their effects on the Egyptian budget. We hope to bring back the Egyptian students in Ukraine today,” he said.

“The eastern, southern and central regions are currently the most dangerous, and the Egyptian Embassy in Kiev instructs people to stay home because the roads have become unsafe. The Egyptians in the west of the country have it relatively easier,” he added.

Nabila Makram, minister of state for immigration and Egyptians abroad, said the government “is now studying sending Egyptian planes to evacuate students who have fled to Ukraine’s neighboring countries.

“There are 22 students who crossed to Poland, while 100 arrived in Romania and there are 1,000 students waiting to arrive in Bucharest,” she said, adding that “there is coordination between state agencies regarding the Egyptian community in Ukraine, and security precautions and the safety of citizens are taken into account.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Egypt Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Nader Saad

Egyptian minister blames Ethiopia's intransigence for lack of progress in dam negotiations

Egyptian minister blames Ethiopia’s intransigence for lack of progress in dam negotiations
Updated 27 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Aty, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, has said that the Renaissance Dam negotiations are currently frozen “due to Ethiopian intransigence.”

Ethiopia announced a few days ago that Prime Minister Abi Ahmed had inaugurated the first phase of electricity generation from the dam.

Egypt said that Ethiopia’s decision to unilaterally start operating the Renaissance Dam is a violation of the 2015 Declaration of Principles.

Abdel-Aty said his country is keen to reach a “fair and binding legal agreement on the rules for filling and operating the dam” stressing the state’s readiness to deal with all scenarios related to the Ethiopian dam crisis.

“The Ethiopian dam is large, and there must be a binding agreement, exchange of data, and cooperation with the Ethiopian side to achieve a win-win situation for all, not unilateral action,” he said.

The minister said that all state agencies are working in this file, each in its own right, and the Ministry of Irrigation is only concerned with the technical part with regard to the Ethiopian dam, noting that the ministry provides for water needs by making use of every drop of water.

The Egyptian state has taken the necessary measures to rationalise water consumption, he said, and to diversify production sources to avoid any crises.

Abdel-Aty said that Egypt is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world and is 97 per cent dependent on the waters of the River Nile. “The increase in population represents a major challenge to water resources, and it is expected that the total population in Egypt will reach more than 175 million people in 2050, which represents great pressure on water resources.” The population today is about 100 million people.

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been negotiating since 2011 to reach an agreement on filling and operating the dam, but long rounds of negotiations between the three countries have not yet produced an agreement.

Topics: Egypt Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Mohamed Abdel-Aty Abi Ahmed

Arab League to meet over Ukraine war

Arab League to meet over Ukraine war
Updated 27 February 2022
AFP

CAIRO: The Arab League will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Hossam Zaki, the Cairo-based organization’s deputy head, told AFP the session will be held at the level of foreign ministers.
The United Arab Emirates, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, abstained Friday in a vote on a resolution, vetoed by Moscow, demanding Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine. 
Syria, Algeria and Sudan, for their part, are linked to Russia by military accords.
A number of Arab countries are heavily dependent on wheat supplies from both Ukraine and Russia, and any shortages of the staple grain have potential to stir unrest.
If those supplies are disrupted, raising bread prices, “the Ukraine crisis could trigger renewed protests and instability” in the region, according to the Washington-based Middle East Institute.
On the humanitarian front, thousands of Arab students became stranded in Ukraine — many of them having already fled violence back home — and have been appealing for help in escaping the crisis.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Arab League Russia Ukraine Egypt

Egypt issues wheat tender as Ukraine war threatens supply

Egypt issues wheat tender as Ukraine war threatens supply
Updated 27 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has launched an international wheat tender to import wheat from April 13 to 26, just 48 hours after canceling a tender that received only a single offer.

The Egyptian Supply Commodities Authority set a Feb. 28 deadline for offers for the new tender.

It canceled an international wheat tender on Thursday after receiving a single offer to import 60,000 tons of French wheat. A tender must receive more than one offer to become valid.

The country is working on a plan to import wheat from areas outside Russia and Ukraine following the outbreak of war, said Nader Saad, a government spokesman, adding that Egypt has a 5 million ton strategic stockpile of wheat.

Saad said that Egypt has been preparing wheat imports since November, before the start of the planting season.

The country’s existing stockpile will supply the country with wheat for nine months, he added. “Egypt is working on a plan to import wheat from other sources instead of Russia and Ukraine, as Egypt has 14 countries approved for the supply of wheat, some of which are outside Europe,” Saad said.

Data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt showed that Egypt imported 6.1 million tons of wheat during 2021, excluding December.

Russia and Ukraine are the two largest wheat exporters to Egypt. Last year, Russia sent 4.2 million tons of wheat, worth $1.2 billion, representing 69.4 percent of total Egyptian wheat imports.

Ukraine sent 651,400 tons, worth $649.4 million, and accounting for 10.7 percent of total imports, followed by Romania with 387,200 tons and Australia with 190,200 tons.

Egypt on Sunday called for an emergency Arab League meeting at delegate level to discuss developments in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry.

Arab states have taken diverging stances on the Russian invasion, with Syria supporting it, Lebanon condemning it, the United Arab Emirates declining to take sides and Egypt expressing broad concern and hopes for a quick resolution.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Egypt wheat

