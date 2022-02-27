ALJ drives cleaner mobility in line with 2060 net-zero target

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery, reinforced their contribution to the Kingdom’s net-zero 2060 ambition by accelerating the introduction of vehicles with an enhanced performance in terms of efficiency and environmental impact, to the Saudi market. As part of this drive, Abdul Latif Jameel partnered with prominent Saudi companies at the 2021 roadshow to demonstrate the latest in hydrogen fuel technology.

The roadshow took place across the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia throughout 2021, and showcased innovative hydrogen-fueled transport solutions, while promoting their broad adoption. The roadshow emphasized and showcased hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (cars, buses, and forklift trucks) and associated hydrogen dispensing infrastructure.

By helping to develop a market for hydrogen-based fuels, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery aim to advance low-carbon solutions in the transportation sector, while simultaneously promoting a future of mobility aligned with Saudi’s Vision 2030.

Raad Al-Saady, chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery and vice president of mobility at Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “We understand that the future of mobility needs to be based on technology with low-carbon emissions performance, such as clean hydrogen. That is why we are collaborating with prominent Saudi companies to explore new technologies while ensuring that our future products remain as relevant and appreciated as they are today.”

Abdul Latif Jameel was founded more than 75 years ago as an automotive company with a vision to empower local communities and provide new opportunities. Today, the automotive industry continues to drive technological innovations and advance mobility while recognizing the need to improve their environmental performance.

During the roadshow, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors showcased a Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car, while Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery exhibited a Toyota hydrogen-powered forklift truck. The Toyota Mirai is among the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to be mass-produced and sold commercially.

Aside from hydrogen-fueled models, various vehicles and machinery with high efficiency and environmental performance, including the Toyota Corolla hybrid electric (HEV) model and a range of Toyota electric emissions-free forklift trucks, were demonstrated. The Toyota Corolla HEV model combines two power sources consisting of a petrol engine and two electric motors and offers the lowest fuel consumption value in its category at 27.6 km/L. The emissions-free forklift trucks are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which provide an extended maintenance-free lifetime.

The roadshows were geared toward raising awareness around the application of new transport technologies that help address climate change concerns. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery also visited the Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu.