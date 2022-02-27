What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll

Rich Roll’s Finding Ultra is an incredible but true account of achieving one of the most awe-inspiring midlife physical transformations ever.

On the night before he was to turn forty, Rich experienced a chilling glimpse of his future. Nearly fifty pounds overweight and unable to climb the stairs without stopping, he could see where his current sedentary life was taking him—and he woke up.

Plunging into a new routine that prioritized a plant-based lifestyle and daily training, Rich morphed from out of shape, mid-life couch potato to endurance machine.

In the years since Finding Ultra was published, Rich has become one of the world’s most recognized advocates of plant-based living.

Rich reflects on the steps he took to shift his mindset and leverage deep reservoirs of untapped potential to achieve success.

In this newly revised and updated edition, he shares the practices, tools, and techniques he uses for optimal performance, longevity, and wellness, including diet and nutrition protocols.