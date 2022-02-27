Kosovo asks US for permanent military base, speedier NATO membership

You are here

Demonstrators protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian representative office in Pristina, Kosovo, Feb. 25, 2022. (AFP)
  • US already has 635 soldiers in Balkan country to maintain peace as part of NATO peacekeeping mission
  • Kosovo has joined other countries in introducing sanctions against Russia
PRISTINA: Kosovo has asked the United States to establish a permanent military base in the country and speed up its integration into NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kosovo’s Defense Minister Armend MeHajj said on Sunday.
The United States has already 635 soldiers in the Balkan country to maintain the fragile peace as part of a NATO peacekeeping mission.
“Accelerating Kosovo’s membership in NATO and having a permanent base of American forces is an immediate need to guarantee peace, security and stability in the Western Balkans,” MeHajj said on his Facebook page.

Kosovo has joined other countries in introducing sanctions against Russia. MeHajj has said that his government was ready to offer help for any military operation to Ukraine, should that be asked for by Washington.
Kosovo’s 2008 independence is recognized by more than 110 countries, mainly Western nations, but not by Serbia or its traditional ally Russia. Four NATO members also refuse to recognize Kosovo’s independence.
Kosovo is still not a United Nations member over objections from Russia.

Thousands protest against Russia across European cities

Thousands protest against Russia across European cities
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters

Thousands protest against Russia across European cities

Thousands protest against Russia across European cities
  • Around 80,000 protesters thronged Prague’s central square, with the Czech PM saying the people still remembered the terror of Russian tanks rolling into their country
  • Train and underground service was interrupted in some parts of the German capital, Berlin, as thousands flooded toward the Brandenburg Gate, near the Russian embassy
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Tens of thousands of people across Europe marched in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.
More than 100,000 people gathered in central Berlin, carrying signs reading: “Stop the War,” “Putin’s last war” and “We stand with Ukraine” along with Ukrainian and European Union flags.
Train and underground service was interrupted in some parts of the German capital as thousands flooded toward the Brandenburg Gate, near the Russian embassy.
The protest came as missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and thousands of Ukrainian civilians, mainly women and children, were fleeing from the Russian assault into neighboring countries.
“Ukrainians: You’re welcome here!” shouted one of the speakers in Berlin as the crowd cheered.
More than 368,000 refugees, mainly women and children, have fled the fighting into neighboring countries, the UN refugee agency said on Sunday, citing data provided by national authorities.
Around 80,000 protesters thronged Prague’s central square, with the Czech prime minister telling the crowd the country still remembered its own terror of Russian tanks rolling into the capital more than five decades ago.
“Of course I had to come here today, because one must stand up to evil,” pensioner Jindrich Synek told Reuters. “I have experienced it in this square a couple of times already.”
Wenceslas Square was home to demonstrations during the 1989 Velvet Revolution that ended decades of Soviet-backed communist rule, as well as protests in 1968 when Soviet-led troops invaded communist Czechoslovakia to end reforms that upset Moscow.
In central Madrid, thousands of protesters waved Ukrainian flags. They held signs reading “Peace,” “Stop Putin,” and “Putin, you should be scared: my grandmother is really angry.”
“We want our country to be independent. We want to be in Europe. We want Putin to leave us alone, to leave our homes and not bomb our land, our parents and relatives in Ukraine,” said Vira Panas, 34, a Ukrainian woman living in Madrid.
In Denmark, roughly 400 demonstrators gathered in front of the Ukrainian embassy in central Copenhagen where many participants lit candles and laid flowers to show their support for the Ukrainian people.
“My own city is being bombed with cruise missiles in the 21st century. That makes no sense,” said Artem, a 40-year-old software developer from Kyiv who lives in Denmark with his family.
“We need to show that people care and this is why we need as many people as possible. We can’t stop the missiles with demonstrations but we can show that we are all supporting the truth,” he added.
Similar protests took place in Rome, Lisbon and London.
In Russia itself, people took to the streets to voice their opposition to war. Police detained more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests that occurred in 46 Russian cities on Sunday.
That raised the total detainees since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to around 5,500, independent protest monitoring group OVD-Info said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wenceslas Square Brandenburg Gate Prague berlin

India facing dilemma over response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution during a meeting on Russian invasion of the Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP)
United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution during a meeting on Russian invasion of the Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP)
Updated 27 February 2022

India facing dilemma over response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution during a meeting on Russian invasion of the Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP)
  • India abstained from voting on UN resolution condemning Russia
  • As strategic partner of Moscow and Washington, New Delhi trying to avoid joining ‘superpower rivalry,’ experts say
Updated 27 February 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is facing a dilemma in its position over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, former diplomats and experts said on Sunday, as New Delhi tries to balance its close ties with both the West and Russia.  

Russia launched a full-scale assault on Ukrainian territory and major cities, including the capital, Kyiv, on Feb. 24. Air, sea, and ground attacks have since intensified, forcing almost 200,000 Ukrainians to flee to neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

After a US-sponsored resolution demanding that Russia cease its attacks was tabled in the UN Security Council, India, a strategic partner of both Moscow and Washington, abstained from voting. The Indian government called for “a return to dialogue” and offered to “contribute in any way towards peace efforts.”

Nandan Unnikrishnan of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation told Arab News: “What India is trying to do is to balance between two partners who are essential to its own calculations.”

New Delhi’s ties with Moscow span more than seven decades, with half of India’s military hardware being sourced from Russia. On the other hand, its partnership with the US has been growing for the last 20 years, with both countries being members of the Quad, a four-state strategic security dialogue that also includes Japan and Australia, which was established in the face of increased Chinese economic and military power.

“Everyone understands that India is doing a very difficult task of dancing on a rope,” Unnikrishnan said, adding that while Russia praised India’s neutrality after its abstention on the Security Council vote, the US administration of President Joe Biden expressed its understanding.

“The Biden administration’s statement after the vote said that they understand that the relationship with Russia is distinct,” he said. “India needs to very carefully calibrate the impact it would have if it takes one stand or other.”  

Anil Trigunayat, New Delhi’s former ambassador to Moscow, said that given India’s strategic partnerships with the US and Russia, it has to “calibrate its own national interests and does not wish to be bogged between a superpower rivalry.”

Arvind Gupta, director of the think tank Vivekananda International Foundation, who served at the Indian embassy in Moscow, said that taking a stand is “difficult” not only for India, but also other countries.

“I feel India has taken a balanced view — not going into outright condemnation but expressing concerns and talking about the legitimate interests of all concerned,” he said. “That places India in a position where it can play some role in bringing down the tensions.”

But remaining neutral may become difficult, as pressure is likely to mount on India.

“India would come under significant pressure from both the US and Russia to show support for either side,” Pranay Kotasthane, deputy director of the Bangalore-based Takshashila Institution, told Arab News.

“Given its military overdependence on Russia on one hand, and the overwhelming agreement with the West on countering China on the other, India’s choices have become more constrained,” he said. “It will be a serious test of India’s diplomacy to keep both sides happy. It seems to be pushed to strategic autonomy by compulsion, not by choice.”

Policy and defense expert Manoj Joshi of the Observer Research Foundation said India has been avoiding taking a stand, but continuing a policy of neutrality may become a challenge in the long run.

“One UN member has attacked another UN member, so an aggression has taken place. India called for cessation of hostilities. If India can sit on the fence they should sit on the fence if they think they can do it. But it’s going to be increasingly difficult,” he said.

“When a conflict situation has arisen, it’s very difficult to stay neutral. There is a pressure from both sides to support them. It’s one thing to be neutral when there is no shooting going on. When the shooting is going on you have to make a choice.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine India

First Filipino evacuees from Ukraine arrive in Poland

First Filipino evacuees from Ukraine arrive in Poland
Updated 27 February 2022
Ellie Aben

First Filipino evacuees from Ukraine arrive in Poland

First Filipino evacuees from Ukraine arrive in Poland
  • Filipinos were received on arrival by Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin
  • Evacuees were led to the Polish side by the Philippine ambassador to Poland
Updated 27 February 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The first group of Filipinos have crossed the Polish border to escape Russian attacks in neighboring Ukraine, the Philippine government said on Sunday, as Manila’s top diplomat is in Poland to oversee the evacuation. 

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, authorities in neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova have mobilized to give shelter to refugees. 

About 40 out of some 400 Filipinos living in Ukraine have fled the capital, Kyiv, where Russian strikes have intensified, and on Saturday arrived in the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border. Thirteen of them have crossed the checkpoint in Hrebenne, where they were received by Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin. 

“We are on high-alert 24/7 to ensure that Filipinos are safe in this conflict,” Locsin said in a statement issued by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs. 

“Our Embassies in Poland and Hungary have been working hard these past days to account for each Filipino in Ukraine, and to repatriate them as soon as possible. Our people only need to ask, and we will get them home safe.” 

The evacuees were led from Lviv to the Polish side by Philippine Ambassador to Poland Leah Basinang-Ruiz. The Philippine embassy in Warsaw, which oversees the situation of Filipinos in Ukraine, last week sent a consular team to Lviv to establish an emergency contact base. 

Locsin arrived in Poland on Friday to personally supervise evacuation efforts. 

EU countries neighboring Ukraine have relaxed COVID-19 rules and entry requirements for those fleeing the violence. 

Nearly 188,000 refugees have already crossed into the countries on Ukraine’s western border as Russian forces unleash a full-scale invasion, with 156,000 arriving in Poland, the Polish Border Guard said on Sunday. 

With the Ukrainian airspace closed, tens of thousands of people are queuing at its land borders to leave. Those traveling by car have to wait for up to 70 hours at the busiest checkpoints.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Filipinos Poland

US and NATO condemn Putin nuclear alert order

US and NATO condemn Putin nuclear alert order
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters

US and NATO condemn Putin nuclear alert order

US and NATO condemn Putin nuclear alert order
  • US Ambassador to the UN : “Nothing is off the table with this guy — he’s willing to use whatever tools he can to intimidate Ukrainians and the world”
  • Stoltenberg: “This is dangerous rhetoric (referring to Russia’s nuclear alert status) — this is a behavior which is irresponsible”
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States and NATO on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to put his nuclear forces on high alert as dangerous and unacceptable, while the White House said it was considering imposing new sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.
In issuing the order to prepare Russia’s nuclear weapons for increased readiness for launch, Putin cited “aggressive statements” from NATO allies and widespread sanctions imposed by Western nations that have already disrupted his country’s economy.
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” program that Putin’s actions had escalated the conflict and were “unacceptable.”
Thomas-Greenfield said the United States welcomed the news that Russian and Ukrainian officials would meet for talks on the border Belarus, but that it “remains to be seen” if Russia is acting in good faith.
Asked if there was a threat of chemical and biological weapons being used by Russia, Thomas-Greenfield said of Putin, “Certainly nothing is off the table with this guy. He’s willing to use whatever tools he can to intimidate Ukrainians and the world.”
“This is dangerous rhetoric. This is a behavior which is irresponsible,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, referring to Russia’s nuclear alert status.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Putin was responding to an imaginary threat.
“We’ve seen him do this time and time again. At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO, has Russia been under threat from Ukraine,” Psaki said on ABC’s “This Week” program.
“This is all a pattern from President Putin and we’re going to stand up to it. We have the ability to defend ourselves, but we also need to call out what we’re seeing here from President Putin,” Psaki added.
Ukraine said Putin’s order regarding Russian nuclear forces was calculated to put pressure at the start of talks but that Kyiv would not be cowed.
The United States also has not taken sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector off the table, Psaki said.
“We want to take every step to maximize the impact of consequences on President Putin while minimizing the impact on the American people and the global community. And so energy sanctions are certainly on the table. We have not taken those off. But we also want to do that and make sure we’re minimizing the impact on the global marketplace and do it in a united way,” Psaki said.
The United States is open to providing additional assistance to Ukraine, Psaki said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday announced $54 million in new humanitarian aid for Ukrainians affected by the invasion, which was in addition to the $350 million sent by the United States last week.
“This includes the provision of food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, winterization, and protection,” Blinken said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin NATO Jens Stoltenberg Linda Thomas-Greenfield

