Two Saudi cement producers see profit drop in 2021 on falling sales

Ukraine Crisis: Australia to paralyze Russian foreign reserves

RIYADH: Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, on Feb.28 has announced fresh sanctions on Russia, which includes a travel ban on president Vladimir Putin.

“From midnight last night, Australian targeted financial sanctions and travel bans came into effect on the Russian President and remaining permanent members of Russia's Security Council: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev,” said Morrison in a statement.

Morrison also supported recent anti-Russia measures adopted by the US and European Union, including disconnecting certain Russian banks from SWIFT.

Morrison noted that Australia will continue imposing further economic sanctions on Russia. He added that these sanctions could paralyze Russian foreign assets, and will disrupt Russia's trade and investment flows.

“These measures will impose severe costs on the Russian economy by disconnecting its key banks from the international financial system and disrupting Russian trade and investment flows. They will also paralyze Russia's foreign reserves and prevent Russian officials and elites from accessing key financial systems,” asserted Morrison.