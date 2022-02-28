Goalkeeper Gabaski, other Egyptians catching attention of Saudi teams after recent club, international success in Africa

You are here

Egypt’s goalkeeper Mohamed Abogabal reacts in a penalty shoot-out during the Africa Cup of Nations final football match in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. (AFP)
John Duerden

  • Exploits of Ahmed Hegazi at Al-Ittihad have improved reputation of Egyptian defenders in region, and midfielders, forwards in demand too
RIYADH: Senegal’s Edouard Mendy may have won the Golden Gloves after his country’s victory in the recent Africa Cup of Nations, but the best goalkeeper of the tournament award would surely have gone to Mohamed Abou Gabal had Egypt emerged as champions in the final.

The Zamalek goalkeeper, better known as Gabaski, replaced the injured Mohamed El-Shenawy during the second-round clash with Ivory Coast and quickly became feted around the world due to a string of heroic performances.

And just as the tournament’s top scorer Vincent Aboubakar plays his club football for Al-Nassr, it could be that the goalkeeper will be joining the striker at the Saudi club later this year.

At the moment, Gabaski is one of the most recognizable goalkeepers outside Europe which is quite a statement as he had played just three games for his country at the start of 2022. By early February, he had made four more appearances.

In that first Ivory Coast clash, he made two fantastic penalty saves to win the shootout for Egypt. In the quarterfinal, he picked up an injury against Morocco but helped the team to a 2-1 win and then in the semifinal, he cemented his burgeoning international reputation with another fine performance and a save in a penalty shootout win over the hosts Cameroon.

The final against Senegal may have ended in a penalty shootout defeat but it was telling that Gabaski was named man of the match.

The semifinal may not be the last time he crosses swords with Aboubakar. Al-Nassr are nine-time Saudi champions and are on the trail of the 33-year-old, whose contract with the Cairo giants comes to an end this summer.

It is easy to see why the transfer could be attractive for both parties. Al-Nassr would get a major star of the Arab world and a top shot stopper and for Gabaski, it may be a last chance, given he is in the latter stages of his career even with the longevity that goalkeepers enjoy, to have a lucrative move overseas.

And while there is nothing wrong with Egypt’s domestic competition, there is also the prospect of playing in a new league that is improving all the time.

For a goalkeeper, there is a striking array of attacking talent to deal with. As well as Aboubakar, there are the likes of Odion Ighalo, Talisca, Moussa Marega, Pity Martinez, Omar Al-Somah, Matheus Pereira, Igor Coronado, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Emilio Zelaya and many others. That is not to mention some of the top domestic talents too. There is also a good mix of foreign and domestic goalkeepers in the league, led by Al-Ittihad’s Brazilian Marcelo Grohe.

But while a deal may work for both Al-Nassr and Gabaski, it is not what Zamalek want. If it happens, then there could be controversy.

Mortada Mansour, president of Zamalek, recently warned off Saudi Arabian clubs from his best players. The 69-year-old said that as soon as one of the team’s players did well, then clubs from the West Asian nation were soon circling and he asked that Egyptian clubs should be left alone by those that can afford talent from anywhere in the world.

Mansour’s complaints are understandable. At the start of the year, Zamalek lost winger Mostafa Fathi to Al-Taawoun, not one of the giants of the Saudi scene. The winger’s three goals in three games so far have helped the Buraidah team ease relegation worries a little but he has been missed back in Cairo.

In recent weeks, Zamalek have been contacted by clubs from Saudi Arabia about more of their best players, and not just Gabaski.

International defensive midfielder Tarek Hamed has been a mainstay of the club for eight years and has caught the eye. The exploits of Ahmed Hegazi at Al-Ittihad have certainly helped improve the reputation of Egyptian defenders in the region. Mahmoud Hamdy has not missed a minute in the league for Zamalek this season and fellow center-back Mahmoud Alaa is another reliable performer. All are on the shopping lists of clubs from Riyadh, Jeddah, and elsewhere.

This may grate on the nerves of a club such as Zamalek, a giant with 13 Egyptian Premier League titles and no less than five African Champions League wins. The White Knights are African titans and some of the teams being linked with their players do not have the same glittering trophy cabinets. When Egyptian players are linked with clubs from the big European leagues, the national pride is evident, but losing top talent to regional rivals is a different thing altogether.

Zamalek’s frustrations may be understandable, but it is unlikely that Mansour’s comments will have much effect. There are other names being mentioned as Egyptian players are seen as reliable, professional, low-maintenance, and good value for money.

The more players that perform well, the more interest there will be, though perhaps there is the consolation that Egyptian defensive midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers such as Gabaski, will get plenty of challenges given the attacking talent in the Saudi Professional League.

Topics: Egypt football

International Judo Federation suspends Putin's Honorary Chairmanship

International Judo Federation suspends Putin’s Honorary Chairmanship
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News Japan

International Judo Federation suspends Putin’s Honorary Chairmanship

International Judo Federation suspends Putin’s Honorary Chairmanship
  • The IJF last week cancelled the Grand Slam tournament scheduled to take place in Kazan
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The International Judo Federation (IJF) decided on Sunday in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine to suspend the status of IJF Honorary Chairman and Goodwill Ambassadorship previously granted to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has been involved in judo since childhood and is recognized as an eight-dan, a very high-ranking practitioner. He has also written a book on Judo, and on a trip to Japan he visited the headquarters of Judo at the Kodokan (Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo).

In addition, according to a TBS report, he has maintained a close relationship with IJF Chairman Marius Vizer and with Yasuhiro Yamashita, Chairman of both the All Japan Judo Federation and the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC).

On Friday, the IJF announced the cancellation of the Grand Slam, a tournament scheduled for May in Kazan, Central Russia, but did not directly mention Russia at that time, stating: “We are deeply saddened by the international situation, one that has resulted through insufficient dialogue between countries.”

Topics: judo Russia Ukraine

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup
  • Liverpool’s last domestic cup final success was the 2012 League Cup under Kenny Dalglish
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

LONDON: Liverpool won its first domestic final in a decade by beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup on Sunday.
All 10 penalties had been scored before it was down to the goalkeepers to take their turn and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had netted.
Kepa had been brought off the bench as a penalties specialist just as the clock hit 120 minutes at the end of extra time, replacing Edouard Mendy whose saves had kept the final locked at 0-0.
The move paid off for manager Thomas Tuchel in the UEFA Super Cup in August but this time there was no trophy for Chelsea to add to the Champions League and Club World Cup titles won in the last year.
Unlike Chelsea, Liverpool did allow the 23-year-old Kelleher to keep his place as goalkeeper in the cup competitions rather than inserting the first-choice Alisson Becker for the final.
“In professional football there should be space for sentiment,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. “He is a young boy, we ask him to do a lot, he starts playing in the competition and then we get to the final and I tell him he cannot play?
“I am two things, a football manager and a human being, and the human being won this time and it is so nice that it paid off. He deserves it.”
Liverpool’s last domestic cup final success was the 2012 League Cup under Kenny Dalglish. Liverpool has won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020 under Klopp.
The game opened with a pre-match show of solidarity to the people of Ukraine after the invasion by Russia, with applause around Wembley as the blue and yellow of Ukraine appeared on stadium screens.
“Some of the videos and clips you see are frightening but hopefully it will end soon and we can all have peace,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. “We stand together for Ukraine because what is happening is awful.”
The war has put a sharp spotlight on Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich, whose ongoing ownership of the west London club has been criticized by British politicians.
PREMIER LEAGUE GAME
In the day’s only Premier League game, Tomas Soucek boosted West Ham’s push for a Champions League spot by clinching a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton.
West Ham had slipped down to sixth in the league before the game, having taken just five points from its previous five matches, but bounced back against Bruno Lage’s side to move above Arsenal into fifth place. Manchester United is only two points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot. Wolves is five points behind West Ham in eighth place.

Topics: English League Cup Liverpool Chelsea

Euro nations reject FIFA ruling Russia can play on as RFU

Euro nations reject FIFA ruling Russia can play on as RFU
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

Euro nations reject FIFA ruling Russia can play on as RFU

Euro nations reject FIFA ruling Russia can play on as RFU
  • The winner of the Russia-Poland playoff is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 to decide who advances to the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

LONDON: FIFA drew a swift backlash from European nations for not immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying on Sunday and only ordering the country to play at neutral venues under the name of its federation — the Football Union of Russia (RFU).
Protesting against FIFA’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland said it would still refuse to play the country in a World Cup playoff semifinal, which is scheduled for March 24.
“Today’s FIFA decision is totally unacceptable,” Polish football federation president Cezary Kulesza tweeted. “We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is.”
The unanimous ruling by the FIFA Bureau, featuring the six regional football confederation presidents, was also that the Russian flag and anthem can’t be associated with the team playing as “Football Union of Russia (RFU).”
“FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sport organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions,” FIFA said in a statement, “including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly.”
The decision adopts the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling before the invasion of Ukraine, punishing Russia’s cover-up of the investigation into state-sponsored doping. It meant the Russians had to compete at the last two Olympics as the ROC team. FIFA had stalled implementing the ban on Russia competing under the country’s name until a potential qualification the World Cup.
The winner of the Russia-Poland playoff is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 to decide who advances to the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar.
Swedish federation president Karl-Erik Nilsson, the senior UEFA vice president, told the website Fotbollskanalen that he was not satisfied with the FIFA decision with a “sharper stance” expected.
Before FIFA’s attempted compromise solution, the Czechs said earlier Sunday that it would not play Russia even on a neutral venue.
“We all want the war to end as soon as possible,” the federation said in a statement.
FIFA said it had engaged with the three associations and would remain in “close contact to seek to find appropriate and acceptable solutions together.”
Separately, the English Football Association announced that its national teams would refuse to play Russia for the “foreseeable future.” Russia has qualified for the Women’s European Championship which is being hosted by England in June.
The English FA said the decision was taken “out of solidarity with the Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership.”
The RFU’s president is Aleksandr Dyukov, who is chief executive of a subsidiary of state-owned energy giant Gazprom and also sits on the UEFA executive committee.
In France, the football federation president Noël Le Graët told the Le Parisien daily Sunday that he was leaning toward excluding Russia from the World Cup.
“The world of sport, and in particular football, cannot remain neutral,” said Le Graët, who sits on the ruling FIFA Council and has recently been a close ally of the governing body’s president, Gianni Infantino.
A strict reading of FIFA’s World Cup regulations would even make the Polish, Swedish and Czech federations liable to disciplinary action and having to pay fines and compensation if they wouldn’t play Russia.
In 1992, however, FIFA and UEFA removed Yugoslavia from its competitions following United Nations sanctions imposed when war broke out in the Balkans.
The FIFA Bureau, which is chaired by Infantino, includes UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.
UEFA on Friday pulled the 2022 Champions League final from St. Petersburg, moving it to Paris, and said Russian and Ukrainian teams in its competitions must play home games in neutral countries. UEFA allowed Spartak Moscow to continue playing in the second-tier Europa League’s round of 16.
As the attack of Ukraine entered a fourth day on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports. The International Judo Federation cited “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine” for suspending Putin’s honorary president status.
The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.
There was an abrupt resignation on Sunday from the Russian who is president of the European Judo Union, with Sergey Soloveychik referencing the “heartache that we see the people in brotherly countries die” but backing his country.
“No one doubts that my heart belongs to judo,” he said. “But it is equally true that it belongs to my homeland, Russia. We, judoka, must always be loyal to our principles.”
In Putin’s other favorite sport, ice hockey, Latvian club Dinamo Riga withdrew Sunday from the Russian-owned and run Kontinental Hockey League citing the “military and humanitarian crisis.”

Topics: FIFA Football Union of Russia (RFU)

Strong line-up announced for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Strong line-up announced for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

Strong line-up announced for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Strong line-up announced for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
  • Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah and Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi among those taking part as the UAE event makes its debut in new World Rally-Raid Championship
  • Sebastien Loeb makes his Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge debut in the Prodrive Hunter, which he took to second place behind Al-Attiyah in the Dakar Rally
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

ABU DAHBI: The Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) has announced an entry list packed with the world’s top drivers for the 31st Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, starting next week.

A powerful line-up of 132 competitors in 38 cars will gather in the UAE capital for the second of five rounds in the new World Rally-Raid Championship, which starts from Yas Marina Circuit on March 6.

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, the early leader in the race to become the first World Rally-Raid champion, is the top-seeded driver in a Toyota Hilux.

One of the Qatari’s biggest rivals is Sebastien Loeb, winner of a record nine World Rally Championship titles, who makes his Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge debut in the Prodrive Hunter which he took to second place behind Al-Attiyah in the opening round, the Dakar Rally.

Stephane Peterhansel chases a record seventh car victory at the wheel of an Audi RS Q e-tron in a rally that promises an action-packed five days among the majestic dunes of the Al Dhafra Region.

“We’re excited to be welcoming the World Rally-Raid Championship to the UAE for the first time,” said Khalid Bin Sulayem, the EMSO’s new president. “This marks the start of a new era for cross-country rallying, and we look forward to building a strong future for the sport.”

Other contenders include Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi at the wheel of a Toyota, Poland’s Jakub Przygonski in a MINI, Frenchman Mathieu Serradori in a CenturyCR6 and Argentina’s Sebastian Halpern, also in a Toyota.

The host country’s Yahya Al-Helei earns a top-10 seeding in his Nissan Pick-Up as he extends his remarkable 100 percent appearance record in his home event. Another Emirati driver, Khalid Aljafla, will be in action in the T3 category in an EVO 3.

The rally’s honours list over four decades is brimming with world bike champions, including last year’s winner, Austrian star Matthias Walkner who returns to the UAE to defend the title he captured on his KTM in November.

No rider knows the demanding desert landscape of the Al-Dhafra region better than Sam Sunderland, who leads the world championship standings and sets off in pursuit of a third victory in the event. In January he made history by clinching a first Dakar win for Gas Gas Factory Racing Team.

Two other previous winners in Abu Dhabi, Australian Toby Price on a KTM and Chile’s Honda rider Pablo Quintanilla, return in search of second victories. Argentinian Kevin Benavides on a KTM and brother Luciano on a Husqvarna will also be in the mix.

The host country’s best hopes of victory could lie with Abdulaziz Ahli who defends the quads crown he won so impressively in last year’s event.

In recent years, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge has become an important platform for lightweight rally cars, which form a big part of the championship. This year there is a 16-vehicle entry of T3 prototypes headed by the CAN-AM Maverick X3 of Chilean Francisco Lopez Contardo and the Overdrive OT3s of Spain’s Cristina Gutierrez and American Seth Quintero.

A competitive T4 category also welcomes the current top three in the World Rally-Raid standings, with American Austin Jones, Lithuania’s Rokas Baciuska and Polish driver Marek Goczal all entering Can-Am Mavericks.

The four-wheel contingent is completed by the mighty trucks, traditionally the backbone for cross-country rally teams as support vehicles, and now with their own T5 race category.

The Czech trio of Martin Macik, Tomasek Frantisek and David Svanda aim to increase their series lead over Dutchmen Kees Koolen, Wouter De Graaff and Gijsbert Van Uden, both teams driving an Ivec Powerstar.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) Nasser Al-Attiyah Sebastien Loeb Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Czechs join Poland, Sweden in refusing to play Russia

Czechs join Poland, Sweden in refusing to play Russia
Updated 27 February 2022
AP

Czechs join Poland, Sweden in refusing to play Russia

Czechs join Poland, Sweden in refusing to play Russia
  • The soccer federations of Poland and Sweden made the same decision on Saturday
  • The Czech Republic is a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs
Updated 27 February 2022
AP

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic joined Poland and Sweden on Sunday in rejecting the to play Russia in the 2022 World Cup qualifying next month in response to that nation’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Czech soccer association’s executive committee said it “unanimously approved a decision that the Czech national team will not in any case play Russia.”
The soccer federations of Poland and Sweden made the same decision on Saturday.
The Czech Republic is a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs. The winner of the Poland-Russia match is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the World Cup being played in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.
The executive committee asked Czech soccer federation head Petr Fousek to lead negotiations with UEFA and FIFA about the Czech position.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

