Meta launches ‘Boost with Facebook’ program for startups and SMEs in UAE

Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Meta, previously called Facebook, has announced a ‘Boost with Facebook’ program in partnership with a UAE Ministry of Economy project, The Entrepreneurial Nation. 

The initiative aims to support startups through three stages: a skill-up academy, a scale-up program, and a startup track. 

Meta aims to play a significant role in supporting the digitisation of businesses in the UAE.

The Boost with Facebook program has already started a virtual workshop recently by offering training on social commerce activities on Meta platforms.  

The UAE is aiming to become home to 20 startups valued at more than $1 billion by 2031. 

Topics: Meta Facebook UAE

Egyptian Brimore invests $5m in logistics startup Milezmore

Updated 28 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt-based logistics platform Milezmore has raised $5million from social commerce firm Brimore in a pre-seed investment.

Milezmore is a logistics startup that provides cloud fulfillment, last-mile delivery, and customizable operations. 

The firm will use the funding to scale its cloud solutions through technology, expand its storage area, increase delivery capacity, and grow its team as well as its customer base. 

The one-year startup achieved 15 delivery hubs, delivering over 1 million packages, and attracting over 25 new customers. 

Topics: Egypt Milezmore Brimore

US imposes sanctions on Russian Central Bank, all transactions to be prohibited

The building of the Central Bank of Russia. Shutterstock
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

  • This latest move also bans any foreign financial firm from sending American dollars to the Russian Central Bank
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

In an attempt to exert more pressure on Vladimir Putin and the Russian government, the US Treasury Department, on Feb.28, banned transactions with the Central Bank of Russia and the Russian foreign investment fund. 

The sanction will immediately immobilize any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the United States or by its citizens. 

This latest move also bans any foreign financial firm from sending American dollars to the Russian Central Bank, wealth fund, and finance ministry. 

“The unprecedented action we are taking today will significantly limit Russia’s ability to use assets to finance its destabilizing activities, and target the funds Putin and his inner circle depend on to enable his invasion of Ukraine,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L Yellen, in a statement. 

However, the Treasury Department noted that it would make exceptions for certain energy-related payments to combat the rising oil and natural gas prices. 

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia United States

Saudi Shams shares surge over 2%, highest since 2013

Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, soared over 2 percent to SR220.2 ($58.72), the highest level since 2013.

Most recently, Shams board of directors recommended a capital increase through the issuance of SR525.2 million in rights, according to a statement carried by Argaam.

Currently it has a non-binding agreement with Shuaa Capital to acquire 100 percent of hotels for SR735 million excluding real estate taxes.

Founded in 1991, Shams became a joint stock company in 1996, and listed on the Saudi stock exchange in 1999.  

Topics: tourism shares Tadawul

Riyadh-based SMEH among tops gainers on debut as it soars 30%

Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Scientific and Medical Equipment House, SMEH, topped the gainers on Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, on its first-day listing, with shares jumping 30 percent.

Amid trading of almost 7 million shares on Monday, the stock hit SR67.6 ($18), after the final offer price was set at SR52.

This follows strong demand from institutional investors who had earlier poured $84 million in an initial public offering that was 65 times covered.

The IPO of the healthcare firm was also 34 times oversubscribed by retail investors, generating up to SR1.06 billion.  

The decision to list comes as the company aims to strengthen its position in the Kingdom’s operations, maintenance, and healthcare sector, Basel bin Saud Al-Arifi, SMEH’s chairman, said in a statement earlier this year.

Topics: Healthcare IPO Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Positive market reaction boosts TASI: Closing bell

Updated 28 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 28 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher for the second straight day on Monday, as positive market movements drove the market higher.

As of the closing bell, the main index, TASI, rose 1.39 percent to 12,590 points while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.28 percent at 25,022 points

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. led the gainers with a 30 percent increase.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was up 4.26 percent as it amended its proposal to reduce capital by 8 percent instead of 14 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, edged up 3.35 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 2.31 percent..

Bawan Co. gained 1.54 percent after reporting its net profit increased 88 percent to SR170 million ($45 million) in 2021.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. led the fallers, dropping 9.93 percent, as it reported 63 percent of its capital had been lost.

Stocks of oil giant Aramco ended the session up 1.47 percent.

In the energy market, Brent crude reached $102.55 per barrel, while WTI reached $95.88 per barrel.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

