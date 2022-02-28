Meta launches ‘Boost with Facebook’ program for startups and SMEs in UAE

RIYADH: Meta, previously called Facebook, has announced a ‘Boost with Facebook’ program in partnership with a UAE Ministry of Economy project, The Entrepreneurial Nation.

The initiative aims to support startups through three stages: a skill-up academy, a scale-up program, and a startup track.

Meta aims to play a significant role in supporting the digitisation of businesses in the UAE.

The Boost with Facebook program has already started a virtual workshop recently by offering training on social commerce activities on Meta platforms.

The UAE is aiming to become home to 20 startups valued at more than $1 billion by 2031.