You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
Thousands of people led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari started a long march from Karachi on Sunday towards Islamabad in an effort to put pressure on the Imran Khan-led government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party to quit. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rm4a8

Updated 13 sec ago

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
  • Parties say they have the numbers in Parliament to oust Imran Khan’s government
  • Minister claims alliance poses no serious threat to the administration
Updated 13 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s opposition parties are working out the details to bring a no-confidence motion against the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, with one opposition leader saying the move will be finalized in less than two weeks. 

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an opposition alliance comprising nine parties, first announced plans to bring the motion on Feb. 11.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said Pakistanis are disillusioned with the current government. 

“People are fed up with the performance of this government, and they want us to overthrow it,” Abbasi, a former prime minister, told Arab News on Sunday. 

The alliance, 16 votes short of the 172 needed to oust the government at Pakistan’s National Assembly, has been trying to woo smaller parliamentary parties who are currently allied with the government. 

“We have the required numbers in the National Assembly to dislodge this government,” Abbasi said. “Hopefully, we will be moving the no-confidence against the government in the next ten days.”

The alliance was formed in September 2020 against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and originally consisted of 11 opposition factions. They held several anti-government rallies across Pakistan, but developed differences over political strategy and lost two factions. 

The PDM is now working out the details before submitting the no-trust motion, as they “want to be ready beforehand for any government retaliatory movement,” Aslam Ghauri, a spokesperson for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal, told Arab News. 

Ghauri also said the alliance has secured at least six extra votes to oust the incumbent government. 

The Pakistan Peoples Party, a major opposition party and former member of the PDM alliance, launched an anti-government march in Karachi on Sunday, in another attempt to oust the administration in Islamabad. The rally is expected to cross more than 30 different cities and towns before reaching the federal capital on March 8. 

“Our protest march will prove a last nail in the coffin of this government,” Sen. Palwasha Khan, deputy information secretary of the PPP, told Arab News.

Khan also said the opposition has secured the numbers required to win the no-confidence motion, adding: “The government’s allied parties will also see public sentiment through our march and decide to quit.” 

Prime Minister Khan took office following the 2018 general elections, which Pakistan’s opposition parties alleged were rigged. 

Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting did not immediately respond to requests seeking comments for this story. 

In a statement issued Sunday, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain referred to the alliance as “leaderless” and “aimless,” while adding that it did not pose a serious threat to the government. 

“We have been hearing for the last fifteen to twenty days that the no-trust move was around the corner,” he said, “but in reality that is beyond their power as they lack the capacity to bring the motion.”

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan's opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)

Related

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
Updated 6 sec ago

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
  • Assembly president Abdulla Shahid led all of the UN’s 193 members in the moment of meditation before calling for ‘an immediate cease-fire’
  • Russia is due to find out just how isolated it is on the world stage during the meeting, only the 11th time in the UN’s history that such a session has been held
Updated 6 sec ago
The United Nations opened a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly on Monday to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by observing a minute of silence for those killed in the conflict.
Russia is due to find out just how isolated it is on the world stage during the meeting, only the 11th time in the UN’s history that such a session has been held.
Assembly president Abdulla Shahid led all of the UN’s 193 members in the moment of meditation before calling for “an immediate cease-fire.”
More than 100 countries were expected to speak as the global body decides if it will support a resolution condemning Russia’s “unprovoked armed aggression” in Ukraine and demanding its immediate withdrawal.
“The fighting in Ukraine must stop,” warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the session began.
“Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected.
“Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons. The guns are talking now, but the path of dialogue must always remain open,” he pleaded.
A vote on the resolution may not come until Tuesday. Its authors hope they may exceed 100 votes in favor — though countries including Syria, China, Cuba and India are expected to either support Russia or abstain.
It will be seen as a barometer of democracy in a world where autocratic sentiment has been on the rise, diplomats said, pointing to such regimes in Myanmar, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, Venezuela, Nicaragua — and, of course, Russia.
If Moscow wins in Ukraine, the international order could be “changed forever,” one senior diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity, underscoring the gravity of the moment at the body charged with global peace and security.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Since then Russia has become an international pariah as its forces do battle on the streets of Ukraine’s cities, facing a barrage of sanctions including a ban from Western airspace and key financial networks.
On Sunday Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear “deterrence forces” onto high alert, prompting an international outcry, with the United States calling the order “totally unacceptable.”
Russia has pleaded “self-defense” under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
But that has been roundly rejected by Western countries and the UN, which accuse Moscow of violating Article 2 of the Charter, requiring its members to refrain from the threat or use of force to resolve a crisis.
They were due to repeat those accusations Monday.
The move to hold the emergency session was sparked by Russia on Friday using its veto to block a Security Council resolution that condemned Moscow’s invasion and called for the immediate withdrawal of its troops.
Russia voted against the resolution, but it did not have veto power to derail the referral of the war to the General Assembly, allowed under a 1950 resolution called “Uniting for Peace.”
It allows for members of the Security Council to seize the General Assembly for a special session if the five permanent members — Russia, the United States, Britain, France and China — fail to agree to act together to maintain peace.
Only the support of nine of the council’s 15 members is required to call an emergency special session of the General Assembly.
Eleven countries voted in favor. Russia opposed, while the United Arab Emirates, China and India abstained.
“The council members who supported this resolution recognize that this is no ordinary moment,” said US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
Separately Monday, the Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, where up to seven million people are expected to flee the fighting.

UK faith leaders implore govt to temper asylum crackdown

UK faith leaders implore govt to temper asylum crackdown
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

UK faith leaders implore govt to temper asylum crackdown

UK faith leaders implore govt to temper asylum crackdown
  • PM urged to step in to curb most harmful aspects of Nationality and Borders Bill
  • It ‘will criminalize desperate people fleeing war and persecution,’ Muslim Council of Britain tells Arab News
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Leaders from the UK’s Muslim, Christian, Jewish and other faith communities have penned a joint letter urging the government to reconsider aspects of its controversial Nationality and Borders Bill.

If passed, the bill would have widespread consequences for people seeking asylum in the UK, and could have ramifications for British ethnic minorities.

A group of faith leaders including Zara Mohammed, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying they are “horrified and appalled about the potential repercussions” of the bill, urging him to make changes “even at this late stage.”

The bill is currently in its third reading in the House of Lords, meaning it will soon become law if MPs in the House of Commons vote in favor.

If it becomes law, it will introduce a raft of measures making it more difficult to reach the UK as an asylum seeker.

It will also make it easier for the government to criminalize those who arrive via unconventional means — such as the English Channel — and to strip the citizenship of individuals considered a threat to national security.

The joint letter, also signed by former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr. Rowan Williams, said: “While there is still conflict and injustice in the world, there will always be desperate people needing to seek sanctuary from war, persecution and suffering. We cannot close our door on them, but this bill does just that.

“We assert that the values that bind UK citizens together, especially those concerning human dignity and life, will be fundamentally damaged by this bill.”

They also called on the government to abandon its plan to criminalize and restrict the rights of all people arriving in the UK seeking refugee protection outside pre-arranged schemes, including those coming via irregular routes, such as by boat or lorry. The signatories say this policy was made “without a basis in evidence or morality.”

Johnson should show “political leadership” and promote “compassion, human life and dignity,” added the letter.

Kamran Hussain, CEO of Green Lane Masjid, one of Britain’s largest mosques, told Arab News that there are “people running away from war and oppression, desperately seeking sanctuary from persecution and suffering. This bill will only make their struggles harder.

“At a time when we should be opening the doors to help them, we’re hastily trying to close them.

“We talk about British values and how we should all hold ourselves to a high standard. It’s in times of struggle, when people are suffering and in need of our help, that our true values manifest themselves.”

He added: “This is ultimately about showing compassion. As British people, we’re better than this. Let us reflect our true British values of compassion.”

The MCB told Arab News that it has “expressed grave concern about many aspects of the Nationality and Borders Bill, including its categorical failure to safeguard the rights of refugees and those seeking asylum in the UK.”

It added: “In practice, the bill will criminalize desperate people fleeing war and persecution, deny them the right of sanctuary and abandon them to an uncertain fate. It would be an affront to human rights, the rule of law and our collective morality to do so.”

Topics: UK UK Nationality and Borders Bill refugees Muslim Council of Britain (MCB)

Related

Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities
World
Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities
UK House of Lords throws cold water on offshore asylum processing plan
World
UK House of Lords throws cold water on offshore asylum processing plan

Australia’s most decorated soldier kicked handcuffed Afghan off cliff, court hears

Australia’s most decorated soldier kicked handcuffed Afghan off cliff, court hears
Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Australia’s most decorated soldier kicked handcuffed Afghan off cliff, court hears

Australia’s most decorated soldier kicked handcuffed Afghan off cliff, court hears
  • SAS patrol commander Ben Roberts-Smith allegedly coached comrades on a cover story after the man, a shepherd, was executed by another soldier
  • In 2020, Australian army top brass asked police to investigate 19 soldiers accused of murdering 39 Afghan prisoners and civilians
Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Australia’s most decorated living soldier was accused in court by a former Special Air Service colleague of kicking a handcuffed Afghan shepherd down a steep drop, shattering the man’s face, before he was executed.

Ben Roberts-Smith, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery in Afghanistan, is suing a number of newspapers that published stories claiming he murdered six captives while serving in the country. The 43-year-old denies the allegations made in the reports, which included claims that he conspired with an unnamed soldier to murder the shepherd and cover it up.

Giving evidence in the federal court on Monday, the former SAS colleague, who cannot be named for national security reasons and was identified only as Person 4, said that Roberts-Smith kicked the unarmed and handcuffed 36-year-old shepherd off the edge of a cliff. The man’s head hit a rock as he fell and “knocked out a number of his teeth including his front teeth,” according to Person 4, who added that the man then attempted to sit up but “fell back down again.”

He said Roberts-Smith, who was the SAS patrol commander, then ordered him and another soldier, Person 11, to drag the man away.

“At that point the individual was placed down. I moved off a distance. Ben Roberts-Smith and Person 11 had a quick conversation,” he said. The shepherd was still handcuffed and then “a number of shots rang out … two to three rounds,” he added.

While an SAS trooper was taking photos of the shepherd’s body, Person 4 said he noticed a radio next to the corpse. He added that to the best of his knowledge the dead man had not been carrying one. The radio was “slightly wet” with a “fogged-up” screen, Person 4 said, and it “dawned on” him that the radio had come from another Afghan man Roberts-Smith previously pursued across the Helmand River and killed.

It is alleged that Roberts-Smith then spoke with other Australian soldiers and told them that “the story” was that they had shot and killed a “spotter” on their way to a helicopter extraction.

Roberts-Smith claims that the shepherd had been seen in a field showing hostile intent. He argues that his former colleagues gave evidence against him because they are jealous of his honors. The trial continues.

In November 2020, an inquiry by the inspector-general of the Australian military recommended that 19 soldiers — as yet identified — be investigated by police for the unlawful killing of 39 prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan.

Topics: Australia Afghanistan Ben Roberts-Smith Special Air Service (SAS)

Related

Australian SAS corporal ‘executed unarmed Afghan,’ court hears
World
Australian SAS corporal ‘executed unarmed Afghan,’ court hears

Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians

Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians
Updated 28 February 2022
Reuters

Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians

Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians
  • Macron urged Putin to stop all strikes on civilians in Ukraine, says Putin agrees
  • Macron and Putin agreed to stay in contact over the coming days
Updated 28 February 2022
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated the international community’s demands to halt Russia’s offensive in Ukraine in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Macron’s office said.
Macron also urged Putin to stop all strikes on civilians in Ukraine, preserve the civilian infrastructure and provide safe access to key roads, especially south of Kyiv, Macron’s office said.
“President Putin confirmed his willingness to commit on these three points,” the Elysee palace said, adding that Macron and Putin also agreed to stay in contact over coming days.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Emmanuel Macron Vladimir Putin

Related

Macron in Kyiv says no ‘escalation’ from Putin
World
Macron in Kyiv says no ‘escalation’ from Putin
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a statement as he speaks to the media at UN headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Reuters)
World
UN chief repeats his plea to Putin to halt Russia’s war on Ukraine

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat
  • Russia’s Central Bank scrambled to shore up the tanking ruble Monday
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.
Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It’s unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield.
Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements or corridors, waiting to find out. Exact death tolls are unclear, but the UN human rights chief said 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded — warning that figure was likely a vast undercount — and Ukraine’s president said at least 16 children were among the dead. More than 500,000 people have fled the country since the invasion, another UN official said Monday — among the millions who have left their homes.
Russia’s Central Bank scrambled to shore up the tanking ruble Monday and the US and European countries upped weapons shipments to Ukraine. While they hope to curb Putin’s aggression after he unleashed Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II, the measures also risked pushing an increasingly cornered Putin closer to the edge.
“I sit and pray for these negotiations to end successfully, so that they reach an agreement to end the slaughter, and so there is no more war,” said Alexandra Mikhailova, weeping as she clutched her cat in a makeshift shelter in the strategic southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Around her, parents sought to console children and keep them warm.
In Kyiv, long lines formed outside supermarkets on Monday as residents were allowed out of bomb shelters and homes for the first time since a curfew imposed Saturday.
The relative lull in warfare Monday morning in Ukraine was unlikely to last.
Neighboring Belarus could send troops to help Russia as soon as Monday, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of current US intelligence assessments. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.
US officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult, and slower, than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts. The British Defense Ministry said Monday that the bulk of Putin’s forces are about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Kyiv, their advance having been slowed by Ukrainian forces.
Western nations ramped up the pressure with a freeze on Russia’s hard currency reserves, threatening to bring Russia’s economy to its knees. Russians withdrew savings and sought to shed rubles for dollars and euros, while Russian businesses scrambled to protect their finances.
In addition to sanctions, the US and Germany announced they will send Stinger missiles to Ukraine among other military supplies. The European Union — founded to ensure peace on the continent after World War II — is supplying lethal aid for the first time, including anti-tank weapons and ammunition. At least one Western country is studying a request from Ukraine to provide fighter jets, a European official said. She spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet public.
EU defense ministers were to meet Monday to discuss how to get the pledged weaponry into Ukraine. Germany’s defense minister said without elaborating that her country has “channels and possibilities” to do that, and a trainload of Czech equipment arrived Sunday. Blocking off those shipments will clearly be a key Russian priority.
It remains to be seen how much the weaponry will help Ukraine fend off Russia’s vastly greater arsenal.
The increasingly erratic Putin made a clear link between ever-tightening sanctions and his decision Sunday to raise Russia’s nuclear posture. He also pointed at “aggressive statements” by NATO as a reason for his move, a reference to his long-running stance that the US-led alliance is an existential threat to Russia.
US and British officials played down Putin’s nuclear threat, and its practical meaning was not immediately clear. Russia and the United States typically have land- and submarine-based nuclear forces that are prepared for combat at all times, but nuclear-capable bombers and other aircraft are not.
A tiny sliver of hope emerged as talks began between Ukrainian and Russian officials Monday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said it would demand an immediate cease-fire.
While Ukraine sent its defense minister and other top officials, the Russian delegation is led by Putin’s adviser on culture — an unlikely envoy for ending the war and a sign of how Moscow views the talks. It wasn’t immediately clear what Putin is seeking in the talks or from the war itself.
Western officials believe Putin wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. His comments Sunday raised fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.
In New York, the 193-member UN General Assembly scheduled an emergency session Monday on Russia’s invasion.
With the Ukrainian capital besieged, the Russian military offered to allow residents to leave Kyiv via a safe corridor, raising fears a further onslaught is coming. The mayor of the city of nearly 3 million had earlier expressed doubt that civilians could be evacuated. Authorities have been handing out weapons to anyone willing to defend the city. Ukraine is also releasing prisoners with military experience who want to fight, and training people to make firebombs.
Battles also broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and strategic ports in the country’s south came under assault from Russian forces. Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Sea of Azov, is “hanging on,” said Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovich.
The Russian military claimed Monday it had taken full control of Ukraine’s airspace after showering its air bases and air defense batteries with air and missile strikes. But a similar claim on the first day of the invasion turned out to be untrue, and US officials said Sunday that Moscow has failed to fully control Ukrainian skies.
In Mariupol, where Ukrainians were trying to fend off attack, a medical team at a city hospital desperately tried to revive a 6-year-old girl in unicorn pajamas who was mortally wounded in Russian shelling.
During the rescue attempt, a doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into the girl, looked directly into the Associated Press video camera capturing the scene.
“Show this to Putin,” he said angrily. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”
Their resuscitation efforts failed, and the girl lay dead on a gurney, covered by her blood-splattered jacket.
Nearly 900 kilometers (560 miles) away, Faina Bystritska was under threat in the city of Chernihiv.
“I wish I had never lived to see this,” said Bystritska, an 87-year-old Jewish survivor of World War II. She said sirens blare almost constantly in the city, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) from Kyiv.
Among Western sanctions is a freeze on Russia’s hard currency reserves, which Putin had built up in recent years to increase the country’s economic independence. The unprecedented move could have devastating consequences for the country’s financial system.
The US, European Union and Britain also agreed to block selected Russian banks from the SWIFT system, which facilitates moving money around thousands of banks and other financial institutions worldwide.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Cryptocurrency donations pour into Ukraine after government requests: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrency donations pour into Ukraine after government requests: Crypto Moves

Latest updates

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
LuLu ushers in new shopping experience at NEOM
The store was inaugurated on Feb. 28 in the presence of Antonio Valenzuela, sector head, senior executive director NEOM operations, and senior LuLu officials. (Supplied)
Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
New rally village set to welcome drivers for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
The rally village in Al-Dhafra will welcome the competitors in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. (ADDC)
UK faith leaders implore govt to temper asylum crackdown
UK faith leaders implore govt to temper asylum crackdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.