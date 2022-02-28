STARZPLAY signs Hisense TV bundle deal 

DUBAI: STARZPLAY has partnered with Hisense to provide audiences with its portfolio of video content through new TV bundle deals.
As part of the deal, customers who purchase a Hisense Laser TV will receive a complimentary one-year STARZPLAY subscription.
All purchases of Hisense ULED televisions above 75 inches come with a six-month STARZPLAY subscription, while Hisense UHD televisions between 43 and 65 inches are bundled with a complimentary one-month STARZPLAY subscription.
Additionally, all Hisense television models released in 2022 feature a STARZPLAY button on the remote control.
Raghida Abou Fadel, senior vice-president for business development and sales at STARZPLAY, said: “Investing in regional partnerships to bring the very best value and content to our customers is a top priority for us. Our latest partnership with Hisense will allow users to elevate their overall viewing experience, with access to a diverse content roster, all while enjoying the latest high-tech features from Hisense.
“Hisense has always focused on providing value addition to its customer. Our partnership with STARZPLAY, to make it available on our OS platform VIDAA, is another milestone for the organization,” added Jason Ou, managing director of Hisense, Middle East and North Africa.
MContent and PwC launch cinema experience in the metaverse
Cineverse aims to bring the cinema experience to anyone, anywhere
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Last week, digital content marketplace MContent partnered with PwC to launch the Cineverse, a virtual experience that aims to bring the cinema to anyone who wishes to access it from anywhere in the world.
MContent premiered its original co-productions “Ripple vs. SEC Saga” and “El Salvador vs. World Bank” at the launch event, which was held in Dubai.
The 200 guests who attended the event watched the movie premieres through virtual reality headsets instead of a physical screen.
Founded in July 2021, MContent enables the crowdfunding of film production and capital-intensive content creators using cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens.
It completed its seed-funding round in January, at a valuation of over $10 million, raising almost $5 million from UAE-based investors Gargash Group and Daman Investments among others.
The platform has already funded 11 film projects across four continents.
Speaking at the event, Umair Masoom, founder and CEO of MContent said: “The immersive cinema experience, designed in collaboration with PwC, and showcased to our guests today, has global scalability and mass adoption capability.
“By bringing the Cineverse to a global audience, MContent wants to increase funding and screening opportunities for thousands of independent filmmakers globally,” he added.
“As part of the decentralized ecosystem, MContent is launching the first of its kind, fully monetized content consumption platform, aiming to drive sustainable earnings for content creators and viewers,” he said.
Reza Essop, PwC Middle East’s emerging technology leader, called the initiative a “brilliant example” that is in line with “wider initiatives such as Dubai Vision 2030.”
He added: “MContent has defined a practical application of emerging technology with the convergence of blockchain, NFT and extended reality. We are incredibly proud to have facilitated this effort as well as enabled this vision from concept to reality, and to a sustainable, commercialized economy that can benefit many, as well as lead the way for other out of the box efforts.”
The event was also attended by doctor and entrepreneur Dr. Lamees Hamdan, chairperson at MContent. “I love the disruptive nature of MContent; the ability to help people’s dreams become a reality,” she said.
Small scale creators are often held back due to difficulties in accessing studios and funding, but MContent gives “the control back to the creators where all of us are funding our own destiny and that is power,” she added.
The native token of MContent is currently trading at a market cap of over $100 million on more than six exchanges. The platform plans to fund 100 global projects by the end of 2022.
Users want brands on Twitter to evolve with the times, report finds
Half of respondents say brands which rely on humor feel ‘outdated’
Updated 28 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Earlier this year, Twitter released its #RealTalk report based on first-of-its-kind research analyzing people’s attitudes on Twitter and what that means for brands.
The report is based on an analysis of more than 5,000 tweets across eight countries. It includes user tweets about brands as well as tweets sent by brands, including every tweet posted by 20 prominent companies over the last three years.
While other platforms like Facebook and Instagram struggle to maintain user growth and engagement rates, the results were mostly positive for Twitter. Conversations and brand engagement went up in the last year, and 70 percent of people said that “Brand Twitter” is one of the best parts of the platform.
“’Brand Twitter’ refers to Twitter’s own account, @twitter. Twitter’s brand voice echoes across all our brand channels such as @twitterforgood, the Business Resource Groups, @twittersports and @twittergaming, among others, allowing audiences to immediately recognize them while encouraging conversation with a more targeted audience,” Stephanie Terroir, head of Twitter Next MENA, told Arab News.
The term is also used to refer to other brand accounts on the platform. And Brand Twitter is here to stay with a massive 80 percent of those surveyed saying: “I don’t mind being sold to on social media, as long as it’s fun, useful, entertaining, informative or moves me in some way.”
The higher acceptance of brands on social media comes with higher expectations from brands. And these expectations have changed, especially since 2020.
Not too long ago, humor used to be one of a brand’s strongest characteristics on Twitter. “With funny and playful being such a strong tone type on Twitter — and often what the most famous brands from ‘Brand Twitter’ are known for — it was important to ask if this still feels right in today’s world,” said Terroir.
And 50 percent of users agreed that brands which rely on humor and jokes can feel outdated in today’s climate. “This is especially the case for people between 18-34 years old,” she added.
Moreover, 80 percent of people said that they expect “brands to evolve their tone with the times.”
People expect brands to join in the conversation and stand for something, especially since the world has faced significant political and social events over the past few years, including the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, economic strife in Lebanon and the worldwide impact of COVID-19 on jobs, families and health.
This is true both on Twitter and off it. A 2021 study by Edelman, which surveyed consumers from 14 markets including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, found that 86 percent of people expected brands to take actions beyond their product and business.
On Twitter, almost half (48 percent) of people surveyed said: “It’s more important now for brands to support economic, social, political or cultural issues, even when the issue doesn’t directly impact them vs. a year ago. ”
As brands decide to be part of the conversation, it is important for them to know which conversation to be part of, and how to be part of it.
Brands be like “We know this is a difficult time. We are all in this together. Please enjoy 20% off our WACKY, BENDY KRAZYSTRAWS™️. Use Code “Pandemic” at checkout.”
Twitter asked people to assess a set of topics and determine whether a brand should tweet about them; could tweet about them even though it is not expected; or should absolutely not tweet at all.
A clear trend that emerged is that audiences are accepting of brands participating in almost any topic — as long as it is meaningful.
Terroir said: “The events of 2020 required brands to pivot and adapt to more curveballs than we have seen in recent years — and our understanding is that the brands who had a more multi-dimensional tone and brands who were better equipped to pivot or adapt their tone, fared better than those who relied on one-dimensional humor alone.”
She added: “Brands need to revisit the topics on which they can engage with. Today it’s less of a question of whether or not a brand should be connecting with culturally relevant topics in unique ways — but when, why and how.
It is also important for brands to know how and when to react to tweets. For example, Yorkshire Tea has built its brand identity around being “proper” — an unusual strategy on a platform where brands are trying to be funny or quirky.
So, when a user tweeted “I’m dead chuffed that Yorkshire Tea hasn’t supported Black Lives Matter,” the brand responded clearly and honestly, prompting an industry competitor to join in on support for the movement. This sparked a conversation with other tea brands, which joined in while tweeting the hashtag #solidaritea.
“Yorkshire Tea’s firm understanding of its role in culture and its ideas allowed the brand to authentically and respectfully engage in cultural and social conversations,” said Terroir.
Please don't buy our tea again.
We're taking some time to educate ourselves and plan proper action before we post. We stand against racism. #BlackLivesMatter
Moving into 2022, Terroir advised brands to revisit their Twitter strategies, looking back on three key elements: The tone, the topics and the community.
She said: “Brands can start by identifying a more authentic tone that people may already associate with them. And don’t be alarmed by eliciting reactions. Being bold encourages emotional responses from the community, with the positive usually outweighing the negative.”
FAST FACTS
• 80 percent do not mind being sold to on social media, as long as it is ‘fun, useful, entertaining, informative, or moves me in some way.’
• 50 percent agree that brands which rely on humor and jokes can feel outdated in today’s climate.
• 80 percent expect brands to evolve their tone with the times.
• 48 percent believe it is more important now for brands to support economic, social, political, or cultural issues, even when the issue does not directly impact them vs. a year ago.
Website of Russia’s TASS news agency displays anti-Putin message after hack
Russian TASS website was hacked early on Monday, displays anti-Putin message
Updated 28 February 2022
Agencies
MOSCOW: The website of Russian state news agency TASS was hacked on Monday, Reuters checks from several devices showed, with the regular site replaced with an anti-war message and calls to stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
"Dear citizens. We urge you to stop this madness, do not send your sons and husbands to certain death," read the message. "Putin makes us lie and puts us in danger. We were isolated from the whole world, they stopped buying oil and gas. In a few years we will live like in North Korea. What is it for us? To put Putin in the textbooks? This is not our war, let's stop it! This message will be deleted, and some of us will be fired or even jailed. But we can't take it anymore."
The message was signed "Caring journalists of Russia."
The message also featured a graphic reading "5,300 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine in four days. More than in the First Chechen War."
On Saturday, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced the creation of an "IT army" to conduct cyberattacks against Russian targets.
Russia says its forces intervened in Ukraine in a “special military operation” to demilitarise the country.
Journalists’ racist comments towards Arabs and Afghans spark online uproar
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News
LONDON: CBS news and Al Jazeera English issued apologies after Arabs across social media held no bars when condemning the former and its news reporter after the latter called Ukraine ‘relatively civilised’ when compared to Iraq or Afghanistan.
“Now with the Russian’s marching in, it’s changed the calculus entirely. Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the city. There will be many more, people are hiding out in bomb shelters,” Senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata said, live from Kyiv.
“But this isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European city where you wouldn’t expect that hope that it's going to happen.”
His comments sparking widespread anger and condemnation from Arabs, journalists and the like as social media users called out the reporter’s casual racism.
“Daily reminder to fellow journalists: Casual racism towards Arab and Muslims does not need to be included in your reporting of Ukraine,” Egyptian freelance reporter Suzanne Gaber tweeted.
Daily reminder to fellow journalists: Casual racism towards Arab and Muslims does not need to be included in your reporting of Ukraine. https://t.co/nUBNwIdyvl
Another, Lebanese-American journalist Nader Issa, tweeted that “CBS News dropped the dog whistle for straight racism today.”
CBS News dropped the dog whistle for straight racism today
"This isn't a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European, I have to choose those words carefully too, city." https://t.co/tfs56L3o2P
Al Jazeera English’s presenter also faced baclash online for stating that: “What is compelling about these people is how they’re dressed; these are prosperous, middle class people who obviously are not refugees.”
‘What is compelling about these people is how they’re dressed; these are prosperous, middle class people who obviously are not refugees’.
As an employee of Al Jazeera, I am horrified to see this. The dehumanization is insidious & everywhere.
While D’Agata and Al Jazeera English issued apologies, this isn’t the only instance of casual racism sneaking into coverage of the crisis.
An @AJEnglish presenter made unfair comparisons between Ukrainians fleeing the war and refugees from the MENA region. The presenter’s comments were insensitive and irresponsible. We apologize to our audiences worldwide and the breach of professionalism is being dealt with.
NBC News correspondent Kelly Cobiella also highlighted the fact that refugees from Ukraine are different from those from Syria because they are “Christians” and “white.”
“Just to put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from neighbouring Ukraine. That, quite frankly, it is part of it. These are Christians, they are white, they’re very similar to the people that live in Poland.”
Palestinian Advocacy Manager Rohan Talbot tweeted: “Can't keep up with the examples of racism in media commentary on Ukraine. Ukrainians displaced by Putin's aggression are deserving of our care solely on the basis of their humanity. Same as Syrians, Afghans, Rohingya, Palestinians, and all other people fleeing war and oppression.”
Can't keep up with the examples of racism in media commentary on Ukraine. Ukrainians displaced by Putin's aggression are deserving of our care solely on the basis of their humanity. Same as Syrians, Afghans, Rohingya, Palestinians, and all other people fleeing war and oppression. https://t.co/J2toamHY7S
EU’s Breton wants Google, YouTube to ban war propaganda accounts
Breton said the companies’ terms and conditions for users should be expanded to include war propaganda
Updated 28 February 2022
Reuters
BRUSSELS: Alphabet Inc. and YouTube should ban users pushing war propaganda as part of measures to stop disinformation after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told the chief executives of the two companies on Sunday.
Alphabet’s Google on Saturday barred Russia’s state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.
In a video call with Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Breton said the two companies should go further.
“Freedom of expression does not cover war propaganda. For too long, content from Russia Today and other Russian state media has been amplified by algorithms and proposed as ‘recommended content’ to people who had never requested it,” Breton said in a statement.
“War propaganda should never be recommended content — what is more, it should have no place on online platforms at all. I count on the tech industry to take urgent and effective measures to counter disinformation,” he said.
Breton said the companies’ terms and conditions for users should be expanded to include war propaganda, giving them the power to kick violators off their platforms.
The Commission said there was agreement to adapt and update the platforms’ policies in view of the current situation.
European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova also took part in the video call.
Google said it had already taken unprecedented steps to halt disinformation on Ukraine.
“As we said to the Commissioners, our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock and are ready to take further action,” a Google spokesperson said.
Banning accounts promoting war propaganda could be problematic, however, because of the difficulty of defining what constitutes propaganda and from whose perspective.a