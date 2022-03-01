Saudi Arabia welcomes Security Council’s resolution to label Houthis terrorist group

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution labeling the Houthi militia a terrorist group, in addition to expanding the scope of an existing arms embargo to encompass the entire membership of the Iran-backed group, which was previously limited to specific individuals and companies.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry hoped that this decision would contribute to putting an end to the activities of the terrorist Houthi militia and its supporters, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It added that the resolution would neutralize the militias' danger, and cease supplying it with missiles, drones, weapons and Iranian funds to finance its war targeting civilians and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and threatening international navigation.
The ministry reiterated its support for efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, including the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, based on the Gulf initiative, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue and relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216.
Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, welcomed the adoption of the resolution and the addition of the entire Houthi organization to the Yemen sanctions list in response to their “flagrant violations and heinous attacks.”
It will, she said, reduce the group’s military capabilities, and help to prevent its hostile actions toward civilian vessels that threaten shipping routes and international trade.
Nusseibeh called on the Houthis to halt their terrorist, cross-border attacks and return to the negotiation table and participate in a serious political process.
Security Council Resolution 2624, which was tabled by the UAE, condemns the continuing supply of weapons and weapon components to the Houthis from outside Yemen in violation of the arms embargo established by Resolution 2216 in 2015. It urges all UN member states to step up efforts “to combat the smuggling of weapons and components via land and sea routes, to ensure implementation of the targeted arms embargo.”
Eleven of the 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution; Ireland, Mexico, Brazil and Norway abstained because of humanitarian concerns.