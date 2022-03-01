You are here

  • Home
  • Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork

Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork

Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork
The exhibition, “Saudi Arabia in their Eyes,” was held at the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nygv4

Updated 12 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork

Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork
Updated 12 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: In honor of Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day, 20 female artists from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Yemen came together to show their love and appreciation of the Kingdom through the medium of art.

The exhibition, “Saudi Arabia in their Eyes,” was held at the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts and was inaugurated by former director general of the Ministry of Culture and Information in Makkah region and Mohammed Al-Subaih, director of SASCA.

The event attracted crowds who witnessed artworks documenting the heritage of Saudi Arabia and the loyalty of the international artists to their second home.

Speaking to Arab News, the exhibition curator, Moona Mohammed, said that the event aimed to express “love through an actual interpretation of belonging to Saudi Arabia.”

She said: “We are much honored to be invited by the esteemed Saudi Arabian Society for Arts and Culture to display our talents for the occasion of Saudi Founding Day. This gives us immense pleasure to be able to express our love and dedication and appreciation for this country we call a home, away from our homes. We are thankful to Saudi Arabia and its people for letting us be a part of their country and lives and for giving us opportunities in their visions and development of this great land.”

Moona, from India, has been living in the Kingdom for ten years. “And on this opportunity we would like to take a chance to represent Saudi Arabia through our eyes as an artist, we are thankful to Allah for the bountiful lives we have spent here,” she said.

Honorable guest, Saud Al-Shiekhi, said: “It is a great initiative from those expatriates to show their love to this country through their creative art works. Art does not know a homeland, nor a nationality, nor a color, but the real artist is the one who can bring out what is inside him.”

“What I saw today is a fine art comparable to international works.”

Artist Rehan Aziz, who is of Indian heritage, completed a drawing for the crown prince, Vision 2030 and famous landscapes from various parts of the Kingdom, and said the painting was an expression of her love of the country, adding that it featured the culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia.

Asked why she was doing this for Saudi Arabia, the 22-year-old artist said: “Because I was born here, I love this country, love the people and wish to live here forever.”

Inspired by the Saudi airshow during the celebration of the national day, 13-year-old Alyza Khan participated with a painting of a Saudi Arabian Airline aircraft. Her father, Captain Mohammed Tariq Khan, who has worked for Saudi Arabia Airlines as a pilot for the past ten years, said: “My daughter loves to go the Corniche to watch the Saudi Air Show and she is looking forward to make more paintings about Saudi Arabia that we as a family love.”

Topics: Saudi Founding Day

Related

Students were asked to make videos talking about Saudi Arabia’s history, the battles that took place, and the leadership throughout the history of KSA as part of the school activities. (AN photo by Saleh Ghanaim) photos
Saudi Arabia
Pupils in Saudi Arabia commemorate Founding Day with special school activities

‘Vision 2030 reforms brought myriad opportunities for Saudi women in science’: petroleum engineer

Women in Saudi Arabia continue to pursue their passion and make progress in various industries under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030. (Shutterstock)
Women in Saudi Arabia continue to pursue their passion and make progress in various industries under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030. (Shutterstock)
Updated 01 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah

‘Vision 2030 reforms brought myriad opportunities for Saudi women in science’: petroleum engineer

Women in Saudi Arabia continue to pursue their passion and make progress in various industries under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030. (Shutterstock)
  • Reem Al-Sadoun chose to become a petrochemical engineer as energy and its byproducts drive global economies
Updated 01 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: The encouragement of women’s exploration of the sciences is enabling young Saudi female petroleum engineers to pursue their passion and empower future generations.

Saudi Arabia is renowned for being the world’s largest oil exporter and the second-largest Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries member country, covering 2 million square km of the Arabian Peninsula. According to the General Authority of Statistics, the Kingdom saw a 10.8 percent increase in oil-related activities in the fourth quarter of 2021 alone.
“Growing up with both parents working in the oil industry, I heard stories about the discovery of the first commercially viable well, No. 7, in the 1930s, commonly dubbed the Prosperity Well, and how that transformed the Kingdom into the prosperous nation it is today,” said 26-year-old petroleum engineer Reem Al-Sadoun.


She earned her bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from the University of New South Wales in 2018 through funding from the Saudi Aramco College Degree Program for Non-Employees before starting her career with Saudi Aramco.

The oil and gas industry is driven by market forces of supply and demand, and as is evident the world’s demand for energy will only continue to increase.

Reem Al-Sadoun

Al-Sadoun told Arab News that she has had an affinity for mathematics and the sciences for as long as she can remember, which led to her studies and career in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“Since joining Saudi Aramco three years ago, I have been an active volunteer with the Society of Petroleum Engineers — Kingdom of Saudi Arabia section, currently the largest SPE section in the world.”
When the time came to choose her major, Al-Sadoun made her decision based on the fact that energy is all around us and its byproducts drive global economies.
To her, women making strides in various industries under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 comes as no surprise.
Al-Sadoun told Arab News: “Vision 2030 reforms increased women’s representation and created myriad opportunities that I believe will continue to grow female participation in the sciences, which in turn will lead to massive social and economic gains for the Saudi economy as a whole.”
She said that as women represented half of the population, empowering them meant the empowerment of the nation. The Kingdom had pushed for equal empowerment of today’s youth, generation after generation, and continued to direct the workforce toward contributing to the country’s wealth.
“The oil and gas industry is driven by market forces of supply and demand, and as is evident the world’s demand for energy will only continue to increase,” she said.


“This demand can be met by petroleum engineers. However, the role of a petroleum engineer is also changing, which presents even more opportunities for future women engineers. Historically we have been concerned with the extraction and production of hydrocarbons; recently this role has also expanded to the development of methods to capture and store carbon dioxide to reduce atmospheric emissions of greenhouse gases,” Al-Sadoun said.
When asked about her ambition for the younger generation, Al-Sadoun said she hopes that all young women hesitant about exploring a career in the sciences will go ahead and make their dreams happen. She added that they should influence the female population around the world “to be the change we wish to see.”
“In addition to the tremendous support I received from my country, I am grateful to have the infinite support of my family and friends. And the opportunities and accolades presented to me by my job at Saudi Aramco and by my fellow female petroleum engineers, which makes me value the career path I’ve chosen and the life it has created for me,” Al-Sadoun said.

Topics: Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi science city accelerator produces 20 tech innovations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi science city accelerator produces 20 tech innovations
Agreement signed to establish Saudi science and technology center at Tokyo University
Saudi Arabia
Agreement signed to establish Saudi science and technology center at Tokyo University

Saudi Arabia welcomes Security Council’s resolution to label Houthis terrorist group

Saudi Arabia welcomes Security Council’s resolution to label Houthis terrorist group
Updated 26 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes Security Council’s resolution to label Houthis terrorist group

Saudi Arabia welcomes Security Council’s resolution to label Houthis terrorist group
Updated 26 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution labeling the Houthi militia a terrorist group, in addition to expanding the scope of an existing arms embargo to encompass the entire membership of the Iran-backed group, which was previously limited to specific individuals and companies.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry hoped that this decision would contribute to putting an end to the activities of the terrorist Houthi militia and its supporters, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It added that the resolution would neutralize the militias' danger, and cease supplying it with missiles, drones, weapons and Iranian funds to finance its war targeting civilians and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and threatening international navigation.

The ministry reiterated its support for efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, including the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, based on the Gulf initiative, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue and relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, welcomed the adoption of the resolution and the addition of the entire Houthi organization to the Yemen sanctions list in response to their “flagrant violations and heinous attacks.”

It will, she said, reduce the group’s military capabilities, and help to prevent its hostile actions toward civilian vessels that threaten shipping routes and international trade.

Nusseibeh called on the Houthis to halt their terrorist, cross-border attacks and return to the negotiation table and participate in a serious political process.

Security Council Resolution 2624, which was tabled by the UAE, condemns the continuing supply of weapons and weapon components to the Houthis from outside Yemen in violation of the arms embargo established by Resolution 2216 in 2015. It urges all UN member states to step up efforts “to combat the smuggling of weapons and components via land and sea routes, to ensure implementation of the targeted arms embargo.”

Eleven of the 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution; Ireland, Mexico, Brazil and Norway abstained because of humanitarian concerns.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi militias UN Security Council

Related

Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp
Houthis recruit African migrants, refugees to shore up depleted ranks
Middle-East
Houthis recruit African migrants, refugees to shore up depleted ranks

Magician Criss Angel captivates Riyadh audience

Magician Criss Angel’s show ‘Raw’ was filled with stunning illusions and levitating tricks, leaving audience dazed and amazed. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Magician Criss Angel’s show ‘Raw’ was filled with stunning illusions and levitating tricks, leaving audience dazed and amazed. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 01 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Magician Criss Angel captivates Riyadh audience

Magician Criss Angel’s show ‘Raw’ was filled with stunning illusions and levitating tricks, leaving audience dazed and amazed. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • Angel said that he was amazed by Saudi culture and how welcoming people were
Updated 01 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Stunning illusions, levitation and sleight of hand captivated audiences at the debut Saudi show from award-winning magician Criss Angel.
“Raw,” hosted at Boulevard Riyadh City from Feb. 19-25, was not a magic show the country had seen before, the entertainer said.
“Raw is basically an illusion show that takes material that I performed on Broadway and Las Vegas for over a decade mixed with brand new material and put it all together in a 90-minute spectacle that I don’t believe the Kingdom has ever seen before,” Angel told Arab News.
Audiences were treated to blade swallowing and other spectacles that surprised the audience to the point that they were screaming and standing on their feet.
“I levitated all over the stage and I won with this levitation the greatest illusion of all time. It’s quite an honor to be able to perform here, so I wanted to come here with my best material and audiences have loved it. It’s really unbelievable.” Angel said that he was amazed by Saudi culture and how welcoming people were.
He also said he was unaware about how well-known he was in the country.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Audiences were treated to blade swallowing and other spectacles that surprised the audience to the point that they were screaming and standing on their feet.

• Criss Angel said he had been in talks with the General Entertainment Authority for about two years to come to Saudi Arabia, and that he did not expect tickets to sell out so fast. 

“I walk on the Boulevard and people are constantly coming up to me wearing my clothing, making me gifts, telling me how they used to watch me on television, making me smile.”
Angel said he had been in talks with the General Entertainment Authority for about two years to come to Saudi Arabia, and that he did not expect tickets to sell out so fast.
He also talked about his plans to return to the country if the chance was offered to him again.
“Based on the incredible success, I have been told that every single show here has been sold out and I think that there’s a lot of opportunities, and it’s a very exciting time here in the Kingdom with entertainment really breaking (through) and the Boulevard, which is amazing. There is so much to do with the latest, greatest and things to enjoy. I think there’s a lot of wonderful exciting opportunities for a wonderful future in the Kingdom. I will come back in a heartbeat.”
Audience member Abdulrahman Musleh thought the show was spectacular.
“It is my first time to attend a show like this and, honestly, it was very impressive. I was blown away by the tricks and his interaction with the audience,” he said.
Rania Aboaljadayel described herself as one of Angel’s biggest fans. “I love him so much and I saw his show in Las Vegas. I am so beyond happy to see him in the Kingdom, I couldn’t believe it.”

Topics: Riyadh season Magician Criss Angel

Related

Countdown to Saudi International starts with event for media and influencers at Riyadh City Boulevard
Sport
Countdown to Saudi International starts with event for media and influencers at Riyadh City Boulevard
Chinese New Year starts after the rising of the second new moon after the winter solstice. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Boulevard Riyadh City celebrates Chinese New Year

Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp

Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp
Updated 01 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp

Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp
  • The stamp, which measures 64 square feet 7 square inches, broke the record for the biggest special stamp in the world
  • The design includes a winter wonderland scene, the Riyadh Season logo, a hot air balloon, a fountain, a racing car and fireworks
Updated 01 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has officially unveiled a special Riyadh Season stamp that set a new Guinness World Record.

Measuring an incredible 64 square feet 7 square inches, it broke the record for the biggest special stamp in the world on Feb. 14. The public finally got a glimpse of it when Saudi Post displayed it at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of the special Riyadh Season zones.

“By revealing this stamp, the world’s largest special stamp, we broke Walt Disney’s record, set in 2019,” Bandar Al-Toaimi, Saudi Post’s general manager of corporate communications, told Arab News.

“We are so delighted it has been achieved by Saudi capabilities; from concept to design and implementation, it was all done by Saudi talents devoted to Riyadh season.”

The Disney stamp, which commemorated Donald Duck’s 85th anniversary, measured a little over 44 square feet.

The unveiling ceremony for the Riyadh Season stamp took place in the presence of Anif Abanmi, president of Saudi Post, and Faisal Bafarat, the CEO of the General Entertainment Authority.

“This stamp represents the imagination that the Saudis have; imagine more, imagine bigger,” said Abanmi. “The stamp is a symbol of our ambition and, thanks to our government, we always prove to ourselves that we can present the best.”

The special stamp celebrates Riyadh Season, which was introduced in 2019 and has become one of the biggest events in the Saudi entertainment calendar. The design includes a winter wonderland scene, the Riyadh Season logo, a hot air balloon, a fountain, a racing car and fireworks.

“Commemorative stamps represent national or historical events or occasions,” Al Toaimi said. “The stamp will remain a memory and commemoration of the Riyadh Season and it will not expire.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Guinness World Record Riyadh season

Related

Riyadh Season records more than 12 million visits. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season records more than 12 million visits
Visitors to Saudi Arabia are getting Riyadh Season welcome stamps on their passports when they arrive through King Khalid International Airport. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom’s visitors get Riyadh Season welcome stamps in passport

Saudi aviation authority scraps PCR test requirement for citizens returning from Ukraine

Saudi aviation authority scraps PCR test requirement for citizens returning from Ukraine
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi aviation authority scraps PCR test requirement for citizens returning from Ukraine

Saudi aviation authority scraps PCR test requirement for citizens returning from Ukraine
  • Instead, a test must be taken within 48 hours of arrival in the country, the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said
  • Failure to comply with the instructions is a violation of government regulations, GACA said, and action will be taken against transgressors
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation on Monday instructed all airlines operating at airports in the Kingdom to exempt all Saudis traveling from Ukraine, and their non-Saudi dependents, from the requirement to provide the result of a PCR tests before entering the country.

Instead, the authority said a PCR test must be taken within 48 hours of arrival, the Saudi Press Agency reported. GACA said that failure to comply with the instructions would be a violation of government regulations, and legal action will be taken against anyone that violates them.

It was announced on Feb. 9 that regardless of vaccination status, Saudi citizens and foreign nationals traveling to the Kingdom must present proof of a negative result of an approved PCR or rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of departure. Children under the age of 8 are exempt, although any regulations imposed by the country of departure related to COVID-19 testing procedures for children must be followed.

Citizens who test positive for COVID-19 but are fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by authorities in the Kingdom can enter Saudi Arabia seven days after a positive test without needing to take another. Those who are not fully vaccinated can enter the Kingdom 10 days after a positive test.

As of Monday, 723,549 people in the Kingdom have recovered from the virus, while 8,998 people have died. Nearly 61 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country to date.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Ukraine

Related

A delegation led by Senator Olivier Cadic, president of the France-Gulf States Friendship Group, visited the Riyadh HQ of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology on Monday. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
French Senate delegation praises efforts of Saudi-based Etidal center to combat extremism
Saudi Arabia reports 653 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 653 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Latest updates

Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork
Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank
Palestinian protesters scuffles with Israeli security forces during a demonstration against Jewish settlers before tried blocked Palestinian children from entering a school in Nablus, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP)
‘Vision 2030 reforms brought myriad opportunities for Saudi women in science’: petroleum engineer
Women in Saudi Arabia continue to pursue their passion and make progress in various industries under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030. (Shutterstock)
Ukraine gets Starlink Internet terminals — and friendly warning about safety
This long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay as seen from the countryside some 185 km north of Montevideo, Florida Department. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia welcomes Security Council’s resolution to label Houthis terrorist group
Saudi Arabia welcomes Security Council’s resolution to label Houthis terrorist group

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.