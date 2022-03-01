You are here

Russia's Syria intervention provided hints for Ukraine war
A souvenir shop owner displays objects with images of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russian President Vladimir Putin and head of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, in old Damascus, on February 27, 2022. (SANA / AFP)
Photos on porcelain decorated with the images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad are displayed in a souvenir shop in Damascus, Syria, April 18, 2016. (AP)
AP

AP

BEIRUT: From a tent in the rebel-held pocket of Syria, Ahmad Rakan has closely followed news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. More than two years ago, a Russian airstrike destroyed his house in a nearby village during a months-long Syrian government offensive backed by Moscow’s firepower that drove him and tens of thousands of others from their homes.
“We more than anyone else feel their pain,” he said of Ukrainian civilians currently under Russian bombardment.
For the past seven years, Syrians like Rakan have experienced first-hand Russia’s military might as it struck opposition strongholds, brokered mass surrender deals and deployed military police across their country, practically rendering it a Russian protectorate on the Mediterranean.
Observers say Russia’s brazen military intervention in Syria and the impunity with which it was met emboldened Vladimir Putin. They say it gave him a renewed Middle East foothold from where he could assert Russian power globally, and paved the way for his attack on Ukraine.
“There is no doubt that the Russian intervention in Ukraine is an accumulation of a series of Russian military interventions in Georgia in 2008, Crimea in 2014 and Syria in 2015,” said Ibrahim Hamidi, a Syrian journalist and senior diplomatic editor for Syrian affairs at the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.
Putin “believes that America is regressing and China’s role is increasing and Europe is divided and preoccupied with its internal concerns … so he decided to intervene,” he said.
Moscow’s 2015 decision to join the war in Syria was its first military action outside the former Soviet Union since the federation’s collapse. It saved President Bashar Assad’s government and turned the tide of the war in his favor, enabling the Syrian leader to brutally reassert control over much of Syria. Russian airstrikes often indiscriminately hit hospitals, schools and markets.
The war-ravaged country became a testing ground for Russian weapons and tactics that it can now bring to bear in Ukraine.
Anna Borshchevskaya, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute focusing on Russia’s policy toward the Middle East, said Russia deployed a “multi-domain” approach in Syria, including long-range precision weapons and large-scale bombing campaigns, along with cyber warfare, disinformation and use of paramilitary forces.
Deploying its air power “has come to define Russia’s evolving way of war and Syria was an especially important illustration of this development,” she said.
Moscow also showed a canny diplomatic touch in Syria, creating arrangements with the West that forced an implicit acceptance of its intervention. It created joint patrols with NATO member Turkey which backed Syrian rebels, to enforce truces in some areas. It established understandings with Israel that allowed the latter to carry out airstrikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria. It set up a so-called deconfliction line with the US to prevent mishaps between American and Russian planes flying in Syria’s skies.
At the same time, it sought to defend Assad on the international scene, dismissing as fabrications Assad’s use of chemical weapons and barrel bombs against civilians. Within Syria, Russia added a soft power campaign. In some areas, festivals were put on to popularize Russian culture, Russian national songs were played on Syrian television, self-serving propaganda was churned out and hot meals were served to civilians.
Max, a dual Syrian-Ukrainian national who hails from Syria’s coastal province of Latakia, recalled working for a week as a social media troll disseminating the “truth” about Russia’s positive actions in Syria. He and other Russian-speaking Syrians worked from an office set up in a local university.
A member of Assad’s Alawite ruling sect, he said he and others in his hometown were grateful when Russia intervened militarily in 2015, particularly as Islamic extremists had been approaching the area.
“Then Russians came and the front line was pushed way back,” he told The Associated Press in a phone call from Ukraine, where he is now stuck in an Airbnb in a residential area of Kyiv.
Max, who is now working for an international organization in Lebanon, had flown to Ukraine to update his personal documents when he became trapped there by Russia’s invasion. He spoke on condition his full name would not be used for his safety.
Today, Max no longer buys into the Russian narrative. Many in his hometown in Syria, though, support Russia’s war in Ukraine, as Moscow continues to mount a sophisticated disinformation effort about its invasion.
Images coming out of Ukraine, including the harrowing mass flight of civilians, are stirring intense and conflicting emotions among Syrians at home and refugees across the globe.
Resentment runs deepest in the northwest province of Idlib, Syria’s last opposition-held bastion, where Russian airstrikes continue to this day. In a statement issued Monday, the opposition’s civil defense group known as the White Helmets group, deplored Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
“It pains us immensely to know that the weapons tested on Syrians will now be used against Ukrainian civilians,” it said, lamenting what it said has been a lack of support from the international community in holding Russia to account in Syria and elsewhere.
“Instead of standing up for international norms, such as those against the use of chemical weapons, the international community has tried to find ways to cooperate with Russia and to this day considers Russia a willing and essential partner in diplomacy,” it said.
Borshchevskaya said the lesson Putin took from Syria was that “the West will not oppose his military interventions” and it gave him a success to build on.
“Appetite comes with eating, and with each intervention he has grown increasingly more brazen, culminating in the tragedy we now see unfolding in Ukraine,” she said. “Just as what happened in Syria did not end in Syria, what is happening in Ukraine will not end in Ukraine.”
Rakan now lives in a tent with his wife and three kids near the Turkish border, where he runs a car spare parts shop. He said he hopes a Russian defeat in Ukraine could have positive repercussions for Syria’s opposition.
“We pray for God for victory for the people of Ukraine, and we hope that this war will mark the end of Russia,” he said.
“Maybe they (Ukrainians) can achieve the victory that was not achieved in Syria.”

Topics: Russia Ukraine Syria analysis

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

Palestinian protesters scuffles with Israeli security forces during a demonstration against Jewish settlers before tried blocked Palestinian children from entering a school in Nablus, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP)
Palestinian protesters scuffles with Israeli security forces during a demonstration against Jewish settlers before tried blocked Palestinian children from entering a school in Nablus, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP)
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

Palestinian protesters scuffles with Israeli security forces during a demonstration against Jewish settlers before tried blocked Palestinian children from entering a school in Nablus, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP)
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed a Palestinian man and critically injured another on Tuesday in a raid on a refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Israeli forces "opened fire on Jenin camp," according to a statement from the Palestinian health ministry.
Palestinian security sources identified the man killed in Jenin Camp as Abdullah Hosari.
He was a former prisoner, Palestinian news agency Wafa said.
A second man was "critically wounded with live bullets to the head" and had been taken to hospital for treatment, Wafa said.
Last week, Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian it said had been throwing Molotov cocktails near the city of Bethlehem.
Some 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, alongside 2.9 million Palestinians, in settlements widely regarded as illegal under international law.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Civil society platforms push for Lebanese women to reach parliament

Civil society platforms push for Lebanese women to reach parliament
Updated 01 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Civil society platforms push for Lebanese women to reach parliament

Civil society platforms push for Lebanese women to reach parliament
  • Beirut candidate Kholoud Wattar says ‘psychological state of people is tainted by despair’
  • Just 14 women have ever represented the Lebanese in parliament
Updated 01 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Feminist Civil Society Platform has released a list of demands addressed to male and female candidates in the parliamentary elections scheduled for mid-May as the country continues to reckon with its low rates of female political representation.   

The platform called on candidates to commit to “achieving full equality between women and men, include that in their priorities as future parliamentarians and work seriously to ensure full participation of women in decision-making levels.”

The candidates were also asked that all decisions they make are free of all forms of violence or discrimination.

The details were reiterated at a press conference held on Monday with 15 days left until the door closes on applications for candidacy in the upcoming elections.

There are just five female candidates registered on the lists of the Ministry of Interior throughout Lebanon.

Claudine Aoun, head of the National Commission for Lebanese Women, said: “Women in Lebanon are present in all the economic, cultural and scientific fields, and their percentage in the judiciary and some private professions is close to or more than 50 percent.”

She added: “But the percentage of women in parliament does not exceed 4.7 percent and does not exceed 6 percent in municipal councils, and in the government, it is reduced to one minister.”

Her remarks came as the commission held a meeting with representatives from political parties in Lebanon within the framework of the implementation of the national action plan for UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, security and peace, which was approved by the Lebanese government.

The commission — with the support of UN Women — has called for the increase of women’s participation in representative bodies across the country and in leadership positions in the public and political sectors.

Last October, parliament rejected the amendment of a text in the electoral law to include a quota for women, which angered the only female MP in the Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc headed by parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

She withdrew from the session and said: “They refused even to discuss the proposal at a time when they talk daily about the role of women and the necessity of their participation in public political life. They have failed us.”

Lebanese women obtained the right to vote and run as candidates in 1953.

Mirna Al-Bustani was the first woman to serve in the Lebanese parliament after she took charge of representing her father Emile Al-Bustani’s parliament seat upon his death in 1963.

Other women entered parliamentary work, succeeding either brothers or husbands, or taking over the position due to having children.

These female MPs include Nohad Saeed, Nayla Moawad, Solange Gemayel, Bahia Hariri, Strida Geagea and Nayla Tueni.

Parliament is composed of 128 MPs, including six women MPs who won parliamentary seats out of 86 candidates on the lists that competed in 2018.

The total number of women who have held a parliamentary seat since the establishment of the Lebanese Parliament is only 14.

The candidate for Beirut’s second district, Kholoud Wattar, is one of the first candidates to raise a banner in one of Beirut’s neighborhoods that read, “I chose you, my country,” announcing that she will run again for parliament after she failed in the previous session.

Wattar told Arab News: “The parties in power are not concerned with the presence of women in public affairs, so how if the woman is running in elections from outside this system and is independent and no one supports her, even if she is active on the ground.”

Wattar, who specializes in international negotiation and political sociology and who previously worked with Women Political Leaders global network, said: “The electoral situation is in crisis, especially in Beirut. People are frustrated.

“I am the only candidate for a seat in Beirut, as neither a man nor a woman from the Sunni sect has yet announced their candidacy. It’s confusing.”

She added: “The psychological state of people is tainted by despair. I submitted my application, but on which list I will be, this matter is premature.

“We are 15 days away from closing the candidacy door, and all things are still ambiguous.”

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi reaffirmed on Monday that “the parliamentary elections will take place on time.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon

Houthis recruit African migrants, refugees to shore up depleted ranks

Houthis recruit African migrants, refugees to shore up depleted ranks
Updated 01 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis recruit African migrants, refugees to shore up depleted ranks

Houthis recruit African migrants, refugees to shore up depleted ranks
  • Information minister slams desperate militia for exploiting poverty
  • Tribes in occupied areas resist demand to supply soldiers
Updated 01 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthi militia is recruiting African migrants and refugees in Yemen to shore up their ranks, which have been eroded by fierce fighting with government forces and heavy airstrikes by Arab coalition warplanes.

Yemeni military officials, human rights activists and journalists say that the Houthis have intensified the recruitment and conscription of African migrants and refugees, sending them to flaring battlefields to fight their opponents after suffering heavy losses over the past two years, mainly in the central province of Marib.

The Houthis also turned to refugees and migrants after Yemeni tribes in areas under their control resisted their demands to supply soldiers to the battlefields.

“The Houthis recruited the Africans after Marib deserts swallowed their fighters,” an anonymous Yemeni military official told Arab News, adding that the militia armed the migrants and deployed them to key battlefields in Jouf, Saada, Shabwa and Marib’s Al-Kasara front.

Two months ago, Yemen’s army killed about two dozen African migrants who were fighting alongside Houthis in the northern province of Jouf, the military official said.

Many others were killed, wounded or captured in Marib, Saada and recently in the southern province of Shabwa.

Thousands of Houthis have been killed in fierce fighting with government forces in the province of Marib since early last year when the rebels renewed an offensive to control the energy-rich city of Marib, the Yemen government’s last major urban bastion in the north.

To compensate for their heavy casualties, the Houthis recruited migrants and refugees, children, public servants and also deployed fighters from Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Iran.

“The Houthis have mobilized African migrants and fighters from South Africa, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Iraq,” the military official said.

Thousands of migrants from Horn of Africa countries cross through Yemen’s coasts each year despite tightened security measures along Saudi Arabia’s border.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration said that 27,693 migrants arrived in Yemen last year, compared to 37,535 in 2020 and 138,213 in 2019.

Most of the migrants use Yemen as a transit point before heading toward Saudi Arabia.

Yemeni military officials say that some African migrants were lured into fighting alongside the Houthis through financial incentives, while many others were forcibly recruited and sent to the battlefields.

The Houthis have never denied conscripting African migrants and militia media outlets have repeatedly aired funeral processions for Africans killed in the fighting.

BACKGROUND

The UN’s International Organization for Migration said that 27,693 migrants arrived in Yemen last year, compared to 37,535 in 2020 and 138,213 in 2019.

On Feb. 18, Houthi-owned Al-Masira broadcast a video showing a number of Houthis and Ethiopians in Sanaa attending a small funeral ceremony for Qasem Ahmed Youssef, an Ethiopian national who was killed in battle.

After the funeral, an armed Houthi figure urged reluctant Yemenis to follow the Ethiopians into war.

“We say to those Yemenis in the houses, here are the Ethiopians who give their souls in the cause of God in order to make the word of God exalted, and to support the oppressed,” the Houthi figure said.

In May last year, dozens of Houthi officials and members of the Somali community in Sanaa attended funeral prayers for Mohamed Saleh Sheikh Taher, a Somali national who was killed in fighting.

The Houthis praised the “courage” of the Somali man and thanked him for fighting the movement’s opponents.

Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani on Sunday slammed the Houthis for exploiting the poverty of African migrants, adding that the latest funeral processions are “desperate Houthi attempts” to boost their depleted manpower.

“The Houthi funeral of Qasem Ahmed Youssef, an African immigrant, and the recruitment of his relative, confirm the Houthis recruit African immigrants and refugees to commit suicide attacks on various fronts, in a war crime and a violation of international laws and covenants,” Al-Iryani said on Twitter.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militias Africa

Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles
Updated 28 February 2022
AFP

Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles
  • FM Mevlut Cavusoglu: ‘We have alerted both countries of the region and elsewhere not to pass warships through the Black Sea’
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: ‘We have decided to use the Montreux Convention to prevent the escalation of the crisis’
Updated 28 February 2022
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey said Monday it was blocking warships from the key Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits in line with a convention that gives it control over the passage of military vessels in the strategic area.
“We have alerted both countries of the region and elsewhere not to pass warships through the Black Sea,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. “We are applying the Montreux Convention.”
The 1936 Montreux Convention governs the free movement of commercial ships in peacetime through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits.
But it grants Turkey the right to block the passage of warships in the Dardanelles and Bosphorus Straits, that connect the Aegean, Marmara, and Black Sea, in wartime if threatened.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had just clarified Turkey’s position as a NATO member: “not to abandon either Russia or Ukraine” and not to “cede Turkey’s national interests.”
“We have decided to use the Montreux Convention to prevent the escalation of the crisis,” he said after a cabinet meeting.
Ukraine had last week officially asked Turkey to close the Dardanelles Strait — and thus access to the Black Sea — to Russian ships.
NATO member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, did not immediately respond to this request.
“Russia asked us if we would apply the Montreux Convention if necessary. We told them we would apply it word for word,” Cavusoglu said.
He added that Turkish experts had been studying the situation to assess “whether there is a state of war from a legal point of view.”
Turkey is navigating its own narrow passage, diplomatically, between its ally Ukraine, to which it has sold combat drones used against Russian tanks, and Russia, on which it depends for its gas and grain supplies.
However Turkey on Sunday officially recognized Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as a “state of war.”
Erdogan on Monday said he considers “Russia’s attack on Ukrainian territory as unacceptable” and hailed the struggle of the Ukrainian government and people.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Turkey Bosphorus Dardanelles Montreux Convention

US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department

US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department

US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Washington is prepared to walk away from the effort to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Iran displays intransigence, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
“We are prepared to walk away if Iran displays an intransigence to making progress,” Price told reporters at a regular press briefing of the indirect talks taking place in Vienna.
The United States and its allies and partners will pursue “alternatives” if Iran is “unwilling to engage in good faith,” he added, without detailing those alternatives.

Topics: US Iran Iran nuclear deal

