All eyes on Wednesday's OPEC+ meeting amid rising geopolitical tensions

Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members and its allies, known as OPEC+, will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday amid mounting concerns of a potential supply distribution in light of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. 

Although OPEC+ — which includes Russia — is expected to stick to its plans of adding a supply of 400,000 barrels per day in April, it is meeting tomorrow to set policy and decide on whether to increase its output.

Signalling market tightness, the group has revised down its forecast for an oil market surplus this year by around 200,00 barrels per day to 1.1 million bpd three days ahead of the meeting. 

This happens as rising concerns about disruptions of Russian energy supplies are pressing higher oil and gas prices. 

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European benchmark Brent crude prices have skyrocketed to reach over $105 per barrel for the first time since 2014, with US West Texas Intermediate crude surging past $100 per barrel by 1252 GMT.

Analysts have been warning against a further surge in oil prices to hit $125 per barrel by this summer, a note from the global investment bank Goldman Sachs showed. 

Fears towards higher oil prices are driven by the uncertainty and sanctions that could result in a supply shock in an already tight global energy market coupled with the geo-political fallout from Russia's invasion. 

Recent days have seen the US and its allies, including the UK and the EU, impose harsh sanctions against Russia to impede its ability to do business, including blocking certain banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system. 

The sanctions imposed have disrupted one of the world’s large oil exporters, as buyers of Russian oil experience difficulties with payments and vessel availability.

Although a surge in oil prices might be benefiting oil producers, it would result in rising costs and slower economic activity. 

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone call with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during which the two leaders pledged to continue coordination on global energy markets. 

 

China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows

China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows

China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE, LONDON: China’s purchases of Iranian oil have risen to record levels in recent months, exceeding a 2017 peak when the trade was not subject to US sanctions, tanker tracking data showed.

The ramping up of the purchases by the world’s top oil importer comes amid talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that will lift US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.The talks have intensified in recent weeks.

A return of Iranian oil will ease tight global supplies and cool crude prices that have touched $100 a barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese imports exceeded 700,000 barrels per day for January, according to estimates of three tanker trackers, surpassing the 623,000 bpd peak recorded by Chinese customs in 2017 before former US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions in 2018 on Iranian oil exports.

Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war: IEA

Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war: IEA
Updated 18 min 7 sec ago
AP

Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war: IEA

Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war: IEA
Updated 18 min 7 sec ago
AP

FRANKFURT: The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IEA board made the decision at an extraordinary board meeting of energy ministers chaired by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Besides the US, other members of the organization include Germany, France, the UK, Japan and Canada.

IEA members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels. The release amounts to 4 percent of stockpiles or roughly 2 million barrels per day for 30 days.

It is only the fourth time in history that the IEA has done a coordinated drawdown since the reserves were established in the wake of the Arab oil embargo in 1974.

Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  

Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  

Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s international trade route, the Suez Canal, has raised the transit fees for ships by 5 to 10 percent as of March 1, according to a statement by the waterway’s authority.

The 10 percent increase is applied to liquefied petroleum gas, chemical tankers and other liquid bulk tankers, while ships carrying vehicles, natural gas and general cargo will see a rise of 7 percent, while oil and crude tankers will climb by 5 percent. 

The decision came in line with the significant growth in global trade as the canal seeks to develop and enhance its transit service, the statement said. 

Separately, the Suez Canal recorded a crossing of 1,713 ships during February, with loads of 100 million tons, the chairman and managing director of the authority, Osama Rabie, said.  

The Canal saw a 15 percent increase in its revenues during February 2022, recording $545 million, up from $474 million in the same period last year. 

Russia bans exit of foreign investments as sanctions tighten

Russia bans exit of foreign investments as sanctions tighten
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Russia bans exit of foreign investments as sanctions tighten

Russia bans exit of foreign investments as sanctions tighten
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Amid fresh sanctions and pressure tactics from the EU and US, Russia has temporarily halted the exit of foreign investments from the country, Reuters reported, citing a statement by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.


The move comes after several energy giants, including BP and Shell, announced their exit from Russia due to the ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

"In the current sanction situation foreign entrepreneurs are forced to be guided, not by economic factors, but to make decisions under political pressure," said the prime minister.

Mishustin added: "In order to give business a chance to make a considered decision, a presidential order was prepared to impose temporary curbs on exit from Russian assets."

Mishustin asserted that Russia is open to dialogue with constructively-minded investors.

He also made it clear that current sanctions will eventually subside.

 

Saudi Amlak renews $177m loan from SAIB to bolster real estate finance

Saudi Amlak renews $177m loan from SAIB to bolster real estate finance
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Amlak renews $177m loan from SAIB to bolster real estate finance

Saudi Amlak renews $177m loan from SAIB to bolster real estate finance
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Amlak International for Real Estate Finance has renewed its SR665 million ($177 million) credit facility agreement with the Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB.

Specialized in providing Shariah-compliant real estate financing, the company will use the funds in “facilitating the company’s business and increasing its ability to finance its clients,” it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.

As per the agreement, the financing duration shall be one year. 

Amlak, which is regulated by the Saudi central bank, offers a range of financing solutions to institutions, high net worth individuals, and real estate developers. 

