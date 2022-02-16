You are here

OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director

OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director
(Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director

OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Oil production levels among Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members and its allies need to rise to ease pressure on prices, according to the executive director of the International Energy Agency.

Speaking during the International Energy Forum in Riyadh on Feb. 16, Fatih Birol urged the group — known as OPEC+ — to do more to meet production targets.

According to the latest S&P Global Platts survey, published earlier this month, OPEC+ fell 700,000 barrels per day short of its collective quotas in January.

Reflecting on this, Birol said: “This gap is close to one million barrels per day, so, therefore, it will be important that the OPEC+ producers narrow this gap and hopefully provide more volumes to the market."

Birol also expressed his hope that additional oil output from the United States and Brazil will ease pressure on prices. 

The director also warned that a drop in supply of gas is driving up prices of the commodity in Europe.

Birol said there is enough gas, but supplies to Europe have decreasedto about 25 percent this quarter, compared to previous years. 

He added that this means storage levels are extremely low, and as a result, “gas prices brought lots of “burden” to the European economies.

With tensions growing around Russian forces massing on the country’s border with Ukraine, Birol urged world countries not to drag the energy industry into political tensions. 

 

Topics: OPEC+ International Energy Agency (IEA) Oil production

Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director
Business & Economy
Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director

Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director

Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director

Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

All forms of energy will be needed to cope with the rising demand for power, a leading official with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has warned.

Speaking during the International Energy Forum in Riyadh, OPEC’s Director of the Research Division Ayed Qahtani predicted a global energy demand rise of at least 28 percent by 2045. 

"Indeed this will require the use of all forms of energy to support the post-pandemic recovery, energy transition, and address the long-term energy needs," said Qahtani. 

Qahtani also forecasted the global economy to grow by a healthy 4.2 percent in 2022. 

He admitted the uncertainty of this figure is due to the Covid pandemic, which he said has badly affected the petroleum industry. 

Qahtani claimed the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, and now there is a lack of investment, particularly in the oil sector.

 

Topics: OPEC+ International Energy Agency (IEA)

Saudi Arabia needs to increase oil output amid 'chronic' OPEC+ underperformance: IEA
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia needs to increase oil output amid ‘chronic’ OPEC+ underperformance: IEA

Italy's electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US's Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters

Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
Reem Walid

Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters

Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters
Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
Reem Walid

REEM WALID 

RIYADH: On a macro level, the energy sector is hindered by soaring prices like those in Italy and unsustainable financing like those channeled into the coal sector. On a micro level, however, firms like Glencore and Comstock are investing in renewables while other businesses are joining forces to advance green plans.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·Italy’s electricity bills are projected to surge 131 percent while that of natural gas are estimated to increase over 90 percent in the first quarter of 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing officials from the regulator. 

The government is said to be looking at measures to mitigate the impact on consumers.

·Commercial banks from the US, China, Japan, India, Canada, and the UK are accountable for channeling a total of $1.5 trillion into the coal industry in the period between January 2019 and November 2021, CNBC reported, citing the analysis of a "study by campaign groups Urgewald and Reclaim Finance, alongside more than two dozen other NGOs".

This figure represents more than 80 percent of the total investments and financing dedicated to the industry during the period.

Through a micro lens: 

·Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity trading and mining company Glencore Plc injects 40 million pounds ($54 million) in UK based battery manufacturing firm Britishvolt as it aims to establish the first large-scale electric vehicle facility in the UK, Bloomberg reported.

This comes as part of the battery manufacturer’s 200-million-pound Series C fund which is led by US based investment bank, also known as Bank of America.

·German multinational electricity generation firm RWE and independent international oil and gas exploration and production company Neptune Energy will collaborate in the establishment of a green hydrogen project in the Dutch North Sea by 2030, Reuters reported.

Referred to as the “H2opZee”, the offshore project is projected to have an accumulated electrolyser capacity ranging between 300 and 500MW that will be capable of converting offshore wind power to hydrogen.

·US based power producer Comstock Resources Inc. has set its 2022 budget at between $750 to $800 million, representing a 23 percent increase in comparison to a year earlier, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the natural gas producer aims to raise production between 4 to 5 percent this year.

Topics: economy electricity Gas Prices Europe renewables

Egypt studying seawater-desalination projects using renewable energy
Middle-East
Egypt studying seawater-desalination projects using renewable energy

Fintech startup Flutterwave raises $250m at over $3bn valuation

Fintech startup Flutterwave raises $250m at over $3bn valuation
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

Fintech startup Flutterwave raises $250m at over $3bn valuation

Fintech startup Flutterwave raises $250m at over $3bn valuation
  • Since its inception, Flutterwave has processed more than 200 million transactions valued at over $16 billion across 34 countries in Africa
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

LAGOS: Africa-focused fintech firm Flutterwave said on Wednesday it had raised $250 million in its single-biggest funding round to date, valuing the startup at more than $3 billion, as it targets mergers and acquisitions, and growing existing customer base.

The latest funding round was led by investors including Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s venture capital firm B Capital Group and Boston-based hedge fund Whale Rock Capital Management, Flutterwave said.


Founded in 2016 in Nigeria, the San Francisco-headquartered, specializes in individual and consumer transfers, one of several fintech firms aiming to facilitate and capitalize on Africa’s booming payments market.


“It (funding) gives Flutterwave the much-needed support to deliver on our plans to provide the best experience for our merchants and customers around the world,” founder and Chief Executive Officer Olugbenga Agboola said.


The completion of the fundraising round, more than two years after Flutterwave announced a partnership with Visa and Worldpay, highlights the growing interest in the burgeoning payments market in Africa.


Since its inception, Flutterwave has processed more than 200 million transactions valued at over $16 billion across 34 countries in Africa, the company said, adding, it now served 900,000 customers.


“Having been investors in Flutterwave since 2017, we have had a front row seat in seeing Flutterwave establish itself as a leading payments company in Africa as it drives adoption of seamless digital payments experiences for merchants and consumers alike,” said David Glynn, managing partner of Glynn Capital.


Flutterwave is one of the biggest African unicorns, startups valued at more than $1 billion, as the prospect of a cashless Africa has triggered a scramble for control of its payments platforms. 

Topics: economy fintech Africa technology

Saudi Arabia is set to continue championing fintech VC investments, companies say
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is set to continue championing fintech VC investments, companies say

TASI sees third straight day of gains as earning season continues: Opening bell

TASI sees third straight day of gains as earning season continues: Opening bell
Updated 16 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI sees third straight day of gains as earning season continues: Opening bell

TASI sees third straight day of gains as earning season continues: Opening bell
Updated 16 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index extended gains for the third consecutive day as oil prices climbed and listed companies disclosed earnings results.

As of Wednesday, 10:13 a.m. Saudi time, TASI’s index gained 0.10 percent to reach 12,363, while Nomu, the parallel market, tumbled 0.05 percent to reach 25,140 points.

In the energy market, US WTI crude was valued at $92.45 per barrel, and Brent crude at $93.75 per barrel.

National Gas and Industrialization Co., or GASCO, climbed 0.95 percent, after signing an agreement to acquire 55 percent of Best Gas Carrier Co. at SR29 million ($7 million).

Advance Petrochemical Co. gained 0.67 percent, after its capital was increased from SR2.1 billion to SR2.6 billion.

The stock of Arabian Pipes Co. climbed 1.16 percent, after its board recommended reducing capital by 75 percent to SR100 million.

Yamama Cement Co. fell 1.9 percent, after posting a 60 percent decline in profit in 2021.

Al-Othaim Markets Co. rose 1.9 percent, after the company announced dividends of SR180 million for the second half of 2021.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, fell 0.9 percent, and The Saudi British Bank, or SABB, dropped 0.63 percent despite reporting its loss turned into profits of SR3.2 billion in 2021.

Stocks of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco remain flat.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) National Gas and Industrialization Co

What to know before Tadawul opens amid earnings season, PIF's Elm debut
Business & Economy
What to know before Tadawul opens amid earnings season, PIF’s Elm debut

Sumitomo Metal Mining to spend big to boost output of nickel, battery materials

Sumitomo Metal Mining to spend big to boost output of nickel, battery materials
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

Sumitomo Metal Mining to spend big to boost output of nickel, battery materials

Sumitomo Metal Mining to spend big to boost output of nickel, battery materials
  • The Japanese miner and smelter plans to spend 494 billion yen ($4.3 billion)
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. said on Tuesday it will triple its capital expenditure over the next three years to boost its output capacity of nickel and cathode materials used in batteries.


The Japanese miner and smelter plans to spend 494 billion yen ($4.3 billion) in capital expenditure, excluding investment and lending, in the next three years, up from 164 billion yen spent last three years.


“Our long-term goal to become a global leader in nonferrous metals remains unchanged,” President Akira Nozaki told a news conference on a new three-year business plan through March 2025.


“We also want to maintain a leading position in nickel-based cathode materials market by expanding production capacity,” Nozaki said.


Using some of the funds, SMM, which also makes electrical materials, plans to boost its monthly output capacity of cathode materials for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles to 10,000 tons by end-March 2028 and 15,000 tons by end-March 2031 from nearly 5,000 tons now to meet burgeoning demand.


SMM supplies the nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) cathode materials used in Panasonic Corp’s lithium-ion battery that powers Tesla Inc’s Model 3 and Model X cars.


To secure nickel, SMM wants to make an investment decision on the Pomalaa nickel project in Indonesia “as early as possible,” Nozaki said. He also said the project aims to start production in late-2020s with a capacity of about 40,000 tons of mixed sulphide nickel. SMM’s local partner in the project is PT Vale Indonesia.


In Chile, the Quebrada Blanca 2 copper project is due to launch production later 2022.

SMM’s copper output through its shareholding in the project is expected to reach 270,000 tons in the year to end-March 2025 from 230,000 tons this year.


The Cote gold project in Canada, in which SMM has a stake, is scheduled to begin production in the first half of 2023.


It will also spend another 109 billion yen in investment and lending for the next three years.


Despite the ambitious investment plan, SMM expects its net profit to fall to 118 billion yen in the year to end-March 2025, from an expected 248 billion yen for this year due to lower metals prices.

Topics: economy Metals Mining Japan

Chairman of top miner ERG says Saudi Arabia can be a real mining hub
Business & Economy
Chairman of top miner ERG says Saudi Arabia can be a real mining hub

OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director
OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director
Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director
Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director
Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab clash in Riyadh Derby as Al-Ittihad threaten to disappear over the horizon
Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab clash in Riyadh Derby as Al-Ittihad threaten to disappear over the horizon
Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics
Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics
Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters
Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters

