TikTok partners with the UAE Media Regulatory Office for new campaign

DUBAI: Short-form video app TikTok has partnered with the Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the UAE, to launch the biggest awareness campaign of its kind.

“The campaign is part of ongoing efforts by the Media Regulatory Office, whose strategic partnerships aim to further develop digital safety and enhance security systems in the country,” said Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al-Nuaimi, executive director of the Media Regulatory Office.

“Such initiatives strive to provide safe environments for all internet and different platform users, especially the youth,” he added.

The goal of the campaign is to increase awareness of dangerous challenges on the internet, as well as other dangers associated with digital platforms.

The campaign consists of a series of videos in multiple languages, featuring a selection of content creators that shed light on the challenges of the digital world, and the importance of safe internet usage.

These include Abdullah Hattawi, who has been part of the Dubai Police stunt team, TV and social media personality Azza Zarour, and entrepreneur and influencer Karen Wazen.



إعلان# لا تحاكي حركات الاستعراض الحر التي تراها على الانترنت. إذا رأيت أي تحدي خطر عليك التوقف والتفكير واتخاذ القرار والتصرف #SaferTogether الصوت الأصلي - هولندي @hollandi123 إعلان# لا تحاكي حركات الاستعراض الحر التي تراها على الانترنت. إذا رأيت أي تحدي خطر عليك التوقف والتفكير واتخاذ القرار والتصرف #أكثر_أماناً_لك

Each creator focuses on a different aspect of internet safety. Hattawi focuses on safely creating stunt videos with his teammates, who are professional athletes; Zarour shares best practices of participating in challenges in a fun and safe way; and Wazen talks about the importance of having an open dialogue with children and teenagers.

The campaign is in line with other initiatives announced last month including the launch of the region’s first Safety Advisory Council.

“While dangerous challenges and hoaxes are an industry-wide challenge, we at TikTok share the interests of parents and caregivers in this mission, which is why we are committed to working with external experts to inform our work,” said Farah Tukan, head of public policy for TikTok in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan.