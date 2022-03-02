You are here

  • Home
  • UAE to host China, Syria World Cup qualifiers

UAE to host China, Syria World Cup qualifiers

UAE to host China, Syria World Cup qualifiers
China are set to face Saudi Arabia in Group B on March 24 at the Sharjah Stadium. (FILE/REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9cevr

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

UAE to host China, Syria World Cup qualifiers

UAE to host China, Syria World Cup qualifiers
  • China are set to face Saudi Arabia in Group B on March 24 at the Sharjah Stadium
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

The United Arab Emirates has been selected as the neutral venue for this month's Asian World Cup qualifiers involving China and Syria, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday, without giving a reason for the change.

China are set to face Saudi Arabia in Group B on March 24 at the Sharjah Stadium, and Syria will play Iraq in Group A on March 29 at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

A number of China's home World Cup qualifiers have been moved to Dubai, Doha and Sharjah due to quarantine restrictions imposed by Chinese authorities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The AFC announced in December that Syria would play their home World Cup qualifiers at neutral venues.

Topics: Asian World Cup football sport

Related

Sharjah’s dramatic President’s Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best
Sport
Sharjah’s dramatic President’s Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best
Special Saudi women’s national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international
Sport
Saudi women’s national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international

Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda
Updated 02 March 2022
AP

Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda
  • The announcement of the change came one day after Djokovic dropped out of the No. 1 ranking for the first time in two years
Updated 02 March 2022
AP

Novak Djokovic and coach Marian Vajda are no longer working together, splitting up after 15 years and 20 Grand Slam titles.
A statement that went up on Djokovic’s website on Tuesday said that the two men “agreed to end their partnership” after last year’s season-ending ATP Finals.
“Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career,” Djokovic said in the posting. “Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years. While he might be leaving the professional team he will always be family and I can’t thank him enough for all he has done.”
During Vajda’s tenure, Djokovic also has picked up other coaches at various times — including Boris Becker, Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek — and Goran Ivanizevic, who has been part of the team since 2019, will continue to work with the 34-year-old from Serbia.
Djokovic and Vajda took a break from each other in 2017 but reunited the next year.
“During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today. I will look back on our time together with immense pride and am so very thankful for the success we have achieved,” Vajda said in the post on Djokovic’s site. “I remain his biggest support on and off the court and I look forward to new challenges.”
The announcement of the change came one day after Djokovic dropped out of the No. 1 ranking for the first time in two years, sliding to No. 2 behind Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic’s 361 total weeks atop the ATP are a record, as are his seven times finishing a season at No. 1.
His 20 major singles championships are tied with Roger Federer for the second-most in the history of men’s tennis; only Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st at the Australian Open in January, owns more.
Djokovic was deported from Australia and not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
He has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 — losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships last week — and has said he won’t get the vaccine shots, even if he needs them to be able to participate in events such as the French Open or Wimbledon.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Marian Vajda

Related

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Australia court rules minister acted rationally in canceling Novak Djokovic’s visa
Sport
Australia court rules minister acted rationally in canceling Novak Djokovic’s visa

Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion

Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion

Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion
  • Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to continue competing on the WTA and ATP Tours and in Grand Slam tournaments
  • Their track and field athletes, as well as those from Belarus, joined them from being barred from this year's world championships
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: Russia continued to pay a heavy sporting price for its invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, frozen out by a snowballing list of sports with perhaps the most painful blows coming from ice skating and athletics.
However, Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to continue competing on the WTA and ATP Tours and in Grand Slam tournaments, despite its teams being suspended from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.
Russia, traditionally a powerhouse in figure skating — they won six medals at the Beijing Olympics including two gold — had their skaters barred from all competitions.
This rules them out of March’s world championships to be hosted in Montpellier, France.
Their track and field athletes, as well as those from Belarus, joined them from being barred from this year’s world championships — indoors and outdoors — later on Tuesday.
It was a decision not taken lightly, with World Athletics president Sebastian Coe describing it as “going against the grain” to punish athletes “but sport has to step up.”
Belarusian athletes are being punished as the country is being condemned internationally for being used as a launchpad by Russian forces to attack neighboring Ukraine.
Both are significant blows for Russia, which under President Vladimir Putin had used sport as a powerful force for its image both globally and internally.
Under his presidency it has hosted the Winter Olympics in 2014 in Sochi — although that was overshadowed by the state-sponsored doping scandal — and the 2018 men’s football World Cup.
On Monday, the governing bodies who oversee those sporting showpieces hit Russia hard.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sports federations and organizers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.
Hours later, FIFA kicked Russia out of the 2022 World Cup as football’s global governing body and UEFA joined forces to expel Russian national teams and clubs from all international competitions.
Russian football suffered another body blow on Tuesday when German sports equipment giants Adidas suspended their partnership with the Russian Football Federation.
Adidas generated 2.9 percent of its turnover in 2020 in the “Russia, Ukraine and CIS” regions.
Russian tennis players, including newly-crowned men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev and Belarus’ women’s world number three Aryna Sabalenka, will be allowed to keep competing in major individual events.
But they will not be able to play under their countries’ respective flags.
“A deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week,” said a joint statement from the ATP, WTA, ITF and the organizers of tennis’ four Grand Slam tournaments.
Several high-profile tennis players from Russia have spoken out against the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia’s top-ranked women’s player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova joined men’s tennis number six Andrey Rublev in criticizing the war.
“Stop the war, stop the violence,” she tweeted on Tuesday.
“Personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence. This takes away the future not only from us, but also from our children.”
Russia are the Davis Cup holders but will not be able to defend their title later this year after being banned by the ITF from its team competitions.
Professional cycling teams and national teams from Russia and Belarus have also been barred by the UCI.
But individual riders racing for teams based in other countries will be able to keep competing.
Russia also lost the right to host the men’s Volleyball World Championships in August and September.
This follows UEFA stripping Saint Petersburg of hosting the Champions League final — European football’s premier club competition — and Formula One canceling the Russian Grand Prix last Friday.
Badminton World Federation (BWF) followed their fellow federations with a blanket ban on the athletes, declaring it had “strengthened its measures.” Only hours before it initially just canceled BWF-sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus.
Swimming was another rare bird to offer some sanctuary for Russian and Belarusian swimmers, as governing body FINA stopped short of banning them.
“Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams,” FINA said in a statement.
The Ukrainians will, in spite of the challenges they faced in traveling, be present for the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
“The Ukrainian national team will fly in full for the Paralympic Games,” the Ukrainian federation said in a tweet.
Amid all the gloom for Ukrainian sporting stars, there was a bit of bright news for Ukraine international midfielder Yevhen Shakhov — who plays in Greece — whose wife gave birth to a baby girl in Kyiv.
“The real heroes of our time. Heroes are not those who fight, but those who give birth to life. I love you very much,” the 31-year-old AEK Athens star posted on Instagram.
Elsewhere, Manchester City’s Ukrainian left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was given the captain’s armband for his team’s FA Cup tie at Peterborough.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict ice skating athletics football

Related

Ukraine’s Yarmolenko will ‘not be rushed back’, say West Ham
Sport
Ukraine’s Yarmolenko will ‘not be rushed back’, say West Ham
Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Sport
Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Ukraine’s Yarmolenko will ‘not be rushed back’, say West Ham

Ukraine’s Yarmolenko will ‘not be rushed back’, say West Ham
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

Ukraine’s Yarmolenko will ‘not be rushed back’, say West Ham

Ukraine’s Yarmolenko will ‘not be rushed back’, say West Ham
  • The 32-year-old winger was not part of the Hammers' squad for Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves
  • "We won't rush him," said the Hammers boss
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: West Ham manager David Moyes said Tuesday he would not rush Andriy Yarmolenko back into action after the club gave the Ukraine international time off following the invasion of his country by Russia.
The 32-year-old winger was not part of the Hammers’ squad for Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves.
Moyes, whose side return to action on Wednesday with an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Southampton, said Yarmolenko had done some light training on Monday.
“We won’t rush him,” said the Hammers boss. “I’ve asked him to come in today and see how he feels. If he feels fine and up to it then he’ll travel with the team. If he doesn’t, then we’ll give him some more days off.
“Things can change very quickly but we’ll give him the chance to go with his own feelings.
“He’s really upset — he’s got lots of family members in Ukraine and friends and he’s worried for everybody and realizes the difficulty that’s going on, and he’s a long way away and can’t do an awful lot about it.”
There was a strong show of support for Yarmolenko and Ukraine before West Ham’s match on Sunday — the players warmed up in T-shirts displaying his name and Declan Rice led the side out carrying Yarmolenko’s number seven shirt.
“We speak to him (Yarmolenko) most days,” said Moyes. “I have to say the players at the club were great with him (on Monday), they tried to get him back in, integrate him and make sure he felt really welcome and that we were thinking about him and his family.
“But there’s very little we can do — we just have to try to support him as best we can.”
Moyes, whose side face Sevilla in the Europa League’s last 16 next week, said he agreed with the suspension of Russian teams from FIFA and UEFA competitions.
“Football is such a powerful tool all around the world,” he said. “I think it’s really important we take action and make sure they (Russia) are isolated completely. I’m not a politician, but that’s how I feel about the football side.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict West Ham United Andriy Yarmolenko Premier league

Related

Battling Newcastle earn vital point in 1-1 draw with West Ham
Sport
Battling Newcastle earn vital point in 1-1 draw with West Ham
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)
Sport
Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club’s foundation: club

Patrice Carteron leaves Zamalek amid rumors he is heading to Saudi Arabia

Patrice Carteron leaves Zamalek amid rumors he is heading to Saudi Arabia
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Patrice Carteron leaves Zamalek amid rumors he is heading to Saudi Arabia

Patrice Carteron leaves Zamalek amid rumors he is heading to Saudi Arabia
  • The title-winning coach paid with his job after a 3-1 loss to Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League, with Zamalek President Mortada Mansour claiming the Frenchman was already in negotiations with a Saudi club
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Cairo giants Zamalek parted company with French coach Patrice Carteron on Monday in a move that could also have repercussions in Saudi Arabia as well as Egypt. 

A 3-1 loss to Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League on Saturday sealed the Frenchman’s fate with criticism over his tactics and second-half substitutions. The loss left the White Knights without a win in the first three games in Group D, meaning that the five-time title-winners are facing a first round exit from the continental competition if results don’t improve quickly.

At home, the defending Egypt Premier League champions are currently third in the domestic standings behind bitter rivals Al-Ahly and Pyramids.

Carteron is expected to be replaced by Portuguese tactician Jaime Pacheco for his third spell in charge of the club.

Carteron himself leaves Zamalek for a second time. The first exit came in December 2019 when joined Al-Taawoun in Saudi Arabia. In March 2021, the former Al-Nassr boss made the return journey to the Egyptian capital. Now he is leaving again and in his goodbye message to the fans, the 51-year-old was keen to leave his options open.

“I want to thank the Zamalek fans and the president of the club. I saw the support from everyone after my sad departure. I wanted to win a second trophy with Zamalek,” Carteron said. “I don’t want to start any problems with the club or resort to FIFA. I would like to terminate the contract amicably because I want to be able to return to the club at any time."

This being Zamalek, there was more drama surrounding the decision. On Sunday, the club’s President Mortada Mansour said that he had heard an audio message that he alleged came from Carteron. In it, the president claimed, the coach was talking to his agent and instructing the representative to complete negotiations with a club from Saudi Arabia.

“Carteron is preparing to flee Zamalek for the second time, and we have voice recordings of him that I will disclose,” Mansour, who had recently complained about Saudi Arabian teams trying to sign his best players, said on television, adding that he was ready to complain to FIFA about the French coach.

That does not seem necessary now and the situation seems to have been settled amicably but the goings-on have been noticed in Saudi Arabia. Many think that the club that Carteron is allegedly talking with is Al-Ahli. The position of the club’s current coach Besnik Hasi is highly uncertain after a disappointing season in which the Jeddah giants are facing relegation worries and were booted from the King’s Cup last week.

Then there was last weekend’s dramatic 4-3 loss to Al-Ittihad in the Jeddah derby against the league leaders. To come back from 3-0 down to 3-3 was a fine achievement, but a last-minute penalty decision saw the embattled team finish the fixture with no points.

While officials at the club continue to deny it, there have been rumors that the Albanian boss could soon be on his way out while there is still time for a new manager to make a difference this season. 

In the last few days, other clubs in the lower reaches of the Saudi Professional League have been making last rolls of the dice in a bid to ensure survival. In the past week, two of the bottom three have released their coaches. 

Al-Hazm were dead last when they jettisoned Constantin Galca on Feb.21. Three days later, Al-Faisaly said goodbye to Daniel Ramos after a run of poor results saw the team drop into the relegation zone and then hired Marinos Ouzounidis from Greece. It remains to be seen what effect these changes will have, but it was noticeable that Al-Hazm performed well in their 2-0 loss to defending champions Al-Hilal.

Al-Ettifaq are second from bottom and are expected to make a coaching change soon. Under Vladan Milojevic, the Dammam club have not tasted victory since November. Their next game is against Al-Ahli on Friday.

Assuming both coaches are in place for that fixture, defeat may well spell the end of the line for one. It is set to be a huge game. Victory will take the Jeddah giants and four-time champions clear of the drop zone.

Al-Ahli Club President Majid Al-Nafiei told local television on Monday that this is what he expects to happen and the club are already planning for next season, which he promised will be in the top tier. “We will not go down and there will be many changes,” he said. “We have been working hard to prepare for next season on the technical side and in terms of bringing in players.”

It remains to be seen what happens with the coach.

Topics: Zamalek Patrice Carteron football sport

Related

Sharjah’s dramatic President’s Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best
Sport
Sharjah’s dramatic President’s Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best
Special Saudi women’s national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international
Sport
Saudi women’s national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan
  • The No.1 fencer in the Kingdom defeated Alexandr Fedotov of Kazakhstan in the final of the epee category in Tashkent
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel on Monday night claimed a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

In the final of the epee category, Al-Taweel defeated Alexandr Fedotov, of the Kazakhstan national team, 15-11, to claim a first top-podium finish for the Saudi contingent at the tournament, which runs from Feb. 24 until March 4.

It is only the second Asian gold medal in the history of Saudi fencing, after Salah Al-Saqr’s in 1996 in Jakarta.

Al-Taweel is considered one of Saudi Arabia’s most promising fencers, and holds the No.1 ranking in the epee category in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Fencing Federation

Latest updates

UAE to host China, Syria World Cup qualifiers
UAE to host China, Syria World Cup qualifiers
Ukraine Crisis: Brent hits 8-year year high at $110; Boeing, Apple cut business ties with Russia
Ukraine Crisis: Brent hits 8-year year high at $110; Boeing, Apple cut business ties with Russia
Satellite photos show Iran had another failed space launch
In this satellite photo from Maxar Technologies, trucks and other equipment surround a scorched launch pad at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP)
Biden predicts dark endgame for Putin in State of the Union
Biden predicts dark endgame for Putin in State of the Union
Tens of thousands evacuated in Australia as heavy rains close in on Sydney
A submerged shed is seen on the bank of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, some 130 kms from the New South Wales town Lismore on, March 1, 2022. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.