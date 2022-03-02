You are here

Russian helicopter violates Japanese airspace
The Japanese Defense Ministry said Russia’s intensification of its activities in sea and airspace was a concern for Japan. (FILE/Shutterstock)
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News Japan

  • Japan’s Joint Staff Office also announced on Twitter on March 1 that there was a risk of violation of Japanese airspace
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that a Russian helicopter had violated Japan’s airspace in the northern part of the country.

On Twitter, the Defense Ministry said that Russia’s intensification of its activities in sea and airspace is a concern for Japan, especially with the recent violation of the Asian country’s airspace.

“We will take all possible precautions and surveillance,” the ministry said.

Japan’s Joint Staff Office also announced on Twitter on March 1 that there was a risk of violation of Japanese airspace, and a fighter plane from the Air Self Defense forces took emergency measures and responded.

The Ministry of Defense said it will continue to take all possible measures “24 hours and 365 days of the year to protect the peaceful lives of Japan’s territory and its people.”

This story was first published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan

Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

  • ‘No stone should be left unturned in ensuring that Christians continue to feel that Iraq is their home’
  • Iraqi delegation hails positive effect on interreligious relations of pope’s visit a year ago
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: While meeting with Iraqi Christian leaders on Monday, Pope Francis encouraged Iraqi Christian communities to promote dialogue and build fraternity to prevent extremism and fundamentalism.

He held an audience with representatives from the Christian Churches in Iraq visiting Rome, celebrating the first anniversary of his apostolic journey to the country in March 2021.

Members of the Iraqi delegation included Syriac Orthodox Archbishop Nicodemus Daoud of Mosul and East Assyrian Bishop Abris Youkhanna of Kirkuk and Diana, who thanked the pope for his visit last year.

Pope Francis told his audience that Iraq is the cradle of civilization and Christianity, adding: “I bow before the suffering and martyrdom of those who have preserved the faith, even at the cost of their lives.”

He said: “Iraq without Christians would no longer be Iraq, because Christians, along with other believers, contribute strongly to the country’s specific identity as a place where co-existence, tolerance and mutual acceptance have flourished ever since the first centuries.”

He added: “No stone should be left unturned in ensuring that Christians continue to feel that Iraq is their home, and that they are citizens in their own right.”

Pope Francis said Christians have a duty to ensure dialogue with other faiths and community groups, as that is “the best antidote to extremism, which is a danger for the followers of any religion and a grave threat to peace.”

He added that fundamentalism can be eradicated only by addressing its root causes, which include “material, cultural and educational poverty, and situations of injustice and vulnerability.”

Daoud said the pope’s visit in March 2021 had a positive impact on interreligious relations, with Muslims better understanding and appreciating their Christian compatriots.

Youkhanna said the visit inspired a “new impulse and light” to religious dialogue in Iraq, adding: “Dialogue is made up of human relationships that constantly reminds us that we are all children of God, and therefore brothers.”

Topics: Pope Francis Iraq

Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

  • Famous prehistoric stone monument in UK took over 1,500 years to be fully created
  • Prof. Timothy Darvill: Knowledge gained about calendar methods developed in Egypt, Mesopotamia
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The design of Stonehenge, the famous prehistoric stone monument in the UK, could have been inspired by Ancient Egyptian practices, new research has suggested.

For decades, academics have believed that the arrangement of the stones was designed to mark the seasons, with Britons hosting solstice festivals at the monument.

But Prof. Timothy Darvill, an academic at Bournemouth University, has argued in the Antiquity journal that the population of southern Britain in the third millennium BC had gained knowledge about calendar methods developed in Egypt and Mesopotamia.

His analysis focuses on the large gray-green “sarsen” stones that ancient Britons added to the site in 2,500 BC, with Darvill arguing that they added them to mark a calendar year of 12 months, each of 30 days.

He believes that each day was represented by one of 30 stones in a circle, but not all of the stones remain.

However, the “sarsen” stones do not complete the picture, as the ancient Britons would need five more days to reach 365.

These additional days would have been represented by five “trilithon” stone arches, complete in a horseshoe shape in the center of the monument.

The site also boasts four “station” stones beyond the sarsen circle, which Darvill believes were added to count leap days, and would also measure winter and summer solstices.

The design is similar to the “civil calendar” that was developed in Ancient Egypt amid an era of exaltation for the sun god Ra. It was completed by approximately 2,650 BC.

It could have been exported to the British Isles, as analysis of ancient DNA and other leading archaeological strategies have exposed great population movement during the third millennium BC, Darvill said.

While Stonehenge took over 1,500 years to be fully created, Darvill’s team has found that all of the elements of the proposed calendar were gathered during the same period.

“People have talked about it being a calendar for a long time, but nobody’s ever come up with a scheme that works,” he said.

“This is the first time we’ve got something which makes sense in terms of using the stones that are there contemporaneously — a lot of earlier attempts combined bits of the monument which were never visible or used at the same time.”

Topics: STONEHENGE Egypt

Updated 02 March 2022
RAY HANANIA

  • US president cited hate crimes against Asian Americans but did not refer to Arabs, Muslims
  • He addressed health consequences suffered by American veterans who fought in Iraq, Afghanistan
Updated 02 March 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Middle East issues and concerns took a backseat in US President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, which focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and discrimination against American minorities.

Toward the end of his 70-minute speech, he spoke about the fight against racism and discrimination, including against Asians, veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and “dreamers” — children of undocumented immigrants.

Biden said Asian Americans need protection “from still too common hate crimes,” but he did not mention Muslims or Arabs, to whom he offered a “plan for partnership” in 2020 to win their support in his presidential campaign.

Arab and Muslim Americans continue to be targets of racism and discrimination, and continue to call for their formal inclusion in the US census, which creates a basis for government support.

“If we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system,” Biden said, adding that he could do so by using technology to “catch more human traffickers” and “help families fleeing persecution and violence to have their cases heard faster by immigration justice.”

He said he would continue to push to “provide a pathway to citizenship for dreamers, those with temporary status, farmworkers, essential workers,” and vowed to protect women’s rights.

Biden addressed the health consequences suffered by many American veterans who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

They “faced many dangers, one being stationed at bases breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits,” he said.

“I have been in and out of Iraq and Afghanistan more than 40 times. These burn pits incinerate waste and the waste of war, medical and hazardous materials, jet fuel and so much more,” he added.

“And they (the troops) come home, many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors in the world, never the same.”

Topics: Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine Conflict Afghanistan

Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

  • Biden used his first State of the Union address to highlight the resolve of a reinvigorated Western alliance
  • Leading Russian bank Sberbank announced Wednesday that it is pulling out of European markets amid tightening Western sanctions
Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

Kyiv:Russian forces said they had captured a Ukrainian port on Wednesday as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled for another urban center and President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow wanted to “erase” his country.
As the conflict intensified further on the seventh day of the invasion, the Russian army said it had taken control of the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine.
Russian paratroopers also landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, triggering clashes in the streets, Ukrainian forces said.
After Washington branded Russian President Vladimir Putin a “dictator,” Ukraine’s leader said a strike on Tuesday on a television mast in the capital Kyiv demonstrated Russia’s threat to Ukrainian identity.
Five people were killed in the attack on the tower at Babi Yar, the site of a Nazi massacre in which over 33,000 people were killed — most of them Jews.
“They know nothing about our capital. About our history. But they have an order to erase our history. Erase our country. Erase us all,” Zelensky said in a video.
The 44-year-old, who is himself Jewish, urged Jewish people around the world to speak up.
“I am now addressing all the Jews of the world. Don’t you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world not remain silent right now,” he said.
“Nazism is born in silence. So shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians.”
Ukraine says more than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed in the conflict and the International Criminal Court has opened a war crimes investigation against Russia.
In his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden warned the sanctions campaign to cripple Russia’s economy would escalate and its oligarchs were being targeted.
Biden hailed the resolve of the Western alliance and voiced solidarity with Ukraine as lawmakers in the US Congress gave a standing ovation to the Ukrainian people.
“A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world,” Biden told lawmakers, promising “robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia’s economy.”
Russian troops rolled into Ukraine last week to achieve Putin’s mission of overthrowing Zelensky’s pro-Western government, sending hundreds of thousands fleeing across Ukraine’s borders.
Russian forces have carried out a massive bombing campaign and encircled urban centers, but Ukrainian troops fought off the advance on major cities.
On Wednesday, however, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces were in “full control” of Kherson, a city with a population of 290,000 people.
Konashenkov said in televised remarks that public services and transport were operating as usual.
“The city is not experiencing shortages of food and essential goods,” he said.
He said talks were under way between the Russian army and local authorities on maintaining order, protecting the population and keeping public services functioning.
Kherson’s mayor Igor Kolykhaiev said in a post on Facebook: “We are still Ukraine. Still firm.”
Apparently contradicting the Russian army’s claims, he said he needed to find a way to “collect the (bodies of the) dead” and “restore electricity, gas, water and heating where they are damaged.”
Ukraine’s army said Russian paratroopers had also landed in Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine near the Russian border with a population of 1.4 million.
“There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians,” the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.
AFP in Kharkiv saw rocket damage on security, police and university buildings.
Ukrainian forces said Russian strikes hit a residential block and a government building in the city on Tuesday killing 18 people, drawing comparisons to the massacres of civilians in Sarajevo in the 1990s and condemnation for what Zelensky called a “war crime.”
Western countries have imposed crippling sanctions on Russia’s economy and there have been international bans and boycotts against Russia in everything from finance to tech, from sports to the arts.
The EU and NATO members have also sent arms and ammunition to Ukraine, although they have made clear that they will not send troops and the EU has dampened Zelensky’s hopes of membership of the bloc.
In his speech in Washington on Tuesday, Biden announced new measures against Russia and its wealthy elite with a new task force to go after the “crimes” of Russian oligarchs.
“And tonight I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights — further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy.”
The US leader said Putin’s aggression was “premeditated and totally unprovoked” — but hailed the resolve of the Western alliance in responding with brutal sanctions.
In response to the invasion, Western companies have also withdrawn from projects in Russia, deepening the economic toll on Moscow that saw the ruble collapse this week.
Apple, ExxonMobil and Boeing announced Tuesday in rapid succession steps to withdraw or freeze business in Russia.
The moves followed earlier announcements by Disney, Ford and Mastercard among others.
“Going forward, Russia will be a pariah, and it’s hard to see how they can restore anything resembling normal interactions in the international system,” said Sarah Kreps, professor at Cornell University.
The invasion has sent global markets into a spiral, with crude surging past $110 a barrel Wednesday and equities sinking.
Initial talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday failed to yield any breakthrough.
Since then, Russian forces have pounded Ukraine.
Strikes were reported in Konstantinovka in eastern Ukraine, Bordodyanka near Kyiv and Zhytomyr in central Ukraine.
In an important strategic victory, Russian troops attacking from the Crimean peninsula said they had linked up along the Azov Sea coast with pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The separatists said the city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea was encircled.
Ukraine says almost 6,000 Russian troops had been killed. Moscow has not revealed any casualties.
As fears grew of an all-out assault on Kyiv, residents spent another night crammed into makeshift bomb shelters.
Teacher Irina Butyak, 38, sought safety in the basement of her apartment block sheltering with some 20 people.
“We have train tickets for western Ukraine for tomorrow,” she told AFP as air raid sirens blared directly overhead.
“I don’t think we will make the train.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

  • US President Joe Biden: “He has no idea what’s coming.”
  • The president spoke to Congress on the sixth day of Russia’s invasion
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed that Russia’s Vladimir Putin will pay dearly over the long run even for his invasion of Ukraine, even if his military campaign succeeds in the short term.
“While he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run,” Biden said in his State of the Union address. Straying from the prepared text, Biden added “He has no idea what’s coming.” He did not elaborate.
Biden spoke to Congress on the sixth day of Russia’s invasion of its European neighbor and as Kyiv stared down a miles-long armored Russian column potentially preparing to take over the Ukrainian capital, and the US and a growing group of allies tighten sanctions.
In the prime time speech, Biden announced a new step banning Russian flights from using American airspace and a Justice Department effort to seize the yachts, luxury apartments and private jets of wealthy Russians with ties to Putin.
He also signaled steps to hobble Russia’s military in the future, even as he acknowledged it could improve its position in Ukraine.
“We are choking off Russia’s access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come,” he said.
“When the history of this era is written Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” he said.
Biden, who spoke earlier in the day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has rejected direct US military participation on the ground in Ukraine.
But the US government has shared intelligence on Russia’s operations and led the world in imposing a historic set of economic sanctions on Putin’s government, allies and the country’s largest banks, sending the currency into freefall.
Nearly a week since Russian troops poured over the border, they have not captured any major Ukrainian cities after running into fiercer resistance than they expected. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Joe Biden Valdimir Putin

