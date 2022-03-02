AMC theaters to begin accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu soon: Crypto Moves

You are here

RAYANA ALQUBALI

RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the world, will be accepting payments in two popular meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in March, Adam Aron, the company’s CEO wrote on Twitter.
The company owns approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens worldwide. 
Aron wrote: “Bitpay will be live for AMC online payments” by March 19 and live on the company’s mobile app by April 16.

Investment
Pantera Capital, a US cryptocurrency hedge fund, backed African crypto exchange VALR.com in its latest funding round, valuing the company at $240 million.
VALR.com raised $50 million, the largest amount by a crypto company in Africa to date, according to the CEO Farzam Ehsani.
The money will be used to expand operations in Africa and India, Ehsani said.
VALR.com facilitates $7.5 billion worth of annual trades in more than 60 digital currencies, including Bitcoin and Ether, Bloomberg reported.
Cryptocurrencies first started booming in Africa, particularly in Nigeria and South Africa, where nearly a fifth of the population owns some form of digital asset.
That compares with the global average of just over 10 percent, according to the latest data from Finbold.
While crypto assets in the two countries are often used as a hedge against volatile national currencies, the lack of a regulatory framework on the continent continues to be an obstacle for companies, investors, and institutions.
South Africa is planning to provide the market with crypto regulations this year, according to Bloomberg.

Daily trading
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 1.26 percent to $44,150 at 1:59 p.m. Riyadh time.
Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,006, up by 2.94 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Suez Canal has witnessed a 15 percent surge in the transit of wheat and gas ships, Al Arabiya reported, citing the head of the waterway’s authority.

Transit fees can be increased or decreased any time according to the market conditions, Osama Rabie added.

To compensate for part of the lack of trade in the Black Sea, Asian imports will go to areas far from the Suez Canal, Rabie explained.

Grain exports will make their way to Northwestern Europe while iron exports will go to Canada and Northwestern Europe.

These repercussions will affect the Suez Canal and slow down the movement of trade coming from the Black Sea, the head disclosed.

Moreover, the Suez Canal will begin applying additional fees, ranging from 5 to 10 percent of the transit fees, for various categories of ships transiting the channel. This mostly applies to ships operating on shipping lines that do not achieve optimum abundance of the channel.

The fees are subject to continuous evaluations and follow-ups to ensure that they meet conditions of the maritime transport market.

ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The largest private sector coal company in the world, Peabody Energy, is seeking to expand into clean energy after 139 years of coal mining.

The US-based firm will launch a joint venture with asset management firm Riverstone Credit Partners and private equity company Summit Partners Credit Advisors to establish utility-scale solar projects around coal mines that have come to a halt, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement.

Also referred to as R3 Renewables, the joint venture focuses on six sites in Indiana and Illinois in the US.

Over the next five years, R3 Renewables is expected to generate 3.3 gigawatts of solar projects and 1.6 GW of battery storage.

“The venture will create additional value from our existing assets,” Bloomberg reported, citing CEO Jim Grech.

The move will help the corporation generate new revenue sources. Nevertheless, it does not mark a strategic shift as coal will remain the firm’s primary focus. 

The size of the investment in the move is yet to be disclosed.

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Metito Holding Limited, one of the leading global providers of water and alternative energy management solutions, has secured a $120 million sustainability-linked loan. 

HSBC Bank Middle East acted as the coordinator, initial mandated lead arranger, and bookrunner for the issuance of this loan. 

This transaction was also supported by Ahli Bank of Kuwait UAE with $40 million and Commercial Bank of Dubai with $20 million. 

“Metito is a pioneer in the water treatment industry, and we are proud to be supported by HSBC and the wider consortium through this sustainability-linked loan which we believe will strengthen our ability to grow across our target markets,” said Talal Ghandour, Metito Chief Investment Officer. 

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to stick to the existing policy of gradual oil output rises on Wednesday despite Ukraine crisis, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

More to follow.

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: The construction of Ciel Tower, expected to be the world’s tallest hotel, has been half completed.

The 365-meters building has reached the halfway stage of 52 storeys, according to the skyscraper’s developer The First Group.

The Dubai-based developer said that the construction works are proceeding smoothly in a bid tp meet its scheduled completion date in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The grand opening of the hotel is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

“Despite the broader challenges presented by COVID-19 to the construction sector over the past two years, work on Ciel has continued unabated throughout the pandemic, a feat that is testament to the commitment and dedication of the project’s design and construction teams,” said The First Group in a statement.

Upon completion, Ciel Tower will surpass Dubai's 356-meter Gevora Hotel, which is now considered the world's tallest hotel.

Ciel Tower is designed by architectural company NORR, and it is being built by The First Group’s chief development partner, China Railway Construction Corporation.

“Ciel will set a new benchmark for innovative design in super-tall buildings, not just in Dubai, but globally. We are very fortunate to have had Yahya Yan, the visionary president of NORR, lead our design team on this flagship project. Ciel is truly an exciting addition to the famous Dubai Marina skyline,” said Danny Lubert, co-founder of The First Group.

