Patrols, drones to protect forests and parks in Asir

Ministers thank Saudi Arabia for supporting Naif Arab University’s work to enhance security

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia earned praise from other Arab nations on Wednesday for the constructive support it provides to Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

It came during the 39th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, which thanked Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also honorary president of the council and chairman of the university’s Supreme Council, for his generous sponsorship of NAUSS’s activities.

The ministers also approved a report on the work of the university since the council’s previous session, which includes a review of the establishment’s important achievements in developing scientific and physical competencies among employees of Arab security services.

Abdul Majid Al-Bunyan, the president of NAUSS, expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom and its leadership for their great support and continuous care for the university’s activities and work.

He also said that he appreciates the support and attention the university receives from all Arab interior ministers and Arab security services and their employees, which helps to ensure it can better provide services to as many people who need them as possible. He added that this sustained cooperation helps to achieve the goal of enhanced joint Arab action.

Al-Bunyan thanked Prince Abdulaziz for his support, attention and continuous follow-up on all of the work of the university. He added that it has fulfilled all of its obligations relating to Arab security strategies and plans that were implemented last year.

It has also implemented all relevant decisions issued by the AIMC, he said, and achieved many of the objectives of a strategic plan spanning five years that was approved by the university’s Supreme Council in 2019. It aims to ensure the university is the premier institution for preparing Arab leaders and experts for key roles in the security fields.

To achieve this ambitious vision, Al-Bunyan said, the university has been working to develop and diversify its educational and training programs. These will help to enhance joint Arab security, he added, as they cover a wide range of vital areas including security leadership, crisis management, national security, criminal law, cybercrimes, economic crimes, criminal evidence, and illicit drug trafficking.

It has also completed many specialized studies of urgent issues facing Arab decision-makers in the security fields to support them and contribute to the creation of security policies.

Wednesday’s council session was held in Tunis under the patronage of the Tunisian president, Kais Saied. NAUSS was participating in its capacity as the council’s scientific body.