Patrols, drones to protect forests and parks in Asir

ASIR: Saudi Arabia is stepping up efforts to protect forests and parks in the Asir region, with patrols and drones being used to monitor infringements and apprehend perpetrators.
The Kingdom’s National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification said that 100 patrols and five drones have been launched as part of the initiative.
According to Ali Al-Asmari, general supervisor of licenses and regulations at the center, the new initiative will monitor and detect infringements and violations of vegetation cover, apprehend perpetrators, and take appropriate measures to protect the environment.
Al-Asmari said: “The launch of the patrols and drones in Asir will be conducted by qualified and trained national cadres in the field of monitoring and communications.”
The National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification is tasked with combating desertification, development and rehabilitating forest vegetation cover, local endangered plant species protection, and developing and managing national parks.
It also aims to conduct studies and support vegetation-related research.