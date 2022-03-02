You are here

Czech FA will not book players for removing shirts in Ukraine support

Czech FA will not book players for removing shirts in Ukraine support
Czech Football Association said players were now free to take off their shirts or cover their heads with a shirt "if they want to disclose symbols or slogans supporting the fighting Ukraine". (File/AFP)
Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

Czech FA will not book players for removing shirts in Ukraine support

Czech FA will not book players for removing shirts in Ukraine support
  • The step in support of Ukraine is in force until further notice, the FA said in a statement
Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

PRAGUE: The Czech Football Association said Wednesday local referees in professional leagues will not punish players for taking off their shirts in celebration if they do it to promote “the fighting Ukraine.”
It added players were now free to take off their shirts or cover their heads with a shirt “if they want to disclose symbols or slogans supporting the fighting Ukraine.”
The step in support of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last week, is in force until further notice, the FA said in a statement.
Under normal circumstances, “players must be booked even if a goal was denied in case they... take off the shirt or cover their heads with it,” according to the rules on the Czech FA website.

Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

Olympics chief 'on side of peace' in Russia's sporting exile

Olympics chief ‘on side of peace’ in Russia’s sporting exile
  • The IOC on Monday urged sports federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
  • The move quickly led to Russia becoming an international sporting pariah
Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

GENEVA: The head of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday pinned full responsibility for Russia’s sporting exile on the Kremlin, insisting Russian athletes should not prosper while their Ukrainian counterparts suffer.
The IOC on Monday urged sports federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, having already urged the cancelation or relocation of planned sports events.
The move quickly led to Russia becoming an international sporting pariah.
IOC president Thomas Bach said Moscow and Minsk were in clear breach of the Olympic truce, which started on February 4 and runs until seven days after the end of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
“This is the responsibility of the Russian government. We should not fall into this trap of the propaganda there, to say that this is a political act,” Bach told reporters.
“This is the consequence of the violation of the Olympic truce and the Olympic charter by their government.”
He added: “There can be no doubt where we are standing in this aggression, in this war: we are standing at the side of peace.”
Bach said fair competition simply could not go ahead if Russian athletes were freely taking part while their Ukrainian counterparts were under assault.
“We would have had to face a situation where Ukrainian athletes and officials are seeking shelter in the subway in Kiev for the bombing — and on the other hand, you would have had the Russian athletes competing in competitions they (Ukrainians) would have liked to compete in, or even taking their places,” he said.
Bach said it was unknown how many athletes had fled Ukraine among the 875,000 refugees who have so far sought shelter in neighboring countries.
“We do not know how many members of the Ukrainian Olympic community have left the country and are refugees right now and where they are, but we are working on this,” he said.
Bach praised Russian athletes who have spoken out in favor of peace, despite the risks to their liberty.
He also insisted that if others chose to stay silent, it did not mean they backed the invasion — and could well mean the opposite.
“Thousands of Russians who have spoken out for peace have been detained,” Bach said.
“It is a risk now, apparently, for every Russian to speak out in favor of peace, so you cannot interpret silence as agreement with the war. Maybe even the contrary is correct.”
Earlier Wednesday, Russian and Belarusian athletes were given the green light to compete at the Beijing Winter Games.
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said they will take part as neutrals and will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table.

Everton suspend sponsorship agreements with Russian billionaire Usmanov

Everton suspend sponsorship agreements with Russian billionaire Usmanov
Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

Everton suspend sponsorship agreements with Russian billionaire Usmanov

Everton suspend sponsorship agreements with Russian billionaire Usmanov
  • The 68-year-old Usmanov had already had his assets frozen by the European Union as part of sanctions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • Everton added they were "shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine,"
Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: English Premier League club Everton said Wednesday they had “suspended with immediate effect” sponsorship agreements with several companies in which Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has a stake, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota,” said an Everton statement.
Uzbek-born Usmanov’s USM Holdings sponsors Everton’s training ground, with an initial five-year deal announced in 2017.
It also has an option on naming rights for the Toffees’ new stadium — a deal worth £30 million ($40 million) to the Merseyside club.
The 68-year-old Usmanov, an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had already had his assets frozen by the European Union as part of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Everton added they were “shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine,” as they called for a “tragic situation” to end as soon as possible.
The Toffees have an Ukrainian player in Vitalli Myolenko, with their statement saying they were providing the defender and his family with our “full support” and “will continue to do so.”
An update in the Official Journal of the European Union said Usmanov, a long-time business partner of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, was among the 26 individuals targeted with sanctions on Monday.
Usmanov contested the EU punishment while announcing Tuesday he was stepping aside, for the time being, from his position as president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE).
“I believe that such decision is unfair, and the reasons employed to justify the sanctions are a set of false and defamatory allegations damaging my honor (sic), dignity and business reputation,” he wrote in a statement posted on the FIE website.
“I will use all legal means to protect my honor (sic) and reputation.
“I hereby suspend the exercise of my duties as the president of the International Fencing Federation effective immediately until justice is restored.”
The EU declaration said restrictive measures included “an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities.”
Describing Usmanov as someone with particularly close ties to Putin, it added: “He has been referred to as one of Vladimir Putin’s favorite oligarchs.
“He is considered to be one of Russia’s businessmen-officials, who were entrusted with servicing financial flows, but their positions depend on the will of the President.”

Al-Ittihad’s Abderrazak Hamdallah wins SPL Player of the Month award for February

Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah is the SPL's player of the month for February. (Arriyadiyah)
Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah is the SPL's player of the month for February. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah wins SPL Player of the Month award for February

Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah is the SPL's player of the month for February. (Arriyadiyah)
  • Club coach Cosmin Contra took best coach award after guiding league leaders to three wins and a draw during the month
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad’s Abderrazak Hamdallah has won the Saudi Pro League’s Player of the Month award for February for his performances in rounds 19 to 22 of the 2021-22 season.

The Moroccan striker joined Al-Ittihad from Al-Nassr in January and has helped the Jeddah club maintain its healthy lead at the top of the SPL table with several match-winning interventions.

Meanwhile Al-Ittihad’s Cosmin Contra claimed the best coach award for the first time since taking over at the club last August, having overseen three wins and a draw out of four matches during February.

Mustafa Malaikah of Al-Faisaly took the best goalkeeper award, while Firas Al-Braikan, the Al-Fateh striker, won the prize for most promising player.

Defending champion Lydia Ko confirmed for 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah

Defending champion Lydia Ko confirmed for 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Defending champion Lydia Ko confirmed for 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah

Defending champion Lydia Ko confirmed for 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah
  • $1m Ladies European Tour event presented by PIF runs from March 17-20
  • City will also host Aramco Team Series in November
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund is returning for 2022, with a new date and the biggest early-season purse in what will be a record-breaking year for the Ladies European Tour.

The groundbreaking event will take place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City from March 17-20.

It returns with a $1 million prize purse and a superstar field led by defending champion, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

Major winners Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall are also KAEC-bound, as are Solheim Cup stars Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, past LET winners Marianne Skarpnord, Olivia Cowan, Pauline Roussin Bouchard, Steph Kyriacou and Anne van Dam, and the tournament’s debut 2020 champion, Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark.

The new date means the Aramco Saudi Ladies International now occupies a far earlier spot on the LET calendar, taking place eight months sooner than usual in a season shake-up that will see the tour visit the Kingdom twice, with the second being for the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah event in November.

With the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and Aramco Team Series expanding to five individual $1 million events in 2022, this year will mark a record season for the Ladies European Tour, where its biggest ever pool of prize money will be up for grabs.

“It’s great to be heading back to Saudi Arabia for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF, and much earlier in our schedule,” Alexandra Armas, Ladies European Tour CEO, said.

“There’s no question that every event we’ve had to date at Royal Greens has been a huge success. The Saudi Ladies International is a week all our players look forward to enormously, with the quality of field and prize money adding an extra edge to what is a stunning course and venue for elite tournament golf.

“We also feel the impact of our members playing in Saudi Arabia and the good that’s doing for women’s golf,” Armas added. “We all have fond memories of our landmark first event in 2020 which inspired more than 1,000 Saudi women and girls to sign up to learn the game for the first time over the tournament weekend. We are very proud and encouraged about what has been achieved so far and are motivated to continue inspiring more women and young girls into the game.”

Five-time LET tournament champion Marianne Skarpnord has played in both Aramco Saudi Ladies International events to date. The Norwegian was also the individual winner in the debut Aramco Team Series event in London last year, another Golf Saudi-backed initiative.

“When the Saudi Ladies International first got added to the LET calendar two years ago, it was a big moment for us as players as it was a huge investment in the women’s game at a time when we really needed it,” she said.

“The events have since proved to be some of the very best on tour, with Royal Greens a spectacular place to play golf, so we all now look forward to them for so many reasons. Bring on this month, and November.”

Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “We are thrilled to be once again inviting the best golfers in the world here to King Abdullah Economic City to compete in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF.

“Our ambition with all our flagship golf events is to elevate the game on a global scale and to inspire what we see as being the first generation of homegrown golfers in Saudi Arabia. Both Saudi Ladies Internationals to date have been incredible and helped to take women’s golf to that next level, while having a direct impact on golf on the ground level here in Saudi Arabia.”

Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea

Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea
Updated 02 March 2022
AP

Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea

Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea
  • The speed of Abramovich’s pending exit from Chelsea is striking
  • “I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees," Abramovich said in a statement
Updated 02 March 2022
AP

LONDON: With the threat of financial sanctions looming, Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich confirmed Wednesday he is trying to sell the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment.
The speed of Abramovich’s pending exit from Chelsea is striking as he was trying to instigate a plan this past weekend to relinquish some control in order to keep the club under his ownership.
But as Russia’s war on Ukraine entered a seventh day, pressure was growing on the British government to include him among the wealthy Russians to be targeted in sanctions.
“In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners,” Abramovich said in a statement.
Abramovich said he will not be asking to be repaid 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) in loans he has granted the club during 19 years of injecting cash to elevate the team into one of the most successful in Europe. The Blues won the Club World Cup for the first time last month — in front of Abramovich in Abu Dhabi — after securing a second Champions League title last year.
“I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated,” he said. “The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.”

