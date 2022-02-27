Czechs join Poland, Sweden in refusing to play Russia

You are here

Czech Republic's midfielder Tomas Soucek in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification football match between Belarus and the Czech Republic at Kazan's Central stadium on October 11, 2021.
Updated 27 February 2022
AP

  • The soccer federations of Poland and Sweden made the same decision on Saturday
  • The Czech Republic is a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs
AP

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic joined Poland and Sweden on Sunday in rejecting the to play Russia in the 2022 World Cup qualifying next month in response to that nation’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Czech soccer association’s executive committee said it “unanimously approved a decision that the Czech national team will not in any case play Russia.”
The soccer federations of Poland and Sweden made the same decision on Saturday.
The Czech Republic is a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs. The winner of the Poland-Russia match is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the World Cup being played in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.
The executive committee asked Czech soccer federation head Petr Fousek to lead negotiations with UEFA and FIFA about the Czech position.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News
Arab News

  • Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah and Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi among those taking part as the UAE event makes its debut in new World Rally-Raid Championship
  • Sebastien Loeb makes his Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge debut in the Prodrive Hunter, which he took to second place behind Al-Attiyah in the Dakar Rally
Arab News

ABU DAHBI: The Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) has announced an entry list packed with the world’s top drivers for the 31st Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, starting next week.

A powerful line-up of 132 competitors in 38 cars will gather in the UAE capital for the second of five rounds in the new World Rally-Raid Championship, which starts from Yas Marina Circuit on March 6.

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, the early leader in the race to become the first World Rally-Raid champion, is the top-seeded driver in a Toyota Hilux.

One of the Qatari’s biggest rivals is Sebastien Loeb, winner of a record nine World Rally Championship titles, who makes his Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge debut in the Prodrive Hunter which he took to second place behind Al-Attiyah in the opening round, the Dakar Rally.

Stephane Peterhansel chases a record seventh car victory at the wheel of an Audi RS Q e-tron in a rally that promises an action-packed five days among the majestic dunes of the Al Dhafra Region.

“We’re excited to be welcoming the World Rally-Raid Championship to the UAE for the first time,” said Khalid Bin Sulayem, the EMSO’s new president. “This marks the start of a new era for cross-country rallying, and we look forward to building a strong future for the sport.”

Other contenders include Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi at the wheel of a Toyota, Poland’s Jakub Przygonski in a MINI, Frenchman Mathieu Serradori in a CenturyCR6 and Argentina’s Sebastian Halpern, also in a Toyota.

The host country’s Yahya Al-Helei earns a top-10 seeding in his Nissan Pick-Up as he extends his remarkable 100 percent appearance record in his home event. Another Emirati driver, Khalid Aljafla, will be in action in the T3 category in an EVO 3.

The rally’s honours list over four decades is brimming with world bike champions, including last year’s winner, Austrian star Matthias Walkner who returns to the UAE to defend the title he captured on his KTM in November.

No rider knows the demanding desert landscape of the Al-Dhafra region better than Sam Sunderland, who leads the world championship standings and sets off in pursuit of a third victory in the event. In January he made history by clinching a first Dakar win for Gas Gas Factory Racing Team.

Two other previous winners in Abu Dhabi, Australian Toby Price on a KTM and Chile’s Honda rider Pablo Quintanilla, return in search of second victories. Argentinian Kevin Benavides on a KTM and brother Luciano on a Husqvarna will also be in the mix.

The host country’s best hopes of victory could lie with Abdulaziz Ahli who defends the quads crown he won so impressively in last year’s event.

In recent years, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge has become an important platform for lightweight rally cars, which form a big part of the championship. This year there is a 16-vehicle entry of T3 prototypes headed by the CAN-AM Maverick X3 of Chilean Francisco Lopez Contardo and the Overdrive OT3s of Spain’s Cristina Gutierrez and American Seth Quintero.

A competitive T4 category also welcomes the current top three in the World Rally-Raid standings, with American Austin Jones, Lithuania’s Rokas Baciuska and Polish driver Marek Goczal all entering Can-Am Mavericks.

The four-wheel contingent is completed by the mighty trucks, traditionally the backbone for cross-country rally teams as support vehicles, and now with their own T5 race category.

The Czech trio of Martin Macik, Tomasek Frantisek and David Svanda aim to increase their series lead over Dutchmen Kees Koolen, Wouter De Graaff and Gijsbert Van Uden, both teams driving an Ivec Powerstar.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) Nasser Al-Attiyah Sebastien Loeb Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Updated 27 February 2022
Zaid Belbagi

  • Saudi-owned Emblem Road won the world's most valuable race as event once again showcased what the sport of horse racing means to the region
Zaid Belbagi

RIYADH: The Saudi Cup has been remarkably resilient, despite it having been inaugurated at the outset of the pandemic. Far from having been diminished by the challenges faced by the Kingdom, the horse racing industry, and international travel, the event has actually grown remarkably.  

This year’s $31.5 million in prize money, specifically featuring the world's richest race, has led to many referring to the meeting as the “most valuable race in history.” 

Attracting considerable international participation, the race was most notable for its huge number of Saudi attendees.

“Banat Al-Reeh” (daughters of the wind) is what the peninsula Arabs have traditionally referred to their horses as. Introduced to the region at least 6,000 years ago, they have existed in parallel to the history of the Arab people. 

Cave paintings at Shuwaymis in Hail show their existence to have been likely from as far back as 9,000 years ago. 

Differences of opinion have led to a zoological mystery regarding their origins. However, this has only added to the mystique of this original breed which remains to this very day.

Prized for their beauty, hardiness and speed, horses have played a central role in Arab culture and civilization. 

To the peninsula Bedouin they were a much-needed source of transport and respite from trekking the inhospitable sands and mountains. For early Muslims they were an important military and logistical vehicle, for it was on their backs that the fastest linguistic and religious conquest and conversion was made possible.

Today, much as throughout their history, they remain an important source of pride, symbolic of an association between man and beast for which has become almost synonymous with Arab identity.

To many in attendance, the Saudi Cup was very much a homecoming for the horses as, although they are thoroughbreds, they all have an Arab ancestor. 

It was not lost upon those present that the thoroughbred was developed in 17th- and 18th-century England, when native mares were crossbred with imported Oriental stallions of Arabian and Barb breeds. The tall and slim athletic horses, though transformed, retain some of the beauty and agility for which their Arabian forebears were renowned. 

It is this association, coupled with an effort to increase Saudi involvement and participation in the sport, which has inspired the Saudi Equestrian Federation’s efforts to grow the event’s footprint.

This emphasis on cultural heritage made this year’s races so distinct. While other equestrian meets around the world are, though glamorous, impersonal and culturally bland affairs, this year’s Saudi Cup, directly after the country’s Founding Day, was a spectacle of color. 

Attendees embraced the fashions of their ancestors, sporting rich silks, traditional embroidered patterns, and unmistakable heavy yellow gold jewelry pieces associated with celebrations of the peninsula.

Given the great emphasis being put on hosting events and building cultural life in the Kingdom, the Saudi Cup has grown to encompass both plans while retaining a very authentic local feel and identity.

Given the centrality of horses to the history of the tribes of the peninsula, it is only fitting that this legacy be honored with such a prestigious event. 

Though only at 60 percent capacity, tens of thousands of attendees swarmed the King Abdulaziz Horse Center enjoying not only the main spectacle but enthusiastically queuing up to enjoy coffee from five regions of the Kingdom and making the most of the tribal dancing that was on show. 

This was not only an international horse race, but a celebration of the horse.

Saudi-owned Mishriff, the star of last year’s cup, was a favorite to win, challenged by another locally owned horse, Mandaloun of Juddmonte. This greatly excited attendees. 

However, the surprise win of Emblem Road - a locally trained and owned 66-1 outsider - was a great finale for the event. 

In a photo-finish, it won by half a length, giving the sport a much-needed local win that was a fitting recognition of the efforts to develop it locally. 

Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Al Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, summed up the occasion.

“To have a locally trained horse perform that way is very emotional,” he said. “I'm very happy for the connections, and I'm happy for Saudi Arabia. I think Mishriff, a Saudi-owned horse (the 2021 Saudi Cup winner), did amazing things to spread the love of horses. And now to have a locally trained horse win it (the Saudi Cup) is extremely special, and I'm really excited about what this means for the future of horse racing in Saudi Arabia.”

Amid the plethora of events that have been brought to the Kingdom in recent years, the Saudi Cup has been one of the more successful, in large part due to its authenticity and association with the region’s history. 

A fact which may question the utility of importing events going forward, when those with a local touch resonate so strongly with the public.

Topics: 2022 Saudi Cup

Updated 27 February 2022
John Duerden

  • Abderrazak Hamdallah gives the leaders a dramatic 4-3 victory over Al-Ahli, while Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr secure important wins
John Duerden

Saturday was another vital day of action in the Saudi Professional League with goals, drama and excitement, particularly in a remarkable Jeddah derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

Here are five things that Arab News learned.

 

Hamdallah hat-trick keeps Al-Ittihad on course

Al-Ittihad’s dramatic 4-3 win over Al-Ahli was huge for many reasons. Last week, the league leaders were held to a draw against Al-Taawoun, a result that ended a 10-game winning streak. Dropping more points against mid-table opposition – even if that opposition are fierce local rivals – would really have set nerves jangling. The Tigers, remember, have not won the title since 2009.

Al-Ittihad were cruising at 3-0 and then were pegged back to 3-3. It felt significant, and a potential season turning point. For the team to drop two points from such a commanding position would have given the rest of the league massive encouragement, yet they managed to conjure another late win.

This had so many talking points, the most one obvious one being that in 90 minutes of fine attacking play from both teams, Abderrazak Hamdallah scored three goals. The Moroccan’s smart finish after seven minutes started it all and then his bullet header shortly after provided daylight. And then, in injury time, he kept his cool to score the biggest penalty Al-Ittihad have had for a long time.

Hamdallah may divide opinions but eight goals in six league games since joining in January tells its own story, and the injection of goals into the team has been crucial.

 

Pereira shines as Al-Hilal win again

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Hazm 2-0 to make it three wins out of three for Ramon Diaz since the Argentine arrived. That is nine goals scored and just one conceded. While it is likely too late for the defending champions to catch leaders Al-Ittihad, there is always a chance if the leaders falter.

Victory against the bottom club at home may have been expected and delivered but it was far from easy, with the visitors having chances throughout the game. If they had shown a little more composure in front of goal it could have all finished differently.

The performance of Matheus Pereira will have pleased the new coach. Many have felt previous boss Leonardo Jardim did not get the best out of the talented Brazilian playmaker but he made both goals here. His first assist was a beauty, a chip over the defence to leave Andre Carrillo with just the goalkeeper to beat, even if Hazm gave too much space. The second, late in the game, was also easy on the eye. Pereira collected the ball, turned to run at the defence and his layoff to Moussa Marega at the edge of the area gave the Malian the chance to seal the three points.

 

Aboubakar rescues Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr had to beat a solid Abha team to stay in the title race and did just that, running out 2-1 winners. There was more to it than that, however. The Yellows needed a 97th minute winner from Vincent Aboubakar, his second goal of the game, to claim the three points. The Cameroonian striker has found the net three times in his two starts since returning from the African Cup of Nations, where he was the top scorer.

He had a little luck with the first being deflected into the net but the second came with what was almost the last kick of the game. It was a classic striker’s goal as he ran on to the ball on the left side of the area to fire home a first-time shot. It kept Al-Nassr in the title race.

If the league’s joint top scorer Talisca does not get the goals, somebody else will step up to do what needs to be done. It means that the nine-time champions have won nine of their last 10 games. Had that defeat to Al-Ittihad been a victory then everything would be looking very different now and the Yellows would be the talk of Saudi football.

 

Al-Ahli almost pull off the impossible

There had been the usual comments before the game that in derbies the form book goes out of the window and, eventually, that was the case in Jeddah as Al-Ahli fought back from 3-0 down against Al-Ittihad to make it 3-3 before losing to a late penalty. There was much to like, however, about the performance by the team that still is not free from relegation concerns.

In the first half, Al-Ahli struggled to live with the leaders’ movement in attack, but pulling a goal back just before the break provided hope and then an early header in the second changed everything. Then Al-Ahli were going toe to toe with the leaders. There was confidence, energy and belief, even more so when Mohammed Al-Majhad (who picked up the ball after a beautiful Filip Bradaric dummy) curled home a delightful strike with 17 minutes remaining to level the scoreline.

At that point, Al-Ahli felt they could win and without VAR would not have conceded the late penalty given for handball. There was even time for them to have their own video review for the same offence at the other end. Whatever happens, if the Greens can match this level of intensity and energy in the coming weeks, they will be looking up the table and not down.

 

There is still hope for the chasing pack

Al-Ittihad are seven points clear of Al-Nassr at the top with eight games to play, one more than their rivals. It is obviously a very strong position to be in as the season enters into the final quarter. It would take an Ittihad implosion for the team not to take the title now but stranger things have happened.

Defensively, there were some issues that will give hope to upcoming opponents Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal. The good news for the chasing pack is that Al-Nassr as well as Al-Hilal are in good form and winning games. If they could just get a little closer to the leaders then the pressure of trying to win a first title in over a decade could come into play.

Topics: Saudi Pro League Al-ittihad

Nada Al-Mashat has always been ambitious about karate and fell in love with it while she was doing a master's in the UK in 2013.
Nada Al-Mashat has always been ambitious about karate and fell in love with it while she was doing a master’s in the UK in 2013. (Supplied)
Updated 27 February 2022
Nada Hameed
Nada Hameed

Nada Al-Mashat has always been ambitious about karate and fell in love with it while she was doing a master's in the UK in 2013.
  • Nada Al-Mashat advises all ambitious Saudi sports practitioners to set their goals and work hard, and that nothing is impossible
  • Al-Mashat fell in love with karate while she was doing a master’s in the UK in 2013
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Earlier this month, Nada Al-Mashat was announced as the first Saudi woman to become an international Karate judge in the sport’s history and also the Kingdom’s history.
She follows in the footsteps of her mentor Mushrif Al-Shihri, who is president of the Saudi Karate Federation and was the first Saudi man to become a world Karate judge.

Her ambition and persistence in the martial art for almost a decade led her to gain this accolade, and she told Arab News that she was “glad and proud” for the honor.

FASTFACT

Nada Al-Mashat told Arab News in 2020 that her interest in karate had been inspired by Prince Sultan bin Salman’s space mission.

She praised the “amazing” support from Al-Shihri and expressed her gratitude for his eagerness to develop Saudi Karate judges through courses and tournaments, and for always being with them in all their achievements.

Nada Al-Mashat with Mushrif Al-Shihri, president of the Saudi Karate Federation and the first Saudi man to become a world karate judge.

Al-Mashat, who turns 33 this year and has a bachelor’s degree in medicine, has always been ambitious about Karate and fell in love with it while she was doing a master’s in the UK in 2013.

She was keen to build and improve her skills through training with Karate experts.

“I started practicing with a Karate group led by a 3rd Dan black belt Sensei coach, and my skills were improving quickly. In 2017 I decided to take one-to-one private classes with an 8th Dan black belt Sensei, and that was a game-changer in my performance and martial arts journey.”

She took part in the first Saudi ladies’ Karate tournament in 2019, which took place in Riyadh, and came top in the kata category.

Al-Mashat told Arab News in 2020 that her interest in Karate had been inspired by Prince Sultan bin Salman’s space mission.

“The prince’s space experience has filled (me) with ambition and determination to do something for my country. I felt like I could make all my dreams come true. I chose karate to take the name of my country to the international level,” Al-Mashat said at the time.

The news about her becoming a judge was revealed in the UAE, where 16 Saudis earned the Karate judge badge at a Fujairah event organized by the International Karate Federation during Feb. 18 to 20.

In her historic achievement for Saudi women, Al-Mashat passed the kata and kumite tests on the international referees course.

The Kingdom now has its largest number of international judges to date, according to the Saudi Karate Federation. It tweeted:

“We are proud of our international referees and judges for achieving a new historical achievement in Karate in the Kingdom. We are happy with the first Saudi “female judge” in the history of the game in Saudi Arabia.

“We are moving toward achieving the strategy of the #Saudi Karate Federation: To develop the level of Saudi judges, to increase their numbers and participation locally and abroad.”

As Karate judges commonly use different Japanese phrases during a match to refer to things like rules and signs, Al-Mashat took the opportunity to explore the language. “Learning Japanese was and will always be a hobby. I always look forward to perfecting the pronunciations of Japanese Karate terms.

“Karate has given me confidence in myself, discipline, healthy lifestyle, good morals, and of course the chance to make new friends.

“Moreover, in Karate we’re always learning something new and exciting. It is a highly effective means of unarmed self-defense. Also, tournaments have given me quite a good level of confidence when it comes to my own ability as a karateka and also as a judge.”

She advised all ambitious Saudi sports practitioners to set their goals and to work hard, telling them to remember that nothing was impossible.

Al-Mashat also extended her gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for their continued support to Saudi women in all fields.

 

Topics: Saudi karate judge

Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters
Reuters

  • Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles and been ranked as high as world number 21
Reuters

Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska has fled her native country amid a Russian invasion and is now safe in France, the 21-year-old said in a social media post on Saturday.
Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles and been ranked as high as world number 21, said she left Odessa with her younger sister with help from their parents.
“Tired, but my sister and I are safe!” she posted on Saturday in an Instagram story, which showed their arrival in Romania en route to France.
“Thank you France. Ukraine stay strong. We miss you Home, Mum and Dad.”
On Friday an Instagram post from Yastremska showed her and her sister sitting on luggage and wearing matching pink sweatpants and hoodies.
“After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine!” she said in the Friday post.
“Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country! Ukrainians take care of your lives.”
Ukraine is a force in women’s tennis. Three Ukrainians are in the WTA top 100 and seven are in the top 200. Elina Svitolina, who has also been outspoken in support for her country amid the invasion, is the highest ranked Ukrainian at world number 15.
Thousands of refugees fleeing the invasion poured across Ukraine’s western borders on Saturday, the third day of fighting, with many hoping to enter Poland, Slovakia, Romania or Hungary.
Russia’s assault is the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent’s post-Cold War order.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine-Russia crisis Dayana Yastremska

