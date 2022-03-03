India says Quad meeting with Biden, others on Thursday

NEW DELHI: Quad leaders US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, New Delhi said.
India’s foreign ministry said in a statement the meeting follows their September summit in Washington and that they would “exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.”
It was not clear if the Ukraine crisis would be discussed too. Among the partners, only India has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the major arms supplier for the Indian military.
It was not immediately clear on whose request the surprise meeting was called. None of the Quad countries had flagged it earlier.
Biden was originally scheduled to attend a summit of the grouping in May. Quad foreign ministers met in Australia early last month and pledged to deepen cooperation to ensure the Indo-Pacific region was free from “coercion,” a swipe at China’s economic and military activities.
China has denounced the Quad as a Cold War construct and a clique “targeting other countries.”
Taiwan honors former top US diplomat Pompeo, China calls him ‘liar’
China placed sanctions on Pompeo when he left office at the end of the Trump presidency last year
Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters
TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen bestowed a presidential honor on former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday for his contribution to boosting relations with the island, as China’s top newspaper lambasted him again as a “liar.” China placed sanctions on Pompeo when he left office at the end of the Trump presidency last year, angered by his repeated criticism of the country, especially its ruling Communist Party, and support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan. Meeting Pompeo at the presidential office in Taipei, Tsai thanked him for his long-time support of Taiwan. “A visit from such a good friend as Secretary Pompeo attests to the strong Taiwan-US friendship,” she said. Tsai bestowed on him the Order of the Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon, one of Taiwan’s top honors. Former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld is another previous honoree. Pompeo, wearing a face mask with US and Taiwanese flags emblazoned upon it, said he was proud of his achievements while in office to try and normalize relations with Taiwan, including sending US officials to visit. “It is not provocative to say that one demands freedom. Indeed to walk away from these things demonstrate the absence of resolve,” he said. China put sanctions on “lying and cheating” Pompeo and 27 other top Trump-era officials as President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. China’s top newspaper, the party’s official People’s Daily, called Pompeo in a commentary on Thursday an “extremely notorious” anti-China politician who “took pride in lying and deceit” while in office. “Collusion with external forces cannot bring security or well-being for the Taiwanese people,” it said of his trip. The Donald Trump administration gave strong backing to Taiwan, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, including high-profile arms sales and visits by top US officials to Taipei. China has stepped up its military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan over the past two years, seeking to force the island to accept its sovereignty. Taiwan’s democratically-elected government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked, and that only the island’s people have the right to decide their future.
Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly found guilty, sentenced to 6 months
American executive arrested along with his boss Carlos Ghosn four years ago and has been detained in Japan ever since
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: The Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly to six months in prison suspended for three years “for underreporting remuneration of ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn.” Kelly was acquitted of some of the charges.
Nissan was fined ¥200 million.
US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel issued a statement on the verdict.
“We are relieved that the legal process has concluded, and Mr. and Mrs. Kelly can return home. While this has been a long three years for the Kelly family, this chapter has come to an end. He and Dee can begin their next chapter in Tennessee.”
Ambassador Rahm noted that as he said in his Senate confirmation hearing, “I have always approached this subject as a former US congressman who knows what it means when you have a constituent in need. May the next phase of the Kelly family reunion bring joy and happiness.”
Kelly was arrested along with his boss Ghosn four years ago and has been detained in Japan ever since, mostly under house arrest but he had to endure 35 days of interrogation and solitary confinement following his arrest.
Ghosn fled from Japan while out on bail three years ago and remains a fugitive from justice.
The case has highlighted Japan’s “hostage” justice system and 99 percent conviction rate. No Japanese were arrested in the case.
WHO recommends Merck COVID-19 pill for non-severe, at-risk patients
The pill, called molnupiravir and developed by US pharmaceutical Merck, is taken as soon as possible after Covid-19 symptoms develop and then for the following five days
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP
PARIS: The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended an anti-COVID-19 pill be taken by sufferers who have mild symptoms but are at high risk of hospitalization, such as older people or the unvaccinated.
The pill, called molnupiravir and developed by US pharmaceutical Merck, is taken as soon as possible after COVID-19 symptoms develop and then for the following five days.
A WHO group of experts said in the British Medical Journal that people with weak immune systems or chronic disease were also recommended to take the pill if they had non-severe COVID-19.
However “young and healthy patients, including children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women should not be given the drug due to potential harms,” they said.
The UN agency’s new recommendation was based on the results of six randomised controlled trials involving 4,796 patients, the “largest dataset on this drug so far.”
The trials suggested that molnupiravir reduced the risk of going to hospital, with 43 fewer admissions per 1,000 high-risk patients, as well as speeding up the pace at which symptoms cleared up by an average of 3.4 days.
There was less indication it had an affect on mortality, with just six fewer deaths per 1,000 patients.
The WHO acknowledged “that cost and availability issues associated with molnupiravir may make access to low- and middle-income countries challenging and exacerbate health inequity.”
While vaccines remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus’ ability to replicate and should withstand variants.
The only other main anti-COVID-19 pill available is Pfizer’s Paxlovid.
However more potential concerns have been raised about Merck’s pill, which the US Food and Drug Administration has not authorized for under-18s because it could affect bone and cartilage growth.
Alarm at civilian toll on Russian assault’s ‘cruellest day’
At least 350 civilians including 14 children have so far been killed
Russia revealed 498 of its troops had been killed
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP
KYIV: The United States raised the alarm Wednesday over the “staggering” human cost of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, as the apparent deployment of cluster bombs and other treaty-violating weapons raised fears of a brutal escalation in the week-old conflict.
The American warnings came as Russia revealed 498 of its troops had been killed in the assault on ex-Soviet Ukraine — the first official death toll it has given and one Kyiv says is by far an undercount.
And they came on the eve of the resumption of cease-fire talks after a first round Monday failed to produce a breakthrough.
On the ground in Ukraine, Russia appeared despite determined resistance to be intensifying the offensive ordered seven days earlier by President Vladimir Putin — in defiance of almost the entire international community.
“Today was the hardest, cruellest of the seven days of this war,” said Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of the key southeastern port of Mariupol who said Russian forces pummelled the city for hours and were attempting to block civilians from leaving.
“Today they just wanted to destroy us all,” he said in a video on Telegram, accusing Russian forces of shooting at residential buildings.
Boychenko said more of the city’s vital infrastructure was damaged in the assault, leaving people without light, water or heating.
In Washington, top US diplomat Antony Blinken warned the human costs were already “staggering,” accusing Russia of attacking places that “aren’t military targets.”
“Hundreds if not thousands of civilians have been killed or wounded,” said the secretary of state, who will travel to eastern Europe next week to shore up support for Ukraine — and for efforts to secure a cease-fire.
Kyiv is sending a delegation to the Thursday cease-fire talks, at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border, but has warned it would not accept “ultimatums.”
At the United Nations, the General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution Wednesday that “demands” Russia “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow by a vast majority of the world’s nations.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
After more than two days of extraordinary debate, which saw the Ukrainian envoy accuse Russia of genocide, 141 out of 193 member states backed the non-binding resolution — with only Eritrea, North Korea, Syria and Belarus joining Russia against.
At least 350 civilians including 14 children have so far been killed, Ukrainian authorities say, and hundreds of thousands have fled the country since the invasion began, triggering punishing Western sanctions intended to cripple Russia’s economy.
The UN rights office, OHCHR, said it had registered 752 civilian casualties including 227 deaths — but believes the reality is “considerably higher.”
“The humanitarian consequences will only grow in the days ahead,” Blinken warned.
At the UN, the US ambassador echoed Blinken’s alarm about mounting civilian deaths — accusing Moscow of moving cluster munitions and other arms banned under international conventions into its neighbor.
“It appears Russia is preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the General Assembly.
141 in favor
5 against
35 abstentions
That was the result of Wednesday's vote concluding historic "Uniting for Peace" #UNGA session.
Russia said Wednesday it had captured the Black Sea port of Kherson, population 290,000, though the claim was not confirmed by mayor Igor Nikolayev who appealed online for permission to transport the dead and wounded out of the city and for food and medicine to be allowed in.
“Without all this, the city will die,” he wrote.
AFP witnessed the aftermath of apparent Russian bombing on a market and a residential area in Zhytomyr in central Ukraine, and in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second biggest city.
“There is nowhere in Kharkiv where shells have not yet struck,” said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, after Russian airborne troops landed in the city before dawn.
Shelling in the northeastern city of 1.4 million a day earlier drew comparisons to the massacres of civilians in Sarajevo in the 1990s.
As Russian artillery massed outside Kyiv, the former champion boxer turned city mayor Vitali Klitschko vowed to stand strong.
“The enemy is drawing up forces closer to the capital,” he said. “Kyiv is holding and will hold. We are going to fight.”
Residents have been hunkered down in Kyiv for a week and dozens of families were sheltering Wednesday in the Dorohozhychi metro station.
In a video address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces wanted to “erase our country, erase us all.”
Five people were killed in an attack a day earlier on the Kyiv television tower at Babi Yar, the site of a Nazi massacre in which over 33,000 people were killed — most of them Jews.
The 44-year-old Zelensky, who is himself Jewish, urged Jewish people around the world to speak up.
“Nazism is born in silence. So, shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians,” he said.
With the civilian toll mounting, opposition to the conflict is also growing within Russia.
Dozens of anti-war demonstrators were detained in Moscow and Saint Petersburg after jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called Russians to the streets, dismissing Putin as “an insane little tsar.”
Stop killing and injuring children.
Children in Ukraine are being profoundly traumatized by the violence all around them.
They need peace now.https://t.co/sETrcYCdJF via @UNICEF
Internationally, meanwhile, the United States announced a new set of sanctions, this time targeting Russian ally Belarus and Russia’s defense industry.
Authoritarian Belarus and Russia are closely linked and Belarus has been used as a key staging ground for the invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Western countries have already imposed heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy and there have been international bans and boycotts against Russia in everything from finance to tech, from sports to the arts.
In France, President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation Europe had entered a “new era,” and would need to both invest in its defenses and wean itself off reliance on Russian gas.
EU and NATO members have already sent arms and ammunition to Ukraine, although they have made clear that they will not send troops and the EU has dampened Zelensky’s hopes of membership of the bloc.
In its latest move to isolate Russia, the European Union banned broadcasts of Russian state media RT and Sputnik and excluded seven Russian banks from the global SWIFT bank messaging system.
In London, meanwhile, Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich said he had made the “incredibly difficult” decision to sell the Premier League club, pledging proceeds would go to Ukraine war victims.
Abramovich, alleged to have close links to Putin, has not been named on a British sanctions list targeting Russian banks, businesses and pro-Kremlin tycoons.
But the Chelsea owner’s concern about potential seizing of assets is understood to have sparked his move.
DHAKA: Bangladesh is seeking to send 1 million workers abroad this year and diversify labor migration destinations, a top overseas employment official has said, as the country ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to reach the target.
Over 10 million Bangladeshis are living and working abroad, mainly in the Middle East. They are the second largest contributor of the country’s foreign remittances after the garment sector. Last year alone, they sent over $22 billion back home, according to Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training data.
“We have a plan to export 1 million migrant workers to different countries around the world, and we are working to explore every possibility in this regard,” Mohammed Abdul Kader, additional secretary of employment, policy and research at the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment, told Arab News earlier this week.
The government’s target nearly doubles the number of workers Bangladesh exported last year, when COVID-19 restrictions limited travel across the world.
Authorities are hopeful they will be able to reach the target as most of the country’s population has already been vaccinated against the virus.
“At present, there is no country in the world that accepts migrants without having both doses of the vaccine. Since we have reached the vaccination milestone set by the World Health Organization, it will surely keep us ahead in sending migrant workers to the world market, compared with our neighbors,” Kader said.
The WHO has urged countries to push for 70 percent vaccine coverage to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.
With a population of around 170 million, Bangladesh has already administered around 210 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. As it ramped up the drive last month, health officials estimate that 70 percent of Bangladeshis will be fully vaccinated — with two vaccine doses — by early April.
Kader said that with most of its people vaccinated, the Bangladeshi government is planning to expand its labor migration to European countries.
“In early February, we signed a memorandum of understanding with Greece to send migrant workers over, which is a real breakthrough in our manpower exporting sector,” he added. “Now we are trying to open a new window with other European countries also.”
The diversification of destinations would come as Bangladesh’s main labor market — Saudi Arabia, which hosts over 2.5 million Bangladeshi workers and last year admitted nearly 75 percent of the country’s overall migrant manpower — is becoming increasingly competitive, with workers from other countries also seeking opportunities in the Kingdom.
“We have huge human resources, which many other countries in the world don’t have. To maximize the advantage, we need to create more skilled workers and provide training to migrants according to the needs of the receiving countries,” Ali Haider, former secretary-general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, told Arab News.
Shariful Hasan, head of the migration program at BRAC, the largest development organization based in Bangladesh, said that in the post-COVID-19 scenario, more jobs will be available for medical technologists and caregivers, and the government should focus on training in these sectors.
“We are much ahead now in terms of COVID-19 vaccination, and there is huge demand in the world market,” he added. “We should seize the opportunities.”