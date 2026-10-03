TORONTO: Most business ideas start the same way — floated, shelved, then revived — and Beaver Education is no different.

Siblings Jana and Rayan Barhouche first discussed the concept in 2021, but it wasn’t until three years later it became real — a kit that lets children build whatever they can imagine.

Beaver’s kits, aimed at those aged six and older, are available in three levels. (Supplied)

The idea is rooted in their own childhood, Jana told Arab News. She and her brother grew up creating games from simple materials in the garden and building wooden structures — tables, tree houses — through the Scouts. Those experiences exposed them to “learning through play,” she said, something which ultimately shaped the idea behind Beaver.

The siblings built 40 prototypes, tested 20 types of wood, ran pilot projects with 200 children and interviewed 50 educators before settling on a patented cutter and clamp system.

Siblings Jana and Rayan Barhouche first discussed the concept in 2021. (Supplied)

In January this year, Beaver became the first Arab company to win the ToyAward’s startup category in Germany, leading it to open a production line in China for international orders. This last, said Jana, happened because of difficulties shipping from Lebanon in the current economic situation.

Beaver’s kits, aimed at those aged six and older, are available in three levels. The advanced version offers 20 designs across five difficulty tiers, which appeals to adults, too.

The advanced version offers 20 designs across five difficulty tiers, which appeals to adults, too. (Supplied)

The pair also launched an education program in November 2025 that runs in 10 schools in Lebanon, for grades five to seven. The curriculum, which draws from nine child-development theories, including Montessori, is designed to help students apply classroom concepts practically and build “creativity, problem-solving and divergent thinking,” Jana said.

Students take on six challenges a year, built around historical scenarios — such as Amelia Earhart’s airplane — before an open-ended creative challenge. Winners qualify for a national competition, with trophies and medals for the top three. All students receive a certificate and individual recognitions, plus a discount on the kits.

The end of this year will see kits shipped to nine countries, with new designs and an expanded education program for younger age groups coming next year.

Beaver’s kits can be purchased through its Instagram account, website, and retailers JoueClub and King Jouet.