French Moroccan actor Assaad Bouab stars in final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’

In the new season, gang leader Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) faces the threat of the UK’s rising fascist movement, and the series reportedly picks up directly from the last scene of season five, that saw Shelby putting a gun to his own head and screaming.
The final season of the show is currently airing weekly on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer only for viewers in the UK.
Egyptian actor Essam Ferris is making his mark in Hollywood
Updated 03 March 2022
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Egyptian actor Essam Ferris has made headway in his acting career in Hollywood over the past few years.
Ferris was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and moved to the US after he finished college. He studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and landed his first role as a guest on the NBC television series “Community.”
From there Ferris picked up other small parts and eventually landed a starring role in Netflix’s “Rogue Warfare” action franchise as the villainous supreme leader.
When speaking to Arab News, Ferris indicated his excitement about having worked on the franchise and reaching a No. 1 spot earlier this year.
“I woke up and I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “So, I immediately turned on the TV and I found No. 1 so I started jumping for joy at home like a monkey. So I was so happy and it was a very nice feeling. You know when hard work pays off and you see the results at the end, it’s an indescribable feeling.”
“This company had made a big profit, around $46 billion. And from all that growth it dropped just like rollercoasters, to zero,” he said. “So they decided to tell the story of this company, and the company’s CEO was called Adam Neumann who was played by Jared Leto. And thank god I auditioned, and they liked it. And I will play the role of an Emirati billionaire, Khaldoun Khalifa Al-Mubarak, who is an existing real character, a big investor.”
When discussing what he hopes to see in his future, Ferris is keen to work in both Hollywood and the Middle East, specifically Saudi Arabia.
Ferris said: “Saudi is a neighboring country just like any Arab country, and I am very happy for the progress that’s happening there. My siblings live there so they told me there are festivals and there is great media presence, so I would love to participate in a little production.”
The lowdown on the big names at this weekend’s Middle East Film & Comic Con
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News
Charlie Cox
Who: English actor who played the lead role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Netflix series “Daredevil” — lawyer Matt Murdock by day and titular masked vigilante at night… who also happens to be blind. That series was cancelled in November 2018, despite a passionate — if not huge — audience, who will have been relieved to have seen Cox’s brief cameo appearance as Murdock in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which suggests that Cox (as Daredevil) is likely to feature heavily in MCU projects over the next few years.
Where else you might have seen him: Cox first came to international attention in the 2007 fantasy film “Stardust,” opposite Claire Danes. He had a recurring role in season two of “Boardwalk Empire,” and played Jonathan Hellyer Jones in 2014’s Stephen Hawking biopic “The Theory of Everything.”
In his own words: “People always think I know more than I do. That’s funny to me, because the people who make these decisions — who know how secretive they need to be — the worst thing they could do is tell actors.”
Jon Bernthal
Who: Bernthal qualifies as an international Comic Con veteran these days, 11 years on from his debut as Shane Walsh in “The Walking Dead.” That character alone was probably enough to keep him on the circuit for the rest of his life, but he then went on to star in Marvel’s “The Punisher,” (a spin-off from Charlie Cox’s “Daredevil” show) as the titular antihero of a dark, gritty show that was cancelled after its second season in 2019. But Bernthal did make a recent cameo appearance as The Punisher in the MCU’s “Hawkeye” mini-series, so perhaps Bernthal will be reunited with his good friend Cox in an upcoming Marvel feature.
Where else you might have seen him: Bernthal has stayed busy ever since his rise to fame in “The Walking Dead.” Some of his movie credits since include “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Baby Driver,” “Ford v Ferrari,” and last year’s “King Richard” with Will Smith and “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”
In his own words: “The criteria in which I decide what I'm doing next is: ‘Does the script move me?’ ‘Who am I working with?’ ‘Who is the filmmaker?’ and ‘Is that somebody I'm dying to work with?’ I never really look at this stuff in terms of career trajectory, it's all about who I’m working with and how good the material is.
Michael Rooker
Who: One of the finest screen ‘tough guys’ currently working, Rooker is also a “Walking Dead” alumnus, playing Merle Dixon (Daryl’s brother) — a misogynistic, murderous redneck — in early seasons of the AMC show. Comic Con fans will also know him from his portrayal of Ravager leader Yondu Udonta in the MCU’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Though he might look like a caricature baddy, Rooker has a gift for adding ambiguity and humanity to his roles, and can generally be relied on to improve any scene he’s in.
Where else you might have seen him: Rooker made his film debut in 1986’s “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer,” playing Henry Lee Lucas, a role for which he was widely praised. You might also have heard him in the “Call of Duty” video game franchise, in which he has played himself and the character Mike Harper. In the movies, he’s most commonly seen in action films or thrillers — in 2021 he starred in “The Suicide Squad” as Savant and also joined the “Fast and Furious” franchise in “F9.”
In his own words: “When people leave a movie, if they have more questions than answers, then I’ve done my job. That’s my forte and I like it a lot and I love leaving the audience wanting more and knowing there is more, which is really cool.”
Nathalie Emmanuel
Who: She might not be the biggest name on the MEFCC roster this year, but the English actress was an important part of what was arguably the biggest TV show of all time: “Game of Thrones.” As a former slave turned advisor to Daenerys Targaryen, Emmanuel’s Missandei was an often-isolated voice of wisdom and calm amid the madness of the fight for the Seven Kingdoms. She even made it all the way to the final season, although not the finale, sadly.
Where else you might have seen her: Unless you’re a fan of the UK soap opera “Hollyoaks,” which — let’s face it — is unlikely, then chances are you’ve only seen Emmanuel’s post-“GoT” work, the most prominent roles of which are her appearances in the “Maze Runner” franchise and in the last three “Fast & Furious” films. If you’re more into rom-coms, you might have caught her in the US miniseries “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”
In her own words: “Missandei stayed kind and graceful and dignified despite unimaginable pain and suffering. Trauma can make people really unhappy and really angry. And she just wasn’t. But she had a fierceness, a quiet confidence and a quiet strength.”
Ming-Na Wen
Who: The Chinese-American actress and model is an official Disney Legend thanks to her voicing of the lead role in 1998’s “Mulan” and its 2004 sequel — a role she has reprised in a TV show (“Sofia the First”), a movie (2018’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet”) and a video game (2005’s “Kingdom Hearts II”).
Where else you might have seen her: Wen is also a regular in “Star Wars”-related shows, including “The Bad Batch” and “The Mandalorian,” in which she stars as Fennec Shand. Further performances of interest to Comic Con fans include starring roles in 1994’s “Street Fighter” movie, animated TV show “The Batman,” “Stargate Universe,” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” in which she plays Melinda May/The Cavalry.
In her own words: “The kinds of characters that have always attracted me are like role models for me — they make me realize what I'm capable of doing if I set my mind to it. And I guess that gets translated when it reaches the audience, who in turn get influenced by it.”
Barry Keoghan
Who: The Irish actor joined the MCU last year, playing the mind-controlling superhuman Druig in “Eternals.” He also has a minor role in this year’s “The Batman,” and played a scavenger in last year’s medieval fantasy “The Green Knight.”
Where else you might have seen him: Although he’s recently been seen in several pop-culture hits, Keoghan is an acclaimed dramatic actor — he was nominated for BAFTA Rising Star award in 2019 — with a string of impressive performances behind him, including roles in “Dunkirk,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” and mini-series “Chernobyl.”
In his own words: “I’d mitch off school and go to watch all of these films. I was learning my craft by watching these old movies. I was getting educated and I didn’t even know it.”
Recipes for success: Chef Basant Ghimire offers advice and a delicious recipe
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Nepali chef Basant Ghimire is used to long days. His alarm is usually set for 5:45 a.m., ahead of his lengthy-but-scenic drive from downtown Ras Al-Khaimah up to the peak of Jebel Jais, where he works as head chef at the UAE’s highest restaurant, 1484 by Puro.
Standing 1,484 meters above sea level — hence the name — the eatery offers diners the chance to eat surrounded by breathtaking views of rocky Arabian canyons, akin to the mountainous landscape of Morocco or Arizona.
“The view (motivates me). We have to make the best for this place,” Ghimire tells Arab News.
Ghimire’s 10-year culinary career actually began in Saudi Arabia, and has since led him to Qatar, and even briefly to Osaka, Japan, where he worked as a sous-chef, preparing Japanese-Italian fusion cuisine, before he came to the UAE in 2016.
Here, Chef Basant talks about childhood cooking memories, offers advice for amateurs, and provides a recipe perfect for those with a sweet tooth: A chocolate brownie with pecan nuts. “It’s comfort food,” he says. “If there is one universal aspect of eating, it is the pleasure and comfort it gives.”
Q: What’s your earliest food memory?
A: My mom was always the (main) influence on my life, career, and cooking. When I was young, she used to own and manage a village guest house, where I used to assist her in the kitchen, preparing the daily meal — a simple yet delicious Nepali Thali.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made?
I think I would say, not tasting the food while cooking. As chefs, we have to taste the dish before it goes to the table, to make sure it’s well-balanced.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? (And why)
I would say salt. Simple as it is, salt can make or break a dish. It can enhance the flavor with the right amount, but too much or too little can ruin the dish.
Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback?
I’m quite strict about the taste, ingredients, kitchen hygiene and personal hygiene, but I don’t shout at the staff. I wouldn’t call myself a disciplinarian, but I’m quite strict for two reasons: I want every member of the culinary team to learn the discipline necessary for the job and I want to make sure that the end product will truly satisfy our clients.
Speaking of clients, what customer behavior most annoys you?
I don’t (get annoyed by customers). Sometimes, when it comes to a simple dish like pasta, you offer different sauces and people have so many requests: “I want this and this..” When it’s very rushed, that can cause complications in the kitchen. But we always have to please; it’s because of the guests that we’re here.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
Braised lamb in various Nepali spices. It’s a childhood favorite that my mom prepares for special occasions. I love cooking this dish when I’m at home because not only is it delicious, it has lovely memories connected to it.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
When my order arrives, the first thing I look at is if my food is plated well, then the quality of the main ingredient, the texture, and the flavor of the food. When a restaurant fails to evolve its menu, the whole experience becomes stale and boring.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Be goal-oriented, motivated, and passionate. Passion will make impossible things possible, and practice makes perfect.
‘This is truly his life’ — ‘Jeen-yuhs’ director Coodie Simmons on his revealing new Kanye West documentary
Updated 03 March 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: With Kanye West’s tabloid-friendly antics continuously trending worldwide, it’s easy to forget that the artist and fashion mogul was once a struggling rapper, who had to fight for the acceptance of both his peers and the public. “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” — a three-part documentary now streaming on Netflix — is here to remind us.
Not that we should forget the man West has become, of course.
“This movie wouldn’t be so anticipated if it weren’t for Kanye doing the things that Kanye does. You know what I mean?” the film’s co-director, Coodie Simmons, says.
Simmons followed West with a camera for 17 years off and on, capturing many jaw-dropping moments that were already part of hip-hop mythology, and some that have instantly been added since its release. The sprawling film is a goldmine, containing intimate exchanges with Kanye’s late mother Donda West, his first and biggest fan, as well as formative moments with Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, and much more.
As West grew from a humble (well, never exactly ‘humble’) Chicago producer to one of the world’s biggest celebrities, he and Simmons parted ways, only reuniting in 2014. For Simmons, the most striking thing was how little West, the man he had observed so closely, had truly changed.
“I thought after all those years I wouldn’t know him. I’d been watching him only as the celebrity, as ‘Yeezy.’ But when we were together, I forgot he was a huge megastar, to the point where, when we went outside and there were 100 people with cameras, I thought, ‘Oh, right, this is Yeezy!’ But once the paparazzi weren’t around, he was the same person that he was on 95th Street on Chicago’s Southside with cornrows,” Simmons tells Arab News.
Now that the film is out, the immediate success of the documentary has reenforced the bond between Simmons and West. West, who has been busy preparing the release of his latest album “Donda 2,” named for his late mother, has yet to watch it, but Simmons has given him specific instructions on how he should once the time is right.
“I told him, when you watch it, you have to watch it with everyone who loves you genuinely. We’ve all got to be together so we can laugh, hug, and cry. He’s going to see his life. This is truly his life. And it’s so, so powerful,” says Simmons.
Annabella Hilal’s runway walk is ‘flame of hope’ for Lebanon
Art and fashion can help heal trauma, says TV presenter
Several Arab celebrities and influencers took to the runway for top Italian fashion house
Updated 02 March 2022
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Lebanese TV presenter Annabella Hilal’s appearance on the runway for a top Italian fashion house this past week was not only a personal honor, but also a chance to demonstrate how art can help heal trauma — a reference to the challenges facing her country.
In an interview with Arab News, the media personality said that opening the Elisabetta Franchi show in Milan on Friday meant “a lot” to her. She wore a floor-length green dress with a thigh-high slit and subtle pleating.
Hilal was among several Arab celebrities and influencers who surprised fans by walking for the Italian label during Milan Fashion Week.
“Despite all the difficulties that my country is going through, I opened this show … and was able to represent my country, so it is an honor for me.” she added. “It helps us (to) remember that no matter the challenges, art and fashion play an important role. It gives us, the Lebanese people, a flame of hope.”
The presenter had not worked previously as a model, but the backstage meetings with all the catwalk stars and the preparation reminded her of the time when she competed for the 2006 Miss World title in Warsaw, Poland.
“I had met … girls who came from all around the world (including) America, Europe and Canada. I quickly recalled the Miss World days in these moments,” she said.
Al-Asadi, who is an Iraqi fashion influencer and Dubai-based blogger, told Arab News she was nervous before the show.
“It was my first time ever (walking a runway) and not just any runway, it was walking for Elisabetta Franchi, which is one of my favorite brands at Milan Fashion Week,” she said. “It is an opportunity that I will always be grateful and thankful for.”
“It was an adventure and I enjoyed every minute of it. It was a beautiful experience and I learned so much … It made me realize how hectic it is for models. It is very stressful, very intense and the walk is not easy. But I felt so proud to represent my region at Milan Fashion Week,” she added.
Al-Asadi said that the Italian designer wanted to show that her brand was wearable for the general public and not just tailored to models of specific sizes and age.