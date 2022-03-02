You are here

RSAF team arrive in US for combat drills

RSAF team arrive in US for combat drills
RSAF team arrive in US for combat drills
RSAF team arrive in US for combat drills
RSAF team arrive in US for combat drills
RSAF team arrive in US for combat drills
RSAF team arrive in US for combat drills
RSAF team arrive in US for combat drills

RSAF team arrive in US for combat drills
  • The RSAF will participate in the drills with other friendly countries at the base
RIYADH: A Royal Saudi Air Force team arrived at the Nellis Air Force Base in the US on Wednesday to participate in the Red Flag 2022 exercise.

They were received by Lt. Col. Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar, the RSAF commander, and other officials, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Bin Bandar said that all air, technical and support crew have arrived with six modern combat F-15SE aircraft.

He said this was the eighth time the RSAF was participating in this simulated exercise to study and counter advanced cyber-based threats, and hostile air and ground forces.

The RSAF will participate in the drills with other friendly countries at the base.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) US

Saudi Crown Prince talks reforms, international relations and economy with The Atlantic

Saudi Crown Prince talks reforms, international relations and economy with The Atlantic
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince talks reforms, international relations and economy with The Atlantic

Saudi Crown Prince talks reforms, international relations and economy with The Atlantic
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talked about reforms, international relations and economy in an interview with The Atlantic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Riyadh municipality bans construction activities at night

Riyadh municipality bans construction activities at night
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Riyadh municipality bans construction activities at night

Riyadh municipality bans construction activities at night
  • The ban is meant to protect neighborhoods and residents from disturbances
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH:The Riyadh Region Municipality has banned construction or demolition activities in the city from the Maghrib call to prayer (5-6 p.m.) until 7 a.m.
Violators of the prohibition will be fined SR10,000, the municipality said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.
The regulation aims to keep neighborhoods and residents free from disturbances, said the tweet.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced last summer a rule that bans working outside from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. lasting until the month of September.
The ministry's decision was meant to protect workers from suffering heat exhaustion and sunstrokes.

Topics: Riyadh

Bahrain king hosted by King Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia

Bahrain king hosted by King Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Bahrain king hosted by King Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia

Bahrain king hosted by King Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia
  • King Hamad expressed his happiness at meeting King Salman to discuss regional developments
  • He congratulated King Salman and the crown prince on the Kingdom’s first Founding day
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met with Bahrain’s King Hamad and held a luncheon in his honor on Wednesday.

King Hamad expressed his happiness at meeting King Salman to discuss developments in the region, a continuation of coordination and consultation between the two kingdoms, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement made after his arrival in Riyadh, King Hamad congratulated King Salman and the crown prince on the Kingdom’s first Founding day.

He praised the Kingdom’s civilizational and developmental achievements during King Salman’s reign, the continuous development it is witnessing at all levels, and the distinguished position it enjoys in the international community.

King Hamad reiterated his appreciation for efforts made by King Salman with regards to issues in the Gulf, Arab world and Muslim world, and for the strategic role that Saudi Arabia plays at regional and international levels to ensure a better future for people around the world.

The king affirmed that Bahrain stands with Saudi Arabia and is united in purpose and destiny, and that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the security of Bahrain.

He also stressed that Saudi Arabia is the main pillar of security and stability in the region.

Earlier, King Hamad was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at King Khalid International Airport on arrival.

Other Saudi officials including the Kingdom’s ambassador to Bahrain Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz and the Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qasabi were also in attendance.

After meeting King Salman, King Hamad was driven to the airport where he was bid farewell by Prince Mohammed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain King Hamad King Salman Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard
Updated 03 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard
  • The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience
Updated 03 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Muvi Cinemas opened the Kingdom’s biggest movie theater in Riyadh Boulevard City on Wednesday, premiering the new “The Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and other marquee actors.

Sultan Al-Hokair, founder and CEO of Muvi Cinemas, said: “As the largest movie theater in Saudi Arabia, our customers will experience best-in-class entertainment experiences while enjoying the latest cinematic technologies.”

The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience.

Muvi Cinemas is also known for its VIP experiences, offering its luxury Muvi Suites and its latest concept called Muvi Boutiques.

Muvi Boutiques are theaters with a theme, each boutique features a different city or popular place including London, Beverly Hills and a Hollywood-themed boutique.

The cinema is also the biggest in the world in terms of the number of seats it offers, according to the organizers.

Established in 2019 in Jeddah, Muvi Cinemas now has 21 theaters across the Kingdom and 195 screens.

The premiere of “The Batman” was the ideal occasion for the company to launch its newest location due to the superhero’s many fans. The latest franchise installment features a darker-than-ever take on the iconic comic book character.

A selected list of specially invited guests and officials from various industries attended the opening ceremony and screening of the new Hollywood blockbuster, becoming the first lucky people to experience Muvi Cinema’s stunning state-of-the-art facility located in the heart of Riyadh’s newest, biggest and most exciting entertainment complex.

Topics: Riyadh Boulevard Saudi cinema The Batman

FM Prince Faisal, Blinken discuss strategic Saudi-US relations

FM Prince Faisal, Blinken discuss strategic Saudi-US relations
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

FM Prince Faisal, Blinken discuss strategic Saudi-US relations

FM Prince Faisal, Blinken discuss strategic Saudi-US relations
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed strategic relations between their nations, Al Ekhbariya reported on Thursday.

The pair discussed ways to enhance Saudi-US ties in all fields, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Blinken’s call to Prince Faisal also tackled intensifying coordination and bilateral action on a number of  issues, including strengthening security and stability in the Middle East.

They also discussed their nations’ peace efforts in the region and the world.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Prince Faisal bin Farhan Antony Blinken

