Saudi Arabia and Bahrain agree to strengthen ties after King Hamad's visit

Bahrain’s King Hamad visited Saudi Arabia on Monday on an official visit, where he was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad visited Saudi Arabia on Monday on an official visit, where he was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad visited Saudi Arabia on Monday on an official visit, where he held talks with King Salman. (SPA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad visited Saudi Arabia on Monday on an official visit, where he held talks with King Salman. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s King Hamad visited Saudi Arabia on Monday on an official visit, where he held talks with King Salman. (SPA)
  • The Bahraini ruler discussed with King Salman a number of areas for enhanced cooperation, along with their common positions on a number of regional issues
  • The topics included regional unity, the threat posed by terrorist groups, Iran’s activities, the crises in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon, and developments in Iraq and Afghanistan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Thursday agreed to strengthen cooperation on all political issues and to work together to develop common positions that preserve security and stability in both countries, as well as the rest of the Middle East and the wider world.
It came a day after a visit to the Kingdom by Bahrain’s King Hamad, who on Wednesday held talks with King Salman, in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, about enhancing existing bilateral ties.
In a joint statement, both countries emphasized the importance of the AlUla Declaration that was signed by Gulf nations on Jan. 5, 2021, and its provisions relating to economic unity, joint defense and security systems, the coordination of positions, and the acceleration of work between Gulf states to resolve outstanding differences.
They praised the outstanding results during the second meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council held in Bahrain on Dec. 10 and co-chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed and his Bahraini counterpart, Prince Salman bin Hamad. As a result, a number of political, military, security, commercial, investment, cultural and tourism initiatives were launched to strengthen various aspects of cooperation.
King Salman and King Hamad issues directives for the development of military and security cooperation between their countries, and the integration of their security services to deter attempts to undermine security and stability. They highlighted the threat posed by the growing capabilities of terrorist groups in the region, and the actions of the Iranian regime in smuggling missiles and drones to such groups that target countries in the region.
The rulers praised the close cooperation between their countries on energy matters and the successful efforts of OPEC+ member nations to enhance the stability of global oil markets. They also stressed the importance of continuing this cooperation, and the need for all participating countries to abide by OPEC+ agreements.
They agreed to enhance cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the fields of oil and gas, renewable energy, nuclear energy, and artificial intelligence, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Green Initiative.
“The two sides affirmed their determination to increase joint economic cooperation by stimulating the government and private sectors, and to continue exchanging visits between business owners to reach qualitative trade and investment exchanges, and to establish economic projects in the two countries that serve the 2030 visions of the two kingdoms,” according to the joint statement.
Riyadh and Manama also stressed the importance of reaching a comprehensive and just settlement to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that ensures the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
They agreed to continue their efforts to find a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen, rejecting any interference in the country’s internal affairs, and condemned the Houthi militia’s continued targeting of airports and other vital installations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The leaders welcomed a recent UN Security Council resolution that designated the Houthis as a terrorist group, extended sanctions to all members and renewed an arms embargo. They said they appreciated the role of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.
They also expressed hopes that an Iraqi government will soon be formed “that would continue working for the security, stability and development of the country, eliminating terrorism and stopping foreign interference in its internal affairs.”
Regarding the situation in Lebanon, they affirmed their desire for its security, stability and unity, the importance of implementing comprehensive reforms to ensure that the country overcomes current crises and confines possession of arms to legitimate state institutions, and does not become a launch pad for terrorist acts and an incubator for terrorist organizations and groups that target regional security and stability, including Hezbollah.
Turning to Syria, they stressed that a political solution is the only way to resolve the crisis in the country. They backed the efforts of the UN and its special envoy to implement international resolutions, and affirmed their support for the Syrian people along with the need to support international humanitarian efforts.
The leaders said they will continue to support all efforts to achieve security and stability in Sudan, and stressed the need to reach a political solution to the Libyan crisis and for the withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries, fighters and forces from that country.
“The two sides stressed the importance of cooperation and dealing seriously and effectively with Iran’s nuclear issue, with all its components and repercussions, in a way that contributes to achieving regional and international security and stability,” according to the statement.
The two countries emphasized the need for Tehran to adhere to the principles of good neighborliness, respect for UN resolutions and international legitimacy, and to spare the region from all destabilizing activities, foremost of which is its missile program.
They also stressed the need to support security and stability in Afghanistan and not allow it to become a haven for terrorists and extremists. They condemned any activities aimed at recruiting Afghan refugees in conflict areas, and called for support of relief efforts and humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

Authorities urge cosmetic products’ allergy testing

Authorities urge cosmetic products’ allergy testing
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudis using cosmetic products, particularly hair dyes, have been advised to take two-day skin allergy tests to ensure items are safe for them to use.

And the Saudi Food and Drug Authority has recommended that pregnant women avoid using hair dyes at all in their first trimester due to increased infection risks from products being used incorrectly.

The authority also warned against mixing different hair dyes or other chemicals as doing so could cause irritation, burns or reddening of the skin, itching of the scalp, hair loss, and shortness of breath.

The SFDA suggested that consumers read warnings on product packaging before use and verify validity. 

KSrelief launches training courses to support and empower Yemeni youth

The project aims to train 1,250 young men and women in eight Yemeni governorates. (SPA)
The project aims to train 1,250 young men and women in eight Yemeni governorates. (SPA)
Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched vocational training courses to support youth empowerment to improve livelihoods in Yemen, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The project aims to train 1,250 young men and women in eight Yemeni governorates, including Hadramout, Marib, Aden, Mahra, Socotra, Lahj, Shabwa and Taiz, in several professional fields, such as electrical installations, mobile phone maintenance, refrigeration and air conditioning, car and bicycle maintenance, photography and video editing.
The project includes supporting participants with the necessary tools and equipment to help them launch their own projects and enter the labor market.
The courses comes as an extension of KSrelief’s efforts to help the Yemeni people achieve economic growth in their country and improve their livelihoods.

Saudi Arabia reports 407 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 407 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday recorded 407 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total for the country since the start of the pandemic to 746,473, the Ministry of Health said.

Of the latest cases, 114 were in Riyadh, 43 in Jeddah, and 23 in Dammam, with several other cities reporting up to 20 new cases.

Health authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, meaning 9,004 people in the Kingdom had now died after contracting the virus.

However, another 685 people were reported as having recovered from COVID-19, putting the total number of recoveries in the country at 725,792. 

Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomes Nigeria's donation for Afghanistan

Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomes Nigeria’s donation for Afghanistan
Updated 16 min 20 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed a $1 million donation from Nigeria for Afghanistan.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said the donation came in time to add new momentum to the organization’s efforts to help ease the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and to meet the needs of millions of Afghans.

The OIC has appealed to all member states, stakeholders and partners to come on board and make contributions to the humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan through the bank account reserved for this fund at the Islamic Development Bank. 

Who's Who:  Dr. Abdulaziz Suliman Alhomod, medical director of newly launched SEHA Virtual Hospital 

Who’s Who:  Dr. Abdulaziz Suliman Alhomod, medical director of newly launched SEHA Virtual Hospital 
Updated 15 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Abdulaziz Suliman Alhomod is the medical director and deputy executive director of the newly launched SEHA Virtual Hospital. 
Alhomod has had previous experience in digital healthcare systems. Before joining SEHA Virtual Hospital, he was an integral part of many innovative projects across different organizations in the US.
In addition to his Saudi medical licensure, Alhomod is licensed to practice medicine in the state of California. He also holds an advanced life support license.
Since 2021, he has been a medical consultant at GYANT, a company that digitalizes patient journeys via a conversational AI interface.
Alhomod has been an emergency medical consultant at King Fahd Medical City since 2019.
His extensive training in the US includes a research fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, as well as a master’s degree in biomedical informatics received in 2020 from Oregon Health and Science University. 
Between 2017 and 2019, Alhomod worked with OHSU on a number of innovative projects, including a large-scale implementation of an accountable care and population management system, as well as adopting the first FHIR (fast health care interoperability resources) application.
During his time in the US, he collaborated with OCHIN, a nonprofit healthcare innovation center, on improving diabetes treatment. 
In 2012, he received the Ministry of Health graduate medical studies scholarship and subsequently served his residency in emergency medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine between 2013-2016.
Between 2008-2012, he served his pre-scholar residency at King Fahd Medical City and interned at King Saud University in 2007 before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery in 2008.

