You are here

  • Home
  • US Peace Corps plans to start sending volunteers overseas again

US Peace Corps plans to start sending volunteers overseas again

Cameron Beach, a former Peace Corps volunteer, carries a bucket of water in Dedza, near Lilongwe, Malawi, where she teachers English at a rural high school. (AP Photo/Roy Nkosi, File)
Cameron Beach, a former Peace Corps volunteer, carries a bucket of water in Dedza, near Lilongwe, Malawi, where she teachers English at a rural high school. (AP Photo/Roy Nkosi, File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2beqg

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

US Peace Corps plans to start sending volunteers overseas again

US Peace Corps plans to start sending volunteers overseas again
  • More than 240,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in various countries since the program was created in 1961
  • Two years ago, it had 7,000 volunteers in 62 countries, when they were evacuated and sent back to the United States
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

The Peace Corps will start sending volunteers overseas again in mid-March after it evacuated them from posts around the world two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US government program announced Thursday.
An initial group of new volunteers and those who were evacuated in March 2020 as the coronavirus began to spread across the globe will go to Zambia and the Dominican Republic this month, according to a Peace Corps statement.
The Peace Corps plans to return volunteers to their posts throughout the year, based on the number of COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity in the host country and the Peace Corps’ ability transport volunteers to medical evacuation centers if there’s an emergency. It is currently recruiting for 24 posts.
“Over the past two years, our primary goal has been to return volunteers to the more than 60 countries that are enthusiastically awaiting their return. And, we have weathered the waves and variants of the COVID-19 situation at each post and reengineered Peace Corps systems, policies, and procedures to align with today’s reality,” Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn said.
Besides their primary work on local issues, volunteers will be be involved in COVID-19 response and recovery, the Peace Corps said.
In Zambia, volunteers will coordinate with local leaders and partner ministries to provide COVID-19 education and promote access to vaccinations for communities, officials said. In the Dominican Republic, the focus will on helping communities overcome issues exacerbated by the pandemic, such as increased school dropout rates, literary skills and preparing young adults for work.
“I was absolutely ecstatic. This has been a dream of mine ever since I finished high school,” said Campbell Martin, 23, of Sonoma, California, who applied last summer after graduating from UCLA and is scheduled begin serving in June as a primary teacher/trainer in Gambia. He still needs medical and legal clearance.
“I want a career in foreign service and I knew Peace Corps was a wonderful step, not only to serve as a global citizen but also Peace Corps — its mission, its intent — is something I very much believe in,” he said. “As COVID shut the world down, I knew, so too, would those opportunities shut down for me until things started to open back up. Now that things have, I am just over the moon about it.”
The Peace Corps marks its 61th anniversary this week. Two years ago, it had 7,000 volunteers in 62 countries, when they were evacuated and sent back to the United States.
Since those evacuations, the Peace Corps has used volunteers to help with the COVID-19 response domestically and developed a virtual service pilot program. Not before March 2020 had the organization founded by President John F. Kennedy needed to evacuate all its volunteers at the same time.
More than 240,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in scores of countries since the program was created in 1961. The aim is to help the countries meet their development needs through a variety of programs — from education to health and agriculture programs — while helping promote a better understanding of Americans. Typical service lasts two years after a training period.

 

Topics: Peace Corps

Related

Volunteers in the sky watch over migrant rescues by sea
World
Volunteers in the sky watch over migrant rescues by sea
Red Crescent volunteers helped to save a man’s life during Friday prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque. (SPA/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Red Crescent volunteers save man’s life during Friday prayers at Grand Mosque

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian attack, says local mayor

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian attack, says local mayor
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian attack, says local mayor

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian attack, says local mayor
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

BORODYANKA/LVIV, Ukraine: The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said.
There has been fierce fighting between local forces and Russian troops, Dmytro Orlov said in an online post, adding that there had been casualties without giving details.
Earlier, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant and had entered the town with tanks.
“As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire,” Orlov said on his Telegram channel, citing what he called a threat to world security. He did not give derails.
Reuters could not immediately verify the information.
Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two unfolds, creating 1 million refugees, hits to Russia’s economy, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.
The incursion is entering its ninth day.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Macron launches re-election bid to protect French from ‘world’s disorders’

Macron launches re-election bid to protect French from ‘world’s disorders’
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

Macron launches re-election bid to protect French from ‘world’s disorders’

Macron launches re-election bid to protect French from ‘world’s disorders’
  • Emmanuel Macron became France’s youngest leader since Napoleon five years ago, pitching himself as a political outsider who would break the old left-right dichotomy
  • Macron marketed France Inc. as a start-up nation, but anti-government ‘yellow vest’ protests and the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to slow his reform plans
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would run for a second term in April’s elections, seeking a mandate to steer the euro zone’s second-largest economy through the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macron announced his bid in a letter published by several regional newspapers.
If he succeeds, he would be the first French leader for two decades to win a second term in office.
“We have not achieved everything we set out to do. There are choices that, with the experience I have gained from you, I would probably make differently,” Macron said in the letter, listing the different crises he had to face over the past five years, including militant attacks, COVID, riots and war.
He defended his record, pointing to unemployment at a 15-year low. “I am running to defend our values that the world’s disorders are threatening,” he added.
Without giving a detailed manifesto, Macron said he would continue to cut taxes and push for the French to work more, suggesting a return of an abandoned pension reform. He also hinted at a reform of the education system, saying teachers should be freer and paid better.
Macron enters the presidential race just a month or so before the election’s first round on April 10. Opinion polls project that he is favorite to win a contest that sees multiple challengers on the right and left fragmenting the vote.
The Ukraine war has already upended the campaign, complicating Macron’s entry into the race and leaving two far-right contenders who had so far performed strongly in polls to justify their hitherto pro-Russia, pro-Putin stance.
With Macron at the forefront of European efforts to secure a cease-fire and a peaceful resolution to the conflict, a campaign with fewer rallies by the incumbent and an unusual focus on foreign policy lies ahead.
Macron, who has spoken on the phone with Putin 11 times this year, has said he would continue as the war rages on and acknowledged in the letter he will not be able to campaign as he would have liked because of the war.
That may not hurt his chances. Voter surveys have shown a bounce in support for Macron as far-right leaders Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour revise their views on relations with Moscow and amid an outpouring of sympathy for Ukrainian refugees.
But in a sign identity politics could rear its head again in the final stretch of the campaign, Zemmour, a former TV commentator known for his inflammatory anti-immigrant views, said in a reply to Macron’s letter that the leader was hostile to the values of Zemmour and his supporters.
“Emmanuel Macron spent the past five years fighting the France of our childhood. He hates our identity. We cherish it and want to transmit it to our children,” Zemmour said.
Center-right conservative Valerie Pecresse, who is in third place in the polls but would be his toughest opponent in a runoff, said Macron was running to do the reforms he had failed to do over the past five years. “You need courage to reform. I have it,” she said.
Macron became France’s youngest leader since Napoleon five years ago, pitching himself as a political outsider who would break the old left-right dichotomy, make France more investor-friendly and make the EU stronger.
He cut taxes for big business and the wealthy, loosened labor laws and marketed France Inc. as a start-up nation, but anti-government “yellow vest” protests and then the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to slow his reform plans.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen Éric Zemmour

Related

Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide
World
Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide
Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians
World
Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians

Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim

Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim

Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim
  • Shatha Ali, a 39-year-old corporate lawyer in the city, died on Tuesday morning when her bicycle was in a collision with a truck
  • Her family described Ali, the eighth cyclist to die at the same intersection since 2008, as a ‘truly kind soul’ always willing to help others
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A cyclist killed in London this week in a rush-hour collision with a truck has been named as Shatha Ali, a lawyer in the city. She was born in Bahrain and her family moved to London when she was a one year old.

Relatives described the 39-year-old as a “truly kind soul” and said she loved traveling and had a wide circle of friends. They told the Evening Standard that she was always willing to help others.

Ali had a successful career in corporate law. She worked for leading international firm Latham and Watkins and was an Islamic finance expert. But her family, who live in London, said she was not defined by her career and, after becoming a partner in the firm, decided last summer to take a career break.

“She did very well, extremely well, at work but that was not the focus of her life,” they said.

“She was everybody’s ‘go to’ person. We always depended on her. She traveled to so many places. Last weekend she was hiking with her sister.”

Her father, Hasan Ali, said: “She was extremely generous and contributed to many, many charities. She had very good, close friends.”

Ali was very familiar as a cyclist with London’s roads, according to her friend, Ala’a Al-Shehabi, who said: “Shatha should not have died in this horrific way.”

Ali died on Tuesday morning at the scene of the accident at the Holborn intersection. She is the eighth cyclist killed there since 2008. The London Cycling Campaign, which is demanding safety improvements, is planning a vigil for her on Friday.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Bahrain Shatha Ali London Cycling Campaign

Related

Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday. (Handout)
World
Tributes pour in for girl, 11, who died after inhaling pest control chemicals in London
Sabina Nessa was attacked in Kidbrooke, London, in September last year. (AP/File Photo)
World
Man admits to murder of Muslim schoolteacher in London

Philippines to revive nuclear energy program to help replace coal plants

Philippines to revive nuclear energy program to help replace coal plants
Updated 03 March 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines to revive nuclear energy program to help replace coal plants

Philippines to revive nuclear energy program to help replace coal plants
  • Authorities expect nuclear energy to help meet the nation’s increasing energy demand
  • Government considers reopening the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant built in 1986
Updated 03 March 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines announced on Thursday it will develop a nuclear power program to include atomic power in its energy mix, as it prepares for a phaseout of coal-fired power plants.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order approving the program on Feb. 28. Released on Thursday, the policy aims to ensure affordable electricity in a country that regularly suffers power outages and where tariffs are high.

"The national government commits to the introduction of nuclear power energy into the State’s energy mix for power generation," the order said.

"The State envisions nuclear power as a viable alternative baseload power source along with alternative energy resources, to address the projected decline of coal-fired power plants."

Coal is the main source of electricity in the Philippines, accounting for more than half of the country’s power generation.

Authorities expect nuclear energy to help meet the Philippines’ increasing energy demand, with the country projected to require an additional 68 GW by 2040.

"For the country to achieve its sustained growth targets, it must ensure that it has a reliable, secure, sustainable, quality and affordable electricity supply, including sufficient reserve to guarantee that there will be no disruptions in the power supply," the order said.

Signed three months before Duterte ends his single six-year term, the order also directs an inter-agency panel to look into reopening the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s first and only power plant built in 1986.

The plant was never used and was closed due to safety concerns following the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in April 1986.

“This policy is the start of the national nuclear power program,” Department of Energy Undersecretary Gerardo Erguiza said at a press conference.

“Adopting a nuclear program is not just about constructing nuclear power plants. It is a matter of energy and national security,” he added.

But the policy is already attracting criticism.

"Nuclear is the most dangerous and most expensive source of electricity and is the last thing the Filipino people need at a time when we are already deep in debt and trying to recover from a major health crisis," Greenpeace energy transition campaigner Khevin Yu said in a statement, referring to the world's worst nuclear disasters.

"The Duterte administration is about to leave a tarred legacy and is setting us up for another horror story like Chernobyl and Fukushima."

The Fukushima nuclear disaster was an accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan in 2011. It was the most severe nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte Bataan Nuclear Power Plant Khevin Yu

Related

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred successor quits presidential race
World
Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred successor quits presidential race
Japan court acquits energy bosses over Fukushima disaster
World
Japan court acquits energy bosses over Fukushima disaster

With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership

With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership

With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership
  • President Maia Sandu’s move comes days after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a request for immediate EU membership
  • Pro-Russian and pro-EU politicians have vied for control of Moldova since the country won its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

CHISINAU: Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a formal application for her country to join the European Union on Thursday, charting a pro-Western course hastened by Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Sandu’s move comes days after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a request for immediate EU membership as it battles invading Russian forces.
Moscow is fiercely opposed to the eastern expansion of both the EU and especially of NATO, which it sees as a direct threat to its own national security.
Sandu, the prime minister and the parliamentary speaker all signed the document during a briefing in the capital Chisinau, where pro-Russian and pro-EU politicians have vied for control since Moldova won independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
“It took 30 years for Moldova to reach maturity, but today the country is ready to take responsibility for its own future,” said Sandu, before holding up the signed document to the television cameras.
“We want to live in peace, prosperity, be part of the free world. While some decisions take time, others must be made quickly and decisively, and taking advantage of the opportunities that come with a changing world,” she said.
The application will be sent to Brussels in the coming days, she said.
Negotiations to join the EU — which both Chisinau and Kyiv have not even begun — typically take many years as the candidate country aligns its legislation with that of the 27-nation bloc.
EU leaders may discuss Ukraine’s request at an informal summit next month, diplomats said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Moldova European Union (EU) Maia Sandu Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Related

Moldova fears separatists want to join Russia
World
Moldova fears separatists want to join Russia
Gazprom could cut gas to Moldova if contract not signed
Business & Economy
Gazprom could cut gas to Moldova if contract not signed

Latest updates

US Peace Corps plans to start sending volunteers overseas again
US Peace Corps plans to start sending volunteers overseas again
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
INTERVIEW: An international company opening in Mideast is not exactly the same as being from the Mideast, says Anghami CEO
INTERVIEW: An international company opening in Mideast is not exactly the same as being from the Mideast, says Anghami CEO
Saudi Shoura Council speaker welcomes UN designation of Yemen’s Houthis as terrorist group
Saudi Shoura Council speaker welcomes UN designation of Yemen’s Houthis as terrorist group
Delivering organizational value to AEC’s stakeholders
Delivering organizational value to AEC’s stakeholders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.