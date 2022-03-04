You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
How commercial satellites are shaping the Ukraine conflict

This Maxar satellite image taken on Feb.28, 2022 shows a damaged bridge in a road and nearby homes in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (AFP / Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)
AFP

  Beyond helping shape narratives, the images are directly aiding Ukrainian forces in their war efforts
AFP

WASHINGTON: From a huge Russian military convoy snaking its way to Kyiv to missile strikes and refugee crossings, commercial satellite imagery of the Ukraine conflict is helping lift the fog of war, illuminating for the public what was previously the domain of spy agencies.
Technologies that can pierce cloud cover and work at night are also coming to the fore, as a growing army of open-source intelligence analysts offer near real time assessments of battleground developments.
“Governments are no longer the only place to go for high precision satellite data,” Craig Nazareth, a former US intelligence officer turned scholar at the University of Arizona, told AFP.
Thanks to the explosive growth of the private satellite industry, the volume of imagery is greater and turnaround time faster compared to prior conflicts, such as Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.
While most Western governments have their own sophisticated satellite assets, their classified nature means the images can’t be shared.
And with public trust in the US and British governments shaken after the 2003 Iraq war, third-party imagery has helped plug credibility gaps.
“They’re saying ‘Look, it’s not us, this is actually happening, we’re not making this up,” Nazareth said.
Beyond helping shape narratives, the images are directly aiding Ukrainian forces in their war efforts.
“Capella Space is working directly with the US and Ukrainian governments as well as other commercial entities to provide timely data and assistance around the ongoing conflict,” Payam Banazadeh, the company’s CEO confirmed in a statement to AFP.

It was images taken by the San Francisco startup that led a group of independent researchers to realize the invasion was underway, before Vladimir Putin announced his “special military operations” in the early morning of February 24.
Hours before that speech, Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute in California tweeted that Google Maps showed a “traffic jam” on the road from Belgorod, Russia to the Ukrainian border.
It was the precise spot Capella Space previously saw a convoy of military vehicles, and the congestion likely reflected Russian civilians getting stuck at roadblocks while military vehicles passed.
“Someone’s on the move,” he correctly hypothesized.
While most satellite imaging requires daylight and clear skies to capture images, Capella Space works with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) — in which sensors shoot down energy, then record the amount that reflects back to them.
SAR “penetrates clouds and smoke, even in very large storm events or fires, so we can reliably capture clear and precise images of the Earth under almost any conditions,” said Dan Getman, the company’s vice president of product.
Another company whose pictures have been used heavily by news media is BlackSky, which released what it believes was among the first engagements of the war — an attack on the Luhansk Thermal Power Station a little after 4:00 p.m. local time on February 23.
“We have a constellation of small satellites that can see dawn to dusk, not just at certain times of the day” the company’s CEO Brian O’Toole told AFP.
In traditional polar orbits, which fly north-south, a satellite could take only two snaps of a particular spot per day — but BlackSky flies its hardware counter-clockwise to the planet’s rotation, allowing them to revisit areas more often.
Clients receive the images within 90 minutes, and are helped in interpreting them by AI-enabled software.

Perhaps the most grabbing image of the conflict so far has been a picture of the 40 mile (64 km) long Russian convoy, captured by Maxar, “the granddaddy of the industry,” according to Chris Quilty, of Quilty Analytics.
He explained that unlike traditional satellites that only point downwards, Maxar’s satellites have gyroscopes that allow them to swivel and target with more precision.
The US government, through the National Reconnaissance Office, is one of Maxar’s main clients, dictating “shutter time,” which helps explain why the company and others are spending so much time over Ukraine right now.
But the selective release of what the satellites are seeing could eventually lead to ethical concerns.
Maxar and others “are inevitably capturing imagery of Ukrainian troop movements and defensive positions and that information is not being released to the public,” said Quilty.
Looking ahead to future conflicts, “There is absolutely an ability to color the narrative depending upon what imagery is made available,” he said.

AP

  • More than 240,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in various countries since the program was created in 1961
  • Two years ago, it had 7,000 volunteers in 62 countries, when they were evacuated and sent back to the United States
AP

The Peace Corps will start sending volunteers overseas again in mid-March after it evacuated them from posts around the world two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US government program announced Thursday.
An initial group of new volunteers and those who were evacuated in March 2020 as the coronavirus began to spread across the globe will go to Zambia and the Dominican Republic this month, according to a Peace Corps statement.
The Peace Corps plans to return volunteers to their posts throughout the year, based on the number of COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity in the host country and the Peace Corps’ ability transport volunteers to medical evacuation centers if there’s an emergency. It is currently recruiting for 24 posts.
“Over the past two years, our primary goal has been to return volunteers to the more than 60 countries that are enthusiastically awaiting their return. And, we have weathered the waves and variants of the COVID-19 situation at each post and reengineered Peace Corps systems, policies, and procedures to align with today’s reality,” Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn said.
Besides their primary work on local issues, volunteers will be be involved in COVID-19 response and recovery, the Peace Corps said.
In Zambia, volunteers will coordinate with local leaders and partner ministries to provide COVID-19 education and promote access to vaccinations for communities, officials said. In the Dominican Republic, the focus will on helping communities overcome issues exacerbated by the pandemic, such as increased school dropout rates, literary skills and preparing young adults for work.
“I was absolutely ecstatic. This has been a dream of mine ever since I finished high school,” said Campbell Martin, 23, of Sonoma, California, who applied last summer after graduating from UCLA and is scheduled begin serving in June as a primary teacher/trainer in Gambia. He still needs medical and legal clearance.
“I want a career in foreign service and I knew Peace Corps was a wonderful step, not only to serve as a global citizen but also Peace Corps — its mission, its intent — is something I very much believe in,” he said. “As COVID shut the world down, I knew, so too, would those opportunities shut down for me until things started to open back up. Now that things have, I am just over the moon about it.”
The Peace Corps marks its 61th anniversary this week. Two years ago, it had 7,000 volunteers in 62 countries, when they were evacuated and sent back to the United States.
Since those evacuations, the Peace Corps has used volunteers to help with the COVID-19 response domestically and developed a virtual service pilot program. Not before March 2020 had the organization founded by President John F. Kennedy needed to evacuate all its volunteers at the same time.
More than 240,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in scores of countries since the program was created in 1961. The aim is to help the countries meet their development needs through a variety of programs — from education to health and agriculture programs — while helping promote a better understanding of Americans. Typical service lasts two years after a training period.

 

AP

AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, and the power station was on fire.
Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.
Firefighters cannot get near the fire because they are being shot at, Tuz said.
A government official told The Associated Press that elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the plant, which provides about 25 percent of Ukraine’s power generation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the information has not yet been publicly released.
Tuz said it is urgent to stop the fighting to put out the flames.
The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River, came as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.
Elsewhere, Russian forces gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
While the huge Russian armored column threatening Kyiv appeared bogged down outside the capital, Vladimir Putin’s forces have brought their superior firepower to bear over the past few days, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites around the country and making significant gains in the south.
The mayor of Enerhodar said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the UN atomic watchdog agency expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.
Mayor Dmytro Orlov and the Ukrainian state atomic energy company reported that a Russian military column was heading toward the nuclear plant. Loud shots and rocket fire were heard late Thursday.
“Many young men in athletic clothes and armed with Kalashnikovs have come into the city. They are breaking down doors and trying to get into the apartments of local residents,” the statement from Energoatom said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the West to close the skies over the country’s nuclear plants as fighting intensified. “It is a question of the security of the whole world!” he said in a statement.
The US and NATO allies have ruled out creating a no-fly zone since the move would pit Russian and Western military forces against each other.
The Russians announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea. The battles have knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said. Food deliveries to the city were also cut.
Associated Press video from the port city shows the assault lighting up the darkening sky above largely deserted streets and medical teams treating civilians, including one inside a clinic who appeared to be a child. Doctors were unable to save the person.
Severing Ukraine’s access to the Black and Azov seas would deal a crippling blow to its economy and allow Russia to build a land corridor to Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014.
Overall, the outnumbered, outgunned Ukrainians have put up stiff resistance, staving off the swift victory that Russia appeared to have expected. But a senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia’s seizure of Crimea gave it a logistical advantage in that part of the country, with shorter supply lines that smoothed the offensive there.
Ukrainian leaders called on the people to defend their homeland by cutting down trees, erecting barricades in the cities and attacking enemy columns from the rear. In recent days, authorities have issued weapons to civilians and taught them how to make Molotov cocktails.
“Total resistance. ... This is our Ukrainian trump card, and this is what we can do best in the world,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a video message, recalling guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.
In a video address to the nation, Zelenskyy praised his country’s resistance.
The Russians “will have no peace here. They will have no food,” he said. “They will have not one quiet moment.”
The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in neighboring Belarus. But the two sides appeared far apart going into the meeting, and Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, renouncing its bid to join NATO.
Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron he was determined to press on with his attack “until the end,” according to Macron’s office.
The two sides said that they tentatively agreed to allow cease-fires in areas designated safe corridors, and that they would seek to work out the necessary details quickly. A Zelenskyy adviser also said a third round of talks will be held early next week.
Despite a profusion of evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of property by the Russian military, Putin decried what he called an “anti-Russian disinformation campaign” and insisted that Moscow uses “only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure.”
Putin claimed that the Russian military had already offered safe corridors for civilians to flee, but he asserted without evidence that Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” were preventing people from leaving and were using them as human shields.
He also hailed Russian soldiers as heroes in a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council, and ordered additional payments to families of men killed or wounded.
A top Russian officer, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander of an airborne division, was killed in the fighting earlier this week, an officers organization in Russia reported.
The Pentagon set up a direct communication link to Russia’s Ministry of Defense earlier this week to avoid the possibility of a miscalculation sparking conflict between Moscow and Washington, according to a US defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the link had not been announced.
The fighting has sent more than 1 million people fleeing Ukraine, according to the UN, which fears those refugee numbers could skyrocket.
Ukrainians still in the country faced another grim day. In Kyiv, snow gave way to a cold, gray drizzle, as long lines formed outside the few pharmacies and bakeries that remained open.
More shelling was reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where emergency officials said at least 33 civilians had been killed in the bombardment of a residential area.
Families with children fled via muddy and snowy roads in the eastern region of Donetsk, while military strikes on the village of Yakovlivka destroyed 30 homes, leaving three people dead, authorities said.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with about 1.4 million people, residents desperate to escape the bombings crowded the railroad station and squeezed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.
In the south, Russian troops appeared to roll from Kherson toward Mykolaiv, another major Black Sea port and shipbuilding center to the west. A US defense official said the Russians may want to set up a base in Mykolaiv ahead of a ground offensive against Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port city, which is also home to a large naval base.
The immense Russian column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles still appeared to be stalled roughly 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Kyiv and had made no real progress in days, amid fuel and food shortages, according to US authorities.
Russia has fired more than 480 missiles in the invasion, according to the US Ukrainian officials boasted that their missile-defense systems shot down many of them.
At least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded, according to the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, though it acknowledged that is a vast undercount, and Ukraine said more than 2,000 civilians have died. The figures could not be independently verified.
Russia reported its military casualties Wednesday for the first time in the war, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine insisted Russia’s losses are many times higher but did not disclose its own military casualties.

Reuters

  • Emmanuel Macron became France’s youngest leader since Napoleon five years ago, pitching himself as a political outsider who would break the old left-right dichotomy
  • Macron marketed France Inc. as a start-up nation, but anti-government ‘yellow vest’ protests and the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to slow his reform plans
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would run for a second term in April’s elections, seeking a mandate to steer the euro zone’s second-largest economy through the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macron announced his bid in a letter published by several regional newspapers.
If he succeeds, he would be the first French leader for two decades to win a second term in office.
“We have not achieved everything we set out to do. There are choices that, with the experience I have gained from you, I would probably make differently,” Macron said in the letter, listing the different crises he had to face over the past five years, including militant attacks, COVID, riots and war.
He defended his record, pointing to unemployment at a 15-year low. “I am running to defend our values that the world’s disorders are threatening,” he added.
Without giving a detailed manifesto, Macron said he would continue to cut taxes and push for the French to work more, suggesting a return of an abandoned pension reform. He also hinted at a reform of the education system, saying teachers should be freer and paid better.
Macron enters the presidential race just a month or so before the election’s first round on April 10. Opinion polls project that he is favorite to win a contest that sees multiple challengers on the right and left fragmenting the vote.
The Ukraine war has already upended the campaign, complicating Macron’s entry into the race and leaving two far-right contenders who had so far performed strongly in polls to justify their hitherto pro-Russia, pro-Putin stance.
With Macron at the forefront of European efforts to secure a cease-fire and a peaceful resolution to the conflict, a campaign with fewer rallies by the incumbent and an unusual focus on foreign policy lies ahead.
Macron, who has spoken on the phone with Putin 11 times this year, has said he would continue as the war rages on and acknowledged in the letter he will not be able to campaign as he would have liked because of the war.
That may not hurt his chances. Voter surveys have shown a bounce in support for Macron as far-right leaders Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour revise their views on relations with Moscow and amid an outpouring of sympathy for Ukrainian refugees.
But in a sign identity politics could rear its head again in the final stretch of the campaign, Zemmour, a former TV commentator known for his inflammatory anti-immigrant views, said in a reply to Macron’s letter that the leader was hostile to the values of Zemmour and his supporters.
“Emmanuel Macron spent the past five years fighting the France of our childhood. He hates our identity. We cherish it and want to transmit it to our children,” Zemmour said.
Center-right conservative Valerie Pecresse, who is in third place in the polls but would be his toughest opponent in a runoff, said Macron was running to do the reforms he had failed to do over the past five years. “You need courage to reform. I have it,” she said.
Macron became France’s youngest leader since Napoleon five years ago, pitching himself as a political outsider who would break the old left-right dichotomy, make France more investor-friendly and make the EU stronger.
He cut taxes for big business and the wealthy, loosened labor laws and marketed France Inc. as a start-up nation, but anti-government “yellow vest” protests and then the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to slow his reform plans.

Arab News

  • Shatha Ali, a 39-year-old corporate lawyer in the city, died on Tuesday morning when her bicycle was in a collision with a truck
  • Her family described Ali, the eighth cyclist to die at the same intersection since 2008, as a ‘truly kind soul’ always willing to help others
Arab News

LONDON: A cyclist killed in London this week in a rush-hour collision with a truck has been named as Shatha Ali, a lawyer in the city. She was born in Bahrain and her family moved to London when she was a one year old.

Relatives described the 39-year-old as a “truly kind soul” and said she loved traveling and had a wide circle of friends. They told the Evening Standard that she was always willing to help others.

Ali had a successful career in corporate law. She worked for leading international firm Latham and Watkins and was an Islamic finance expert. But her family, who live in London, said she was not defined by her career and, after becoming a partner in the firm, decided last summer to take a career break.

“She did very well, extremely well, at work but that was not the focus of her life,” they said.

“She was everybody’s ‘go to’ person. We always depended on her. She traveled to so many places. Last weekend she was hiking with her sister.”

Her father, Hasan Ali, said: “She was extremely generous and contributed to many, many charities. She had very good, close friends.”

Ali was very familiar as a cyclist with London’s roads, according to her friend, Ala’a Al-Shehabi, who said: “Shatha should not have died in this horrific way.”

Ali died on Tuesday morning at the scene of the accident at the Holborn intersection. She is the eighth cyclist killed there since 2008. The London Cycling Campaign, which is demanding safety improvements, is planning a vigil for her on Friday.

Ellie Aben

  • Authorities expect nuclear energy to help meet the nation’s increasing energy demand
  • Government considers reopening the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant built in 1986
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines announced on Thursday it will develop a nuclear power program to include atomic power in its energy mix, as it prepares for a phaseout of coal-fired power plants.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order approving the program on Feb. 28. Released on Thursday, the policy aims to ensure affordable electricity in a country that regularly suffers power outages and where tariffs are high.

"The national government commits to the introduction of nuclear power energy into the State’s energy mix for power generation," the order said.

"The State envisions nuclear power as a viable alternative baseload power source along with alternative energy resources, to address the projected decline of coal-fired power plants."

Coal is the main source of electricity in the Philippines, accounting for more than half of the country’s power generation.

Authorities expect nuclear energy to help meet the Philippines’ increasing energy demand, with the country projected to require an additional 68 GW by 2040.

"For the country to achieve its sustained growth targets, it must ensure that it has a reliable, secure, sustainable, quality and affordable electricity supply, including sufficient reserve to guarantee that there will be no disruptions in the power supply," the order said.

Signed three months before Duterte ends his single six-year term, the order also directs an inter-agency panel to look into reopening the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s first and only power plant built in 1986.

The plant was never used and was closed due to safety concerns following the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in April 1986.

“This policy is the start of the national nuclear power program,” Department of Energy Undersecretary Gerardo Erguiza said at a press conference.

“Adopting a nuclear program is not just about constructing nuclear power plants. It is a matter of energy and national security,” he added.

But the policy is already attracting criticism.

"Nuclear is the most dangerous and most expensive source of electricity and is the last thing the Filipino people need at a time when we are already deep in debt and trying to recover from a major health crisis," Greenpeace energy transition campaigner Khevin Yu said in a statement, referring to the world's worst nuclear disasters.

"The Duterte administration is about to leave a tarred legacy and is setting us up for another horror story like Chernobyl and Fukushima."

The Fukushima nuclear disaster was an accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan in 2011. It was the most severe nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster.

