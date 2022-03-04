You are here

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention
Dawood is keeping one eye on his sense of duty to the community. (Supplied)
Updated 04 March 2022
Bojan Preradovic

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention
  • Sliman Dawood’s short career has seen him build a healthy following already
Updated 04 March 2022
Bojan Preradovic

BELGRADE: “I have this weird connection with eternity.” So says Jeddah-based songwriter and producer Sliman Dawood, discussing his ‘stage name’ of EON — an apt artistic epithet considering his proclivity for playing the long game.

Dawood is certainly not intimidated by wholesale reinvention. Only a couple of years ago, he was better known as Jinx, an up-and-coming rapper, when he had a change of heart.

“I was going through a transition, personally and musically,” he says, “so I felt that name didn’t suit me anymore. My horizons were expanding, I was experimenting with my sound to find something that actually works for me, and things just fell into place with ‘EON.’”




Only a couple of years ago, he was better known as Jinx, an up-and-coming rapper, when he had a change of heart. (Supplied)

One major aspect of Dawood’s evolution was his focus on broadening his range as a performer. “I really worked on my voice, which allowed me to be a lot more diverse in the way that I approach my music,” he explains. “From an emotional perspective, being able to sing hits all the right notes, so to speak.”

As EON, the composer has not yet played a single show and is currently working on his debut album. But the handful of singles he has released thus far have already caught the eye (and ear) of Saudi indie label Wall of Sound Records, who signed Dawood at the end of 2020.

“Everyone there is like family to me. The conventional wisdom is that you fear and distrust record labels, but with Wall of Sound, they not only help me as an artist, but on a personal level, too. It’s almost like having a therapist. That’s how great they are.”




One major aspect of Dawood’s evolution was his focus on broadening his range as a performer. (Supplied)

The self-assurance and comfort that he draws from the relationship with his label are evident in the way Dawood has crafted his Wall of Sound releases to date. The seamless fusion of ethereal synthwave, electro-R&B beats and delicate vocal passages that define 2020’s “Again” are a clinical showcase of a promising emerging talent coming into his own.

Last year’s “Precious Nightmare” saw Dawood take a turn into darker, more pensive territory with nocturnal instrumentation that only serves to further illustrate the musician’s depth and confidence in his newfound identity. Fans took notice, too; the track garnered more than 300,000 streams on Anghami during its first week on the platform.

“I have a clear vision for what I want. I feel it’s important to keep it diverse, but I’m also trying to lock in a specific sonic character. There will be songs that are more hip-hop/trap sounding, while others will have a more R&B flavor,” Dawood tells Arab News. “I usually tell stories about my own experiences, and now I feel a shift happening in my life, so the music is definitely going to reflect that.”




His passion for musical exploration is equally fueled by what he sees in the local and regional scene around him. (Supplied

0Dawood’s self-professed eclecticism is on display on “Gemini,” his most recent release. Elegantly atmospheric and irresistibly rhythmic at the same time, the track is, he says, “about love and how much change I can see around me. There’s a new world just around the corner… I wanted to convey the feeling of warping through two different lives.”

Dawood is an avid gamer and admits that “it can be a way to procrastinate, but I try to turn it into a strength, especially when it comes to story-based games with rich, relatable worlds and inspiring soundtracks.” He also cites a varied range of influences, from Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West to rock acts like Evanescence and Pierce The Veil.

His passion for musical exploration is, however, equally fueled by what he sees in the local and regional scene around him. “I’m excited by how much talent we have not only in Saudi but around the Middle East in general. People are constantly innovating by combining different styles of music and engaging in the kind of experimentation that we need to make our mark on a wider scale.”

As he continues to craft his debut album and looks ahead to first performances as EON, Dawood is keeping one eye on his sense of duty to the community. “The way I hope to represent all of that is to show that we can make music that stays true to our influences but also has a special flavor to it that makes it very unique,” he says. “The creativity is there, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Topics: EON Sliman Dawood

Bulgari partners with Morocco's Casablanca for new collection

Bulgari partners with Morocco’s Casablanca for new collection
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Bulgari partners with Morocco’s Casablanca for new collection

Bulgari partners with Morocco’s Casablanca for new collection
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: French Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer continues to make waves on the international fashion scene.

The mastermind behind Paris-based label Casablanca has partnered with Italian luxury brand Bulgari on a new collection.

The seven-piece collection, a mix of sporty and elegant designs, will be divided into two launches.

The first, inspired by tennis bags and titled Apres Tennis, will be released on April 20. The second launch, Mosaic Story, which drops on May 2, has been inspired by landmarks in Rome, the city where Bulgari was founded.

Casablanca is known for its ultra-wearable clothing made out of luxe silks and cashmeres influenced by Tajer’s Moroccan roots.

His debut runway during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in 2018 was a love letter to his parents who met while working side by side in a clothing atelier in the fashion district of Casablanca.
 

Topics: Casablanca Bulgari

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE's Comic Con

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE’s Comic Con
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE’s Comic Con

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE’s Comic Con
  'Logistical challenges' is reason for withdrawal
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US actor Jon Bernthal will no longer attend the 10th edition of the Middle East Film and Comic Con, organizers announced on Friday.

The MEFCC shared the news on its social media platforms and said the withdrawal was due to “logistical challenges.”

Bernthal was expected to participate in a panel discussion, as well as meet and greet with fans on March 5 and 6. The event will host several world stars.

The list of celebrities includes US actor Michael Rooker, American voice actor Charles Martinet, “Game of Thrones” actress Nathalie Emmanuel and many more.

The festival, which is dedicated to film, comic book and video game fans, features workshops, a theater experience, an Artists’ Alley and the ever-popular cosplay competition.
 

Topics: Jon Bernthal Middle East Film and Comic Con

Saudi star Aseel Omran named as Dior's 1st regional ambassador

Saudi star Aseel Omran named as Dior’s 1st regional ambassador
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi star Aseel Omran named as Dior’s 1st regional ambassador

Saudi star Aseel Omran named as Dior’s 1st regional ambassador
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi actress and singer Aseel Omran was on Thursday named as the first Middle East ambassador for French luxury label Dior.

The Khobar-born star shared the news on her Instagram with her 6 million followers.

She said: “I’m proud to share with you a partnership that is dear to my heart. Today, I’m officially the first @dior ambassador in the Middle East and I cannot begin to express my excitement level.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aseel | أسيل (@aseel)

“Dior is a brand I was genuinely a big fan of growing up. I can’t wait to show you what the rest of the year holds,” she added.

TV presenter Lojain Omran celebrated her younger sister’s new partnership on Instagram by writing to her, “proud of you little angel.”

Songstress Omran rose to fame following her participation in reality TV shows “Gulf Stars,” and “Hiya wa Huwa.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aseel | أسيل (@aseel)

The 32-year-old musician and fashion star has partnered with other international brands such as cosmetics company L’Oreal Paris and Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari.

She is also known for her roles in TV shows including Netflix’s “Black Crows,” “Qabel Lil Kaser,” “Harun Al-Rashid,” and “Akoun Aw La.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aseel | أسيل (@aseel)

Her first album “Khajlanah” was released in 2007, followed by a second “Allah Yhannini” the next year, and a third “Mo Bessahel” in 2011.

In July 2020, Omran became a UNHCR agency high-profile supporter and has worked with the refugee organization on major campaigns including the winter and monsoon appeals for Rohingya refugees.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aseel | أسيل (@aseel)

She has collaborated with the UN agency on many other occasions, such as taking part in a field visit to the Zaatari camp in Jordan and most notably a day she spent getting to know a young refugee girl called Esraa.

Topics: Aseel Omran Dior Lifestyle Reads of the Week

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has been named Women of the Year by Time Magazine.

The 44-year-old barrister, who is the wife of US actor and filmmaker George Clooney, was among 12 other female leaders in the publication’s list, including US poet Amanda Gorman, American actress Kerry Washington, US singer Kacey Musgraves, Afghan reporter Zahra Joya, and American athlete Allyson Felix.

Clooney, who has four-year-old twins with her husband, told Time about how she balanced her family and career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TIME (@time)

She said: “Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance.”

On her humanitarian work, she pointed out how she tried to turn the spotlight on what was important.

“If I am at a work function and reporting of it focuses on irrelevant issues, there’s not much I can do about that. Since I can’t control it, my approach is just not to dwell on it and just get on with my work and my life and hope that attitudes will catch up,” she added.
 

Topics: Amal Clooney

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik returns to runway

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik returns to runway
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik returns to runway

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik returns to runway
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Model Shanina Shaik on Thursday returned to the runway presenting a fashion show in Melbourne for Australian e-tailer David Jones. 

The 31-year-old fashion star, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian, and Australian descent, wore three designs from the store’s winter 2022 offerings during the opening show of Melbourne Fashion Festival, running until March 12.

Her first look featured a satin green ankle-length dress with colorful patterns by Australian designer Bianca Spender, while the second gown was a cutout blazer dress in white.

Her final gown was a voluminous black zip-up dress with a plunging neckline by Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski.

Shaik took to Instagram to share a series of images from the event with her 2.7 million followers. Teasing that the new collection was currently available online and in store, she said: “Retuning to David Jones runway last night in my hometown Melbourne.”

Guests at the event included Australian model Jessica Gomes, television host Melissa Leong, model Victoria Lee – who also walked the runway – and TV personality Brooke Blurton.

Shaik’s last audience-packed runway was in 2019 during New York Fashion Week.

In 2020, she took part in the audience-free David Koma showcase during London Fashion Week.

Topics: Shanina Shaik

