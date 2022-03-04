Malaa Technologies becomes Saudi Arabia’s first open banking product

RIYADH: Fintech company Malaa Technologies has obtained a permit from the Saudi Central bank, or SAMA, to engage in open banking activities in the Kingdom.

The company, which was incubated by Aramco Wa’ed, was authorized to operate 12 months after it launched its services within the experimental environment as the first fintech to deploy its solution in the market, according to a statement.

Malaa has also concluded its integration efforts with the Arab National Bank’s systems to become the first lender whose customers can link their bank accounts directly through open banking.

"The financial sector in the kingdom is witnessing a remarkable development in adopting the best legislative and technical practices that are in the direct interest of the end consumers,” CEO of Malaa, Ali Alorainy said.

Founded in November 2020, the company focuses on low financial literacy of individuals and the low household savings rate.

It seeks to contribute to the National Savings Strategy and plans to work with the financial sector development program partners to achieve these goals.