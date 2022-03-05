You are here

Updated 05 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

'Save Your Health Save The Planet: Dentistry For A Bright, Green Future'

Updated 05 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Taking action to improve the general health of dental patients can have positive impacts on the environment, generate cost savings and help maintain healthy lives in the community, argues Dr. Rosanna Cavalletto in “Save Your Health Save The Planet: Dentistry For A Bright, Green Future.”
The dual-language English and Spanish book by Cavalletto, who was born in Venezuela and now resides in Saudi Arabia, also highlights the adverse environmental impacts of conventional dentistry practices.
The book is based on in-depth research and experience. It shows that the current system of dentistry is depleting the environment and our health, using studies on the health dangers of highly toxic materials.
The proposed overhaul of dental practices links oral health and general well-being to a healthy planet. Beautifully illustrated, the book simultaneously promotes sustainability and profit. It sets a path for a better tomorrow for dental professionals, patients and the environment.
The book explores environmental pollution sources, waste problems and solutions, the risks associated with greener choices, understanding carbon footprints in dentistry and common sources of emissions, and emerging natural ingredients for healthy lifestyles.
Cavalletto is a specialist in operative dentistry, dental aesthetics and biomaterials. She has carried out international research regarding holistic practices in oral health.
She is a graduate of the University of Carabobo, Venezuela, and is the ambassador for the International Academy of Oral and Medical Toxicology in the Kingdom.

