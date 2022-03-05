You are here

$2.3m prize money at stake as strong international field contest Super Saturday in Dubai

$2.3m prize money at stake as strong international field contest Super Saturday in Dubai
There are nine races, eight of which are preps for course and distance events on the World Cup card and more than $2.3 million in prize money. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 March 2022
Laura King

  • The nine races at Meydan will include 34 overseas runners from 12 countries
This weekend is seeing the second-biggest meeting of the year in the UAE take place at Meydan. It’s “Super Saturday” — a day of trials for the Dubai World Cup meeting in three weeks’ time.

There are nine races, eight of which are preps for course and distance events on the World Cup card and more than $2.3 million in prize money. There are also two Group 1s, making this an important day for local trainers as it is their best chance of landing a win at racing’s top tier.

Not that this isn’t a busy international day, too. There are 34 overseas runners from 12 different countries, including two who already have G1 victories on their CV. They are Emaraaty Ana, trained by Kevin Ryan in the UK, and A Case Of You, trained by Ado McGuinness in Ireland.

They clash in the G3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, the prep for the G1 Al Quoz Sprint, which looks like the race of the night. Both are unlikely to be 100 percent fit, with a bigger target in three weeks, although A Case Of You did win on the all-weather at Dundalk a couple of weeks ago. A loaded contest also includes dual course Listed winner Man Of Promise for Charlie Appleby and last year’s first and third, Final Song and Acklam Express.

Speaking of last year’s winners, there are five of them on the card, which is one of the great things about racing in the UAE — the stars are often of the recurring variety. Lord Glitters and Barney Roy won the G1 Jebel Hatta in 2021 and 2020, respectively, and one of them could make history by becoming the first horse to win the race twice.

So could Salute The Soldier, trained by Fawzi Nass, as no horse has ever won two runnings of the G1 Maktoum Challenge Round 3 — the official feature race with a whopping purse of $450,000. It won’t be easy for him, though, as he faces stiff competition from Dubai World Cup fourth, Hypothetical, and Avant Garde, who was third in last year’s Godolphin Mile and who tries this distance for the first time.

Another defending his crown is Canvassed, who lines up for Doug Watson in the closing G3 Mahab Al Shimaal, prep for the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, and Brraq, who contests the opening G1 Maktoum Challenge Round 3 for Purebred Arabians.

There are no defending champions in the 1400-meter Ras Al Khor race, as it hasn’t been run before. It looks to be a belting contest, with Haqeeqy, Storm Damage and D’Bai all in the reckoning, while the 3-year-olds clash in the Al Bastikiya, prep for the UAE Derby. Fancied in that one is Bendoog, a massive horse who is still growing into his huge frame, although Withering looks a danger for Salute The Soldier’s trainer Nass. 

The great horses on show on Saturday aren’t just active racehorses, either. Dubai Racing Club has launched an expansion of its current rehoming program for ex-racehorses. Called “Dar Al Khail,” meaning “Home of the Horse,” it will be celebrated by a parade of ex-racehorses before racing. Those on display include G3 winners My Catch and Shamaal Nibras, while the oldest is 29-year-old First Flame.

A Super Saturday, indeed.

Russia says it has arrested US Olympic basketball champion for narcotics

Russia said Saturday it had arrested an American woman who is a member of the US Olympic basketball team. The identity of the woman was not revealed. (Reuters/File Photo)
Russia said Saturday it had arrested an American woman who is a member of the US Olympic basketball team. The identity of the woman was not revealed. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 05 March 2022
AFP

Russia says it has arrested US Olympic basketball champion for narcotics

Russia said Saturday it had arrested an American woman who is a member of the US Olympic basketball team. The identity of the woman was not revealed. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • An expert had found that the liquid was the narcotic cannabis oil
  • The statement did not provide the identity of the jailed woman
Updated 05 March 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday it had arrested an American woman who is a two-time Olympic basketball champion on narcotics charges as tensions between Moscow and the West soar over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
A statement by the Russian Federal Customs Service said that an inspection of hand luggage carried by a US citizen who arrived on a flight from New York in February "confirmed the presence of 'vapes' (and) a liquid with a specific smell".
An expert had found that the liquid was the narcotic cannabis oil (hash oil), the statement said.
The statement did not provide the identity of the jailed woman but said that she was "a member of the US National Basketball Association, a two-time Olympic basketball champion in the US team".
The detained woman faces a potential jail term of 5 to 10 years, the customs service said.
Many women basketballers who play in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) spend the American off-season playing in European leagues, including the Russian and Ukrainian leagues.

Al-Ahli in relegation battle after coach Besnik Hasi is sacked following defeat to Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ahli in relegation battle after coach Besnik Hasi is sacked following defeat to Al-Ettifaq
  • Uruguayan boss Robert Siboldi reportedly takes over with seven matches left to save the Jeddah club’s season
Al-Ahli lost 1-0 to Al-Ettifaq on Friday evening, a result that leaves the three-time champions in real relegation trouble and without a coach following the subsequent dismissal of Besnik Hasi. The new man, reported in South America to be Uruguayan boss Robert Siboldi, does not have much time to steer the Jeddah giants to safety. With seven games left, they are just three points above the trapdoor and others below have games in hand.

It means that Al-Ahli became the 12th out of the 16 clubs in the Saudi Professional League to make a coaching change this season (Al-Shabab, Damac, Abha and Al-Feiha are the only ones to still have the same man in place) but unlike some of the other decisions, there can be few complaints or eyebrows raised about this one.

The Albanian had been under threat for some time following disappointing results for much of the season, and his 22 percent win ratio is the lowest of any coach in Al-Ahli’s history. There were calls as early as September for the boss to be fired. That was when the club didn’t win any of their first seven games, collecting just five points. Many others in the league have been fired for much less. 

The team was too reliant on Omar Al-Somah for goals, which was a problem as the Syrian striker has struggled to match the form of past seasons and even if he hadn’t, he still needed more support in attack. Mistakes and lapses of concentration at the back also proved costly.

The decision to keep faith with Hasi seemed to have been the right one earlier in the season, however, as there were improvements as soon as 2022 dawned. On the first day of the new year, Al-Ahli came back from two goals down against high-flying Al-Shabab to take a 3-2 lead. The visitors may have won the game 4-3 but the hosts’ performance and fighting spirit, which had been an issue in the previous season, were heartening.

Then came a six-match unbeaten run that seemed to take the two-time Asian Champions League runners-up clear of trouble. The talk was of trying to finish in the top six and start refreshing the team for the following season.

No more. A number of factors have spelled the end for Hasi, who was appointed last June. Results are obviously the most important. Losing to Al-Shabab in the King’s Cup quarterfinals on Feb. 21 ended any hopes of silverware this season. That trophy would have helped turn minds away from the indifferent league campaign. Then came a 4-3 Jeddah Derby loss to Al-Ittihad, which kept their rivals on course for a first title since 2009.

The Greens impressed in coming back from 3-0 down only to lose with a late penalty, but it was a painful and deflating defeat. It meant that Friday’s game with Al-Ettifaq was a six-pointer and while Al-Ahli largely dominated against a team that had not won since November, they ended with nothing but a third straight loss and a relegation battle.

The fact that Al-Ettifaq’s first win for over three months was their first since firing their coach was not lost on Al-Ahli. In recent days, other relegation strugglers Al-Faisaly and Al-Hazm have also made changes.

And now on the same day that Al-Ettifaq picked up their first win this year, the club appointed Patrice Carteron as their new coach. The Frenchman led Zamalek to the Egyptian title last season but left Cairo earlier in the week with the club accusing him of negotiating with a Saudi team, which was thought to be Al-Ahli, while still in the job. Al-Ettifaq denied they talked to the 2015 CAF Champions League winning boss before he left Zamalek, saying they waited until the former Al-Taawoun boss was free before making their move.

It doesn’t matter too much now as it all means that unlike the title race, where it seems that nobody can stop Al-Ittihad on their relentless march to the title, the relegation battle is really heating up. Bottom club Al-Hazm are adrift but then any two of a number of teams could join them in the second tier next season. Even Al-Fateh in seventh can’t feel completely safe with a six-point cushion and teams below having a game in hand even if they will almost certainly be fine barring a late collapse. In reality, it is probably two from the next six. The recent rash of coaching changes are not decisions made for the long term, but teams know that a couple of wins will make a huge difference.

That is the situation Al-Ahli’s new boss is walking into. If it is Siboldi, then it is a gamble for the club as the former goalkeeper has never coached outside Mexico. Next Saturday’s game against Al-Tai, just a point above, is obviously a huge clash. One benefit of the closeness of the table is that a win could even take Al-Ahli back into the top half, and that is what they will be hoping is the case before a meeting with defending champions Al-Hilal in the following week. There is another relegation six-pointer as Al-Taawoun take on Al-Faisaly in a rematch of the 2021 King’s Cup final.

Al-Ettifaq and their new boss Carteron have two very tough matches coming up against Al-Nassr and Damac. 

Al-Ahli fans don’t have much experience of relegation battles and the fact that this one looks to be hugely exciting for the neutral will not provide much comfort. All they can hope for is that it ends in safety, regardless of who is in charge.

Eddie Howe: Newcastle can learn from Brighton to improve ‘not perfect’ training ground situation

Eddie Howe: Newcastle can learn from Brighton to improve ‘not perfect’ training ground situation
  • The Magpies take on the Seagulls at St James’ Park on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight matches
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United’s training ground situation is “not perfect,” according to head coach Eddie Howe, who believes the Magpies can learn a lesson on the infrastructure front from today’s opponents Brighton.

Howe’s side take on the Seagulls at St James’ Park looking to extend their longest unbeaten run in the Premier League since 2011. The run currently stands at seven games.

While Howe will be hoping to see off Graham Potter and co on the field, he knows Newcastle can educate themselves about how to build a football club off it, by looking to the south coast.

Howe said: “They have been a very well run club for a number of years. I think if you look first at their training ground, which I always think is such a critical place to get right in terms of how it looks and how it feels, the use for the players who are there every day. I think Brighton have got one of the best training grounds in the country.

“They got some key appointments right in terms of building the team around the players. It is absolutely crucial you get those appointments right,” he said. “They have and of course the manager and the players play a huge part in that, I highlighted Graham and the job he has done there and right from the top it seems they have a plan and a strategy and have implemented it very well.”

Chronic underinvestment by previous owner Mike Ashley meant there has been little change in Newcastle’s training facilities since the days of Sir Bobby Robson.

Co-owner Amanda Staveley is keen that the training ground become a key component of the club’s rebuild and rebirth, and Howe agrees.

“These things do take time,” he said. “I remember Brighton having no stadium. For many many years we played them at the Withdean, so it wasn’t an overnight thing for Brighton.”

“It took a lot of time for Brighton to get to where they are now. I’m not certain on the timescales here. It wouldn’t be for me to say that. We have a good training facility here. It’s not perfect. It’s good but it could be a lot better.

“We are looking to improve things, especially in the shorter term but long-term I think the club has big ambitions for the training facilities, but how long that will be, I don’t know.”

After defender Dan Burn’s recent move from Brighton to Newcastle, sporting director Dan Ashworth is expected to follow soon, although Howe could not say when.

“Once something is official, I’m sure you’ll be the first to hear of it,” he said. “We’re working as we were until that appointment is made.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe keen to re-sign in-form Fabian Schar

As part of Fabian Schar’s contract, a one-year extension was triggered last summer, which came as a surprise to many as it was widely expected the center-half would walk out. (AFP/File Photo)
As part of Fabian Schar’s contract, a one-year extension was triggered last summer, which came as a surprise to many as it was widely expected the center-half would walk out. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Magpies boss will make late selection call on Allan Saint-Maximin on Saturday
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has said Newcastle United are keen to re-sign in-form defender Fabian Schar, with the Switzerland international in the final few months of his Magpies deal.

As part of Schar’s contract, a one-year extension was triggered last summer, which came as a surprise to many as it was widely expected the center-half would walk out after falling out of favor with previous manager Steve Bruce.

However, under Eddie Howe, Schar has been restored to the side and is shining. The Swiss has been one of Newcastle’s star performers, alongside new central defensive partner Dan Burn, in a side that has kept three clean sheets in a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

And it sounds like Howe is keen to reward that run with a new deal for the player, who was a Rafa Benitez bargain buy from Deportivo de La Coruna in the summer of 2018.

“Fabian is someone, as I’ve said before, I’ve always admired,” said Howe.

“He is a really good footballing center-back. The most important thing for me is that he has defended very well. He is another one that is trained really well.

“We’re aware of his contract situation and we’ll be sitting down and discussing things with his agent very shortly.”

Schar is not the only player at Newcastle whose deal is well into its final year.

Sean Longstaff, once a $46 million target for Manchester United, will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Although Longstaff has been unable to force his way into the side for a few weeks, Howe rates the midfielder highly.

The head coach, whose side take on Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park tomorrow, said: “I love Sean, and I haven’t probably displayed that by my team selection, but that’s only because it’s a really strong area of the team. Bruno’s not playing as well.

“I really do rate Sean highly and I’m desperate for him to get an opportunity and show everyone on a consistent basis what he can do, because I think he’s a top player,” Howe said. “I’d love him to stay at the football club — there is no part of me that wants to see him leave.”

“I believe he has a long-term future here, but that’s Sean’s decision as well,” he said.

“From my side, there is absolutely every part of me that wants him to stay.”

Meanwhile, like last week, Howe says he will make a late call on whether Allan Saint-Maximin will be involved against the Seagulls.

The Frenchman missed the last two games against West Ham United and Brentford with a calf problem.

And while the player is back in the UK, following a trip to his homeland for treatment on the injury, he is yet to train in full contact with his teammates.

Howe said: “Maxi hasn’t trained yet with us, but hopefully he does today (Friday).

“We’ll make a decision based on how he looks and how his injury status is after that training session.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Howe has provided an update on the fitness of key first-team trio Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Matt Ritchie.

“Matty is doing really well,” Howe said. “He’s had a period where he has been away and come back. We hope he will train next week.

“I think once he trains he’ll be up to speed quite quickly, because he’s been able to maintain his fitness,” he added. “Kieran is doing well — he’s had the stitches out in his foot so he’s making good progress. We’re happy.

“Callum is as we were, really. He’s working toward returning and working hard on certain aspects. He’s not running yet and we haven’t seen him outside yet, but with the last update I gave you, he’s still on track from then.”

Australian cricket great Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack: Report

Shane Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets. (Action Images/Jason O'Brien/File Photo)
Shane Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets. (Action Images/Jason O'Brien/File Photo)
  • Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand
  • As well as his Test career, Warne played in the IPL and other Twenty20 competitions
LONDON: Australian cricketer Shane Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died aged 52 on Friday.
Warne, who ended his spell-binding international career in 2007 with a remarkable 708 test wickets, died from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, his family confirmed in a statement.
"Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement read.
"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."
Credited for reviving the art of leg spin, Warne made his test debut in 1992 against India and by the time he ended his 15-year international career, the spinner had established himself as one of the all-time greats of the game.
He also had 293 wickets from 194 one-dayers and won the man-of-the-match award when Australia beat Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup final.
Thai Police said Warne and three other friends were staying in a private villa and one of them went to inquire about him after the former cricketer did not turn up for dinner.
"The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance," Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with of the Bo Put police on Koh Samui, told Reuters by phone.
"An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died."
They did not know the cause of death but were not treating it as suspicious, added Chatchawin.
Warne's death comes hours after another former Australian cricket great, wicket-keeper Rod Marsh died on Friday at the age of 74.
Warne's last post on Twitter, 12 hours before his death was reported, was a tribute to Marsh.
"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family."

ALL-TIME GREATS
Rated by the esteemed Wisden Cricketers' Almanack as among the five greatest players of the 20th century, Warne was one of the game's prominent crowd-pullers whose craft as well as his lifestyle often made headlines.
The wily spinner frequently courted controversy and served a 12-month suspension after testing positive for banned diuretics in 2003.
Often called the best captain Australia never had, he inspired Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural Indian Premier League title in 2008.
Warne's death prompted an avalanche of tributes from the cricketing world.
His great Indian rival Sachin Tendulkar was "shocked, stunned & miserable" at the death of "Warnie".
"There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you," Tendulkar tweeted.
West Indies batting great Viv Richards also paid his tribute on Twitter.
"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket," he wrote.
Australia test captain Pat Cummins called Warne a "once-in-a-century cricketer" and said the team, currently playing in Pakistan, were "numbed by the news".
"So many of us in the playing group grew up idolising him and fell in love with this great sport as a result," Cummins said.
"The game of cricket was never the same after Shane emerged, and it will never be the same now he has gone. Rest in peace King."
"It has been a terrible couple of days for Australian cricket with the passing of Rod Marsh and now Shane. Our thoughts are with both families," added Cummins.

