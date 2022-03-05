You are here

Little difference between 'toxic' Trump policies and Biden's 'indecisiveness,' pro-Palestinian activists argue

A dozen pro-Palestinian speakers, from Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi to Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Roger Waters, were at the conference entitled “Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad.” (Screenshots)
A dozen pro-Palestinian speakers, from Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi to Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Roger Waters, were at the conference entitled “Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad.” (Screenshots)
RAY HANANIA

Little difference between 'toxic' Trump policies and Biden's 'indecisiveness,' pro-Palestinian activists argue

A dozen pro-Palestinian speakers, from Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi to Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Roger Waters, were at the conference entitled “Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad.” (Screenshots)
  Conference in Washington D.C. brought pro-Palestinian speakers and activists together to discuss Israel's manipulation of media coverage
RAY HANANIA
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A dozen pro-Palestinian speakers, from Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi to Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Roger Waters, told a gathering of activists in Washington D.C. Friday that Israel manipulates news media coverage and hides behind accusations of anti-Semitism to justify its hypocritical policies on Palestine.

The annual conference entitled “Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad,” attended virtually by Arab News, scaled the enormous breadth of anti-Palestinian policies not only in Israel but also from America and challenges that exist with the current administration of President Joe Biden.

Ashrawi said a thin line separates the “toxic policies” of Donald Trump and the “indecisiveness” of Biden.

“Settlers are on a rampage everywhere in Palestine. The annexation and expansion of settlements and home demolitions are going on at twice the rate in which they were carried out during in the Trump period. During Biden, the escalation of violations is incredible and is enormous. The extra-judicial executions, daily killings of our people continue with full impunity,” Ashrawi said from her home in Ramallah in Occupied Palestine.

“And Israel, as they say, is taking advantage of the US weakness and indecision. They are very happy that they think of the Biden administration as indecisive, and they are quite happy to live with timid verbal reprimands with no consequences. The rate at which the destruction is taking place and the killings is so accelerated.”

Ashrawi said Biden opposes “settlement expansion” but does not speak out to confront existing “illegal settlements,” a major change from previous administrations. She said the Biden administration allows Israel’s government to “set the policies” for America, including having to “ask” Israel for permission to do things they have the power to do, such as re-opening the consulate in East Jerusalem or re-joining organizations such as UNESCO.

American policy changed dramatically, Ashrawi said, under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who declared US policies had to “pivot away from the Middle East” because achieving peace was difficult.

Sut Jhally, professor of communication at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and executive director of the Media Education Foundation, said many of the challenges Palestinian face is the result of a deliberate propaganda campaign by Israel to define Palestinians as terrorists and Israelis as defenders.

Jhally said that until late in the 1980s, the mainstream news media was fair and often criticized and challenged Israeli actions. 

“Such coverage is unthinkable today ... Journalism in the US doesn’t exist today,” Jhally said. One strategy was to counter justice for Palestinians with threats of terrorism against Israelis. Reverse the reality, he said Israelis were advised, and always start their propaganda with repetitive phrases such as “Hamas rockets” and “Palestinian terrorism,” not with Israeli violence.

Jhally said that in the 1990s, Israelis gathered marketing and media experts to redefine how the conflict was being presented to the public, dubbed “Hasbara,” and strategize on managing news media coverage. “Propaganda is not a dirty word,” Jhally said media experts told Israel. The Hasbara strategists also recommended to “avoid history and avoid facts” in speaking to Americans, Western audiences and media.

Waters, who has organized boycotts of Israel by some of the world’s most famous artists, said he is often attacked as being “anti-Semitic” because he supports human rights for Palestinians. 

“I support the fight for human rights of all people everywhere,” Waters said defiantly.

Waters, who has called Israel a “terrorist, apartheid regime,” said there is a positive impact for Palestinians from the artist boycotts on Israel, educating fans about Israel’s apartheid policies and violence.

He said he speaks out in defense of human rights across the world, but said his voice in support of Palestinians “by far draws the most ire.”

“We know what anti-Semitism means and it does not mean criticizing the state of Israel, you a------,” Waters said to cheers. “No conversation about Israel is possible without using the word apartheid. Because Israel is an apartheid nation.”

Speakers addressing the conference included Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy, who said Israelis simply close their eyes to reality, denouncing the occupation and violence in Ukraine while saying nothing about occupation and violence in the occupied West Bank.

Rev. Donald Wagner, former national director of Friends of Sabeel-North America and Middle East studies professor, spent years studying “Christian Zionism” and explained the powerful impact American Christians from the far right have on US policy against the Palestinians. Ironically, the Christian Palestinian population has dropped significantly from 13 percent at the start of the 1967 occupation to under 1 percent, today.

Huwaida Arraf, co-founder of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) and who is running as a Democratic candidate for Congress in Michigan’s 10th District, said her activism fighting for Palestinian human rights prepares her for fighting for the rights of families in her district.

“Around me, my neighbors, there are human rights violations being committed every day. They are not the same as what I saw in Palestine, for sure,” Arraf said.

“When you have to decide between putting food on the table and heating your home, you are not free ... when you have to ration your medication, when you are afraid to go to the hospital because you cannot afford the hospital bill, you are being denied, you are not free.”

She said her focus is “putting people at the center of our policies whether they are foreign or right here.”

Arraf said she expects her critics to avoid the real issues and instead attack her falsely in the campaign as being “anti-Semitic.”

The conference was organized by the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs magazine, based in Washington D.C., and the Institute for Research and Middle East Policy.

Topics: US Palestine US President Joe Biden Donald Trump

France to conduct fast-jet training flights over Bosnia

France to conduct fast-jet training flights over Bosnia
Updated 43 sec ago

France to conduct fast-jet training flights over Bosnia

France to conduct fast-jet training flights over Bosnia
Updated 43 sec ago
SARAJEVO: The European Union peacekeeping force in Bosnia (EUFOR) said on Saturday that France would conduct fast-jet training flights over Bosnia in light of the deteriorating security situation internationally.
The EU last week decided to increase its EUFOR force to 1,100 troops from 600 by sending in reserves from Austria, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia to stave off potential instability after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Some troops have already arrived.
Bosnia lies hundreds of miles from the fighting but is facing an increasingly assertive Bosnian Serb separatist movement that analysts say has at least tacit support from Moscow.
“The Charles de Gaulle Aircraft carrier is currently conducting operational training in the Mediterranean Sea and, from Monday 7th March, its Rafale aircraft will conduct overflights of the Western Balkans including Bosnia-Herzegovina,” EUFOR said.
NATO and EU senior officials have warned that instability from the war in Ukraine could spread to the Western Balkans, Moldova and Georgia.
Bosnia, like Ukraine, has long said it wants to join NATO — a position that has infuriated Russia. Moscow said in March last year it would react if Bosnia took steps toward joining the US-led military alliance.
The Bosnian Serbs, led by pro-Russian Milorad Dodik, want the country to remain neutral and stay out of NATO.
Dodik, who is the Serb member of the country’s tripartite presidency, has initiated Bosnia’s worst political crisis since the end of its war in the 1990s, challenging state institutions as part of the Serbs’ long-time bid to secede and eventually join neighboring Serbia.
EUFOR, which replaced NATO peacekeeping troops in Bosnia in 2004, is made up of about 3,500 personnel — 600 of them currently deployed in country.

Taliban's secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face

Taliban’s secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face
Updated 05 March 2022
AFP

Taliban's secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face

Taliban’s secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face
  Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani heads a powerful subset of the Taliban blamed for some of the worst violence of the past 20 years
Updated 05 March 2022
AFP

KABUL: One of the Taliban’s most secretive leaders, whose only picture on US “most wanted” lists is a grainy semi-covered profile, was photographed openly for the first time Saturday at a passing-out parade for new Afghan police recruits.
Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also heads the feared Haqqani Network, has previously only been photographed clearly from behind — even since the hard-line Islamists seized power last August.
“For your satisfaction and for building your trust ... I am appearing in the media in a public meeting with you,” he said in a speech at the parade.
Before the Taliban’s return, Haqqani was the most senior of three deputies to leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
Akhundzada himself hasn’t been seen in public for years, and many Afghan analysts believe he may not even be alive.
Haqqani heads a powerful subset of the Taliban blamed for some of the worst violence of the past 20 years.
The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest, saying he was responsible for a string of terror attacks.
Pictures of Haqqani were being widely shared on social media Saturday by Taliban officials who had previously only posted photographs that didn’t show his face, or if it had been digitally blurred.
At the police parade Saturday, Haqqani was dressed like many of the senior Taliban officials — very heavily bearded and wearing a black turban and white shawl.
He said he was showing his face so “you could know how much value we have with our leadership.”
Haqqani’s appearance also suggests the Taliban have grown even more confident of their hold on the country since seizing power on August 15, two weeks before the last US-led foreign forces left.
Several diplomats were in the crowd — including Pakistan’s ambassador — even though no country has officially recognized the new Taliban regime.
The Haqqani Network, founded in the 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani, was heavily supported by the CIA during the Mujahideen war against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is believed to be in his 40s, is his son, and succeeded him following his death in 2018.
The latter was blamed for the deadly 2008 attack on Kabul’s Serena Hotel that killed six people, as well as at least one assassination attempt against former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.
The FBI Rewards for Justice program says he maintains “close ties” to Al Qaeda, and “is a specially designated global terrorist.”
He is reported to have been the target of several US drone strikes — in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and in the rugged terrain between them that is the heartland of the Haqqani Network.
He was also credited as the author of a New York Times opinion piece in 2020 titled “What We, the Taliban, Want,” sparking controversy that the newspaper had given “terrorists” a public platform.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

UK to speed up sanctions against Russians

UK to speed up sanctions against Russians
Updated 05 March 2022
Reuters

UK to speed up sanctions against Russians

UK to speed up sanctions against Russians
  Britain has been criticized for not moving as quickly with sanctions against individuals as the European Union, the United States and Canada
Updated 05 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will be able to move more quickly to sanction Russian businessmen over President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine as a result of new legal measures which will be sent to parliament next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Asked by foreign correspondents in London why Roman Abramovich, the highest-profile Russian businessman in Britain due to his ownership of Chelsea Football Club, had not been sanctioned, Johnson said the government had to move carefully.
“None of us want to live in a country where the state can take your house off you without a very high burden of proof and due process,” he was quoted as saying in the interview conducted on Friday by Italy’s La Repubblica and other newspapers.
“There’s no point saying, yeah, we’re going to go after him, and then you come up against the brick wall of lawyers. So we have to get it right. We’re also trying not to just make this about one individual,” Johnson added.
Britain has been criticized for not moving as quickly with sanctions against individuals as the European Union, the United States and Canada.
Johnson said amendments to Britain’s economic crimes legislation due to be presented to parliament on Monday would help the government act with more speed.
“Top line of what our package on Monday will do is that the measures that you have against individual oligarchs in Europe will essentially allow us to catch them too,” he said.
Britain on Thursday sanctioned two more Russians — industrialist Alisher Usmanov and former deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov.
Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea Football Club and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Topics: UK Russia

Ukraine says evacuation delayed by Russian ceasefire violations

Ukraine says evacuation delayed by Russian ceasefire violations
Updated 05 March 2022
AP
AFP

Ukraine says evacuation delayed by Russian ceasefire violations

Ukraine says evacuation delayed by Russian ceasefire violations
  • First breakthrough in allowing civilians to escape the war
  • But broad offensive across the country continues
Updated 05 March 2022
AP AFP

KYIV: Officials in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian forces, said they were delaying an evacuation of the civilian population, accusing Moscow's troops of breaking a ceasefire.

“Due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the ceasefire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed,” city officials said in a statement on social media.

Mariupol, a southern city of about 450,000 people on the Azov Sea, was scheduled to begin the evacuations at 0900 GMT, after Russian forces agreed a ceasefire to allow civilians to leave the fighting.

“We ask all Mariupol residents to disperse and head to places where they can shelter. More information about the evacuation will be posted soon,” municipal officials wrote.

“At the moment, negotiations are underway with Russia to establish a ceasefire and ensure a safe humanitarian corridor,” the statement added.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that it had agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha “from 10 a.m. Moscow time” (8 a.m. GMT.) The vaguely worded statement did not make clear how long the routes would remain open.
A top official in Mariupol said the cease-fire there is to last until 4 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT) and an evacuation along a humanitarian corridor would begin at 11 a.m. (9 a.m. GMT.) Pavlo Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk military-civil administration that includes Mariupol, said the humanitarian corridor would extend from the city to Zaporizhzhia.
The head of Ukraine’s security council, Oleksiy Danilov, had called on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the older adults to get away from the fighting, calling such corridors “question No. 1.”
As Russian forces batter strategic locations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”
NATO said a no-fly zone could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia. But as the United States and other NATO members send weapons for Kyiv and more than 1 million refugees spill through the continent, the conflict is already drawing in countries far beyond Ukraine’s borders.
Russia continues to crack down on independent media reporting on the war, also blocking Facebook and Twitter, and more outlets say they are pausing their work inside the country.
And in a warning of a hunger crisis yet to come, the UN World Food Program says millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid “immediately.”
Ukraine’s president was set to brief US senators on Saturday by video conference as Congress considers a request for $10 billion in emergency funding for humanitarian aid and security needs.
In a bitter and emotional speech late Friday, Zelenskyy criticized NATO over the lack of a no-fly zone, saying it will fully untie Russia’s hands as it escalates its air attack.
“The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages,” he said, warning that “the history of Europe will remember this forever.”
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier in the day ruled out the possibility of a no-fly zone, saying NATO planes would have to shoot down Russian aircraft. A no-fly zone would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine.
In a separate video message to antiwar protesters in several European cities, Zelenskyy continued to appeal for help. “If we fall, you will fall,” he said.
The UN Security Council scheduled an open meeting for Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation. The United Nations estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million fleeing to neighboring countries in the coming months will need humanitarian aid.
Russian forces did not make significant progress Friday in their offensive to sever Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, which would deal a severe blow to the country’s economy. There were also no changes in the north and the east, where the Russian offensive has met fierce Ukrainian resistance.
While a vast Russian armored column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued northwest of Kyiv, and the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka came under heavy fire.
He said Ukrainian forces still held the northern city of Chernihiv and the southern city of Mykolaiv. Ukrainian artillery also defended Ukraine’s biggest port city, Odesa, from repeated attempts by Russian ships, he said.
More than 840 children have been wounded in the war, and 28 have been killed, according to Ukraine’s government. A total of 331 civilians had been confirmed killed, but the true number is probably much higher, the UN human rights office said.
Kyiv’s central train station remained crowded with people desperate to flee the capital. “People just want to live,” one woman, Ksenia, said.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Ukraine

Myanmar junta strips shadow government members of citizenship

Myanmar junta strips shadow government members of citizenship
Updated 05 March 2022
AFP

Myanmar junta strips shadow government members of citizenship

Myanmar junta strips shadow government members of citizenship
  • Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military’s power-grab last year
  • Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained since the coup
Updated 05 March 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Myanmar’s junta has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi’s toppled administration, it said Saturday.
Ousted lawmakers formed the “National Unity Government” weeks after the military’s power-grab last year, and have vowed to overturn the coup.
The NUG has since been declared a “terrorist” organization by the junta.
Those stripped of citizenship include spokesman Sasa — who goes by one name — minister for foreign affairs Zin Mar Aung, home minister Lwin Ko Latt and human rights minister Aung Myo Min.
The group had “violated the existing laws of the State and ... found to be committing acts that could harm the interests of Myanmar,” according to a junta notice in state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.
Writer Ei Pencilo and prominent activists Min Ko Naing and Ei Thinzar Maung had also had their citizenship revoked, it said.
“Similar perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted,” the notice from the military added.
The NUG holds no territory and has not been recognized by any foreign government with many of its members in hiding or exile.
Suu Kyi — nominated as its head — has been detained since the coup and faces a barrage of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup and a subsequent military crackdown on dissent that a local monitoring group says has killed more than 1,600 people.

Topics: Myanmar

