You are here

  • Home
  • One statue at a time, activists reclaim India’s looted cultural heritage

One statue at a time, activists reclaim India’s looted cultural heritage

A statue of Buddha is seen on March 30, 2007, at the Grand Palais Museum in Paris as part of the exhibition 'L'âge d'or de l'art classique.' (Classical art golden period). (File/AFP)
1 / 3
A statue of Buddha is seen on March 30, 2007, at the Grand Palais Museum in Paris as part of the exhibition 'L'âge d'or de l'art classique.' (Classical art golden period). (File/AFP)
One statue at a time, activists reclaim India’s looted cultural heritage
2 / 3
A picture taken on Oct. 24, 2012, at the Petit Palais in Paris, shows a 11th-century bronze Nataraja Siva from India, shown during the exhibition 'Dieux, mode d'emploi.' (File/AFP)
One statue at a time, activists reclaim India’s looted cultural heritage
3 / 3
A 1,200-year-old Buddha statue that was looted from the Devisthan Kundalpur Temple in Bihar, India. (Photo courtesy: India Pride Project)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8ksk

Updated 1 min 43 sec ago

One statue at a time, activists reclaim India’s looted cultural heritage

A statue of Buddha is seen on March 30, 2007, at the Grand Palais Museum in Paris as part of the exhibition 'L'âge d'or de l'art classique.' (Classical art golden period). (File/AFP)
  • The country’s efforts to retrieve missing artifacts have ramped up since 2014
  • Volunteers do background research and track missing treasures worldwide
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Three recent recoveries of ancient statues stolen from Indian heritage sites have put a spotlight on the country’s hunt for looted artifacts, with the government and activists vowing to increase efforts to bring missing treasures home.

Many artifacts were looted from Indian temples and religious pilgrimage sites during colonial times.

After India’s independence from British rule in 1947, they continued to fall victim to theft, forcing the country to enact a law banning the export of any sort of archaeological objects and granting archeological sites state ownership in 1972.

Despite the law, 50,000 statues and artifacts had been stolen and sold abroad according to UNESCO estimates from the late 1980s.

The current number is likely to be much higher.

Efforts to retrieve them have increased since 2014, and hundreds have been returned to their place of origin.

The most recent artifact repatriations were of a 10th century goat-headed Yogini sculpture from England, a 1,200-year-old Buddha relic discovered in Italy, and a 14th century Hanuman idol found in Australia.

“Since 2014, we have recovered more than 300 artifacts,” S. Vijay Kumar, who has been tracing lost Indian heritage since 2004, told Arab News this week.

Kumar founded the volunteer-run India Pride Project in 2014 to do background research on, catalogue, and track missing Indian artifacts worldwide.

His book, “The Idol Thief,” is a true account of events surrounding heritage theft, describing the story of now-jailed Indian American art dealer Subhash Kapoor, who specialized in selling antiquities from across India and Southeast Asia to museums around the world.

Kumar’s volunteer group was involved in finding the three recently recovered statues.

The Buddha statue had gone missing in early 2000 from its altar at one of India’s most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites, the Devisthan Kundalpur Temple in Bihar.

It was received by the Consulate General of India in Milan in February.

The Yogini sculpture vanished from a temple in Lokhari, Uttar Pradesh around 40 years ago and was discovered in England in 1988 on the London art market.

It was returned to Indian authorities in December.

The bronze Hanuman statue was stolen from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, in 2012. Last week, it was handed over to the Indian High Commission in Canberra.

“The whole idea of India’s Pride Project is to restore India’s pride, because our idols are being stolen and being auctioned blatantly, which I feel impacts India’s pride,” Kumar said.

“There should be strict laws dealing specifically with the theft of antiques and the local police should be interested in lodging cases when heritage is stolen.”

Christopher A. Marinello, a London-based lawyer and the founder of Art Recovery International, who specializes in tracking down looted and stolen art and has been cooperating with Kumar since the early 2000s, told Arab News that art recovery work was his “way of giving back.”

He said: “I have been to India and feel overwhelmed by its culture and people and I feel that if I can help in bringing India’s cultural heritage home, I will do it.”

The investigation to track down the Buddhist idol recovered from Italy took him and Kumar several years.

“My team and I managed to track it down and reach the actual possessor of (the) sculpture, and we presented him the evidence of it being looted from India, and he cooperated,” Marinello said.

“The owner realized that things are changing in the market, and it is no longer acceptable to own the cultural heritage of another nation.”

The recent return of the three artifacts, in which Kumar and Marinello were involved, was discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio program “Mann ki Baat” last week. “It is our responsibility towards Mother India to bring home these idols,” Modi said.

“These idols embody a part of the soul of India. Faith as well. They also have a cultural-historical significance. Realizing this responsibility, India increased her efforts.”

Topics: India

Related

A video of an Indian news anchor berating a guest live on TV before realizing he was shouting down the wrong person has gone viral. (Screenshot) video
Offbeat
Indian TV host’s on-air rant goes viral after guest mix-up

Nearly 1.37 mn people flee Ukraine war

Nearly 1.37 mn people flee Ukraine war
Updated 05 March 2022
AFP

Nearly 1.37 mn people flee Ukraine war

Nearly 1.37 mn people flee Ukraine war
  • UNHCR counted 1,368,864 refugees on its dedicated website at 1215 GMT, almost 160,000 more than the previous count on Friday
  • According to the UN, four million people may seek to leave the country to escape the war
Updated 05 March 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Nearly 1.37 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, according to the latest UN data Saturday.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) counted 1,368,864 refugees on its dedicated website at 1215 GMT, almost 160,000 more than the previous count on Friday.
Authorities and the UN expect the flow to intensify as the Russian army continues to advance into Ukraine, with fierce fighting still taking place around the capital Kyiv.
“1.3 million people have now fled Ukraine to seek safety. Unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee,” the UNHCR said in a tweet on Saturday.
According to the UN, four million people may seek to leave the country to escape the war.
Before the conflict, Ukraine had more than 37 million people in areas controlled by Kyiv — which does not include Russian-annexed Crimea or separatist-controlled areas.
Poland, which has championed the cause of Ukrainian refugees and where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived on Saturday for talks with the country’s top officials, is hosting by far the largest number of refugees arriving since the start of the Russian invasion.
In total, there were 756,303 refugees in Poland on Saturday, according to the UNHCR count, 106,400 more than on Friday and 55.3 percent of the total.
Before the crisis, Poland was already home to about 1.5 million Ukrainians, most of whom came to work in the EU member state.
Hungary has taken in 157,004 people, or 11.5 percent of the total, and almost 12,300 more than the previous day, according to the UNHCR.
The country has five border crossings with Ukraine and several border towns, including Zahony, have turned public buildings into relief centers, where Hungarian civilians offer food or assistance.
The UNHCR had not updated the number of refugees in Moldova on Saturday, which stood at 103,254 on Friday, or 7.5 percent of the total.
The head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, was in Moldova on Friday, in the eastern town of Palanca where refugees are arriving.
“Today at Palanca I saw thousands and thousands of people streaming across Ukraine’s border crossing with Moldova. Thousands of stories of separation, anguish, and loss. A difficult day, but much respect for the many dedicated Moldovan officials and people helping the refugees,” Grandi said in a tweet on Friday evening.
According to the UNHCR, some of the refugees are continuing on to Romania or Hungary, often to reunite with family.
Some 101,529 people have fled Ukraine and taken refuge in Slovakia, 7.4 percent of the total, according to the UNHCR.
In Romania, the UNHCR counts 63,192 refugees, about 4.6 percent of the total.
Two camps have been set up, one in Sighetu Marmatiei and the other in Siret.
UNHCR also said that 133,876 people, around one in 10, had continued on to other European countries after crossing the Ukrainian border.
The number of people taking refuge in Russia remained unchanged at around 53,000, or 3.9 percent of the total.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Hungary refugees shelter UNHCR

Related

Around 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion – border guard
World
Around 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion – border guard
EU urged to treat refugees with compassion regardless of color, creed
World
EU urged to treat refugees with compassion regardless of color, creed

Little difference between ‘toxic’ Trump policies and Biden’s ‘indecisiveness,’ pro-Palestinian activists argue

A dozen pro-Palestinian speakers, from Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi to Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Roger Waters, were at the conference entitled “Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad.” (Screenshots)
A dozen pro-Palestinian speakers, from Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi to Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Roger Waters, were at the conference entitled “Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad.” (Screenshots)
Updated 05 March 2022
RAY HANANIA

Little difference between ‘toxic’ Trump policies and Biden’s ‘indecisiveness,’ pro-Palestinian activists argue

A dozen pro-Palestinian speakers, from Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi to Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Roger Waters, were at the conference entitled “Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad.” (Screenshots)
  • Conference in Washington D.C. brought pro-Palestinian speakers and activists together to discuss Israel’s manipulation of media coverage
Updated 05 March 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A dozen pro-Palestinian speakers, from Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi to Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Roger Waters, told a gathering of activists in Washington D.C. Friday that Israel manipulates news media coverage and hides behind accusations of anti-Semitism to justify its hypocritical policies on Palestine.

The annual conference entitled “Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad,” attended virtually by Arab News, scaled the enormous breadth of anti-Palestinian policies not only in Israel but also from America and challenges that exist with the current administration of President Joe Biden.

Ashrawi said a thin line separates the “toxic policies” of Donald Trump and the “indecisiveness” of Biden.

“Settlers are on a rampage everywhere in Palestine. The annexation and expansion of settlements and home demolitions are going on at twice the rate in which they were carried out during in the Trump period. During Biden, the escalation of violations is incredible and is enormous. The extra-judicial executions, daily killings of our people continue with full impunity,” Ashrawi said from her home in Ramallah in Occupied Palestine.

“And Israel, as they say, is taking advantage of the US weakness and indecision. They are very happy that they think of the Biden administration as indecisive, and they are quite happy to live with timid verbal reprimands with no consequences. The rate at which the destruction is taking place and the killings is so accelerated.”

Ashrawi said Biden opposes “settlement expansion” but does not speak out to confront existing “illegal settlements,” a major change from previous administrations. She said the Biden administration allows Israel’s government to “set the policies” for America, including having to “ask” Israel for permission to do things they have the power to do, such as re-opening the consulate in East Jerusalem or re-joining organizations such as UNESCO.

American policy changed dramatically, Ashrawi said, under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who declared US policies had to “pivot away from the Middle East” because achieving peace was difficult.

Sut Jhally, professor of communication at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and executive director of the Media Education Foundation, said many of the challenges Palestinian face is the result of a deliberate propaganda campaign by Israel to define Palestinians as terrorists and Israelis as defenders.

Jhally said that until late in the 1980s, the mainstream news media was fair and often criticized and challenged Israeli actions. 

“Such coverage is unthinkable today ... Journalism in the US doesn’t exist today,” Jhally said. One strategy was to counter justice for Palestinians with threats of terrorism against Israelis. Reverse the reality, he said Israelis were advised, and always start their propaganda with repetitive phrases such as “Hamas rockets” and “Palestinian terrorism,” not with Israeli violence.

Jhally said that in the 1990s, Israelis gathered marketing and media experts to redefine how the conflict was being presented to the public, dubbed “Hasbara,” and strategize on managing news media coverage. “Propaganda is not a dirty word,” Jhally said media experts told Israel. The Hasbara strategists also recommended to “avoid history and avoid facts” in speaking to Americans, Western audiences and media.

Waters, who has organized boycotts of Israel by some of the world’s most famous artists, said he is often attacked as being “anti-Semitic” because he supports human rights for Palestinians. 

“I support the fight for human rights of all people everywhere,” Waters said defiantly.

Waters, who has called Israel a “terrorist, apartheid regime,” said there is a positive impact for Palestinians from the artist boycotts on Israel, educating fans about Israel’s apartheid policies and violence.

He said he speaks out in defense of human rights across the world, but said his voice in support of Palestinians “by far draws the most ire.”

“We know what anti-Semitism means and it does not mean criticizing the state of Israel, you a------,” Waters said to cheers. “No conversation about Israel is possible without using the word apartheid. Because Israel is an apartheid nation.”

Speakers addressing the conference included Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy, who said Israelis simply close their eyes to reality, denouncing the occupation and violence in Ukraine while saying nothing about occupation and violence in the occupied West Bank.

Rev. Donald Wagner, former national director of Friends of Sabeel-North America and Middle East studies professor, spent years studying “Christian Zionism” and explained the powerful impact American Christians from the far right have on US policy against the Palestinians. Ironically, the Christian Palestinian population has dropped significantly from 13 percent at the start of the 1967 occupation to under 1 percent, today.

Huwaida Arraf, co-founder of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) and who is running as a Democratic candidate for Congress in Michigan’s 10th District, said her activism fighting for Palestinian human rights prepares her for fighting for the rights of families in her district.

“Around me, my neighbors, there are human rights violations being committed every day. They are not the same as what I saw in Palestine, for sure,” Arraf said.

“When you have to decide between putting food on the table and heating your home, you are not free ... when you have to ration your medication, when you are afraid to go to the hospital because you cannot afford the hospital bill, you are being denied, you are not free.”

She said her focus is “putting people at the center of our policies whether they are foreign or right here.”

Arraf said she expects her critics to avoid the real issues and instead attack her falsely in the campaign as being “anti-Semitic.”

The conference was organized by the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs magazine, based in Washington D.C., and the Institute for Research and Middle East Policy.

Topics: US Palestine US President Joe Biden Donald Trump

Related

The Israeli armed forces have also been provided with software that enables them to recognize people by scanning their faces through mobile phones. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Israel completes ‘digital occupation’ of Palestinians
US-Palestinian model Fai Khadra talks fashion career and upcoming projects
Lifestyle
US-Palestinian model Fai Khadra talks fashion career and upcoming projects

France to conduct fast-jet training flights over Bosnia

France to conduct fast-jet training flights over Bosnia
Updated 05 March 2022
Reuters

France to conduct fast-jet training flights over Bosnia

France to conduct fast-jet training flights over Bosnia
  • The EU last week decided to increase its EUFOR force to 1,100 troops from 600
  • NATO and EU senior officials have warned that instability from the war in Ukraine could spread to the Western Balkans, Moldova and Georgia
Updated 05 March 2022
Reuters

SARAJEVO: The European Union peacekeeping force in Bosnia (EUFOR) said on Saturday that France would conduct fast-jet training flights over Bosnia in light of the deteriorating security situation internationally.
The EU last week decided to increase its EUFOR force to 1,100 troops from 600 by sending in reserves from Austria, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia to stave off potential instability after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Some troops have already arrived.
Bosnia lies hundreds of miles from the fighting but is facing an increasingly assertive Bosnian Serb separatist movement that analysts say has at least tacit support from Moscow.
“The Charles de Gaulle Aircraft carrier is currently conducting operational training in the Mediterranean Sea and, from Monday 7th March, its Rafale aircraft will conduct overflights of the Western Balkans including Bosnia-Herzegovina,” EUFOR said.
NATO and EU senior officials have warned that instability from the war in Ukraine could spread to the Western Balkans, Moldova and Georgia.
Bosnia, like Ukraine, has long said it wants to join NATO — a position that has infuriated Russia. Moscow said in March last year it would react if Bosnia took steps toward joining the US-led military alliance.
The Bosnian Serbs, led by pro-Russian Milorad Dodik, want the country to remain neutral and stay out of NATO.
Dodik, who is the Serb member of the country’s tripartite presidency, has initiated Bosnia’s worst political crisis since the end of its war in the 1990s, challenging state institutions as part of the Serbs’ long-time bid to secede and eventually join neighboring Serbia.
EUFOR, which replaced NATO peacekeeping troops in Bosnia in 2004, is made up of about 3,500 personnel — 600 of them currently deployed in country.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict France EUFOR Bosnia & Herzegovina jet NATO

Related

RT France bids farewell to its European audience
Media
RT France bids farewell to its European audience
France stops foreign legionnaires heading toward Ukraine
World
France stops foreign legionnaires heading toward Ukraine

Taliban’s secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face

Taliban’s secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face
Updated 05 March 2022
AFP

Taliban’s secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face

Taliban’s secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face
  • Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani heads a powerful subset of the Taliban blamed for some of the worst violence of the past 20 years
Updated 05 March 2022
AFP

KABUL: One of the Taliban’s most secretive leaders, whose only picture on US “most wanted” lists is a grainy semi-covered profile, was photographed openly for the first time Saturday at a passing-out parade for new Afghan police recruits.
Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also heads the feared Haqqani Network, has previously only been photographed clearly from behind — even since the hard-line Islamists seized power last August.
“For your satisfaction and for building your trust ... I am appearing in the media in a public meeting with you,” he said in a speech at the parade.
Before the Taliban’s return, Haqqani was the most senior of three deputies to leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
Akhundzada himself hasn’t been seen in public for years, and many Afghan analysts believe he may not even be alive.
Haqqani heads a powerful subset of the Taliban blamed for some of the worst violence of the past 20 years.
The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest, saying he was responsible for a string of terror attacks.
Pictures of Haqqani were being widely shared on social media Saturday by Taliban officials who had previously only posted photographs that didn’t show his face, or if it had been digitally blurred.
At the police parade Saturday, Haqqani was dressed like many of the senior Taliban officials — very heavily bearded and wearing a black turban and white shawl.
He said he was showing his face so “you could know how much value we have with our leadership.”
Haqqani’s appearance also suggests the Taliban have grown even more confident of their hold on the country since seizing power on August 15, two weeks before the last US-led foreign forces left.
Several diplomats were in the crowd — including Pakistan’s ambassador — even though no country has officially recognized the new Taliban regime.
The Haqqani Network, founded in the 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani, was heavily supported by the CIA during the Mujahideen war against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is believed to be in his 40s, is his son, and succeeded him following his death in 2018.
The latter was blamed for the deadly 2008 attack on Kabul’s Serena Hotel that killed six people, as well as at least one assassination attempt against former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.
The FBI Rewards for Justice program says he maintains “close ties” to Al Qaeda, and “is a specially designated global terrorist.”
He is reported to have been the target of several US drone strikes — in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and in the rugged terrain between them that is the heartland of the Haqqani Network.
He was also credited as the author of a New York Times opinion piece in 2020 titled “What We, the Taliban, Want,” sparking controversy that the newspaper had given “terrorists” a public platform.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Special Taliban want Haqqani’s son released ahead of talks
World
Taliban want Haqqani’s son released ahead of talks

UK to speed up sanctions against Russians

UK to speed up sanctions against Russians
Updated 05 March 2022
Reuters

UK to speed up sanctions against Russians

UK to speed up sanctions against Russians
  • Britain has been criticized for not moving as quickly with sanctions against individuals as the European Union, the United States and Canada
Updated 05 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will be able to move more quickly to sanction Russian businessmen over President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine as a result of new legal measures which will be sent to parliament next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Asked by foreign correspondents in London why Roman Abramovich, the highest-profile Russian businessman in Britain due to his ownership of Chelsea Football Club, had not been sanctioned, Johnson said the government had to move carefully.
“None of us want to live in a country where the state can take your house off you without a very high burden of proof and due process,” he was quoted as saying in the interview conducted on Friday by Italy’s La Repubblica and other newspapers.
“There’s no point saying, yeah, we’re going to go after him, and then you come up against the brick wall of lawyers. So we have to get it right. We’re also trying not to just make this about one individual,” Johnson added.
Britain has been criticized for not moving as quickly with sanctions against individuals as the European Union, the United States and Canada.
Johnson said amendments to Britain’s economic crimes legislation due to be presented to parliament on Monday would help the government act with more speed.
“Top line of what our package on Monday will do is that the measures that you have against individual oligarchs in Europe will essentially allow us to catch them too,” he said.
Britain on Thursday sanctioned two more Russians — industrialist Alisher Usmanov and former deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov.
Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea Football Club and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Topics: UK Russia

Latest updates

One statue at a time, activists reclaim India’s looted cultural heritage
A statue of Buddha is seen on March 30, 2007, at the Grand Palais Museum in Paris as part of the exhibition 'L'âge d'or de l'art classique.' (Classical art golden period). (File/AFP)
Yemen troops repulse ‘major’ Houthi attacks in Hajjah
Fighters loyal to Yemen's government man a position near al-Jawba frontline, facing Iran-backed Houthi rebels, in the country's northeastern province of Marib. (AFP file photo)
SAMI aims to become one of the top-25 defense companies by 2030, says CEO
SAMI aims to become one of the top-25 defense companies by 2030, says CEO
Chelsea boost top-four bid, Leeds beaten in Marsch’s first game
Chelsea boost top-four bid, Leeds beaten in Marsch’s first game
Israeli PM Bennett meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine crisis
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the Ukraine crisis. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.