What We Are Reading Today: The Beauty of Dusk by Frank Bruni

Updated 06 March 2022

What We Are Reading Today: The Beauty of Dusk by Frank Bruni
Updated 06 March 2022
New York Times columnist and bestselling author Frank Bruni has written a wise and moving memoir about ageing, affliction, and optimism after partially losing his eyesight.

The Beauty of Dusk “is about humanity’s need for clarity, despite the nearly constant blurry signals we are given in our search for it,” said a review on goodreads.com.

One morning in late 2017, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni woke up with strangely blurred vision. Overnight, a rare stroke had cut off blood to one of his optic nerves, rendering him functionally blind in that eye — forever. And he soon learned from doctors that the same disorder could ravage his left eye, too. He could lose his sight altogether.

In The Beauty of Dusk, Bruni hauntingly recounts his adjustment to this daunting reality, a medical and spiritual odyssey that involved not only reappraising his own priorities but also reaching out to, and gathering wisdom from, longtime friends and new acquaintances who had navigated their own traumas and afflictions.

Early in his career, Bruni was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

He has written one book on former President George W. Bush.

Photo/Supplied
Taking action to improve the general health of dental patients can have positive impacts on the environment, generate cost savings and help maintain healthy lives in the community, argues Dr. Rosanna Cavalletto in “Save Your Health Save The Planet: Dentistry For A Bright, Green Future.”
The dual-language English and Spanish book by Cavalletto, who was born in Venezuela and now resides in Saudi Arabia, also highlights the adverse environmental impacts of conventional dentistry practices.
The book is based on in-depth research and experience. It shows that the current system of dentistry is depleting the environment and our health, using studies on the health dangers of highly toxic materials.
The proposed overhaul of dental practices links oral health and general well-being to a healthy planet. Beautifully illustrated, the book simultaneously promotes sustainability and profit. It sets a path for a better tomorrow for dental professionals, patients and the environment.
The book explores environmental pollution sources, waste problems and solutions, the risks associated with greener choices, understanding carbon footprints in dentistry and common sources of emissions, and emerging natural ingredients for healthy lifestyles.
Cavalletto is a specialist in operative dentistry, dental aesthetics and biomaterials. She has carried out international research regarding holistic practices in oral health.
She is a graduate of the University of Carabobo, Venezuela, and is the ambassador for the International Academy of Oral and Medical Toxicology in the Kingdom.

What We Are Reading Today: Vernacular English: Reading the Anglophone in Postcolonial India

Updated 05 March 2022

What We Are Reading Today: Vernacular English: Reading the Anglophone in Postcolonial India
Updated 05 March 2022
Author: Akshya Saxena

Against a groundswell of critiques of global English, Vernacular English argues that literary studies are yet to confront the true political import of the English language in the world today. A comparative study of three centuries of English literature and media in India, this original and provocative book tells the story of English in India as a tale not of imperial coercion, but of a people’s language in a postcolonial democracy.
Focusing on experiences of hearing, touching, remembering, speaking, and seeing English, Akshya Saxena delves into a previously unexplored body of texts from English and Hindi literature, law, film, visual art, and public protests. She reveals little-known debates and practices that have shaped the meanings of English in India and the Anglophone world, including the overlooked history of the legislation of English in India. She also calls attention to how low castes and minority ethnic groups have routinely used this elite language to protest the Indian state.
Challenging prevailing conceptions of English as a vernacular and global lingua franca, Vernacular English does nothing less than reimagine what a language is and the categories used to analyze it.

What We Are Reading Today: Einstein in Bohemia by Michael D. Gordin

Updated 04 March 2022

What We Are Reading Today: Einstein in Bohemia by Michael D. Gordin
Updated 04 March 2022
In the spring of 1911, Albert Einstein moved with his wife and two sons to Prague, the capital of Bohemia, where he accepted a post as a professor of theoretical physics.

Though he intended to make Prague his home, he lived there for just 16 months, an interlude that his biographies typically dismiss as a brief and inconsequential episode. 

Einstein in Bohemia is a spellbinding portrait of the city that touched Einstein’s life in unexpected ways—and of the gifted young scientist who left his mark on the science, literature, and politics of Prague.

Michael Gordin’s narrative is a masterfully crafted account of a person encountering a particular place at a specific moment in time.

Despite being heir to almost a millennium of history, Einstein’s Prague was a relatively marginal city within the sprawling Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Yet Prague, its history, and its multifaceted culture changed the trajectories of Einstein’s personal and scientific life. It was here that his marriage unraveled, where he first began thinking seriously about his Jewish identity, and where he embarked on the project of general relativity.

Prague was also where he formed lasting friendships with novelist Max Brod, Zionist intellectual Hugo Bergmann, physicist Philipp Frank, and other important figures.

What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari

Updated 04 March 2022

What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari
Updated 04 March 2022
“Unfolding Realities” is a nonfiction novel written by young author Carmah Hawwari.

Hawwari is a 17-year-old Jordanian-Canadian student of Palestinian descent, passionate about using her voice to empower refugees and shed light on the realities of their situations.

From understanding the superficialities of the world to experiencing what it feels like to visit refugee camps firsthand, her book deconstructs the details regarding refugee stigma present in our communities.

The novel is a collection of short stories based on refugees living in unregistered camps in Amman, Jordan. It follows Hawwari through her thought process when founding her nonprofit, Middle East Crisis Relief Organization, and her experiences visiting families in refugee camps.

The book is centered around five refugees and their migration to Jordan. Each chapter gives the reader a background on the refugee, as well as what it feels like to actually visit them.

The chapter then ends with a reflection section where the reader can look back and draft out steps that they can take in their day-to-day life.

What We Are Reading Today: Gawkers by Bridget Alsdorf

Updated 02 March 2022

What We Are Reading Today: Gawkers by Bridget Alsdorf
Updated 02 March 2022
Gawkers explores how artists and writers in late 19th-century Paris represented the seductions, horrors, and banalities of street life through the eyes of curious viewers known as badauds.

In contrast to the singular and aloof bourgeois flâneur, badauds were passive, collective, instinctive, and highly impressionable. Above all, they were visual, captivated by the sights of everyday life.

Beautifully illustrated and drawing on a wealth of new research, Gawkers excavates badauds as a subject of deep significance in late 19th-century French culture, as a motif in works of art, and as a conflicted model of the modern viewer.

Bridget Alsdorf examines the work of painters, printmakers, and filmmakers who made badauds their artistic subject, including Felix Vallotton, Pierre Bonnard, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Honore Daumier, Edgar Degas, Jean-Léon Gerome, Eugene Carriere, Charles Angrand, and Auguste and Louise Lumiere.

 

 

