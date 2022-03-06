What We Are Reading Today: The Beauty of Dusk by Frank Bruni

New York Times columnist and bestselling author Frank Bruni has written a wise and moving memoir about ageing, affliction, and optimism after partially losing his eyesight.

The Beauty of Dusk “is about humanity’s need for clarity, despite the nearly constant blurry signals we are given in our search for it,” said a review on goodreads.com.

One morning in late 2017, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni woke up with strangely blurred vision. Overnight, a rare stroke had cut off blood to one of his optic nerves, rendering him functionally blind in that eye — forever. And he soon learned from doctors that the same disorder could ravage his left eye, too. He could lose his sight altogether.

In The Beauty of Dusk, Bruni hauntingly recounts his adjustment to this daunting reality, a medical and spiritual odyssey that involved not only reappraising his own priorities but also reaching out to, and gathering wisdom from, longtime friends and new acquaintances who had navigated their own traumas and afflictions.

Early in his career, Bruni was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

He has written one book on former President George W. Bush.