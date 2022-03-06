You are here

Moroccan court upholds journalist's 6-year sentence

Moroccan security forces stand guard outside a court in the capital Rabat. (AFP file photo)
Moroccan security forces stand guard outside a court in the capital Rabat. (AFP file photo)
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

Moroccan court upholds journalist’s 6-year sentence

Moroccan security forces stand guard outside a court in the capital Rabat. (AFP file photo)
  Journalist's trial began in 2020 just days after human rights group Amnesty International said Moroccan authorities had planted Pegasus spyware on his cellphone
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

CASABLANCA: Moroccan journalist and rights activist Omar Radi has been sentenced on appeal to six years in prison on spying and rape charges.
Radi, a 35-year-old freelance journalist and a vocal critic of the authorities, has insisted on his innocence throughout his two-year-long trial.
“My only fault is to have demanded independent justice,” Radi said before the judge’s verdict, to applause from supporters in the courtroom. Accused of undermining state security with “foreign financing” and of rape, Radi was initially sentenced last July.
His trial began in 2020 just days after human rights group Amnesty International said Moroccan authorities had planted Pegasus spyware on his cellphone.
Rights activists, intellectuals and politicians both inside the country and abroad had protested Radi’s arrest and detention.
Earlier this week, the prosecution had called for “the maximum sentence” against him.

UK news crew shot at by Russian ‘death squad’ in Ukraine

The crew, all reporting for Sky News, were attempting to enter a town nearby the capital Kyiv when they were targeted. (Screenshot)
The crew, all reporting for Sky News, were attempting to enter a town nearby the capital Kyiv when they were targeted. (Screenshot)
Updated 05 March 2022
Arab News

UK news crew shot at by Russian ‘death squad’ in Ukraine

The crew, all reporting for Sky News, were attempting to enter a town nearby the capital Kyiv when they were targeted. (Screenshot)
  • Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces on Feb. 24, in what President Vladimir Putin claimed was a “special military operation”
Updated 05 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A UK news crew covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine came under fire on Monday in an ambush carried out by a suspected Russian death squad.

The crew, reporting for Sky News, were trying to enter a town near the capital Kyiv when they were attacked.

Two of the five-person team, Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and cameraman Richie Mockler were hit, the former wounded in the lower back and the latter struck on his body armour.

“We knew we had to get out to survive, but the incoming fire was intense,” Ramsay said.

“I do recall wondering if my death was going to be painful. And then I was hit in the lower back. ‘I’ve been hit’ I shouted…but what amazed me was that it didn’t hurt that bad. It was more like being punched, really.”

The crew took cover in an abandoned factory while their vehicle continued to be shot at, and were later evacuated by Ukrainian police under the cover of darkness.

“It was strange, but I felt very calm. I managed to put my helmet on, and was about to attempt my escape, when I stopped and reached back into a shelf in the door and retrieved my phones and my press card, unbelievably,” he said.

“Richie says I then got out of the car and stood up, before jogging to the edge of the embankment and then started running. I lost my balance and fell to the bottom, landing like a sack of potatoes, cutting my face. My armour and helmet almost certainly saved me.”

Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces on Feb. 24, in what President Vladimir Putin claimed was a “special military operation” to “demilitarize and de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine media UK Sky News

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
  • The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020
  • Meta's head of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company would continue to do everything it could to restore its services
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Russia is blocking Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, the country’s communications regulator said on Friday, in response to what it said were restrictions on access to Russian media on the platform.
The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, with access restricted to state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency.
Meta’s head of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company would continue to do everything it could to restore its services.
“Soon millions of ordinary Russian will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out,” he said, in a statement posted on Twitter.
Meta this week said it had restricted access to RT and Sputnik across the European Union and was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled outlets’ Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.
Last week, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Facebook, a move the company said came after it refused a government request to stop the independent fact-checking of several Russian state media outlets. By Saturday, Twitter also said its service was being restricted for some Russian users.
Major tech and social media companies have faced pressure to respond to last Thursday’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has led to economic sanctions against Moscow by governments around the world. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
Roskomnadzor said Meta had restricted access to the accounts of state-backed news outlets in recent days, listing RT, Sputnik, and the RIA news agency, the defense ministry’s Zvezda TV and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.
It said such restrictions violated the key principles of freedom of information and Russian Internet users’ unimpeded access to Russian media.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Facebook Meta

Tunisian-French film producer Tarak Ben Ammar buys Studios De Paris from EuropaCorp

The studios are known for being home to Netflix shows such as “Emily in Paris” and “Murder Mystery 2.” (Studio de Paris)
The studios are known for being home to Netflix shows such as “Emily in Paris” and “Murder Mystery 2.” (Studio de Paris)
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Tunisian-French film producer Tarak Ben Ammar buys Studios De Paris from EuropaCorp

The studios are known for being home to Netflix shows such as “Emily in Paris” and “Murder Mystery 2.” (Studio de Paris)
  • The deal is estimated at $37 million
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisian-French film producer Tarak Ben Ammar has finalized a $37 million deal to purchase Studios de Paris, the production facility outside the French capital.

The studios are known for being home to Netflix shows such as “Emily in Paris” and “Murder Mystery 2” and blockbusters such as “Jackie,” “Lucy” and “Taken 2”.

The facility, which has nine sound stages, was placed under court protection a year ago for its debt which are being paid by the acquisition, reported Variety

The studios were co-founded by Ben Ammar, who co-owned them through his company Bleufontaine along with EuropaCorp, a French film and TV production and distribution company created by Luc Besson in 1999, Front Line, Europacorp’s holding company, and Euromedia, a live transmissions company.

Now, Ben Ammar has acquired the shares owned by all three other partners in a deal completed via Eagle Pictures France, a subsidiary of the producer’s Italy operation.

The studios will continue to “represent a center of excellence for the French film industry and be an attractive factor for the entire sector,” according to a statement released by EuropaCorp to investors.

Topics: media Movies film Tunisia France

Paid social media soars by 22 percent in fourth quarter, report shows

Danielly Netto. (Supplied)
Danielly Netto. (Supplied)
Updated 04 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Paid social media soars by 22 percent in fourth quarter, report shows

Danielly Netto. (Supplied)
  • Ad spend in the Middle East was higher in Q4 2021 than at any point over the past year
Updated 04 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Social media advertising spend in the Middle East was 22 percent higher in Q4 2021 than at any point over the past year, according to a report by customer experience platform Emplifi.

The sharp rise in spending compares with a 25 percent increase globally, the platform said in its analysis of social media data for the fourth quarter of last year.

The increased ad spend during the holiday season shows brands’ willingness to invest in social media advertising during the end-of-year period.

“Despite the introduction of Meta and the future looking at the Metaverse, Facebook will continue to be a prominent platform for ad spend,” Danielly Netto, Emplifi’s solutions marketing director and product evangelist, told Arab News.

During the last quarter of 2021, click-through-rates held steady globally, but cost-per-click increased, meaning marketers had to pay more for that audience.

In terms of organic social media, Facebook Live Video performed the highest with 38 median post interactions — scoring 31 interactions more than any other type of post. On Instagram, carousels and Instagram TV performed well, with both achieving 63 median post interactions.

As Facebook continues to lose younger users, it is no surprise that Instagram posts earned higher engagement globally than Facebook posts throughout Q4 2021.

“Today’s consumers spend most of their time on social media — that’s where they want to engage with brands and they have high expectations on responsiveness,” said Netto.

Emplifi’s global data shows that the time taken for brands to respond to users is slowly increasing on Facebook (one hour) and Instagram (2.6 hours). In contrast, time taken on Twitter has decreased by one hour since Q4 2020.

In the Middle East, the median response time on Twitter to users’ direct messages and questions in comments is less than two hours.

Netto said that as brands recognize the benefits of leveraging AI-powered chatbots to respond to frequently asked questions, “we expect that over time, there will be an increase in response rate and response time.”

The pandemic has led to a digital-first approach for brands.

Netto said that according to a recent study of 10 markets in the region, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, 40 percent of respondents are shopping online more than they were before the coronavirus outbreak, and 69 percent in the Kingdom said they would maintain their current shopping habits after the pandemic.

“As a natural response to the increased online activity and people staying home, brands increasingly turned to ad spend on social media as a tool to turbo sales,” she said.

“Going back to 2019, just over a quarter of the total ad budget for brands in MENA went to social media channels. Fast forward to 2021, and researchers predict that social media will draw nearly a third of the total overall MENA ad spend by the end of the year.”

Topics: Emplifi

