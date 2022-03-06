You are here

  Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands

Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev before talks in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo)
Reuters

Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands

Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands
  Russian FM Sergei Lavrov said that Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal
  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: 'These things are totally different and just are not, in any way, linked together'
Reuters

VIENNA: Talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were mired in uncertainty on Sunday following Russia’s demands for a US guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran.
Moscow threw the potential spanner in the works on Saturday, just as months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna appeared to be headed for an agreement, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to dispel talk of such obstacles on Sunday when he said that the sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine had nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran.
“These things are totally different and just are not, in any way, linked together. So I think that’s irrelevant,” Blinken said in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” show. He added that a potential deal with Iran was close, but cautioned that a couple of very challenging remaining issues were unresolved.
Yet a senior Iranian official told Reuters earlier that Tehran was waiting for clarification from Moscow about the comments from Lavrov, who said Russia wanted a written US guarantee that Russia’s trade, investment and military-technical cooperation with Iran would not be hindered in any way by the sanctions.
“It is necessary to understand clearly what Moscow wants. If what they demand is related to the JCPOA, it would not be difficult to find a solution for it,” said the Iranian official, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“But it will be complicated, if the guarantees that Moscow has demanded, are beyond the JCPOA.”
British, French and German diplomats who had flown home before Lavrov’s comments to brief officials on the nuclear talks have not indicated when they might return to Vienna.
Henry Rome, Iran analyst at consultancy Eurasia group, said reviving the nuclear pact without Russia was “tricky but probably doable, at least in the near term.”
“If Russia continues to obstruct the talks, I think the other parties and Iran will have no choice but to think creatively about ways to get the deal done without Moscow’s involvement,” Rome told Reuters.
On Sunday, Iranian negotiators met EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who coordinates the talks between Tehran and world powers.
Since the election of Iran’s hard-line president Ebrahim Raisi last year, senior officials have been pushing for deeper ties with Russia.
Iran’s top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, has publicly and privately been calling for closer ties with Russia due to his deep mistrust of the United States.
The 2015 agreement, between Iran and the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and Chin, eased sanctions on Tehran in return for limiting Iran’s enrichment of uranium, making it harder for Tehran to develop material for nuclear weapons. The accord fell apart after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018.
The return of Iranian oil would help replace Russian barrels lost as the United States and its allies seeks to freeze out Moscow ,following the invasion and soften the impact on the West which is already struggling with high inflation.
US negotiator Robert Malley has suggested that securing the nuclear pact is unlikely unless Tehran frees four US citizens, including Iranian-American father and son Baquer and Siamak Namazi.
A senior Iranian official in Tehran said if Tehran’s demands are met the prisoners issue can be resolved with or without a revival of the nuclear deal.
Iran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies US accusations that it takes prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage. In recent years, the elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.
Tehran has sought the release of over a dozen Iranians in the United States, including seven Iranian-American dual nationals, two Iranians with permanent US residency and four Iranian citizens with no legal status in the United States.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran Sergei Lavrov Antony Blinken

‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head

‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head
Updated 51 min 33 sec ago
AFP

'Unlawful' for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head

'Unlawful' for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head
  Chief of the Defense Staff Tony Radakin: 'We've been very clear that it's unlawful as well as unhelpful for UK military and for the UK population, to start going toward Ukraine'
  British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said last week that she would 'absolutely' support Britons wanting to go to Ukraine to fight, and an unknown number have already gone
Updated 51 min 33 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The head of the UK armed forces Admiral Tony Radakin said on Sunday that it was “unlawful and unhelpful” for Britons to go and fight against Russia in Ukraine.
His comments contradict British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who said she supported anyone who wanted to volunteer and follow an appeal for foreign fighters to come to Ukraine from President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We’ve been very clear that it’s unlawful as well as unhelpful for UK military and for the UK population, to start going toward Ukraine,” Chief of the Defense Staff Radakin told BBC television.
“Support from the UK, support in whatever way you can. But this isn’t really something that you want to rush to, in terms of the sound of gunfire.”
Truss said last week that she would “absolutely” support Britons wanting to go to Ukraine to fight, and an unknown number have already gone.
“I think she was reflecting... that we can all understand that sentiment, and that sentiment needs to be channelled into support for Ukraine, but we’re saying, as professional military people, that actually that is not necessarily the sensible thing to be doing,” Radakin said.
Zelensky has urged foreigners to head to Ukrainian embassies worldwide to sign up for an “international brigade” of volunteers to help fight invading Russian forces.
He previously called on foreigners with combat experience to come to help defend his country, which has come under a withering Russian military assault from three sides since February 24.
The British Foreign Office advises against all travel to Ukraine and for all Britons to leave if it is safe to do so.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United Kingdom (UK) Tony Radakin

Israeli PM vows more Ukraine talks, even if prospects ‘not great’

Israeli PM vows more Ukraine talks, even if prospects ‘not great’
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

Israeli PM vows more Ukraine talks, even if prospects 'not great'

Israeli PM vows more Ukraine talks, even if prospects 'not great'
  PM Naftali Bennett met for three hours with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday
  PM Bennett has also held three phone calls in 24 hours with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s premier said Sunday his country had a “moral obligation” to help stem fighting in Ukraine even if chances of success were “not great,” after shuttle diplomacy that saw him visit the Kremlin.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met for three hours with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday, before flying to Berlin to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Bennett, acting after Kyiv asked him to launch a dialogue with Moscow in the wake of Russia’s invasion, has also held three phone calls in 24 hours with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Speaking before his weekly cabinet meeting, Bennett said he could “not expand further” on his talks, but that Israel would press on with its diplomatic efforts “as needed.”
“Even if the chance is not great — as soon as there is even a small opening, and we have access to all sides and the capability — I see this as our moral obligation to make every effort,” he said.
Bennett has so far walked a cautious line on the Ukraine conflict, seeking to preserve delicate security cooperation with Russia, which has a large military presence in Israel’s northern neighbor, Syria.
Bennett has not joined Western leaders — notably key ally the United States — in forcefully condemning the Russian invasion, instead stressing Israel’s strong relations with Moscow and Kyiv.
Israel said Bennett’s trip was coordinated with Washington and major European powers, but Israeli media have reported that American officials have expressed doubts that Bennett can influence Putin’s actions.
Bennett’s sit-down with Putin was the first by a foreign leader since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.
They also discussed the fate of the Jews in Ukraine and Russia.
Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Sunday that Israel is preparing for an estimated 100,000 people from both countries to move to Israel, under laws that allow people with verifiable Jewish lineage to become Israeli citizens.
A group of 300 Ukrainian Jews were due to land Sunday.
Shaked also said that since the outbreak of the conflict, 2,034 Ukranian refugees had entered Israel, 90 percent of whom do not qualify for the “law of return” that applies to those with Jewish lineage.
Bennett and Putin also discussed ongoing talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Israel staunchly opposes.
On Saturday, Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog said they had agreed an approach for resolving issues crucial to restoring the nuclear pact, which was derailed after the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and then ramped up sanctions on Tehran.
Those issues centered on outstanding questions the International Atomic Energy Agency has about the past presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites in Iran.
Shortly before news of Bennett’s Moscow trip emerged, Russia said it would seek guarantees from the US before it backs a renewed Iran deal, potentially scuppering hopes of an imminent agreement.
Russia is a party to the Iran talks but is itself heavily sanctioned over its invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia had requested that the US give it written guarantees that Ukraine-related sanctions “will not in any way harm our rights to free, fully-fledged trade and economic and investment cooperation, military-technical cooperation with Iran.”
There has been no comment by Israel on a link between Bennett’s Russia-Ukraine diplomacy and any efforts by the Jewish state to oppose a new Iran deal.
Speaking Sunday, Bennett praised IAEA chief Rafael Grossi for not agreeing “to close the open files” on Iran’s past nuclear activity, as Tehran has demanded.
“The disadvantages of the (Iran nuclear) agreement far outweigh its advantages,” Bennett said.
Nadav Eyal, a commentator in Israel’s Yediot Ahronot newspaper, warned that Bennett had undertaken a “very high-stakes gamble,” and that “if it emerges that Putin only used Bennett and deceived him,” the Israeli premier could face “major political ridicule.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Naftali Bennett Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky

Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape

Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape
Updated 06 March 2022
AP

Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape

Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape
Updated 06 March 2022
AP
Jarred by discriminatory treatment and left to evacuate themselves from Ukraine, people from African, Asian and Latin American countries who succeed in getting out are forming impromptu networks to help thousands of others hoping to flee.
Stepping into the gap was an easy decision for Alexander Somto Orah, 25, a Nigerian student in Ukraine who, like some others, described xenophobia and threats of violence as he approached the border with Poland shortly after Russia’s invasion.
Ukrainian border guards “separated Africans, together with Indians, from the rest and directed us to the Romanian border” scores of miles away, Orah said. “They told us that if we try to push our way through, they are going to shoot us.” Video shared with The Associated Press shows the confrontation.
United by fear and outrage after days in the freezing weather, the young foreigners started to protest. “We raised our hands and told them we are students and just want to go home,” Orah said. Eventually, they were allowed to cross.
Since reaching Poland’s capital, Warsaw, he has returned to the border multiple times to help other foreigners leave Ukraine, drawing on his experience.
Almost 80,000 third-country nationals from 138 countries have fled, the International Organization for Migration said Friday.
Some have reported being denied access to bomb shelters, transportation and even access to consulates of their countries of origin in neighboring countries, the UN special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, Tendayi Achiume, said Thursday, calling the racist and xenophobic treatment “life-threatening.”
The experiences are shaping the grassroots efforts to help others leave.
Ojonugwa Zakari, 21, a medical student from Nigeria, said she and hundreds of other foreigners remain stuck in Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine. As they wake to the sound of shelling, their phones now fill with tips on how to escape: Phone numbers of friendly locals across the border. Guidance on emergency supplies and what documents to show at checkpoints.
“Basically, the basic war advice,” said Zakari, who’s never been in war before.
She added: “It’s no longer about where people are from. People are just trying to make sure that if you’re a foreigner in Ukraine, you get to safety.”
Ukraine’s government has addressed allegations of discrimination against fleeing foreigners amid sharp comments like the one by the African Union continental body, which called dissimilar treatment of Africans “shockingly racist” and in breach of international law.
“Africans seeking evacuation are our friends and need to have equal opportunities to return to their home countries safely,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Wednesday,. He later shared on Twitter a hotline number established to help African, Asian and other students wishing to leave.
Within 12 hours, the phone number had been retweeted more than 21,000 times. The following day, however, the hotline rang unanswered.
Other official statements of aid, even from foreigners’ home countries, have felt remote as well.
Shortly after Russia’s invasion started on Feb. 24, Zimbabwe’s government told its citizens in Ukraine to contact their embassy in Germany, on the other side of Poland. Kenya’s government suggested its embassy in Austria, similarly far away.
Since then, some countries have announced deals with Ukraine’s neighbors to facilitate the entry of their citizens. Others are trying to evacuate those who can’t make it out. But the death of an Indian student in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, created new urgency.
Worried students and others have created WhatsApp and Telegram messaging groups for Africans, Brazilians and other populations with large numbers trying to leave. Some platforms offer financial or even mental health assistance.
Faith Chemari said she has helped over 50 Zimbabwean students by coordinating their bus travel toward Poland.
“I was putting students in groups, with boys leaving first, so as to give feedback to the rest of the students on whether it was safe,” she said.
Along Ukraine’s borders, a global community has begun to gather to welcome exhausted countrymen making their way out. Others inside Ukraine assist travelers to the next destination. “In Odesa, our Azeri people welcomed us and they helped us get to the Moldova border,” said Elxan Salmanov Ilham, a 28-year old student from Azerbaijan who fled Kharkiv.
As support grows, some locals in Ukraine’s neighboring countries are taking part.
After spending the night at the train station in the western Ukrainian city of Lyiv, Nigerian student Sanusi Salihu urgently needed food and shelter. He found both from a resident he met shortly after entering Slovakia.
“We are seven in his house,” Salihu said. “He just took us all out for lunch (and) ... has been very nice.”
Now, Salihu, too, does what he can from his new position of safety, messaging foreigners still in Ukraine.

Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID-19 mass testing

Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID-19 mass testing
Updated 06 March 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID-19 mass testing

Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID-19 mass testing
  The global financial hub is clinging to a 'dynamic zero' coronavirus strategy
  Chinese-ruled hub will not have a full-blown lockdown during the mass testing
Updated 06 March 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 31,008 new COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths on Sunday as the city’s chief secretary said residents should not worry about a looming mass testing scheme, with details to be announced and authorities ensuring a steady supply of food.
The global financial hub is clinging to a “dynamic zero” coronavirus strategy as a massive spike in infections pushed hospitals, isolation centers and funeral parlours beyond capacity. Health experts said around 15 percent of the city’s 7.4 million residents are already infected.
The comments by Chief Secretary John Lee on his blog, came as supermarket shelves were stripped for a seventh consecutive day, with anxious residents stocking up on products left on shelves from tofu and soy sauce to frozen vegetables.
As infections and deaths hit record highs, Hong Kong has implemented its most draconian restrictions, with restrictions on public gatherings of more than two people, most venues closed and flights banned into the city from countries including the United States and Britain.
The government has repeatedly tried to reassure residents after widespread chaos this week due to authorities’ mixed messaging over whether a city-wide lockdown would take place and the almost daily tweaking of COVID-19 rules.
While city leader Carrie Lam has said the Chinese-ruled hub will not have a full-blown lockdown during the mass testing, residents remain unnerved about what to expect.
The former British colony has had more than 470,000 COVID-19 infections. Most of the roughly 1,800 deaths have been in the past two weeks, many of them unvaccinated elderly residents as infections have spread in hundreds of nursing homes.
The surge in infections has crippled manpower in the health care system, for public transport, mall operators as well as postal services, supermarkets and pharmacies.
Many restaurants and stores have been shuttered with main districts eerily quiet and few residents out in typically busy neighborhoods.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

More than 100 Rohingya land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh

More than 100 Rohingya land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh
Updated 06 March 2022
AP

More than 100 Rohingya land on beach in Indonesia's Aceh

More than 100 Rohingya land on beach in Indonesia's Aceh
Updated 06 March 2022
AP
BANDA ACEH: More than 100 hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said.
The group arrived on Jangka beach near Alue Buya Pasi, a fishing village in Bireuen district, early Sunday. The villagers who saw the 114 ethnic Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities, said Badruddin Yunus, the leader of the local tribal fishing community.
“They look very weak from hunger and dehydration after a long and severe voyage at sea,” said Yunus, adding it wasn’t clear where the group was traveling from or where it was headed because none of them could speak English or Malay.
The 58 men, 21 women and 35 children were given shelter and received help from villagers, police and military, while local authorities including the coronavirus task force were helping to process them, Yunus said.
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.
Groups of Rohingya have attempted to leave the crowded camps in Bangladesh and travel by sea in hazardous voyages to other Muslim-majority countries in the region.
Muslim-dominated Malaysia has been a common destination for the boats, and traffickers have promised the refugees a better life there. But many Rohingya refugees who land in Malaysia face detention.
Although Indonesia is not a signatory to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, the UNHCR said that a 2016 presidential regulation provides a national legal framework governing the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and to help them disembark.
These provisions have been implemented for years, most recently in December when 105 Rohingya refugees were rescued off the coast of Bireuen toward its neighboring Lhokseumawe, a coastal town in the North Aceh district.

