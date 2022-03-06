You are here

  • Home
  • Review: Saudi film ‘Champions’ is a heartfelt movie about friendship, football, and learning difficulties

Review: Saudi film ‘Champions’ is a heartfelt movie about friendship, football, and learning difficulties

The movie starring Yassir Al Saggaf a Saudi Tv presenter and actor who is playing the role of Khalid in the movie alongside the Saudi Actress Fatima Al Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee. (Supplied)
1 / 3
The movie starring Yassir Al Saggaf a Saudi Tv presenter and actor who is playing the role of Khalid in the movie alongside the Saudi Actress Fatima Al Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee. (Supplied)
Review: Saudi film ‘Champions’ is a heartfelt movie about friendship, football, and learning difficulties
2 / 3
Photo/Supplied
Review: Saudi film ‘Champions’ is a heartfelt movie about friendship, football, and learning difficulties
3 / 3
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/yrr4u

Updated 12 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Review: Saudi film ‘Champions’ is a heartfelt movie about friendship, football, and learning difficulties

The movie starring Yassir Al Saggaf a Saudi Tv presenter and actor who is playing the role of Khalid in the movie alongside the Saudi Actress Fatima Al Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee. (Supplied)
  • “The movie was filmed in Jeddah and we faced challenges because of the pandemic,” Al-Saggaf told Arab News
Updated 12 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Saudi football film “Champions” delivers a beautiful message on humanity and people's behavior.

It follows the journey of Khaled, a temperamental and arrogant assistant coach of a successful professional Saudi football team.

His rage leads him to disciplinary court after a particularly frustrating match. He loses his high-profile career, suffers a major blow to his ego, and his community service turns out to be coaching an amateur team of players who have learning difficulties.




Saudi film ‘Champions’ is scheduled to release on March 10. (Supplied)

But he realizes how much he needs to learn from his new team when they respond to his poor attitude with good humor, friendliness, and innocence.

The movie stars Saudi TV presenter and actor Yassir Al-Saggaf, who plays Khaled, and Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The movie stars Saudi TV presenter and actor Yassir Al-Saggaf, who plays Khaled, and Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee.

• It was directed by Manuel Calvo and produced by the Oscar-winning Andres Vicente Gomez.

“The movie was filmed in Jeddah and we faced challenges because of the pandemic,” Al-Saggaf told Arab News. “We had two phases for filming it: One before the pandemic and one after. Everyone who saw the film wanted to jump in to help show the movie. I would like to thank the Film Commission and Ministry of Culture for showing the film at Dubai Expo 2020.”




The Saudi movie Champions took the interest of many parties due to its beautiful message to create a connection between people with disabilities and the community. (Supplied)

Al-Saggaf said all the actors with disabilities in the movie were acting for the first time, adding that they did a “great job.” He hoped they would continue working in the entertainment industry.

The family-friendly movie is light and funny. There are plenty of laughs because of how the characters see life and the way they want to have fun and enjoy the moment.

It was directed by Manuel Calvo and produced by the Oscar-winning Andres Vicente Gomez.

Gomez said he did not want to use professional actors to portray people with special needs as it would contradict the film's purpose.

“Through their sense of humor, kindness, and respect, the boys are great actors, and the film and its main characters set an example for the rest of society,” he said.

The movie, which is scheduled for release on March 10, is a remake of the Spanish film “Campeones,” one of Spanish cinema's biggest breakthroughs in the last decade.

“Champions” has attracted a lot of attention because of its uplifting message, as well as its attempt to change people’s perception of those with special needs.

 

Topics: Saudi film champions

Related

Saudi film ‘Champions’ to be released in March  
Lifestyle
Saudi film ‘Champions’ to be released in March  
Saudi Film Festival returns to Ithra this summer with Chinese cinema playing prominent role
Lifestyle
Saudi Film Festival returns to Ithra this summer with Chinese cinema playing prominent role

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Albanian-British pop star Dua Lipa has been busy jet-setting across North America alongside her opening act, French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai, as part of Lipa’s long-awaited “Future Nostalgia” tour.

On Saturday, the “Levitating” hitmaker took a break from the stage to throw a surprise birthday party for Zouai, who turned 27 on March 5.

The birthday girl took to social media to share captures from the festivities with her 280,000 Instagram followers, posting a carousel of videos and photos alongside the caption: “BEST SURPRISE BDAY PARTY EVER! I love you guys so much.”

A closeup of her personalized cake. Instagram

The newly minted 27-year-old shared a video of herself blowing out a personalized cake decorated with gummy bears and an edible photo of herself printed in the center.

She also shared a sweet photograph of her and Lipa hugging and posted an Instagram Story of her dressing room, which was decorated with gold party strings and a “Birthday girl” ribbon.

In the photos, the “High Highs to Low Lows” singer opted for a hot pink puffer vest, a red and purple ombre sweater and a lavender pleated mini skirt for the occasion.

Dua Lipa urged her fans to wish Lolo Zouai a happy birthday. Instagram

Lipa marked Zouai’s birthday by sharing two photos of the Brooklyn-based singer on her Instagram Stories.

“Everyone wish Lolo Zouai a happy, happy birthday!” she captioned one of the pictures, to which Zouai replied: “Best way to spend my birthday on tour with this angel.”

Lipa posted another photo of Zouai and her custom cake alongside the caption “Bday princess,” prompting the part-Algerian singer to repost it and reply “Best surprise party ever.”

And it seems that Zouai’s popularity knows no bounds: Her celebrity friends showered her with (virtual) love, while Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vacarello sent her flowers and others shared great throwback photos of the star.

The singer, who was born Laureen Zouai in Paris to an Algerian father and a French mother, concluded her special day by hitting the stage at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

Topics: Dua Lipa Lolo Zouai

With cello on chest, Saudi musician brings melody to KSA’s classical music scene

Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)
Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)
Updated 06 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

With cello on chest, Saudi musician brings melody to KSA’s classical music scene

Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)
  • Mohammed Al-Quthmi thanks Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for ‘sharing the music I love with the public’
Updated 06 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: When Mohammed Al-Quthmi holds his cello and leans back with the instrument on his chest, he can feel there is something different about it. “The sound of it captures your attention. There is a depth in it, you cannot hear it or feel it with any other instruments.”

Al-Quthmi, 42, is one of a handful of Saudi cellists and part of the Kingdom’s blossoming classical musical scene.
He began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020.

Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)

“The cello is not just a wooden instrument, it was my companion during the COVID-19 lockdown and our relation at that time got stronger,” Al-Quthmi told Arab News.

I myself enjoy playing classical and American pop songs, and I mostly enjoy improvisations in my own style. I play some Arabic songs but still need more time to master it as it’s not easy to play the Arabic music scales ‘Maqam’ on the cello.

Mohammed Al-Quthmi, Saudi cellist

His journey with music started in his college days. He would listen to the band Gipsy Kings and that inspired him to learn how to play the guitar.
After learning how to play the guitar, he learned the piano and the oud, with his last stop being the cello.
US cellist Adam Hurst was his main inspiration for picking up the instrument.
“He is the one who stole my senses once I heard his piece ‘Forsaken.’ At that time, I was in Dubai and went straight away to a music shop and got my first cello.”
He said that music had always been a part of Saudi culture, but had not received serious status prior to the social reforms of Saudi Vision 2030.  
“It was a bit difficult to play publicly comparing to what we have today. Thanks to our beloved crown prince, things changed 360 degrees; I get to share the music I love with the public.”
Al-Quthmi said that professional musicians should practice three to four hours a day but, in his case as an amateur cellist, he usually played one to two hours a day. “I just play what I feel and what touches my heart,” he said.
The cello is Italian in origin, but it is played globally across continents.

FASTFACTS

• Last November, Yamaha Music School Riyadh opened as the first officially authorized music education facility in the Kingdom.

• Mohammed Al-Quthmi, 42, is one of a handful of Saudi cellists and part of the Kingdom’s blossoming classical musical scene.

“I myself enjoy playing classical and American pop songs, and I mostly enjoy improvisations in my own style. I play some Arabic songs but still need more time to master it as it’s not easy to play the Arabic music scales ‘Maqam’ on the cello.”
Al-Quthmi has taken part in a number of private musical gatherings, most recently at the Syrup music lounge in Riyadh where he played the piano and cello. “It was an amazing night. Hopefully I get to redo something like it soon,” he said.
The Kingdom has recently launched a number of music institutes and initiatives.
Last November, Yamaha Music School Riyadh opened as the first officially authorized music education facility in the Kingdom.
The Ministry of Culture’s Music Commission launched Bait Al-Oud (House of Oud) in January and this is due to open in 2023.

 

Topics: Saudi musician

Related

New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention
Lifestyle
Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE’s Comic Con

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE’s Comic Con
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE’s Comic Con

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE’s Comic Con
  • ‘Logistical challenges’ is reason for withdrawal
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US actor Jon Bernthal will no longer attend the 10th edition of the Middle East Film and Comic Con, organizers announced on Friday.

The MEFCC shared the news on its social media platforms and said the withdrawal was due to “logistical challenges.”

Bernthal was expected to participate in a panel discussion, as well as meet and greet with fans on March 5 and 6. The event will host several world stars.

The list of celebrities includes US actor Michael Rooker, American voice actor Charles Martinet, “Game of Thrones” actress Nathalie Emmanuel and many more.

The festival, which is dedicated to film, comic book and video game fans, features workshops, a theater experience, an Artists’ Alley and the ever-popular cosplay competition.
 

Topics: Jon Bernthal Middle East Film and Comic Con

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has been named Women of the Year by Time Magazine.

The 44-year-old barrister, who is the wife of US actor and filmmaker George Clooney, was among 12 other female leaders in the publication’s list, including US poet Amanda Gorman, American actress Kerry Washington, US singer Kacey Musgraves, Afghan reporter Zahra Joya, and American athlete Allyson Felix.

Clooney, who has four-year-old twins with her husband, told Time about how she balanced her family and career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TIME (@time)

She said: “Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance.”

On her humanitarian work, she pointed out how she tried to turn the spotlight on what was important.

“If I am at a work function and reporting of it focuses on irrelevant issues, there’s not much I can do about that. Since I can’t control it, my approach is just not to dwell on it and just get on with my work and my life and hope that attitudes will catch up,” she added.
 

Topics: Amal Clooney

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention
Updated 04 March 2022
Bojan Preradovic

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention
  • Sliman Dawood’s short career has seen him build a healthy following already
Updated 04 March 2022
Bojan Preradovic

BELGRADE: “I have this weird connection with eternity.” So says Jeddah-based songwriter and producer Sliman Dawood, discussing his ‘stage name’ of EON — an apt artistic epithet considering his proclivity for playing the long game.

Dawood is certainly not intimidated by wholesale reinvention. Only a couple of years ago, he was better known as Jinx, an up-and-coming rapper, when he had a change of heart.

“I was going through a transition, personally and musically,” he says, “so I felt that name didn’t suit me anymore. My horizons were expanding, I was experimenting with my sound to find something that actually works for me, and things just fell into place with ‘EON.’”

Only a couple of years ago, he was better known as Jinx, an up-and-coming rapper, when he had a change of heart. (Supplied)

One major aspect of Dawood’s evolution was his focus on broadening his range as a performer. “I really worked on my voice, which allowed me to be a lot more diverse in the way that I approach my music,” he explains. “From an emotional perspective, being able to sing hits all the right notes, so to speak.”

As EON, the composer has not yet played a single show and is currently working on his debut album. But the handful of singles he has released thus far have already caught the eye (and ear) of Saudi indie label Wall of Sound Records, who signed Dawood at the end of 2020.

“Everyone there is like family to me. The conventional wisdom is that you fear and distrust record labels, but with Wall of Sound, they not only help me as an artist, but on a personal level, too. It’s almost like having a therapist. That’s how great they are.”

One major aspect of Dawood’s evolution was his focus on broadening his range as a performer. (Supplied)

The self-assurance and comfort that he draws from the relationship with his label are evident in the way Dawood has crafted his Wall of Sound releases to date. The seamless fusion of ethereal synthwave, electro-R&B beats and delicate vocal passages that define 2020’s “Again” are a clinical showcase of a promising emerging talent coming into his own.

Last year’s “Precious Nightmare” saw Dawood take a turn into darker, more pensive territory with nocturnal instrumentation that only serves to further illustrate the musician’s depth and confidence in his newfound identity. Fans took notice, too; the track garnered more than 300,000 streams on Anghami during its first week on the platform.

“I have a clear vision for what I want. I feel it’s important to keep it diverse, but I’m also trying to lock in a specific sonic character. There will be songs that are more hip-hop/trap sounding, while others will have a more R&B flavor,” Dawood tells Arab News. “I usually tell stories about my own experiences, and now I feel a shift happening in my life, so the music is definitely going to reflect that.”

His passion for musical exploration is equally fueled by what he sees in the local and regional scene around him. (Supplied

0Dawood’s self-professed eclecticism is on display on “Gemini,” his most recent release. Elegantly atmospheric and irresistibly rhythmic at the same time, the track is, he says, “about love and how much change I can see around me. There’s a new world just around the corner… I wanted to convey the feeling of warping through two different lives.”

Dawood is an avid gamer and admits that “it can be a way to procrastinate, but I try to turn it into a strength, especially when it comes to story-based games with rich, relatable worlds and inspiring soundtracks.” He also cites a varied range of influences, from Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West to rock acts like Evanescence and Pierce The Veil.

His passion for musical exploration is, however, equally fueled by what he sees in the local and regional scene around him. “I’m excited by how much talent we have not only in Saudi but around the Middle East in general. People are constantly innovating by combining different styles of music and engaging in the kind of experimentation that we need to make our mark on a wider scale.”

As he continues to craft his debut album and looks ahead to first performances as EON, Dawood is keeping one eye on his sense of duty to the community. “The way I hope to represent all of that is to show that we can make music that stays true to our influences but also has a special flavor to it that makes it very unique,” he says. “The creativity is there, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Topics: EON Sliman Dawood

Latest updates

Saudi Cup ‘ultimate platform for showcasing Saudi culture’
International designers, who attended the Saudi Cup, were inspired by the event’s representation of Saudi culture and heritage. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Culture, history under spotlight at World Defense Show in Riyadh
The guests at the World Defense Show being received with a beautiful range of Saudi coffees, as well as a review of how they are made. (SPA)
Frankly Speaking: ‘We have a huge program to discover more and more mineral resources,’ says Saudi industry and minerals minister
Bandar Alkhorayef, Saudi minister of industry and minerals, being interviewed on Frankly Speaking. (Screengrab from AN video)
Saudi national Society for Human Rights elects new chairman
Photo/SPA
Media watchdog laments ‘violations against journalists’ in Jordan
Media watchdog laments ‘violations against journalists’ in Jordan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.