Saudi Arabia’s Monsha’at, KACST launch portal to help SMEs

RIYADH: The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology on Sunday inaugurated the National Business Innovation Portal, part of the National Innovation System Forum.
The portal is one of the most important outputs of the project to activate the national business innovation system launched by Monsha’at as part of the National Transformation Program, providing entrepreneurs with the support tools necessary for their projects.
The inauguration of the portal was attended by Munir Al-Desouki, president of KACST, Saleh Al-Rasheed, governor of Monsha’at, and a number of speakers specialized in commercial innovation at the local and international levels.
The two-day National Innovation System Forum opened with two speeches by the representatives of Monsha’at and KACST, which focused on the importance of cooperation in creating a national system to support the establishment and growth of small and medium enterprises based on innovation and technology.
The newly launched portal includes a set of specialized sections that guide business innovators through the stages necessary to bring a project to success, offer a search engine that reviews services provided by over 60 governmental and private entities in the Kingdom and contain information resources dedicated to the Saudi innovation market.
The forum reflects the keenness of Monsha’at to cooperate with its partners in the public and private sectors in order to support and empower small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs through initiatives and services specialized in spreading the culture of self-employment and enabling innovative enterprises, linking them with empowered investment entities.