Egyptian logistics platform Naqla raises $10.5m

RIYADH: Egypt-based logistics platform Naqla has raised $10.5 million in a pre-series A round led by investors El Sewedy Capital Holding and Hassan Allam Holding with the Sallam Family.

Naqla connects truck owners with cargo companies.

Using its latest funding, the startup will invest further into advancing its technology and digitization to achieve its growth plans.

With a core mission to expand Egypt's supply chain through technology, Naqla is now active in over 35 zones with over 10,500 drivers since it was founded in 2017.