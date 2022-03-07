Egypt signs green energy deal with Saudi ACWA

CAIRO: The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. will this month sign a deal to purchase wind energy of 1,100 megawatts from Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power.
Sources at the EETC said that the project would cost over $1.2 billion and would be implemented in stages.
According to the sources, the EETC will pay 2.85 cents per kilowatt-hour. The Egyptian Cabinet had agreed to proceed with talks for the Saudi company to replace the Hanadi village, Luxor governorate project that has a current total capacity of 2,250 megawatts.
The initiative would operate under a build, own and operate system, to produce electric power from renewable sources.
ACWA Power would purchase the land for the implementation of the project from the New and Renewable Energy Authority under the usufruct system for wind-power plants. This has to be approved by the Egyptian Finance Ministry.
The sources indicated that ACWA Power has sought to expand its renewable-energy business in Egypt with hydrogen production and water desalination projects.
The Egyptian government aims to increase the power produced from renewable energy projects on the electricity grid to 42 percent by 2035, from the current 20 percent.
ACWA Power has completed three solar power plants as part of Egypt’s Solar Energy Feed Tariff Program in Benban, Aswan governorate, and is competing for several other such projects.
Yassin Mohammed
CAIRO: A $1.6 billion electrical interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia is in the advanced stages of overhead line and submarine cable design, Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. chief Sabah Mashali said.
Mashali added that the joint project will begin first phase operations in October 2024 with a capacity of 1,500 megawatts, and that the rest of the capacity will be successively loaded for a total of 3,000 megawatts.
She added that the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. and the Saudi side are committed to the project, which is “of great interest” to both countries.
The two countries can exchange 3,000 megawatts of power at peak times through the project, Mashali said.
Contracts for the project were signed last October, with first phase completion taking 36 months for a total cost of 8 billion Egyptian pounds ($509 million).
Saudi Cup ‘ultimate platform for showcasing Saudi culture’
Princess Noura bint Faisal, Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal have been behind the promotion of Saudi culture globally through equestrian world
Updated 07 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The Saudi Cup is not merely the world’s richest horse race but also a global platform to celebrate and highlight the Kingdom’s culture.
Behind the competitiveness and anticipation associated with the 2022 Saudi Cup and its cumulative purse of $30 million, was the chance to place the spotlight on the history of Saudi Arabia.
Hatem Al-Akeel, founder and chief executive officer of Authenticite, one of the curators of The Saudi Cup, said: “The Saudi Cup has become the ultimate platform for Saudi heritage.”
Princess Noura bint Faisal and Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal have been behind the promotion of Saudi culture on the global stage through the equestrian world.
The Saudi Cup’s innovative step to introduce traditional wear as a dress code has opened the door to exploring the rich fashion heritage of the country, giving us all the opportunity to step back in time.
Tamaraah Al-Gabaani, Social media influencer and designer
“The point of the Saudi Cup is to have the equestrians reiterate the importance of Arabic and Saudi heritage,” Al-Akeel, who is curator of the event’s fashion content, added.
The Saudi Cup ended on Monday in Riyadh with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the final race and awarding the winner with the $20 million prize pot and gold cup.
Social media influencer and designer Tamaraah Al-Gabaani attended the second day of the sporting occasion, highlighting the western Hijaz region’s traditions.
“The authentic designs are very difficult to find given how valuable and precious they are,” she told Arab News.
She wore an heirloom piece from Sayedat Al-Hejab in Jeddah that was conceptualized by fashion designer Botheina Ali Hafiz in 1978 and finally completed in 1985.
“The Saudi Cup’s innovative step to introduce traditional wear as a dress code has opened the door to exploring the rich fashion heritage of the country, giving us all the opportunity to step back in time and show our love and appreciation,” Al-Gabaani said. She had the dress specially flown in from Jeddah.
International designers who attended the event noted how they had been inspired by the event’s representation of Saudi culture and heritage.
American fashion designer Prabal Gurung told Arab News: “Just to see the colors and the nature, clashes of colors within the textiles of what people wear in the Saudi Cup ... I knew it was inspiring. I knew it had an incredible history, the artisans and the embroidery and everything, but to see it at this level it’s insanely amazing.”
He said the fashion industry in the Kingdom oozed “grace and glamor.”
“What inspires me are the women here. They are the most incredibly graceful women that I have ever met, the way they present themselves, the way that they talk. There is so much poetry in the way they present themselves.
“I always try to bring that into my work, the prints, and the colors. The things that you see are inspiring. The minute I arrived here, my phone was loaded with images,” Gurung added.
Other stars at the event, including French Algerian filmmaker and model Farida Khelfa, and Tunisian Italian model Afef Jnifen, dressed in Saudi designs inspired by the region.
Saudi culture, history under spotlight at World Defense Show in Riyadh
Diverse collection of activities showcase Saudi traditions, historical identity
Updated 07 March 2022
SPA
RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is participating in a variety of cultural activities at the World Defense Show, hosted in Riyadh from March 6 to 9, to provide a Saudi cultural experience for visitors and participants at the global platform.
As part of the cooperation between the ministry and the General Authority for Military Industries, the diverse collection of cultural activities will include the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” initiative, with guests being received with a beautiful range of Saudi coffees, as well as a review of how they are made, prepared and served according to Saudi traditions.
The ministry will also organize VIP tours of the Masmak and Salwa palaces.
Elsewhere, the Fashion Authority has designed an official military-inspired outfit to highlight the Saudi fashion industry and its historical military links.
The ministry also gave a presentation in the exhibition’s guest rooms on a series of selected documentaries that tell the story of the Kingdom’s history, culture and heritage.
Inspired by a library in Riyadh, the ministry prepared one at the World Defense Show, boasting books in different languages on the Kingdom’s history, in addition to displaying some manuscripts related to the history and culture of the country provided by the ministry in coordination with the King Salman Center for Studies of the History of the Arabian Peninsula.
The audience will enjoy a treat of military traditional music in the event, prepared specifically for this global gathering.
The ministry has organized souvenirs for the show’s guests, including the “Taif Mission” book, which details — in Arabic and English — the interest of King Abdulaziz in building a Saudi army with Saudi hands, as well as his promotion of the Kingdom’s first defense agency.
The book also includes a set of photographs that documents an American military mission that trained Saudi officers in Taif between 1943 to 1944 as part of the US-Saudi cooperation program to build the capabilities of the Saudi army. The photos were taken by Alfred Brakin, who served on the training mission.
Saudi national Society for Human Rights elects new chairman
Al-Fakhri was previously the society’s secretary-general. He was elected unanimously as the new chairman and takes over from Mufleh Al-Qahtani
Updated 06 March 2022
Mai Almarzoogi
JEDDAH: The National Society for Human Rights on Saturday elected Khalid Al-Fakhri as its new chairman.
Al-Fakhri will be the society’s chairman for four years. Wafa Taibah and Tarish Al-Shamari were both elected vice chairmen during the body's 23rd general meeting.
Founded in 2004, the society aims to defend human rights by cooperating with government organizations and NGOs in Saudi Arabia and around the world.
It also aims to help build an equal society in accordance with Islamic laws, while also cooperating with international organizations working in the same field, and works toward taking the necessary procedures to deal with complaints related to the violation of human rights.
Al-Fakhri was previously the society’s secretary-general. He was elected unanimously as the new chairman and takes over from Mufleh Al-Qahtani.
The society’s headquarters are in Riyadh and it has eight offices across the Kingdom.
It achieves and fulfils its work according to the human rights declarations issued by the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the UN.
It organizes international and local conferences and workshops, and issues publications and reports to advance its work in the promotion and protection of human rights.