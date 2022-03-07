International Women’s Day: How social media has helped amplify women’s voices

You are here

Muslim women take part in a protest against the recent hijab ban in few educational institutes of Karnataka state, in Kolkata. (AFP)
Muslim women take part in a protest against the recent hijab ban in few educational institutes of Karnataka state, in Kolkata. (AFP)
Muslim women take part in a protest against the recent hijab ban in few educational institutes of Karnataka state, in Kolkata. (AFP)
  • Social media platforms have provided an important forum for many women to share and raise their voices
  • Thanks to social media, a small protest by Muslim schoolgirls in India kickstarted a nationwide debate
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When a group of Muslim girls at a school in a southern Indian state were barred from wearing the hijab in January, they staged a peaceful demonstration. Social media soon amplified their voices, igniting a nationwide debate over women’s rights.

The controversy began at a government-run secondary school in the Udupi district of Karnataka. Despite the protest, the local administration backed the school’s decision and issued an order in February that banned the wearing of the hijab and “clothes which disturbed peace” at educational institutions.

However, after social media users and news outlets picked up on the story, the small protest grew into larger public rallies, spilling over into other states, and quickly became a national issue. Petitions against the hijab ban have since been heard in the high court.

“The uproar on social media helped the news become global, focusing on the larger issue of the rights of Muslim women in this whole debate,” Hana Mohsin Khan, a Delhi-based commercial pilot and activist, told Arab News.

“In the hijab controversy, it is through social media that Muslim women found solidarity among people and right-thinking people. Because of social media, Muslim women found so much support.”




Students of government Pre-University college in Kundapur town wearing hijab arrive at their college in Udupi district in India’s Karnataka state. (AFP)

Social media platforms have provided an important forum for many women to share, raise their voices and communicate over a wide range of issues. In the process, it has created a more level playing field for women from different backgrounds and communities to participate in public debate, allowing them to organize and speak collectively. 

Perhaps the strongest example of this in recent years is the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women worldwide to speak out about instances of everyday sexism and harassment, encouraging solidarity and emphasizing shared experiences.

Thanks to the growth of this new digital space, women’s movements have become far more inclusive and representative, strengthening the collective voice of disparate communities and clearing the way for social reforms. 

Muslims make up about 12 percent of the population in Karnataka, where the vast majority of people are Hindu. Muslims and other religious minorities are often left feeling alienated by state regulations, which make it difficult for interfaith couples to marry and for people to convert to Islam or Christianity. 

The hijab ban has been viewed by many as discriminatory.




After social media users and news outlets picked up on the story, the small protest grew into larger public rallies, spilling over into other states, and quickly became a national issue. (AFP)

“Muslim girls have been wearing hijab in this part of the state and it has never been an issue. Now, because of that, some girls who were in their final year had to miss their exams,” Aamna Kausar, a postgraduate student in Udupi, told Arab News.

“The fact that the issue took a political turn is largely due to social media. No doubt social media highlighted Muslim women’s fundamental rights.”

While social media is designed for engagement, it has become a potent tool for fostering civic participation.

For Shayma, a Muslim activist and doctoral student at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, social media has provided a platform for those who would otherwise not have been heard.

“These kinds of small incidents have been happening on a smaller scale all the time, but this time women students found a way to break through their silence and put their voices forward, and the credit to a great extent goes to social media,” she said.




People take part in a demonstration against the gender violence in front of the Palace of Justice, in Lima Peru on March 5, 2022, ahead of the International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8. (AFP)

“Lots of people who are at the receiving end of the hijab controversy have been able to enunciate their issues.”

While women’s rights were the core of social media activism surrounding the hijab controversy, Nadeem Khan, co-founder of United Against Hate, a campaign group established by students, lawyers and intellectuals, told Arab News the issue has since grown into a debate over religious freedoms.

“The immediate attack was on the hijab, but, once the issue was raised on social media, the first question that was asked was about religious freedom,” he said.

“Social media highlighted the constitutional rights for practicing one’s faith, discrimination that is taking place against Muslim students in educational institutions and the issue of Muslim identity in India.”

Meet the Arab female reporters leading the way in covering the Ukraine war

These women follow a long line of embedded female correspondents who have reported from conflict zones. (Supplied)
These women follow a long line of embedded female correspondents who have reported from conflict zones. (Supplied)
Updated 17 min 31 sec ago
Leen Fouad

Meet the Arab female reporters leading the way in covering the Ukraine war

These women follow a long line of embedded female correspondents who have reported from conflict zones. (Supplied)
  • On the front line in Ukraine, Arab women are leading the charge for the region’s acclaimed news outlets
  • Despite the high risks, Arab women are venturing into war-torn and volatile regions to produce outstanding journalism
Updated 17 min 31 sec ago
Leen Fouad

LONDON: When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began almost two weeks ago, Middle Eastern news outlets were quick to respond, deploying correspondents to report live from the ground. 

With a particular focus on how the conflict might impact the Arab world, newsrooms in Arab capitals, from Riyadh to Dubai to Doha, have worked round the clock to keep their viewers informed with the latest news and views about the crisis. 

However, viewers region wide have noticed something different about the recent coverage: Almost all of the correspondents deployed by regional channels to cover the war are women. 

Among the prominent Arab women covering the war is Najlaa Aboumerhi, a war correspondent for Qatar’s regional news channel Al-Araby TV. She has been reporting on the developments as they unfold from the heart of Ukraine. 

Previously at BBC Arabic, London-based Aboumerhi’s reporting style has drawn praise for displaying both courage and charisma that resonated well with Arab audiences. 

“Reporting from a hostile environment needs some journalistic qualifications and personal aptitude and skills that I believe I enjoy, therefore when I was asked to be deployed to Ukraine, Kyiv by my editors at Al-Araby TV, I immediately accepted the mission,” Aboumerhi told Arab News. 

A mentor in the Marie Colvin Female Journalists’ Network, which is dedicated to the late American correspondent who was killed while reporting on the Syrian war for London’s Sunday Times newspaper, Aboumerhi described women’s experiences on the front line. 

“I think we see more women reporters on the front line due to many factors, not because women were less keen before, but because at the decision-making level, the thinking has changed,” she said.

 

 

 

“In the last ten years, we witnessed a move that pushed for more diversity in general, that led to giving the platform for more women contributors, more presenters, allowing the natural progress for women to reach a high level of seniority and to actually be able to lead.”

Another woman covering the war is Al-Hadath’s Christiane Baissary, who recently tracked Russian troop movements as they entered Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine live from the front line. Footage shows Baissary and her team being asked to take shelter and move somewhere safer. 

 

 

Another is Al-Arabiya News Channel’s Katia Tome, who has extensive experience of the region after covering the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Other acclaimed correspondents covering the war include Diala Khalili, reporting from Russia for Ashraq News, and Al-Jazeera’s Ranya Dridri, who was sent to the Russia-Ukraine border to report live from the ground.

“The safety of a human being and the journalist should be regardless of how they identify themselves,” Amboumerhi told Arab News.

“The safety measures start from taking the necessary steps to make the journalist ready and well equipped for the mission, and provided with the knowledge and info they need on the ground to make the right assessment for their safety.”

 

 

These women follow a long line of embedded female correspondents who have reported from conflict zones.

Al-Arabiya’s Iraqi journalist Atwar Bahjat lost her life reporting on the US invasion of Iraq. In 2006, she was hunted down and shot in cold blood, along with her colleagues Adnan Al-Dulaimi and Khalid Al-Fellahi, while covering a story in Samarra.

Other well-known conflict correspondents are Al Arabiya’s Rima Maktabi and Najwa Qassem, who both covered the 2006 Lebanon war, with the former being named among the world’s 100 most influential journalists covering armed violence in a ranking by a UK-based charity.

Arab Women Forum to be held in cooperation with Arab News

Arab Women Forum to be held in cooperation with Arab News
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Arab Women Forum to be held in cooperation with Arab News

Arab Women Forum to be held in cooperation with Arab News
  • Arab women leaders to share their success stories, challenges and opportunities at the Forum in Dubai on May 17
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Top female executives and business leaders from the region and beyond are set to discuss the changing role of Arab women in the Middle East at a leading regional forum in May.

The Arab Women Forum – a thought leadership platform for women ­- is to take place in Dubai on May 17 and will form part of the annual “Top CEO” awards and conference event organized on May 17th and May 18th by the Dubai-based publisher and event management company, Special Edition.

Arab News is cooperating with the annual women-focused forum, which is held at a time of significant social change in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Both countries have seen major reforms in recent years, including unprecedented freedoms granted to women in Saudi Arabia and the establishment of a gender balance council in the UAE.

“Be it in Saudi Arabia or the UAE, women have amazing stories to share, be it as diplomats, government officials, business executives, or entrepreneurs,” said Noor Nugali, Assistant Editor-in-Chief of Arab News.

“This is why we at Arab News are very proud to be associated with this major event which not only serves as an opportunity to showcase the massive leaps Arab women have managed to achieve recently, but also discuss major issues, challenges, and opportunities that face them,” she added.

Arab News Assistant Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali. (AN Photo)

The editorial cooperation includes moderating, participation, and special coverage of the event which also includes leading international female executives and policymakers.

Julien Hawari, CEO of Special Edition, welcomed the cooperation with Arab News in hosting the Arab Women Forum, which was established in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

“The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the GCC as a whole are going through a paradigm shift. The consequences of this fundamental transformation are many and are accelerating, resulting in profound economic change and the empowerment of women,” he said.

“Arab News has made a name for itself through its coverage of the major reforms in Saudi Arabia, promoting women in business and supporting women's health campaigns, including breast cancer awareness. So we are, naturally, very pleased to have Arab News at the Arab Women Forum.”

Julien Hawari, CEO of Special Edition. (AN Photo)

The Forum will have several panel discussions on topics ranging from the image of Arab women to the issues with a quota system, workplace of the future, women entrepreneurs, and Arab women in technology, among others.

Launched in Saudi Arabia in 2018, the Arab Women Forum moved to Bahrain in 2019 and will be held in Dubai this year. Senior government officials, women business leaders, academicians, technocrats, and entrepreneurs are expected to participate in this year’s Forum, including international thinkers.

 To find out more, click here.

Arab women break the gender bias in the Middle East media industry

Arab women break the gender bias in the Middle East media industry
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Arab women break the gender bias in the Middle East media industry

Arab women break the gender bias in the Middle East media industry
  • Thanks to greater opportunities for work and training, Arab women are increasingly visible in news media
  • Despite recent progress, women are still underrepresented in media ownership, production and decision-making
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: At 7 a.m. sharp, Samar Al-Mizari’s alarm clock signals the start of another busy day in the world of broadcast news. Each morning, at the breakfast table before heading out the door, she scrolls through her emails and social media apps to get up to speed with the day’s events.

Al-Mizari is a Palestinian journalist and producer at Al-Arabiya in Dubai — part of a young and ambitious generation of Arab women making a name for themselves in the region’s flourishing media industry.

“When I studied media at the American University in Dubai, what caught my attention was how most media classes had more girls than men, and this is evidence that the media today and tomorrow will be presented by Arab women,” Al-Mizari told Arab News.

“In our class, there were students from Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Jordan, and we were working and staying up all night together to prepare press materials using our different backgrounds. We were all young ambitious ladies, and, in one way or another, we worked really hard on our talents and always fought battles, and this made the class more fun.” 

Razan Tariq, a Saudi TV presenter on SBC, says her father initially disapproved of her decision to pursue a career in the media. (Supplied)

Indeed, thanks to greater opportunities for work and training, Arab women now regularly host prime-time television news and report from the scenes of major stories.

“It is often said that women are driven by their emotional characters or are too sensitive, that they are unable to face difficulties in their careers,” said Al-Mizari.

“When I entered into my challenging profession, I saw honorable and hardworking examples of women of all different ages leading tasks required of them thoroughly.”

And yet, despite recent progress, women are still underrepresented in media ownership, information production and in decision-making positions worldwide.

These gender inequalities are even more pronounced in media content, with the subjects of news, features and programming dominated by men. 

Samar Al-Mizari, a Palestinian journalist and producer at Al-Arabiya in Dubai, is part of an ambitious generation of Arab women making a name for themselves in the region’s flourishing media industry. (Supplied)

A 20-year study by UN Women found that, as of 2015, just 24 percent of the subjects quoted, interviewed or written about in newspapers, on television and on radio news were women.

According to a Reuters Institute fact sheet published in 2020, which analyzed the gender breakdown of top editors in a strategic sample of 200 major online and offline news outlets in 10 different markets across four continents, just 23 percent of top editors were women, despite the fact that, on average, 40 percent of journalists in the 10 markets were women.

To address this imbalance, efforts are being made to increase the presence of women in the media and in leadership positions.

Al-Mizari says it is essential that women are properly represented, both in media production and as subject matter, as no one is better qualified to explain or document the experiences of Arab women than Arab women themselves.

Like Al-Mizari, women in the Arab world have worked hard to overcome barriers to entering traditionally male-dominated industries. 

Many universities have established media and communications programs, which have aided young women in their pursuit of careers in journalism. Among them is the Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication in Dubai, which offers students the chance to attend on full scholarships.

Mousa Barhoum, a professor of journalism at MBRSC, says most of his students nowadays are ambitious Arab women.

“I am one of those who expects an increased feminization in the Arab media in the future,” Barhoum told Arab News. “From my experience teaching media students at MBRSC, I found that they are creative, intellectually liberated, and have a desire to produce different and creative media.

“I don’t like the phrase ‘women’s empowerment’ because it suggests that the action comes from outside. The Arab woman is now grabbing her role and status, and empowering herself on her own.” 

Reem Hambazaza, a Saudi journalist who studied journalism at the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, says media and journalism courses have evolved in recent years, allowing women to keep pace with an ever-changing profession.

“Women have a strong presence in the media industry, as many of my coworkers are female,” said Hambazaza. “This field has altered dramatically in the last 10 years and Saudi Vision 2030 will enable women to play more prominent roles in the media.”

Arab women have also progressed rapidly in the industry thanks to the advent of social media, which has enabled the growth of citizen journalism and microblogging. For instance, Aya Ramadan, a Syrian TV host for Al-Aan in the UAE, began her career on social media before moving into television.

“Western media doesn’t care if the presenter is female or male,” Ramadan told Arab News. “The Arab world is also adopting this way of thinking. They search for qualified individuals that can do the job and this is why there is strong support for women in all media specializations, such as broadcaster, telecaster, news director, producer, journalists and more.” 

While a combination of college courses, job opportunities, social media platforms and raw ambition have fueled this rapid development, cultural attitudes have been slower to change. Many women continue to face opposition from family members and wider society.

Razan Tariq, a Saudi TV presenter on SBC, says her father initially disapproved of her decision to pursue a career in the media.

“At first, my father was against me being in the media and refused to let me study it because he comes from a conservative family and until now, some of my family members don’t talk to me,” Tariq told Arab News.

“But with time, he changed his mind and now he likes my TV show and he always posts about me on his Facebook account. Also, I am fortunate to have the support of my great husband, who is also in the media industry, and whenever I feel tired from my job, he supports me and believes that what I’m doing is important.”

Tariq says she was inspired by the words of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

“I support Saudi Arabia, and half of Saudi Arabia are women,” the crown prince told the outlet. “Therefore, I support women.”

OSN signs new deal with All3Media International

OSN signs new deal with All3Media International
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

OSN signs new deal with All3Media International

OSN signs new deal with All3Media International
  • Agreement includes rights to shows such as ‘The Tourist’ and ‘Trigger Point’
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Broadcaster OSN has signed an agreement with content and distribution company All3Media International. As part of the deal, OSN began streaming the six-part miniseries “The Tourist,” a drama starring Jamie Dornan as a man who wakes up in the Australian Outback with no memory of his past, on the same day as it launched in the US on HBO Max.

The new shows included in the deal also include “Trigger Point,” a six-part thriller about bomb-disposal experts working in London, which is executive produced by Jed Mercurio, the creator of “Line of Duty.”

“OSN provides the perfect home in the UAE for star-studded content and drama with strong dynamic narratives,” said Kelly Shek, sales manager for Africa, the Middle East, Turkey and Israel at All3Media International.

Nick Forward, OSN’s managing director of streaming and chief content officer, added: “At OSN, we are always looking for the very best programming to meet the demands of a diverse audience in this region. All3Media International is one of the world’s leading distributors of premium scripted content and we are delighted to bring some of their biggest and best shows to OSN subscribers in 2022.”

OSN has partnerships with a number of major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, ViacomCBS, Paramount, and MGM. This year it signed a content agreement with Endeavor Content and added new NBCUniversal titles.

Russia urged to repeal ‘draconian’ law blocking independent media outlets

Russia has imposed almost total media censorship in the country and launched an unprecedented crackdown on news outlets. (File/Reuters))
Russia has imposed almost total media censorship in the country and launched an unprecedented crackdown on news outlets. (File/Reuters))
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

Russia urged to repeal ‘draconian’ law blocking independent media outlets

Russia has imposed almost total media censorship in the country and launched an unprecedented crackdown on news outlets. (File/Reuters))
  • Russian authorities on Sunday blocked additional independent news outlets as the Kremlin took action to control coverage of its war in Ukraine
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has urged Russian authorities to repeal a “draconian” law introduced on Saturday making the publication of “false” or “mendacious” information about the Russian armed forces punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Following the move, Russian authorities on Sunday blocked additional independent news outlets as the Kremlin took action to control coverage of its war in Ukraine.

The clampdown targeted a number of digital media outlets, including Mediazona, Republic, Snob.ru, and Agentstvo.

Mediazona said it had been blocked, “because we cover honestly what is happening in Ukraine and call the invasion an invasion, and the war a war.”

Jeanne Cavelier, head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, said: “We are looking on helplessly as Russia’s independent media are being silenced to death.

“With this new amendment, putting journalists in Russia at risk of significant criminal penalties, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin has delivered the final blow and completed the destruction of Russia’s independent media, which had already been considerably weakened by the foreign agents’ law enacted at the end of 2017. We call on the Russian authorities to repeal this draconian law at once.”

In recent days, Russia has imposed almost total media censorship in the country and launched an unprecedented crackdown on news outlets, journalists, and social media platforms.

Last week, independent broadcasters Echo of Moscow, and Dozhd TV were taken off air and access to their websites was blocked as a result of the investigation. Meanwhile, access to Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms have been restricted across the country.

BBC News and Deutsche Welle also suspended their operations in Russia after the country’s parliament approved the law. Similarly, Netflix, and TikTok have suspended most of their services in Russia.

Meanwhile, other news outlets protested the decision by ceasing broadcasting or shutting down, with one news outlet replacing broadcasting with music and the repeated message: “We cannot speak, we don’t want to lie.”

Russia’s state media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked at least 30 independent news outlets since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

